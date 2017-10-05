₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by juddexy2(m): 12:05pm
source: http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/05/nnpc-saga-senator-maeba-attacks-kachikwu-baru/
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by Aieboocaar(m): 12:24pm
I said it!!!!
Kachikwu just dragged himself into muddy waters...our corrupt politicians will definitely turn this issue right back at him and paint him as the GUILTY PARTY!
And to think this administration presented itself as SAINTS in front of gullible zombies
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by teadrake(m): 12:34pm
Coming from a Senator from Rivers.
I believe the letter stated that Ibe has tolerated the GMD negligence for a while now,thereby the need to inform the President about it.
But the public are judging the issue based on Kachikwu revelation while no one is actually considering Baru point of view
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by nairavsdollars: 12:39pm
Lee Meaba...is that not the albino senator with thick lips?
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by Hofbrauhaus: 12:42pm
Where is our $28billion? Our oil money...
Where is it?
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by pauljumbo: 12:46pm
Always use your enemy to fight your enemy
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by tit(f): 12:50pm
Look at him
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by obyrich(m): 1:04pm
Well both are from the South South. It's their oil. They can do as they please with it.
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by SalamRushdie: 1:06pm
Lee Maeba has been benefiting from the oil industry's corruption and irregularities for a while so no surprises about him taking a the side of the GMD because I am sure the GMD must have been greasing him
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by aolawale025: 1:08pm
obyrich:
It's not so simple. The issue in the oil ministry has also played out in transport, finance health. It has to be sorted out. The country is been dragged back when processes are not adhered to
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by dunkem21(m): 1:09pm
Kachikwu, you never see anything..
Dem go do you like Tuface
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by Bari22(m): 1:15pm
Confirm sir, that's if he is not looking for cheap popularity
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by ddippset(m): 1:30pm
Hofbrauhaus:don't be silly. nobody took your money. contracts were awarded without the right process. all it takes is an investigation. if confirmed the contracts are revoked and the offenders prosecuted. stop polluting public space, no one took your money.
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by akinyeleaa: 1:30pm
Apoda senator. Instead of him to keep quiet, imagine the bullshit he's spewing
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by Kyase(m): 1:41pm
ddippset:you dey mind am
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by juddexy2(m): 2:01pm
I think Baru can defend his deeds , Kachikwu isn't the minister of petroleum, Baru can report to the President directly, However Kachikwu strongest point may be flouting the board approval process.
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by Bolustical: 2:02pm
Later some people from the red mud republic will be saying Northerners are the only problems of this country. Here is a Senator condemning his co-southerner for exposing corruption in Nigeria money machine.
How else should the Minister have acted? It is very sad this gibberish is coming from not just a senator from the south but one from an oil producing state.
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by Hofbrauhaus: 2:04pm
ddippset:
Lol.
Shut da hell up! That is textbook definition for corruption. If you must be a zombie, be an intelligent one..
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by emmyspark007(m): 2:15pm
Maebu just wants to be noticed.
Attention seeking nonentity.
Agent of the cabal.
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by fulaniHERDSman(m): 2:15pm
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by Adekamkpe23: 2:16pm
They need to straighten this brouhaha out.
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by sotall(m): 2:17pm
OK
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by Memphis357(m): 2:17pm
I believe, totally, that Nigerians deserve this government.
Totally.
It takes all of my being not to despise greatly the people who campaigned for this government. I don't care what you think of GEJ because frankly, I don't care for GEJ. But for any sane person between the age bracket of 20 - 60 to think it possible for this Buhari to hold any vision that could drive Nigeria into a fast-paced world, technologically driven with checks and innovation, is something that I can never fathom.
Bring him back in 2019. God knows a country full of stupid/selfish intellectuals deserve him.
We are wild, we lack intuition. We are beasts. We never thoroughly think through anything. For some it's for the money, the position in government. For many it's just lack of sense.
Omenka, Madridguy and Sarrki and all those Buhari supporters.......
UNA LACK SENSE!!!!
Tueh.
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by Beehshorp(m): 2:17pm
juddexy2:
See this South South mumu
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by PapaBaby: 2:17pm
They would soon find N50bil under Kachikwu's bed.
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by GreenMavro: 2:18pm
h
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by awillabo: 2:18pm
ddippset:
Without due process. Thats how they steal in government
Anytine you hear without due process.
Know dat the contracts where awarded in favoritism.
Dats how the SGF awarded contracts to himself to cut grass for hundreds of millions without due process.
When dey want to steal. Dats what dey do.
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by victorazyvictor(m): 2:18pm
Who is that Amoaeba
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by sammyj: 2:19pm
Not have acted the he did and let the man go away with alleged looting and blue murder of our commonwealth. Anyways I smell a rat which set me thinking if the Sinator is not even one of the contractors involved !!
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by MARKone(m): 2:19pm
Who be this one
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by victorazyvictor(m): 2:21pm
Hofbrauhaus:
finish him.
|Re: Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru by wingmanII: 2:21pm
SalamRushdie:
Gbam! He is just another contractor.
By the way he is an ex senator.
