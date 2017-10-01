₦airaland Forum

Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 12:50pm
Trust Aba people anyway na way.According to Imo City News,the man pictured below makes money by helping people cross a bad road in Aba.He charges N20 per head.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/see-how-man-makes-money-in-abaphotos.html?m=1

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Ninethmare: 12:58pm
Turning the bad situation to your own advantage
Nigerians suffering and smiling

God bless ur hussle

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Kirgyakos(m): 1:03pm
All way na way

hahaha bros if u no get ya N20 u beta swim mud wit ya white caftan

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by thesicilian: 1:05pm
I trust Nigerians. Within a week you'll see more than 5 different people with wheel barrows and all looking to make a quick buck.

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by deepwater(f): 1:08pm
Nothing New, this one full lagos wella

Aboki, dey back person cross canal self.

The guy above me, has some nice to say

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 1:08pm
RESPECT!!! A real 'hardworking' individual.....

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 1:08pm
God bless ur hustle
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 1:08pm
FLOODING BUSINESS! grin
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by PaperLace: 1:08pm
I don't understand Okezie Ikpeazu mode of road construction, that should be Faulks rd.

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by collabo4me(m): 1:08pm
Haha abaaaaaa ngwa people waiting b dis. Abia state lack good governance. A pouch to der governor . To d accredited man 5star for him

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by princesscool: 1:09pm
I'm tired of these biafra �‍�‍� they like disgracing we Nigerian.

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Derekethan1: 1:09pm
Aba is the dirtiest city in the world

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 1:09pm
WOW
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Derekethan1: 1:10pm
xxx6993:
I had kids looking at my fone when I opened this tread only for them to see this with me and I'm a bleeping class teacher.... Do u know what you just put me in??!!!!!!

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 1:10pm
xxx6993:

Which kyn wahala be this, I dey inside church biko
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Freetech: 1:10pm
Money money money that's what my brothers from the land of the rising sun calls ego. The only password that unlock their brain.
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by KKKWHITE(m): 1:10pm
xxx6993:
what's this all about
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Coolgent: 1:10pm
xxx6993:
Oh my God!
Lalasticlala your attention is needed! shocked
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by columbus007(m): 1:10pm
THERES NO SHAME IN HUSTLING.
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:10pm
Nice one. I'm proud to be an igbo man.

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by akpur1(m): 1:11pm
Oboi XXX6993, cool picture grin

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Jagz16(m): 1:11pm
Governor no go see that one oo or nnamdi Kanu no go help them repair road oo...still looking for a big butt lady

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by brownskilo(m): 1:11pm
20N is too small now
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by swiz123(m): 1:11pm
Proudly resides in aba
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 1:11pm
Very Innovative, you will be surprised that most people you see condemning the act will try something similar immediately.
.
There is no excuse to remaining in poverty.
.
In Other News
You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for Why fat men last longer in bed than slim men

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by 00Ademi(m): 1:11pm
Hmn.


Just negodu....

Who's the governor of this state cry ?

Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by MrRhymes101(m): 1:11pm
So pple see opportunities everywhere ...wedding MC
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Danelo(m): 1:12pm
Money must be made


Igbo kwenu
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Kingvick: 1:12pm
This man na confirm Igbo man.. Any way na way
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Kurisigamo(m): 1:12pm
h
Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Airtimex(m): 1:12pm
xxx6993:


undecided

