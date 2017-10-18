₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by crunchyg(m): 9:35am On Oct 03
Prewedding pictures of Nnadozie Chinke and Chioma Albert Okonlia as they plan to be joined as husband and wife in holy matrimony this month on the 21st of Oct 2017.
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by adadike281(f): 9:37am On Oct 03
D boy Amaka! I wish them well.
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by crunchyg(m): 9:38am On Oct 03
More
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by Nukilia: 9:39am On Oct 03
Lovely people
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by MhizzAJ(f): 9:47am On Oct 03
The guy s very handsome
I love the blue ankara dress
This same dress that a tailor wanted to make for 85k on instagram
5 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by Treasure17(m): 9:48am On Oct 03
Beautiful
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by Homeboiy(m): 9:55am On Oct 03
To rotate this kind girl for bed no go hard
She's petit but thick
HML
Mine will be 2022
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by maddest: 3:25pm
Beautiful people.. HML
lalasticlala, Abeg come carry my guy go front page
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by dadicvila(m): 3:44pm
My mancheee ����.
No worry, we go finish work on Saturday ���.
Lalasticlala...... Where you dey o
Front page loading
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by MrRhymes101(m): 4:58pm
Beautiful!!! I have this special Joy when I MC weddings...
Watch me MC weddings here...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3zNZfOwAvA
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by brunobaba(m): 4:58pm
Albert Okonla kee?
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by Papiikush: 4:58pm
Short and ugly babe. She is probably rich and the guy is a fückBoy
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by 9japrof(m): 4:58pm
Make i be dumb critic small
See as the guy fine finish go marry this below average lady who's short and has yam legs. Sometimes I wonder the kind bomb wey dey some fine boys head that they end up with ugly ladies as marriage mates.
Make this guy pray fa, make the lady no get dominant gene, else all the kids wey una go born go resemble am, short, semi ugly, yam legs.
Besides which kind pre wedding pics be this
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by nairavsdollars: 4:59pm
Nothing do them
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by DanielsParker: 4:59pm
nice one
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by mycare(m): 4:59pm
What's there
Advertising them ehn
Wasting our precious data
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by bewla(m): 4:59pm
toko tiyawo e ko ra po ko ye yin
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by Sgttanner: 4:59pm
MhizzAJ:85 kini... Shes on weed
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by Handsomecole(m): 4:59pm
why do fine boys end up marrying ugly girls...
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by pocohantas(f): 5:00pm
HML in advance to them.
I've always wanted a guy with 6packs...but e be like na scarce resources o...
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by elyte89: 5:00pm
D guy fine pass d girl
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by oluwatymylehyn(m): 5:00pm
Hml in advance
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by ChristyB(f): 5:00pm
I wish you guys all the best in your new home.
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by PAPMAIN: 5:02pm
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by diegwu01: 5:02pm
Beautiful couple! God bless your Home.
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by autotrader014(m): 5:03pm
Handsomecole:
And fine girls marry ugly guys with money..
2 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by Factfinder1(f): 5:04pm
This is called cutting of coat according to ones size...but then again pre wedding photos is not a do or die thing
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by isiaqool(m): 5:04pm
MhizzAJ:she loves the ankara dress too
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by adeniyi55: 5:04pm
She slept with my dadd . She slept with ur dadd?!
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by SojiCash(m): 5:05pm
Correct
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by modelmike7(m): 5:06pm
Lovely.
|Re: Beautiful Prewedding Pictures Of Dozie and Chioma by hidhrhis(m): 5:06pm
where are dey going to do it make our stomach come update
