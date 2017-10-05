₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by Onyejemechimere(m): 12:01pm
Nigerian lady reveals how her husband-to-be secretly married another lady while still planning their marriage introduction
A distraught lady has revealed how her husband-to-be secretly went to the village and married another lady while they were still planning their marriage introduction.
According to her, she found out, only for him to come back begging, saying they can still be dating.
Read chats she shared with a relationship counselor, Innocent Tino;
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by Onyejemechimere(m): 12:01pm
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by Blackhawk01: 12:06pm
Yekpa! Won ti gba penalty wo throw in
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by sexybbstar(f): 12:15pm
I nearly fell for this sometimes ago...Thank God I woke up my sleeping brain.I 4 don be second wife by now.
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by tossie101(f): 12:17pm
Odikwa egwu
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by selflessposhheart(f): 12:25pm
Wow but why send a the sëx videos to his wife that's just plain nonsense.
Deal wiv the man but leave the wife out of it she was in his life way before u came in nd u still acting like u the boss
Abeg face the man
Be careful next time not all that glitters is gold he hustled u cos he cud perform all his sexual fantasies on u.
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by OliveCynosure(f): 12:57pm
OmG!!!
May I never meet this kinda person IJN
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by flawlessT(f): 3:41pm
I fear Igbo people.... Them dey very good at this shiiii. No Igbo person should quote me ooo cus I'm sleeping right now.... No noise
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by daveson07(m): 3:41pm
g
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by doctorkush(m): 3:42pm
who says its not possible to kill 2bird with a stone
this bro just stoned two cats
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by cristianisraeli: 3:42pm
hes a bad bantiboy...bomboclat man!!!blood clat!!!
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by GreenMavro: 3:42pm
This one na leg over o...but na d lady cos m, she no conclude on time and someone else don conclude with d guy so he moved her ministry forward.
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by Pells: 3:42pm
Mtcheww this man nah pussy be e problem... OK na
Buhari why you tiff $26 million na
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by MhizzAJ(f): 3:43pm
The man is a WIZAAARD
I trust my instincts
I can sense when a man is fooling me
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by encryptjay(m): 3:44pm
sexybbstar:Wow wow wow! you don't mean it
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by fatymore(f): 3:44pm
may we not be victims of circumstances
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by ChiefSweetus: 3:45pm
i go like watch dat mojo wey i dey see so
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by KKKWHITE(m): 3:45pm
Too bad
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by infogenius(m): 3:45pm
Onyejemechimere:
This only happens when the man has seen all about the lady.
And no longer has anything to gain from the relationship.
Take heart babe.
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by Iseoluwani: 3:45pm
encryptjay:
Are u an ambulance
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by OyiboOyibo: 3:45pm
y d sextape to d wife.....shameless fools....Ladies pls stop recording sextapes...if u want to act Indecency,indicate pls
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by ednut1(m): 3:46pm
the signs are always der, but love turns pple to mumu
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by Donald7610: 3:46pm
so YORUBA guyz are well appreciated
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by free2ryhme: 3:46pm
Onyejemechimere:
bring tyre, petrol and lighter
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by masada: 3:46pm
ahhhh
wat is he doing to her
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by Rolly83(m): 3:46pm
Women never learn...Always carried away by all these fucki.ng players!!!
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by fpeter(f): 3:47pm
Things are happening, na wa!
This one weak me, she no get shame...so she couldn't give the gist without posting her porn video?
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by Brooke60(f): 3:47pm
Rolly83:Did you read the chats at all?
Please read again and change this comment.
Meanwhile, I'm short of words. It can happen to anybody. Some guys are just too perfect in cheating that you won't even see any sign. I hope this babe will get over this.
And any guy in our lives planning this type of BS, may your sisters/daughters witness this too.
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by Jeezuzpick(m): 3:48pm
And the guy is not even a Yoruba demon!
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by YelloweWest: 3:48pm
Out men can be heartless sha
|Re: Man Marries Lady While Planning Marriage Introduction With Another One by Oyetboy(m): 3:48pm
Mad people
