Nigerian lady reveals how her husband-to-be secretly married another lady while still planning their marriage introduction



A distraught lady has revealed how her husband-to-be secretly went to the village and married another lady while they were still planning their marriage introduction.







According to her, she found out, only for him to come back begging, saying they can still be dating.



Yekpa! Won ti gba penalty wo throw in 7 Likes

I nearly fell for this sometimes ago...Thank God I woke up my sleeping brain.I 4 don be second wife by now. 8 Likes

Odikwa egwu 1 Like

Wow but why send a the sëx videos to his wife that's just plain nonsense.



Deal wiv the man but leave the wife out of it she was in his life way before u came in nd u still acting like u the boss



Abeg face the man



Be careful next time not all that glitters is gold he hustled u cos he cud perform all his sexual fantasies on u. 6 Likes

OmG!!!

May I never meet this kinda person IJN 4 Likes

I fear Igbo people.... Them dey very good at this shiiii. No Igbo person should quote me ooo cus I'm sleeping right now.... No noise 3 Likes

g

who says its not possible to kill 2bird with a stone



this bro just stoned two cats who says its not possible to kill 2bird with a stonethis bro just stoned two cats

hes a bad bantiboy...bomboclat man!!!blood clat!!!

This one na leg over o...but na d lady cos m, she no conclude on time and someone else don conclude with d guy so he moved her ministry forward.



Buhari why you tiff $26 million na Mtcheww this man nah pussy be e problem... OK naBuhari why you tiff $26 million na





I trust my instincts

I can sense when a man is fooling me The man is a WIZAAARDI trust my instinctsI can sense when a man is fooling me

sexybbstar:

I nearly fell for this sometimes ago...Thank God I woke up my sleeping brain.I 4 don be second wife by now. Wow wow wow! you don't mean it Wow wow wow! you don't mean it

may we not be victims of circumstances

i go like watch dat mojo wey i dey see so 2 Likes

Too bad

Onyejemechimere:

This only happens when the man has seen all about the lady.

And no longer has anything to gain from the relationship.



Take heart babe. This only happens when the man has seen all about the lady.And no longer has anything to gain from the relationship.Take heart babe. 1 Like

encryptjay:



Wow wow wow! you don't mean it

Are u an ambulance Are u an ambulance 1 Like

y d sextape to d wife.....shameless fools....Ladies pls stop recording sextapes...if u want to act Indecency,indicate pls

the signs are always der, but love turns pple to mumu

so YORUBA guyz are well appreciated 2 Likes

Onyejemechimere:

bring tyre, petrol and lighter bring tyre, petrol and lighter

ahhhh



wat is he doing to her

Women never learn...Always carried away by all these fucki.ng players!!!

Things are happening, na wa!

This one weak me, she no get shame...so she couldn't give the gist without posting her porn video?

Rolly83:

Women never learn...Always carried away by all these fucki.ng players!!! Did you read the chats at all?

Please read again and change this comment.







Meanwhile, I'm short of words. It can happen to anybody. Some guys are just too perfect in cheating that you won't even see any sign. I hope this babe will get over this.





And any guy in our lives planning this type of BS, may your sisters/daughters witness this too.

And the guy is not even a Yoruba demon!

Out men can be heartless sha