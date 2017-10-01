₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 12:50pm
Trust Aba people anyway na way.According to Imo City News,the man pictured below makes money by helping people cross a bad road in Aba.He charges N20 per head.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/see-how-man-makes-money-in-abaphotos.html?m=1
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Ninethmare: 12:58pm
Turning the bad situation to your own advantage
Nigerians suffering and smiling
God bless ur hussle
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Kirgyakos(m): 1:03pm
All way na way
hahaha bros if u no get ya N20 u beta swim mud wit ya white caftan
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by thesicilian: 1:05pm
I trust Nigerians. Within a week you'll see more than 5 different people with wheel barrows and all looking to make a quick buck.
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by deepwater(f): 1:08pm
Nothing New, this one full lagos wella
Aboki, dey back person cross canal self.
The guy above me, has some nice to say
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 1:08pm
RESPECT!!! A real 'hardworking' individual.....
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by agarawu23(m): 1:08pm
God bless ur hustle
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 1:08pm
FLOODING BUSINESS!
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by PaperLace: 1:08pm
I don't understand Okezie Ikpeazu mode of road construction, that should be Faulks rd.
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by collabo4me(m): 1:08pm
Haha abaaaaaa ngwa people waiting b dis. Abia state lack good governance. A pouch to der governor . To d accredited man 5star for him
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by princesscool: 1:09pm
I'm tired of these biafra ��� they like disgracing we Nigerian.
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Derekethan1: 1:09pm
Aba is the dirtiest city in the world
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by talk2saintify(m): 1:09pm
WOW
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Derekethan1: 1:10pm
xxx6993:I had kids looking at my fone when I opened this tread only for them to see this with me and I'm a bleeping class teacher.... Do u know what you just put me in??!!!!!!
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by wintersnow(m): 1:10pm
xxx6993:
Which kyn wahala be this, I dey inside church biko
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Freetech: 1:10pm
Money money money that's what my brothers from the land of the rising sun calls ego. The only password that unlock their brain.
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by KKKWHITE(m): 1:10pm
xxx6993:what's this all about
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Coolgent: 1:10pm
xxx6993:Oh my God!
Lalasticlala your attention is needed!
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by columbus007(m): 1:10pm
THERES NO SHAME IN HUSTLING.
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 1:10pm
Nice one. I'm proud to be an igbo man.
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by akpur1(m): 1:11pm
Oboi XXX6993, cool picture
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Jagz16(m): 1:11pm
Governor no go see that one oo or nnamdi Kanu no go help them repair road oo...still looking for a big butt lady
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by brownskilo(m): 1:11pm
20N is too small now
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by swiz123(m): 1:11pm
Proudly resides in aba
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 1:11pm
Very Innovative, you will be surprised that most people you see condemning the act will try something similar immediately.

There is no excuse to remaining in poverty.
There is no excuse to remaining in poverty.
In Other News
You can check out my blog www.realfitbody.com for Why fat men last longer in bed than slim men
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by 00Ademi(m): 1:11pm
Hmn.
Just negodu....
Who's the governor of this state ?
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by MrRhymes101(m): 1:11pm
So pple see opportunities everywhere ...wedding MC
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Danelo(m): 1:12pm
Money must be made
Igbo kwenu
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Kingvick: 1:12pm
This man na confirm Igbo man.. Any way na way
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Kurisigamo(m): 1:12pm
h
|Re: Man In Aba Charges N20 To Cross People On Bad Road With Wheelbarrow (Photos) by Airtimex(m): 1:12pm
