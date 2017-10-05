₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by aprokomania(m): 8:56am
The former minister of aviation; Femi Fani Kayode took to his twitter handle to describe the real reason Ibe Kachikwu has not yet met with the President, as well as why he is being undermined at NNPC
Why is Ibe Kachikwu, the Min. of State for Petroleum Resources, surprised that he has not been granted access to @MBuhari and that the northern MD of NNPC is undermining him? Did he expect it to be any different? Has he forgotten he is Igbo? To Buhari ALL southerners are slaves.
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by aprokomania(m): 8:57am
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by GeeString: 9:04am
Buhari should be arrested at once and jailed.
He is a thief.
'Honorable' Minister for Petroleum.
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by nototribalist: 9:07am
Anything about Northerners makes me angry. I swear.
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by inkon: 9:10am
For that huge amount of money to go missing under the very ministry buhari is overseeing makes a total nonsense of his so-called fight against corruption because he is obviously more corrupt than those he is fighting.
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by Positivepoint(m): 9:11am
nototribalist:
Same feeling over here in the north
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by Buharimustgo: 9:29am
Jubril,Jubril,Jubril,how many times did I call you?Please leave Nigeria now
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by Celcius: 9:29am
Yes. PMB has chosen to show brazen bigotry and wanton disregard for the plight and yearning of other regions, especially SE.
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by TiptopD(m): 9:30am
If he is discovering that now, then its a late discovery.
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by simultaneousboi(m): 9:32am
This man is always reacting to every issues on social media. Maybe he's secretly eyeing one political post come 2019, just like Fayose.
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by fiizznation(m): 9:33am
lol... Confused drug addict is what this pathetic fool(ffk) is. You and your goons said buhari has been cloned in London, and now one Jubrin from Chad Republic is the person impersonating buhari.. So why are you accusing "buhari" for the ineptitude of some people?
Lol.. Btw, your wailings are starting to get too boring for me. Buhari this buhari that everyday. C'mon cocaine sniffer, get a grip over yourself.
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by fiizznation(m): 9:35am
Buharimustgo:sorry but Jubrin from Chad Republic is here to stay. Lol
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by EzeAnambra: 9:37am
Jubrin must be sent back to sudan,he's destroying the country
Osibande abi na oshibango should take over
Omenka urMumu must continue
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by chloedogie: 9:40am
inkon:
Which money is missing? That's how you guys change stories and misinform those that didn't even read throuh the news. He said contracts worth $26b were not properly awarded and he listed the so called contracts. What we should be asking for now is why did the gmd do that and he needs to be summoned and companies that won those contracts should be summoned as well and if foul play is seen, the contracts should be revoked
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by ZKOSOSO(m): 9:52am
fiizznation:
Jubril from Sudan. Buhari failed Maths with F9 (FatimaTara) as we used to call it in HausaFulani areas.
Pls let somebody explain to Buhari that 9Trillion Naira is missing under his watch as Hon. Minister of Petroleum from NigerDelta soil.
Billiyan Zamba Tara........9Ttrillion.
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by KanwuliaExtra: 9:56am
Buhari for 2019!!!!!
Una nefa see anything o.
Shebo una vote this DAURA DUNCE into power?
Nigeria, see ya life.
NTOOOOOOOOOR!!!!!!
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by cyril10(m): 10:02am
Same thing they leveled against JEG about the missing 20 billion, is happening to this govt. can you imagine that?
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by greatiyk4u(m): 11:22am
inkon:
Who. Said it is missing?
Contracts awarded without following due process.............
Help me ask FFK if Ibe kachikwu wants to see aa ghost since he claimed Buhari is dead
Direct all your blame to Jubril from Sudan
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by magoo10: 11:28am
Nepotism is corruption.
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by limeta(f): 11:45am
fiizznation:
Plenty money don lost
Where is the the money
Do you 've a hand in it
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by diegwu01: 12:19pm
inkon:what money is missing?
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by GavelSlam: 12:48pm
GeeString:
You mean Jubrin?
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by GoroTango: 12:57pm
nototribalist:Then you can go and hang cos we ain't going nowhere
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by Ben108: 1:08pm
fiizznation:Receive sense now by fire ✋
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by harmless011: 1:15pm
It did not start today, buhari can never change:
Between 1983 and 1985, Peter Onu of Nigeria was Acting Secretary-General of the OAU. At the 1985 Summit in Addis Ababa, statesmen like Julius Nyerere, President of Tanzania, lobbied for his election as substantive Secretary-General. However, there was a major stumbling block to Peter Onu’s candidature: his Head of State, Muhammadu Buhari, was campaigning against him. Buhari claimed: “This generation of Nigerians and indeed future generations have no other country than Nigeria.” But when the crunch came, his allegiance to Nigeria disappeared. In the election of the OAU Secretary-General in 1985, Buhari preferred a man from Niger instead of Nigeria. He secured the election of Ide Oumarou, a Fulani man from Niger; as opposed to an Igbo man from Nigeria. By so doing, Buhari became the first and only Head of State in the history of modern international relations to vote against his country in favour of his tribe... -
Reference: The OAU: Reality Or Fiction by Ibrahim Daggash, former Head of Information and Communication, Organization of African Unity (OAU); pg 69; ISBN 1-9044722-25-3._
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by Bantino: 2:19pm
Will the Southerners ever agree to this?
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by victorazyvictor(m): 2:19pm
kikikikikiki
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by cristianisraeli: 2:19pm
get your brains checked if you do not believe ffk and free yourself from the zombie curse..lol..
|Re: FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" by yang(m): 2:19pm
When they tell you the zoo is non negotiable
The you should know that you have effectively been taken into slavery
The zoo called Nigeria is a slave camp with animals everywhere
What is the difference between zoo Nigeria and European slave master and colonial master
When we demand referendum for our freedom the zoo slave master, the evil people start to shoot innocent people dead
Hypocrisy and evil is the black man celebrating independence from colonial master and killing people who demand independence referendum in Biafra
The worst are the people supporting all this evil, do not forget that the evil that you do or support today will live with you and your children
