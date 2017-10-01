Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) (20550 Views)

Source: Trust Aba people anyway na way.According to Imo City News,the man pictured below makes money by helping people cross a bad road in Aba.He charges N20 per head.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/see-how-man-makes-money-in-abaphotos.html?m=1 5 Likes 1 Share

Turning the bad situation to your own advantage

Nigerians suffering and smiling



God bless ur hussle 17 Likes

All way na way



hahaha bros if u no get ya N20 u beta swim mud wit ya white caftan 6 Likes

I trust Nigerians. Within a week you'll see more than 5 different people with wheel barrows and all looking to make a quick buck. 17 Likes

Nothing New, this one full lagos wella



Aboki, dey back person cross canal self.



The guy above me, has some nice to say 6 Likes 1 Share

RESPECT!!! A real 'hardworking' individual..... 1 Like

God bless ur hustle



FLOODING BUSINESS!

I don't understand Okezie Ikpeazu mode of road construction, that should be Faulks rd. 4 Likes

Haha abaaaaaa ngwa people waiting b dis. Abia state lack good governance. A pouch to der governor . To d accredited man 5star for him

I'm tired of these biafra �‍�‍� they like disgracing we Nigerian. 5 Likes

Aba is the dirtiest city in the world 19 Likes

WOW

THERES NO SHAME IN HUSTLING.

Nice one. I'm proud to be an igbo man. 1 Like

Oboi XXX6993, cool picture 3 Likes

Governor no go see that one oo or nnamdi Kanu no go help them repair road oo...still looking for a big butt lady 1 Like

20N is too small now

Proudly resides in aba



There is no excuse to remaining in poverty.

In Other News

Just negodu....



Who's the governor of this state ? Hmn.Just negodu....Who's the governor of this state 3 Likes

So pple see opportunities everywhere ...wedding MC

Money must be made





Igbo kwenu

This man na confirm Igbo man.. Any way na way