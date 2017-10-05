Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FFK: "Why Ibe Kachikwu Has Not Seen Buhari. PMB Sees All Southerners As Slaves" (9651 Views)

Why is Ibe Kachikwu, the Min. of State for Petroleum Resources, surprised that he has not been granted access to @MBuhari and that the northern MD of NNPC is undermining him? Did he expect it to be any different? Has he forgotten he is Igbo? To Buhari ALL southerners are slaves.

https://mobile.twitter.com/realFFK/status/915437751926915073 The former minister of aviation; Femi Fani Kayode took to his twitter handle to describe the real reason Ibe Kachikwu has not yet met with the President, as well as why he is being undermined at NNPC 5 Likes

Buhari should be arrested at once and jailed.



He is a thief.



'Honorable' Minister for Petroleum. 56 Likes 4 Shares

Anything about Northerners makes me angry. I swear. 64 Likes 5 Shares

For that huge amount of money to go missing under the very ministry buhari is overseeing makes a total nonsense of his so-called fight against corruption because he is obviously more corrupt than those he is fighting. 51 Likes 5 Shares

Anything about Northerners makes me angry. I swear.

Same feeling over here in the north Same feeling over here in the north 13 Likes

Jubril,Jubril,Jubril,how many times did I call you?Please leave Nigeria now 23 Likes 1 Share

Yes. PMB has chosen to show brazen bigotry and wanton disregard for the plight and yearning of other regions, especially SE. 27 Likes

If he is discovering that now, then its a late discovery. 11 Likes

This man is always reacting to every issues on social media. Maybe he's secretly eyeing one political post come 2019, just like Fayose. 3 Likes 2 Shares

lol... Confused drug addict is what this pathetic fool(ffk) is. You and your goons said buhari has been cloned in London, and now one Jubrin from Chad Republic is the person impersonating buhari.. So why are you accusing "buhari" for the ineptitude of some people?



Lol.. Btw, your wailings are starting to get too boring for me. Buhari this buhari that everyday. C'mon cocaine sniffer, get a grip over yourself. 20 Likes 4 Shares

Jubril,Jubril,Jubril,how many times did I call you?Please leave Nigeria now sorry but Jubrin from Chad Republic is here to stay. Lol 5 Likes 2 Shares





Osibande abi na oshibango should take over





Omenka urMumu must continue Jubrin must be sent back to sudan,he's destroying the countryOsibande abi na oshibango should take overOmenka urMumu must continue 17 Likes

For that huge amount of money to go missing under the very ministry buhari is overseeing makes a total nonsense of his so-called fight against corruption because he is obviously more corrupt than those he is fighting.

Which money is missing? That's how you guys change stories and misinform those that didn't even read throuh the news. He said contracts worth $26b were not properly awarded and he listed the so called contracts. What we should be asking for now is why did the gmd do that and he needs to be summoned and companies that won those contracts should be summoned as well and if foul play is seen, the contracts should be revoked Which money is missing? That's how you guys change stories and misinform those that didn't even read throuh the news. He said contracts worth $26b were not properly awarded and he listed the so called contracts. What we should be asking for now is why did the gmd do that and he needs to be summoned and companies that won those contracts should be summoned as well and if foul play is seen, the contracts should be revoked 11 Likes 4 Shares

sorry but Jubrin from Chad Republic is here to stay. Lol

Jubril from Sudan. Buhari failed Maths with F9 (FatimaTara) as we used to call it in HausaFulani areas.



Pls let somebody explain to Buhari that 9Trillion Naira is missing under his watch as Hon. Minister of Petroleum from NigerDelta soil.



Billiyan Zamba Tara........9Ttrillion. Jubril from Sudan. Buhari failed Maths with F9 (FatimaTara) as we used to call it in HausaFulani areas.Pls let somebody explain to Buhari that 9Trillion Naira is missing under his watch as Hon. Minister of Petroleum from NigerDelta soil.Billiyan Zamba Tara........9Ttrillion. 17 Likes 1 Share



Same thing they leveled against JEG about the missing 20 billion, is happening to this govt. can you imagine that? 4 Likes

For that huge amount of money to go missing under the very ministry buhari is overseeing makes a total nonsense of his so-called fight against corruption because he is obviously more corrupt than those he is fighting.





Who. Said it is missing?



Contracts awarded without following due process.............





Help me ask FFK if Ibe kachikwu wants to see aa ghost since he claimed Buhari is dead





Direct all your blame to Jubril from Sudan Who. Said it is missing?Contracts awarded without following due process.............Help me ask FFK if Ibe kachikwu wants to see aa ghost since he claimed Buhari is deadDirect all your blame to Jubril from Sudan 3 Likes 1 Share

Nepotism is corruption. 5 Likes

lol... Confused drug addict is what this pathetic fool(ffk) is. You and your goons said buhari has been cloned in London, and now one Jubrin from Chad Republic is the person impersonating buhari.. So why are you accusing "buhari" for the ineptitude of some people?



Lol.. Btw, your wailings are starting to get too boring for me. Buhari this buhari that everyday. C'mon cocaine sniffer, get a grip over yourself.











For that huge amount of money to go missing under the very ministry buhari is overseeing makes a total nonsense of his so-called fight against corruption because he is obviously more corrupt than those he is fighting. what money is missing? what money is missing? 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari should be arrested at once and jailed.



He is a thief.



Honorable Minister for Petroleum.

You mean Jubrin?

Anything about Northerners makes me angry. I swear. Then you can go and hang cos we ain't going nowhere Then you can go and hang cos we ain't going nowhere

lol... Confused drug addict is what this pathetic fool(ffk) is. You and your goons said buhari has been cloned in London, and now one Jubrin from Chad Republic is the person impersonating buhari.. So why are you accusing "buhari" for the ineptitude of some people?



Lol.. Btw, your wailings are starting to get too boring for me. Buhari this buhari that everyday. C'mon cocaine sniffer, get a grip over yourself. Receive sense now by fire ✋ Receive sense now by fire ✋ 4 Likes

It did not start today, buhari can never change:



Between 1983 and 1985, Peter Onu of Nigeria was Acting Secretary-General of the OAU. At the 1985 Summit in Addis Ababa, statesmen like Julius Nyerere, President of Tanzania, lobbied for his election as substantive Secretary-General. However, there was a major stumbling block to Peter Onu’s candidature: his Head of State, Muhammadu Buhari, was campaigning against him. Buhari claimed: “This generation of Nigerians and indeed future generations have no other country than Nigeria.” But when the crunch came, his allegiance to Nigeria disappeared. In the election of the OAU Secretary-General in 1985, Buhari preferred a man from Niger instead of Nigeria. He secured the election of Ide Oumarou, a Fulani man from Niger; as opposed to an Igbo man from Nigeria. By so doing, Buhari became the first and only Head of State in the history of modern international relations to vote against his country in favour of his tribe... -

Reference: The OAU: Reality Or Fiction by Ibrahim Daggash, former Head of Information and Communication, Organization of African Unity (OAU); pg 69; ISBN 1-9044722-25-3._ 13 Likes 2 Shares

