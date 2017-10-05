Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) (21042 Views)

The Handshake Between Obiano And The US Ambassador (Photos) / The Handshake Between Buhari And Joanna Maduka / Caption This Photo Of Handshake Between Buhari And Ngige (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

When handshake goes beyond the wrist 4 Likes

Tomorrow now, you go hear say Ali impregnated two customs officer just like our IGP Ibrahim Idris 74 Likes 3 Shares







This customs boss is full of surprises,



Only him no dey wear uniform,



Only him dey romance woman hand in the name of handshake.



Is OK.







We are watching u sir! This customs boss is full of surprises,Only him no dey wear uniform,Only him dey romance woman hand in the name of handshake.Is OK.We are watching u sir! 26 Likes

Does Islam allow men shake women how much more this passionate handshake as exhibited by Ali. Ali, sharia fall on you 61 Likes 2 Shares

see the look of that man wey dey behind them and the woman too enjoy am with her crocodile smile.



This message will definitely get to Hameed Ali and tomorrow he will be mindful of how he shakes women. 9 Likes 1 Share

Tapping current

to furck the woman dey hungry him . 3 Likes

Hmmm... Na wa o

CG boss dey feel d officer hand wella to see if she go fit massage him cucumber wella......hehehehe 2 Likes 1 Share

Gentlevin:

CG boss dey feel d officer hand wella to see if she go fit massage him cucumber wella......hehehehe

...... ...... 1 Like

Hypocrite Muslim,sharia scatter him di*k 12 Likes

Confirmed affair....... see as the AB.Oki in the corner dey suspect!

tsdarkside:





you people should stop watching too much porn... hehehehehe u meant to say popcorn abi? e dey sweet.....hehehehe hehehehehe u meant to say popcorn abi? e dey sweet.....hehehehe 1 Like

Gentlevin:

hehehehehe u meant to say popcorn abi? e dey sweet.....hehehehe

kikikiki.... kikikiki....

This is anti Islamic



We will not take it

See the kind of people buhari appoints

Birds of same feather

pregnancy test should be conducted on that lady

Nothing sesual here.



It just shows he supports her. Probably his favorite.



PS. They are far more juicier middle age women in the customs. 13 Likes

Konji ns bastard

Konjilitis. That's the disease 1 Like 1 Share

The annual looks like those one of those demons that enter your body and begin to control your mind





The woman's face be like "which kind wahala be this" 1 Like

To za oza room ...

DLuciano:

Does Islam allow men shake women how much more this passionate handshake as exhibited by Ali. Ali, sharia fall on you Islam too dey pretend.





See as the man prick don swell up inside him trouser. Haboooooki no dey wear pant Islam too dey pretend.See as the man prick don swell up inside him trouser. Haboooooki no dey wear pant 2 Likes 1 Share

he's surely straphing that lady. Islam is a scam! 1 Like





Come closer, no sharia at sight.





Religious laws are made by top classes for the poor masses to manipulate them.

If a common almagiri do this same thing, they will 'Allah Akbar' on top his head. 2 Likes

It's a gesture of dominance and respect

See as he hold m like say she be convict wey wan pick race

Got which people talking?? The caption should have been





Picture of .....Ali that I want to use to get nairalanders talking 2 Likes 1 Share

He's feeling her up