|Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by mmb: 9:14pm On Oct 04
When handshake goes beyond the wrist
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by nairavsdollars: 9:19pm On Oct 04
Tomorrow now, you go hear say Ali impregnated two customs officer just like our IGP Ibrahim Idris
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by KunkAcid: 9:20pm On Oct 04
This customs boss is full of surprises,
Only him no dey wear uniform,
Only him dey romance woman hand in the name of handshake.
Is OK.
We are watching u sir!
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by DLuciano: 9:22pm On Oct 04
Does Islam allow men shake women how much more this passionate handshake as exhibited by Ali. Ali, sharia fall on you
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by ThisisBuhari: 9:26pm On Oct 04
see the look of that man wey dey behind them and the woman too enjoy am with her crocodile smile.
This message will definitely get to Hameed Ali and tomorrow he will be mindful of how he shakes women.
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Homeboiy(m): 9:28pm On Oct 04
Tapping current
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Tolexander: 9:28pm On Oct 04
to furck the woman dey hungry him .
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:29pm On Oct 04
Hmmm... Na wa o
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Gentlevin: 9:55pm On Oct 04
CG boss dey feel d officer hand wella to see if she go fit massage him cucumber wella......hehehehe
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by tsdarkside(m): 10:19pm On Oct 04
Gentlevin:
......
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Isokowadoo: 10:20pm On Oct 04
Hypocrite Muslim,sharia scatter him di*k
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Sunofgod(m): 10:20pm On Oct 04
Confirmed affair....... see as the AB.Oki in the corner dey suspect!
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Gentlevin: 10:21pm On Oct 04
tsdarkside:hehehehehe u meant to say popcorn abi? e dey sweet.....hehehehe
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by tsdarkside(m): 10:24pm On Oct 04
Gentlevin:
kikikiki....
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by zombieHUNTER: 10:24pm On Oct 04
This is anti Islamic
We will not take it
See the kind of people buhari appoints
Birds of same feather
pregnancy test should be conducted on that lady
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by TheCabal: 12:44am
Nothing sesual here.
It just shows he supports her. Probably his favorite.
PS. They are far more juicier middle age women in the customs.
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by bamirotola: 12:46am
Konji ns bastard
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by muller101(m): 7:24am
Konjilitis. That's the disease
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by generationz(f): 7:37am
The annual looks like those one of those demons that enter your body and begin to control your mind
The woman's face be like "which kind wahala be this"
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by hucienda: 7:53am
To za oza room ...
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by kagari: 7:53am
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by enemyofprogress: 7:54am
DLuciano:Islam too dey pretend.
See as the man prick don swell up inside him trouser. Haboooooki no dey wear pant
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by elChapo1: 7:55am
he's surely straphing that lady. Islam is a scam!
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by HottestFire: 7:55am
Come closer, no sharia at sight.
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Franco2017(m): 7:55am
Religious laws are made by top classes for the poor masses to manipulate them.
If a common almagiri do this same thing, they will 'Allah Akbar' on top his head.
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by richeeyo(m): 7:55am
It's a gesture of dominance and respect
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Mckandre(m): 7:56am
See as he hold m like say she be convict wey wan pick race
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Felixalex(m): 7:56am
Got which people talking?? The caption should have been
Picture of .....Ali that I want to use to get nairalanders talking
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by ALAYORMII: 7:56am
He's feeling her up
|Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by talk2percy(m): 7:56am
Nawa o, this one nah grabbing, no b handshake again...
