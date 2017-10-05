₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|$25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by kantin: 4:47am
The President will today meet Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, The Nation learnt last night.
http://thenationonlineng.net/25b-nnpcs-probe-likely-buhari-meets-kachikwu/
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by coolcharm(m): 4:49am
We want heads to roll not just probing.
We want corrupt officials to be sacked and jailed... Not just media trial
We want all the contracts awarded without due process rescinded
We want the Evil cabal from the North with vested interest in the Oil down south dismantled and crushed
Dear Buhari,
We also want the former NIA boss and SFG charged to court!
We also want True federalism!!
I want to feel a sense of pride of being a Nigerian for once!
Haba! Which kind people we be sef?
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by oluwafemi113(m): 4:56am
good
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by clevvermind(m): 5:40am
coolcharm:EXACTLY
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by rifasenate11(m): 5:43am
2019 ... APC will pack and go. it's clear they never want anything good for this country.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by commoditiesnig: 5:48am
Good move
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by dhantey324(m): 5:54am
Nothing will happen! Take my word to d bank. This is the Fulani dynasty you have always heard about. Nothing will happen to Baru. Do not be deceived, Nigeria is their game. I pity southerners that don't know this.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by dunkem21(m): 5:54am
coolcharm:
Hahaha They will soon send the python your way for daring to speak out ..
Wailer
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by LUGBE: 5:58am
So finally, they will want the Ist class material to meet that person,
Naija
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by Blue3k(m): 5:59am
OP I'm surprises you didn't list privatization of NNPC and all it's subsidiaries. I'm guessing nobody ready for that move.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by anuoluwapo884: 6:02am
Bunch of criminals agent of doom claiming agent of change
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by Gayigaskia(m): 6:04am
coolcharm:
Lets all copy this quote and paste it to the twitter handle on the presidency
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by dunkem21(m): 6:14am
Gayigaskia:
Eh! Paste where? Twitter?. Wait, let them zombies wake up .. They will call your real name today and your phone number so that you'll be sure of what you're doing.
Better keep your wailings on NL
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by MaziOmenuko: 6:15am
This should be an official press release from one of the presidential spokesperson. The fact that it is comig in as a speculative gossip worries me the more. In saner climes, this is a grievious allegation that would require an immediate presidential release.
How did a supervisory minister require access to his oga on many occasions and was denied? How did he scribble down a memo and got no reply for it? This leads credence to the fact that someone on the corridors of power is screening memos coming to the president and trashing most of them, not allowing the president see them. Someone us calling the shots and this is dangerous to our democracy.
I won't be surprised if the president is unaware of all these. This is really sad to say the least. I am sure a lot of ministers are suffering the same fate. This will bolden the corrupt ones in their means to engage in corrupt practises since the presidency hardly has time nor eyes on them.
I also don't appreciate the senate setting up probes on this. I have always complained about this senate usurping powers. Let the presidency probe this and get to the root of the matter.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by teadrake(m): 6:19am
Obviously Baru has exploited PMB Medical trip absence to award illegal contract and sidelined Ibe Kachikwu(The supervising Minister),thinking he would get away under the guise of a north factor.
PMB should act immediately if Baru is found guilty.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by BeardedMeat: 6:21am
All na wash! When will government start elevating strong institutions rather than strong men?
Buhari is not a saint. When he came back from his medical holiday, he summoned his service chiefs and gave them a mandate to go all out to embarrass the Igbos under the guise of security threat, but never deemed it necessary to summon his minister of state for petroleum who reports directly to him for briefing while he was away.
It's obvious Kachiukwu tried ceaselessly to reach him even to the extent of going to see him in London but was denied access hence he resorted to writing him a letter. Nnpc is the cash cow of this economy and Buhari will treat such a ministry with levity??!
And then the memo was subsequently leaked!!
Who leaked it? Is Lootimi Amaechi back on his familiar turf of leaking presidential letters once again?
Arewa yoots and the Cabal have always suspected Osunbande to be a mole, did the Coordinating Commissioner have a hand in leaking this memo to embarrass those who have always treated him like a leper in the villa??
Lauretta Onochie over to you...
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by izombie(m): 6:22am
So buhari decided to meet him because the letter was leaked. Baru did all those things with buhari's approval. He's only meeting with kachikwu to caution him. As usual they will set up a panel of enquiry and thats it. This issue will be forgotten in two weeks time by nigerians and the looting continues. Who is still talking about the money found in ikoyi? Nobody.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by royalamour(m): 6:22am
He for no probe am before?
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by eph12(m): 6:26am
Just like Sanusi, Kachikwu may get the sack
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by BeardedMeat: 6:26am
teadrake:Buhari should resign immediately as Minister of Petroleum and grant kachiukwu full powers shikena. Watch as the spin doctors and propagandist will twist this and sweep it under the carpet. Watch as rats will eat up any documents relating to this matter.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by BeardedMeat: 6:27am
eph12:APC promised you CHANGE. Demand for it, it's your right.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by MaziOmenuko: 6:28am
eph12:
I believe he would resign if nothing tangible comes out of this. He is too sane to be muddled up in this type of dirty politics. That is why sane people don't last in Nigeria politics. We are left with options of choosing between the devil and deep blue sea.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by obyrich(m): 6:28am
BeardedMeat:The BMC crew will dodge this thread like leprosy. The worst that will happen is to witch hunt Kachikwu. I'm sure he has an exit plan before this memo. Have you wondered why Buhari is reacting to a memo written in August immediately after it's leakage to the public? Is it a confirmation of the fact that the cabals are blocking him access to his boss as alleged or that 'Oga at the top' wants to save face?
Time will tell.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by dunkem21(m): 6:30am
BeardedMeat:
Hahaha.. They will soon punish Kachikwu Ibe for leaking a sealed letter he wrote just like he was demoted sometime ago
If he didn't leak the letters, it would've remained in the trash can.
Kachikwu is not a patriot
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by BeardedMeat: 6:34am
obyrich:How do you expect BMC to show face here? Buhari keeps making life difficult for his defenders.
Gen Buhari, SOB, Sarrki, Omenka, Orikinola, Yyeske, Madridguy, Funlord, greatlyk4you, Ipobexposed etc.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by BeardedMeat: 6:36am
dunkem21:Elrufai wrote and leaked but got away with it because he is the favourite son but Kachiukwu crossed our national redlines for leaking his own memo and must dance.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by hucienda: 6:38am
Buhari and his goons know all eyes are on his next move on this.
Goof on this, and he's lost it.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by Esseite: 6:38am
And the world claims we dont have natural disasters...
Ours comes in human form
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by obyrich(m): 6:39am
dunkem21:Yes o. He is a terrorist. These 'igbos' are terrorists and should be kicked out of our government. Lauretta Onochie and Lai Mohammed will have the job of finishing him in the media for gross insubordination and acts of terrorism towards a highly successful APC cum fulani administration. Maybe he is sponsoring IPOB. .
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by BeardedMeat: 6:40am
Gayigaskia:Guy you are on your own. I will rather wail here and get banned in peace.
|Re: $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu by dunkem21(m): 6:44am
..
