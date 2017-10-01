



In Nigeria here, we utilize mainly litres as the amount of fuel used and car speed are measured in either kilometer or miles. So we shall be using our very own INNOSON G5 for this calculation.



NOTE

1km = 0.62miles

1L = 0.26Litres



So lets start, our Innoson G5 has a 2.5L V6 engine and the manufacturer after testing got



Highway driving 10L/100km

Combined (highway and city) 11.5L/100km

City driving 13L/100km

Fuel tank capacity = 80L



If we want to calculate distance to empty of this car, we will utilize combined calculation so we will have

80L x 100km / 11.5L = 696km. So at full tank, the Innoson G5 will drive us up to 696km before fuel is exhausted this calculation is majorly 80% highway and 20% city driving.



But in reality, most people will not want their car to exhaust all the fuel that is dangerous play, so how can I calculate fuel consumption without necessarily exhausting all the fuel from driving



1. The first 100km drive



Get to a filling station, buy full tank, get in the car and reset the trip meter in the odometer to zero, drive approximately 100km, locate a filling station and full up the tank, the reading on the pump will let you know how many litres your car used per 100km. After we drove our innoson G5 from ajah to ikorodu and back, we had a total of 100km, refueling again the pump read 12L @ the fueling station, against 11.5 recommended, I am satisfied.



2. Half tank calculation



Most people try to utilize the gauge but due to slope and type of gauge, its isn’t advisable to always utilize the gauge but you use it from full tank to when the gauge settles at half tank, so at half tank you calculate the distance travelled by using known stats of out G5



We travelled from lagos to Ilorin and back to Ibadan with the trip meter reading 365km and the gauge already at half tank so we calculate our fuel economy as



40L x 100km /365km = 11L/100km.



How to know distance utilized per litre



If for every 100km the G5 uses 11.5L( we utilize the combined calculation)



Xkm = 1L



Make xkm the subject of the formula



Xkm x 11.5 / 100km x 1L



Xkm = 100 x 1L / 11.5



Xkm = 8.67



So for every 8.67km driven our G5 utilizes 1L



To know if our calculations is right, multiply total fuel capacity of the G5 by the distance 8.67km x 80L equals 695.65 to whole number 696km same as the manufacturer stats



Head over to milespergallon.info to know your car recommended stats.



Witeen by:

Nurey



(A car lover and enthusiast)



Source:

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/10/how-to-calculate-fuel-consumption-in.html Most of us drive cars and don’t know manufacturer stats of fuel consumption and what we actually do in real life. Knowing the condition of your car isn’t only by how it drives or whether the check engine light is on, you can also use the fuel consumption parameter to determine the efficiency of your car system.In Nigeria here, we utilize mainly litres as the amount of fuel used and car speed are measured in either kilometer or miles. So we shall be using our very ownfor this calculation.1km = 0.62miles1L = 0.26LitresSo lets start, our Innoson G5 has a 2.5L V6 engine and the manufacturer after testing gotHighway driving 10L/100kmCombined (highway and city) 11.5L/100kmCity driving 13L/100kmFuel tank capacity = 80LIf we want to calculate distance to empty of this car, we will utilize combined calculation so we will have80L x 100km / 11.5L = 696km. So at full tank, the Innoson G5 will drive us up to 696km before fuel is exhausted this calculation is majorly 80% highway and 20% city driving.But in reality, most people will not want their car to exhaust all the fuel that is dangerous play, so how can I calculate fuel consumption without necessarily exhausting all the fuel from drivingGet to a filling station, buy full tank, get in the car and reset the trip meter in the odometer to zero, drive approximately 100km, locate a filling station and full up the tank, the reading on the pump will let you know how many litres your car used per 100km. After we drove our innoson G5 from ajah to ikorodu and back, we had a total of 100km, refueling again the pump read 12L @ the fueling station, against 11.5 recommended, I am satisfied.Most people try to utilize the gauge but due to slope and type of gauge, its isn’t advisable to always utilize the gauge but you use it from full tank to when the gauge settles at half tank, so at half tank you calculate the distance travelled by using known stats of out G5We travelled from lagos to Ilorin and back to Ibadan with the trip meter reading 365km and the gauge already at half tank so we calculate our fuel economy as40L x 100km /365km = 11L/100km.How to know distance utilized per litreIf for every 100km the G5 uses 11.5L( we utilize the combined calculation)Xkm = 1LMake xkm the subject of the formulaXkm x 11.5 / 100km x 1LXkm = 100 x 1L / 11.5Xkm = 8.67So for every 8.67km driven our G5 utilizes 1LTo know if our calculations is right, multiply total fuel capacity of the G5 by the distance 8.67km x 80L equals 695.65 to whole number 696km same as the manufacturer statsHead over to milespergallon.info to know your car recommended stats.Witeen by:Nurey(A car lover and enthusiast)Source: 1 Like 1 Share