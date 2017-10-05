Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / $25b: Nnpc’s Probe Likely As Buhari Meets Kachikwu (9651 Views)

President Buhari Meets With Ministers And Governors In Aso Rock (Photos) / Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) / Pump Price Increase Likely As Landing Cost Of Petrol ‘rises Above’ N145 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

The President will today meet Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Dr. Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, The Nation learnt last night.



The minister has alleged that $25billion contracts have been wrongly awarded by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Group Managing Director Dr. Maikanti Baru.



Kachikwu wrote President Muhammadu Buhari on the “bravado management style” employed by Baru as a result of which he has sidelined the minister and the board of the NNPC on matters they should take decisions on.



Baru remained silent on the allegations yesterday.



The Senate also yesterday expressed shock at the allegations. After a debate on a motion on the matter, a panel of senators headed by Senator Aliyu Wammako, was raised to investigate the matter.



The meeting between the President and the minister is expected to be on the issues raised in the August 30 memo.



There were indications last night that the Presidency might probe the allegations against the GMD.



Besides, it was not clear yesterday if Buhari got Kachikwu’s memo.



A source, who pleaded not to be named because of the “sensitivity” of the matter, said: “The President will have a fact-finding session with Kachikwu on some of the claims in his August 30 memo. The President and cabinet members were shocked by the issues raised by the minister.



“This audience is already in the schedule of the President today. Kachikwu will have the opportunity to explain what went wrong in the NNPC and the insubordination of the GMD.



“For instance, the issue of lack of access to the President and sidelining him are really strange. Buhari wants to go into the details.”



The source added: “President Buhari does not condone indiscipline. There is a high probability that some of the allegations were not brought to his notice.



“The real questions are: Why did GMD Baru sideline his supervising Minister? How did Baru get approval for the contracts? Could he have misled the government with a cover-up memo? Did anybody or group take advantage of the President’s medical trip?



“The Presidency may probe these allegations against Baru”.



If the issues are true, said the source, the President may take some drastic measures.



“The Presidency will certainly not spare the rod and the President is determined to get to the root of the $25billion contracts,” the source said.



A shocked government official said: “It is evident that there are some moles in this government. They want to do everything to pull down this administration.



“After addressing the key issues, the government will also ask the appropriate agencies to probe the leakage.



“If the minister is culpable, he might be sanctioned for alleged violation of his oath of office and oath of allegiance. The days of moles in government are numbered.”

http://thenationonlineng.net/25b-nnpcs-probe-likely-buhari-meets-kachikwu/ 6 Likes

We want heads to roll not just probing.



We want corrupt officials to be sacked and jailed... Not just media trial



We want all the contracts awarded without due process rescinded



We want the Evil cabal from the North with vested interest in the Oil down south dismantled and crushed



Dear Buhari,



We also want the former NIA boss and SFG charged to court!



We also want True federalism!!





I want to feel a sense of pride of being a Nigerian for once!



Haba! Which kind people we be sef? 99 Likes 4 Shares

good

coolcharm:

We want heads to roll not just probing.



We want corrupt officials to be sacked and jailed... Not just media trial



We want all the contracts awarded without due process rescinded



We want the Evil cabal from the North with vested interest in the Oil down south dismantled and crushed



Dear Buhari,



We also want the former NIA boss and SFG charged to court!



We also want True federalism!!





I want to feel a sense of pride of being a Nigerian for once!



Haba! Which kind people we be sef?

EXACTLY EXACTLY 22 Likes 1 Share

2019 ... APC will pack and go. it's clear they never want anything good for this country. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Good move

Nothing will happen! Take my word to d bank. This is the Fulani dynasty you have always heard about. Nothing will happen to Baru. Do not be deceived, Nigeria is their game. I pity southerners that don't know this. 54 Likes 3 Shares

coolcharm:

We want heads to roll not just probing.



We want corrupt officials to be sacked and jailed... Not just media trial



We want all the contracts awarded without due process rescinded



We want the Evil cabal from the North with vested interest in the Oil down south dismantled and crushed



Dear Buhari,



We also want the former NIA boss and SFG charged to court!



We also want True federalism!!





I want to feel a sense of pride of being a Nigerian for once!



Haba! Which kind people we be sef?



Hahaha They will soon send the python your way for daring to speak out ..



Wailer HahahaThey will soon send the python your way for daring to speak out ..Wailer 23 Likes





Naija So finally, they will want the Ist class material to meet that person,Naija 6 Likes





Naija So finally, they will want the Ist class material to meet that person,Naija 3 Likes

OP I'm surprises you didn't list privatization of NNPC and all it's subsidiaries. I'm guessing nobody ready for that move. 6 Likes

Bunch of criminals agent of doom claiming agent of change 13 Likes 1 Share

coolcharm:

We want heads to roll not just probing.



We want corrupt officials to be sacked and jailed... Not just media trial



We want all the contracts awarded without due process rescinded



We want the Evil cabal from the North with vested interest in the Oil down south dismantled and crushed



Dear Buhari,



We also want the former NIA boss and SFG charged to court!



We also want True federalism!!





I want to feel a sense of pride of being a Nigerian for once!



Haba! Which kind people we be sef?



Lets all copy this quote and paste it to the twitter handle on the presidency Lets all copy this quote and paste it to the twitter handle on the presidency 22 Likes

Gayigaskia:





Lets all copy this quote and paste it to the twitter handle on the presidency

Eh! Paste where? Twitter?. Wait, let them zombies wake up .. They will call your real name today and your phone number so that you'll be sure of what you're doing.



Better keep your wailings on NL Eh! Paste where? Twitter?. Wait, let them zombies wake up .. They will call your real name today and your phone number so that you'll be sure of what you're doing.Better keep your wailings on NL 15 Likes

This should be an official press release from one of the presidential spokesperson. The fact that it is comig in as a speculative gossip worries me the more. In saner climes, this is a grievious allegation that would require an immediate presidential release.



How did a supervisory minister require access to his oga on many occasions and was denied? How did he scribble down a memo and got no reply for it? This leads credence to the fact that someone on the corridors of power is screening memos coming to the president and trashing most of them, not allowing the president see them. Someone us calling the shots and this is dangerous to our democracy.



I won't be surprised if the president is unaware of all these. This is really sad to say the least. I am sure a lot of ministers are suffering the same fate. This will bolden the corrupt ones in their means to engage in corrupt practises since the presidency hardly has time nor eyes on them.



I also don't appreciate the senate setting up probes on this. I have always complained about this senate usurping powers. Let the presidency probe this and get to the root of the matter. 10 Likes 1 Share

Obviously Baru has exploited PMB Medical trip absence to award illegal contract and sidelined Ibe Kachikwu(The supervising Minister),thinking he would get away under the guise of a north factor.

PMB should act immediately if Baru is found guilty. 9 Likes



Buhari is not a saint. When he came back from his medical holiday, he summoned his service chiefs and gave them a mandate to go all out to embarrass the Igbos under the guise of security threat, but never deemed it necessary to summon his minister of state for petroleum who reports directly to him for briefing while he was away.



It's obvious Kachiukwu tried ceaselessly to reach him even to the extent of going to see him in London but was denied access hence he resorted to writing him a letter. Nnpc is the cash cow of this economy and Buhari will treat such a ministry with levity??!



And then the memo was subsequently leaked!!

Who leaked it? Is Lootimi Amaechi back on his familiar turf of leaking presidential letters once again?

Arewa yoots and the Cabal have always suspected Osunbande to be a mole, did the Coordinating Commissioner have a hand in leaking this memo to embarrass those who have always treated him like a leper in the villa??



Lauretta Onochie over to you... All na wash! When will government start elevating strong institutions rather than strong men?Buhari is not a saint. When he came back from his medical holiday, he summoned his service chiefs and gave them a mandate to go all out to embarrass the Igbos under the guise of security threat, but never deemed it necessary to summon his minister of state for petroleum who reports directly to him for briefing while he was away.It's obvious Kachiukwu tried ceaselessly to reach him even to the extent of going to see him in London but was denied access hence he resorted to writing him a letter. Nnpc is the cash cow of this economy and Buhari will treat such a ministry with levity??!And then the memo was subsequently leaked!!Who leaked it? Is Lootimi Amaechi back on his familiar turf of leaking presidential letters once again?Arewa yoots and the Cabal have always suspected Osunbande to be a mole, did the Coordinating Commissioner have a hand in leaking this memo to embarrass those who have always treated him like a leper in the villa??Lauretta Onochie over to you... 14 Likes

So buhari decided to meet him because the letter was leaked. Baru did all those things with buhari's approval. He's only meeting with kachikwu to caution him. As usual they will set up a panel of enquiry and thats it. This issue will be forgotten in two weeks time by nigerians and the looting continues. Who is still talking about the money found in ikoyi? Nobody. 14 Likes 1 Share

He for no probe am before? 1 Like

Just like Sanusi, Kachikwu may get the sack 6 Likes

teadrake:

Obviously Baru has exploited PMB Medical trip absence to award illegal contract and sidelined Ibe Kachikwu(The supervising Minister),thinking he would get away under the guise of a north factor.

PMB should act immediately if Baru is found guilty. Buhari should resign immediately as Minister of Petroleum and grant kachiukwu full powers shikena. Watch as the spin doctors and propagandist will twist this and sweep it under the carpet. Watch as rats will eat up any documents relating to this matter. Buhari should resign immediately as Minister of Petroleum and grant kachiukwu full powers shikena. Watch as the spin doctors and propagandist will twist this and sweep it under the carpet. Watch as rats will eat up any documents relating to this matter. 1 Like

eph12:

Just like Sanusi, Kachikwu may get the sack APC promised you CHANGE. Demand for it, it's your right. APC promised you CHANGE. Demand for it, it's your right.

eph12:

Just like Sanusi, Kachikwu may get the sack

I believe he would resign if nothing tangible comes out of this. He is too sane to be muddled up in this type of dirty politics. That is why sane people don't last in Nigeria politics. We are left with options of choosing between the devil and deep blue sea. I believe he would resign if nothing tangible comes out of this. He is too sane to be muddled up in this type of dirty politics. That is why sane people don't last in Nigeria politics. We are left with options of choosing between the devil and deep blue sea. 2 Likes

BeardedMeat:

All na wash! When will government start elevating strong institutions rather than strong men?

Buhari is not a saint. When he came back from his medical holiday, he summoned his service chiefs and gave them a mandate to go all out to embarrass the Igbos under the guise of security threat, but never deemed it necessary to summon his minister of state for petroleum who reports directly to him for briefing while he was away.



It's obvious Kachiukwu tried ceaselessly to reach him even to the extent of going to see him in London but was denied access hence he resorted to writing him a letter. Nnpc is the cash cow of this economy and Buhari will treat such a ministry with levity??!



And then the memo was subsequently leaked!!

Who leaked it? Is Lootimi Amaechi back on his familiar turf of leaking presidential letters once again?

Arewa yoots and the Cabal have always suspected Osunbande to be a mole, did the Coordinating Commissioner have a hand in leaking this memo to embarrass those who have always treated him like a leper in the villa??



Lauretta Onochie over to you... The BMC crew will dodge this thread like leprosy. The worst that will happen is to witch hunt Kachikwu. I'm sure he has an exit plan before this memo. Have you wondered why Buhari is reacting to a memo written in August immediately after it's leakage to the public? Is it a confirmation of the fact that the cabals are blocking him access to his boss as alleged or that 'Oga at the top' wants to save face?



Time will tell. The BMC crew will dodge this thread like leprosy. The worst that will happen is to witch hunt Kachikwu. I'm sure he has an exit plan before this memo. Have you wondered why Buhari is reacting to a memo written in August immediately after it's leakage to the public? Is it a confirmation of the fact that the cabals are blocking him access to his boss as alleged or that 'Oga at the top' wants to save face?Time will tell. 6 Likes

BeardedMeat:

All na wash! When will government start elevating strong institutions rather than strong men?

Buhari is not a saint. When he came back from his medical holiday, he summoned his service chiefs and gave them a mandate to go all out to embarrass the Igbos under the guise of security threat, but never deemed it necessary to summon his minister of state for petroleum who reports directly to him for briefing while he was away.



It's obvious Kachiukwu tried ceaselessly to reach him even to the extent of going to see him in London but was denied access hence he resorted to writing him a letter. Nnpc is the cash cow of this economy and Buhari will treat such a ministry with levity??!



And then the memo was subsequently leaked!!

Who leaked it? Is Lootimi Amaechi back on his familiar turf of leaking presidential letters once again?

Arewa yoots and the Cabal have always suspected Osunbande to be a mole, did the Coordinating Commissioner have a hand in leaking this memo to embarrass those who have always treated him like a leper in the villa??



Lauretta Onochie over to you...

Hahaha.. They will soon punish Kachikwu Ibe for leaking a sealed letter he wrote just like he was demoted sometime ago



If he didn't leak the letters, it would've remained in the trash can.



Kachikwu is not a patriot Hahaha.. They will soon punish Kachikwu Ibe for leaking a sealed letter he wrote just like he was demoted sometime agoIf he didn't leak the letters, it would've remained in the trash can.Kachikwu is not a patriot 4 Likes 1 Share

obyrich:

The BMC crew will dodge this thread like leprosy. The worst that will happen is to witch hunt Kachikwu. I'm sure he has an exit plan before this memo. Have you wondered why Buhari is reacting to a memo written in August immediately after it's leakage to the public? Is it a confirmation of the fact that they cabals are blocking him access to his boss as alleged or that 'Oga at the top' wants to safe face?



Time will tell. How do you expect BMC to show face here? Buhari keeps making life difficult for his defenders.



Gen Buhari, SOB, Sarrki, Omenka, Orikinola, Yyeske, Madridguy, Funlord, greatlyk4you, Ipobexposed etc. How do you expect BMC to show face here? Buhari keeps making life difficult for his defenders.Gen Buhari, SOB, Sarrki, Omenka, Orikinola, Yyeske, Madridguy, Funlord, greatlyk4you, Ipobexposed etc. 2 Likes 1 Share

dunkem21:





Hahaha.. They will soon punish Kachikwu Ibe for leaking a sealed letter he wrote just like he was demoted sometime ago



If he didn't leak the letters, it would've remained in the trash can.



Kachikwu is not a patriot Elrufai wrote and leaked but got away with it because he is the favourite son but Kachiukwu crossed our national redlines for leaking his own memo and must dance. Elrufai wrote and leaked but got away with it because he is the favourite son but Kachiukwu crossed our national redlines for leaking his own memo and must dance. 1 Like

Buhari and his goons know all eyes are on his next move on this.



Goof on this, and he's lost it. 2 Likes

And the world claims we dont have natural disasters...



Ours comes in human form 9 Likes 1 Share

dunkem21:





Hahaha.. They will soon punish Kachikwu Ibe for leaking a sealed letter he wrote just like he was demoted sometime ago



If he didn't leak the letters, it would've remained in the trash can.



Kachikwu is not a patriot Yes o. He is a terrorist. These 'igbos' are terrorists and should be kicked out of our government. Lauretta Onochie and Lai Mohammed will have the job of finishing him in the media for gross insubordination and acts of terrorism towards a highly successful APC cum fulani administration. Maybe he is sponsoring IPOB. . Yes o. He is a terrorist. These 'igbos' are terrorists and should be kicked out of our government. Lauretta Onochie and Lai Mohammed will have the job of finishing him in the media for gross insubordination and acts of terrorism towards a highly successful APC cum fulani administration. Maybe he is sponsoring IPOB. 6 Likes

Gayigaskia:





Lets all copy this quote and paste it to the twitter handle on the presidency Guy you are on your own. I will rather wail here and get banned in peace. Guy you are on your own. I will rather wail here and get banned in peace. 2 Likes 1 Share