|How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by chatinent: 11:27am
A pimple, zit or spot is a kind of comedo and one of the many results of excess oil getting trapped in the pores. - wikipedia .
.
To treat pimples locally, follow these steps.
.
Requirements
* a toothpaste (preferably CloseUp)
* a bucket of about a litre of water
* face powder.
.
Steps
* In the morning, press some quantity of the close up on your palm.
* Use the other hand to spread it round your palm.
* Massage it gently on your face then leave it for about a hour.
.
My advice is, do it an hour before the usual time you do brush your teeth.
.
* While still on your face, brush your teeth then while washing up, wash off the toothpaste off your face. Wash off your face with plenty of water (the water in the bucket).
* When your face is dry, apply the face powder. (do rub powder regularly for fresher skin look).
* Do it for three days and come tell me the magic!
.
Origin : http://chatinent.com.ng/index.php?showtopic=260
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by Crownadex(m): 11:33am
ar u 4 real ?
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by chatinent: 11:36am
Crownadex:Yeah, tested and working.
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by Crownadex(m): 11:40am
chatinent:Ok I will try bcz av been dealing wit it 4 the past 10yrs ....
1 Like
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by SerialRapist(m): 11:43am
Guy a swear if dis Tin no work akpa amu nna Gi enwuru oku there!
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by chatinent: 11:57am
Crownadex:Don't forget to come compensate me. It was a long journey discovering it.
SerialRapist:Why not test it first before telling me your native name?
23 Likes
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by Afam4eva(m): 12:44pm
Bleh lie lie
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by gwani747: 12:45pm
Make i no burn ma face Wo
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by Adaumunocha(f): 12:45pm
This cure ain't good for ladies cos it roughens d face.
2 Likes
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by pejuakinab: 12:46pm
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by chiozor: 12:46pm
close up ....is it the red gel or the herbal...close up is of many types now..which one please
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by orijintv(m): 12:46pm
chatinent:
Lemmi translate : He said your bag of prick balls go burn if ur method no work.
No need to thank me, ure already welcome
1 Like
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by neweraomo: 12:46pm
..pimples gang, where you at?
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by BreezyCB(m): 12:46pm
Hmmn
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by Drniyi4u(m): 12:46pm
Wetin I never try.... Toothpaste, lime/lemon, egg, pepper, tomato, Funbact A, Neo Medrol, St Ives. I think mine is legendary
Me looking at op like...
12 Likes
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by Bayajidda1: 12:47pm
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by petitejolie(f): 12:47pm
must it b in d morning wat of at night. I'll try it this night
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by kodedbis(f): 12:47pm
Thank God I don't have pimples
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by Neduzze5(m): 12:47pm
I will try it soon
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by Neduzze5(m): 12:48pm
kodedbis:
With your face like that?
4 Likes
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by bellazz(m): 12:48pm
close up or any toothpaste
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by Divay22(f): 12:49pm
Hmmm
Pimples thread
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by freeman95: 12:49pm
Hope man face no go turn two colour
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by sinequanon1955(m): 12:49pm
Like seriously!!!!
1 Like
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by narutop: 12:49pm
OP are you sure your are not working for closeup.
Back in the days I use to have tons of pimples on my face.
But now my face is so fresh even fresher than those that never had pimples.
My secret:
Wash your face before you go to bed with small towel, soap and water.
If you have oily face always keep it dry by wiping off with handkerchief.
Lastly don't press your pimples until it is ripe, I mean very ripe and don't allow people burst your pimples else it will only get worse and will leave black spot when it heals.
Here is a sad truth if your are experiencing Pimples in your adolescent, just bear in mind that no matter how strict you follow your medication Pimples won't go immediately. Proper medication will only help reduce your Pimples and prevent black spots. However, with time you will outgrow pimples.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by bayocanny: 12:51pm
chatinent:Thanks for this tips, but I read something online that white toothpaste should be used instead of gel(coloured toothpaste).
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by bayocanny: 12:52pm
Divay22:Like say u don't have pimples
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by Daniel058(m): 12:52pm
Lemme epp some pipol understand op Berra
..1. Buy Close up and powder
2. Wake up very early in the morning, press your close up as you usually do when you want to brush your teeth, (( Ndi Eze gworo )).it should go directly to your hand and not your brush this time.
3. Rub it Gently on your face and leave for an hour , then rinse with plenty of water.
4. Dry you face with your towel and rub that powder you ve bought. (do it for at least 3 consecutive days and remember that powder help keep your face fresh ).
5. Come back here and give me and OP credit... � me na airtel I dey use oo! in case
Drniyi4u:
DUDE YOU NEED TO TRY CAMEROUN PEPPER o
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by Divay22(f): 12:53pm
bayocanny:Lol..
I don't
|Re: How To Locally Cure Pimples In Nigeria. by bayocanny: 12:54pm
petitejolie:Use white toothpaste like maxam...don't use coloured toothpaste to avoide decoloration of your skin
