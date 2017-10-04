Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. (7439 Views)

.

To treat pimples locally, follow these steps.

.

Requirements





* a toothpaste (preferably CloseUp)

* a bucket of about a litre of water

* face powder.

.

Steps

* In the morning, press some quantity of the close up on your palm.

* Use the other hand to spread it round your palm.

* Massage it gently on your face then leave it for about a hour.

.

My advice is, do it an hour before the usual time you do brush your teeth.

.

* While still on your face, brush your teeth then while washing up, wash off the toothpaste off your face. Wash off your face with plenty of water (the water in the bucket).

* When your face is dry, apply the face powder. (do rub powder regularly for fresher skin look).

* Do it for three days and come tell me the magic!



.

ar u 4 real ?

Crownadex:

ar u 4 real ? Yeah, tested and working. Yeah, tested and working.

chatinent:

Yeah, tested and working. Ok I will try bcz av been dealing wit it 4 the past 10yrs .... Ok I will try bcz av been dealing wit it 4 the past 10yrs .... 1 Like

Guy a swear if dis Tin no work akpa amu nna Gi enwuru oku there! 17 Likes 1 Share

Crownadex:

Ok I will try bcz av been dealing wit it 4 the past 10yrs .... Don't forget to come compensate me. It was a long journey discovering it.

SerialRapist:

Guy a swear if dis Tin no work akpa amu nna Gi enwuru oku there! Why not test it first before telling me your native name? Don't forget to come compensate me.It was a long journey discovering it.Why not test it first before telling me your native name? 23 Likes

Bleh lie lie

Make i no burn ma face Wo

This cure ain't good for ladies cos it roughens d face. 2 Likes

close up ....is it the red gel or the herbal...close up is of many types now..which one please

chatinent:



Don't forget to come compensate me. It was a long journey discovering it.



Why not test it first before telling me your native name?

Lemmi translate : He said your bag of prick balls go burn if ur method no work.



No need to thank me, ure already welcome Lemmi translate : He said your bag of prick balls go burn if ur method no work.No need to thank me, ure already welcome 1 Like

..pimples gang, where you at? ..pimples gang, where you at?

Hmmn

Wetin I never try.... Toothpaste, lime/lemon, egg, pepper, tomato, Funbact A, Neo Medrol, St Ives. I think mine is legendary







Me looking at op like... Me looking at op like... 12 Likes

must it b in d morning wat of at night. I'll try it this night

Thank God I don't have pimples

I will try it soon

kodedbis:

Thank God I don't have pimples

With your face like that? With your face like that? 4 Likes

close up or any toothpaste

Hmmm

Pimples thread

Hope man face no go turn two colour

Like seriously!!!! 1 Like





Back in the days I use to have tons of pimples on my face.

But now my face is so fresh even fresher than those that never had pimples.



My secret:

Wash your face before you go to bed with small towel, soap and water.

If you have oily face always keep it dry by wiping off with handkerchief.

Lastly don't press your pimples until it is ripe, I mean very ripe and don't allow people burst your pimples else it will only get worse and will leave black spot when it heals.



Here is a sad truth if your are experiencing Pimples in your adolescent, just bear in mind that no matter how strict you follow your medication Pimples won't go immediately. Proper medication will only help reduce your Pimples and prevent black spots. However, with time you will outgrow pimples. OP are you sure your are not working for closeup.Back in the days I use to have tons of pimples on my face.But now my face is so fresh even fresher than those that never had pimples.My secret:Wash your face before you go to bed with small towel, soap and water.If you have oily face always keep it dry by wiping off with handkerchief.Lastly don't press your pimples until it is ripe, I mean very ripe and don't allow people burst your pimples else it will only get worse and will leave black spot when it heals.Here is a sad truth if your are experiencing Pimples in your adolescent, just bear in mind that no matter how strict you follow your medication Pimples won't go immediately. Proper medication will only help reduce your Pimples and prevent black spots. However, with time you will outgrow pimples. 6 Likes 1 Share

chatinent:

Yeah, tested and working. Thanks for this tips, but I read something online that white toothpaste should be used instead of gel(coloured toothpaste). Thanks for this tips, but I read something online that white toothpaste should be used instead of gel(coloured toothpaste).

Divay22:

Hmmm Pimples thread Like say u don't have pimples Like say u don't have pimples

Lemme epp some pipol understand op Berra



..1. Buy Close up and powder



2. Wake up very early in the morning, press your close up as you usually do when you want to brush your teeth, (( Ndi Eze gworo



3. Rub it Gently on your face and leave for an hour , then rinse with plenty of water.



4. Dry you face with your towel and rub that powder you ve bought. (do it for at least 3 consecutive days and remember that powder help keep your face fresh ).





5. Come back here and give me and OP credit... � me na airtel I dey use oo! in case









Drniyi4u:

Wetin I never try.... Toothpaste, lime/lemon, egg, pepper , tomato, Funbact A, Neo Medrol, St Ives. I think mine is legendary



DUDE YOU NEED TO TRY CAMEROUN PEPPER o ..1. Buy Close up and powder2. Wake up very early in the morning, press your close up as you usually do when you want to brush your teeth, (()).it should go directly to your hand and not your brush this time.3. Rub it Gently on your face and leave for an hour , then rinse with plenty of water.4. Dry you face with your towel and rub that powder you ve bought. (do it for at least 3 consecutive days and remember that powder help keep your face fresh ).5.me na airtel I dey use oo! in case 8 Likes 1 Share

bayocanny:



Like say u don't have pimples Lol..

I don't Lol..I don't