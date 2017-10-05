₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,066 members, 3,833,537 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 October 2017 at 08:57 AM

Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) (21042 Views)

The Handshake Between Obiano And The US Ambassador (Photos) / The Handshake Between Buhari And Joanna Maduka / Caption This Photo Of Handshake Between Buhari And Ngige (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by mmb: 9:14pm On Oct 04
When handshake goes beyond the wrist

4 Likes

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by nairavsdollars: 9:19pm On Oct 04
Tomorrow now, you go hear say Ali impregnated two customs officer just like our IGP Ibrahim Idris

74 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by KunkAcid: 9:20pm On Oct 04
shocked


This customs boss is full of surprises,

Only him no dey wear uniform,

Only him dey romance woman hand in the name of handshake.

Is OK.



We are watching u sir!

26 Likes

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by DLuciano: 9:22pm On Oct 04
Does Islam allow men shake women how much more this passionate handshake as exhibited by Ali. Ali, sharia fall on you cheesy

61 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by ThisisBuhari: 9:26pm On Oct 04
see the look of that man wey dey behind them and the woman too enjoy am with her crocodile smile.

This message will definitely get to Hameed Ali and tomorrow he will be mindful of how he shakes women.

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Homeboiy(m): 9:28pm On Oct 04
Tapping current
Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Tolexander: 9:28pm On Oct 04
to furck the woman dey hungry him .

3 Likes

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:29pm On Oct 04
Hmmm... Na wa o
Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Gentlevin: 9:55pm On Oct 04
CG boss dey feel d officer hand wella to see if she go fit massage him cucumber wella......hehehehe

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by tsdarkside(m): 10:19pm On Oct 04
Gentlevin:
CG boss dey feel d officer hand wella to see if she go fit massage him cucumber wella......hehehehe

...... grin

1 Like

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Isokowadoo: 10:20pm On Oct 04
Hypocrite Muslim,sharia scatter him di*k

12 Likes

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Sunofgod(m): 10:20pm On Oct 04
Confirmed affair....... see as the AB.Oki in the corner dey suspect!
Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Gentlevin: 10:21pm On Oct 04
tsdarkside:


you people should stop watching too much porn... grin
hehehehehe u meant to say popcorn abi? e dey sweet.....hehehehe

1 Like

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by tsdarkside(m): 10:24pm On Oct 04
Gentlevin:
hehehehehe u meant to say popcorn abi? e dey sweet.....hehehehe

kikikiki.... grin
Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by zombieHUNTER: 10:24pm On Oct 04
This is anti Islamic

We will not take it
See the kind of people buhari appoints
Birds of same feather
pregnancy test should be conducted on that lady
Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by TheCabal: 12:44am
Nothing sesual here.

It just shows he supports her. Probably his favorite.

PS. They are far more juicier middle age women in the customs.

13 Likes

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by bamirotola: 12:46am
Konji ns bastard
Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by muller101(m): 7:24am
Konjilitis. That's the disease

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by generationz(f): 7:37am
The annual looks like those one of those demons that enter your body and begin to control your mind


The woman's face be like "which kind wahala be this"

1 Like

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by hucienda: 7:53am
To za oza room ...
Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by kagari: 7:53am
kiss kiss kiss
Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by enemyofprogress: 7:54am
DLuciano:
Does Islam allow men shake women how much more this passionate handshake as exhibited by Ali. Ali, sharia fall on you cheesy
Islam too dey pretend.


See as the man prick don swell up inside him trouser. Haboooooki no dey wear pant

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by elChapo1: 7:55am
he's surely straphing that lady. Islam is a scam!

1 Like

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by HottestFire: 7:55am


Come closer, no sharia at sight.


 cheesy
Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Franco2017(m): 7:55am
Religious laws are made by top classes for the poor masses to manipulate them.
If a common almagiri do this same thing, they will 'Allah Akbar' on top his head.

2 Likes

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by richeeyo(m): 7:55am
It's a gesture of dominance and respect
Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Mckandre(m): 7:56am
See as he hold m like say she be convict wey wan pick race sad
Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by Felixalex(m): 7:56am
Got which people talking?? The caption should have been


Picture of .....Ali that I want to use to get nairalanders talking

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by ALAYORMII: 7:56am
He's feeling her up
Re: Hammed Ali's Handshake With A Female Customs Officer (Pictured) by talk2percy(m): 7:56am
Nawa o, this one nah grabbing, no b handshake again...

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Armed Robbers Raids Unity Bank At Kwali, Fct, Abuja - Breaking News. / Renewed Attacks Claim 25 In Plateau / We Have Evidence Justice Ngwuta Corruptly Enriched Himself - FG

Viewing this topic: aparata, ye2hundhey(f), depumpin(m), Abdul010, emmyhumble(m), dohyn(m), ENDTIMEgist(m), ThinkWISELY(m), mastrolife, Joseid, AnodaIT(m), WMD(m), miller0093(m), Lionhearted, topacs, ProjectNaija(m), overboard, qwerty123qwerty, deelaw4mp, Shadeadu, taylor88(m), Tee99(m), Ourboss, TheTecthusiast, Zzyco, farouk2much(m), hez11js, Dmegy11, tunax5loon(m), Lifestone(m), ADENIRUJU(m), soluwunmi(m), Fazemood(m), EmmaFantastic(m), Metaphorically, Advocatesam, Ayzo, BrandPromotions(m), kedra(m), analryder, sarutobie(m), ShitHead, Valfrankie(m), joshuaarmani2, samsard(m), blkmum700, fonzie2u, omoodeogere(m), wizteen99(m), Iseoluwani, narrowpathy(m), Odani, ogaontop(m), Chineseface2(f), Lighthouseman, Wisedove(m), Ninethmare, Praisesmart(m), Emokai3(m), flexysam(m), edababa007(m), Mohr(m), Ajagunhope, Seunsherif(m), Gamesound(m), Maken1005, Heylius, donlucabrazi(m), EMDIEY, Ivanmykel(f), derico2323(m), Rootprof, johnsina, Teejazy(m), ewomazino2017(m), Millionjeff, omop20(m), yemi1261(m), MountCliff, biodunajayi, Babakent, skybird, yadipson, funkdr(m), emicongo(m), tommybliss007(m), unite4real, chiddyj, Joyintwos(m), blessyndbest(m), Charles1110(m), eldav(m), harlhan, edibless0(m), Owill1(m), lanrecious(m), Hipsymoi, Rucheen(m), Jayjay0(m), Cockyguy11, aktolly54(m), foxzy(m), delli(m), mdokaba1(m), Gbemmy135(f), isholaraheem, chasingsmiles, nictech, buscojnr, edubrazil442(m), blackbonny44, unilagfreshboy, olamefun1990(m), sonchuks1(m), chiemezuo28, Mistymash, Englov(m), funola, EzeeYFB(m), LeSammy, Prefola, acerr(m), babz21(m), adisaaowala, Naommydammy(f), Stefano911(m), omotoda(m), Kaywaz(m), lecturer11, pinkcottoncandy, djmask(m), Kzealz(m), garantus2, Christaks(m), mamaaustin(f), drjaycha, cruz419(m) and 225 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.