Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lee Maeba Slams Ibe Kachikwu Over Baru (9811 Views)

Buhari To Probe Ibe Kachikwu Over Oil Swap Deals / Profile Of Maikanti Kacalla Baru, NNPC GMD / House Of Reps Summons Ibe Kachikwu Over Fuel Subsidy Removal (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Senator from Rivers State, Lee Maeba has berated the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu over his allegation against the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Maikanti Baru.



Kachikwu, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, had accused Baru of insubordination, among other things.





In his reaction, Maeba faulted the decision of the Minister to petition the president.



Maeba described the Minister’s action as an act of extreme behaviour.



The lawmaker said Kachikwu should have explored all measures available before writing a letter.



He told Vanguard, “I believe the behaviour of Kachikwu is to the extreme.





“He should have shown maturity, he could have as well issued a query to the GMD before finally using the option of writing the President.



” I strongly believe a minister should not have acted the way he did.”

source: source: http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/05/nnpc-saga-senator-maeba-attacks-kachikwu-baru/ 2 Likes 1 Share

I said it!!!!



Kachikwu just dragged himself into muddy waters...our corrupt politicians will definitely turn this issue right back at him and paint him as the GUILTY PARTY!



And to think this administration presented itself as SAINTS in front of gullible zombies 49 Likes 2 Shares

Coming from a Senator from Rivers.

I believe the letter stated that Ibe has tolerated the GMD negligence for a while now,thereby the need to inform the President about it.

But the public are judging the issue based on Kachikwu revelation while no one is actually considering Baru point of view 32 Likes

Lee Meaba...is that not the albino senator with thick lips? 22 Likes

Where is our $28billion? Our oil money...



Where is it? 20 Likes 1 Share

Always use your enemy to fight your enemy 5 Likes 1 Share

Look at him

Well both are from the South South. It's their oil. They can do as they please with it.

Lee Maeba has been benefiting from the oil industry's corruption and irregularities for a while so no surprises about him taking a the side of the GMD because I am sure the GMD must have been greasing him 20 Likes 1 Share

obyrich:

Well both are from the South South. It's their oil. They can do as they please with it.

It's not so simple. The issue in the oil ministry has also played out in transport, finance health. It has to be sorted out. The country is been dragged back when processes are not adhered to It's not so simple. The issue in the oil ministry has also played out in transport, finance health. It has to be sorted out. The country is been dragged back when processes are not adhered to 3 Likes 1 Share





Dem go do you like Tuface Kachikwu, you never see anything..Dem go do you like Tuface

Confirm sir, that's if he is not looking for cheap popularity 1 Like

Hofbrauhaus:

Where is our $28billion? Our oil money...



Where is it? don't be silly. nobody took your money. contracts were awarded without the right process. all it takes is an investigation. if confirmed the contracts are revoked and the offenders prosecuted. stop polluting public space, no one took your money. don't be silly. nobody took your money. contracts were awarded without the right process. all it takes is an investigation. if confirmed the contracts are revoked and the offenders prosecuted. stop polluting public space, no one took your money. 12 Likes 1 Share

Apoda senator. Instead of him to keep quiet, imagine the bullshit he's spewing 1 Like

ddippset:

don't be silly. nobody took your money. contracts were awarded without the right process. all it takes is an investigation. if confirmed the contracts are revoked and the offenders prosecuted. stop polluting public space, no one took your money. you dey mind am you dey mind am 2 Likes

I think Baru can defend his deeds , Kachikwu isn't the minister of petroleum, Baru can report to the President directly, However Kachikwu strongest point may be flouting the board approval process. 5 Likes

Later some people from the red mud republic will be saying Northerners are the only problems of this country. Here is a Senator condemning his co-southerner for exposing corruption in Nigeria money machine.



How else should the Minister have acted? It is very sad this gibberish is coming from not just a senator from the south but one from an oil producing state. 24 Likes

ddippset:

don't be silly. nobody took your money. contracts were awarded without the right process. all it takes is an investigation. if confirmed the contracts are revoked and the offenders prosecuted. stop polluting public space, no one took your money.

Lol.

Shut da hell up! That is textbook definition for corruption. If you must be a zombie, be an intelligent one..

24 Likes 2 Shares

Maebu just wants to be noticed.

Attention seeking nonentity.

Agent of the cabal. 4 Likes

They need to straighten this brouhaha out.

OK

I believe, totally, that Nigerians deserve this government.



Totally.



It takes all of my being not to despise greatly the people who campaigned for this government. I don't care what you think of GEJ because frankly, I don't care for GEJ. But for any sane person between the age bracket of 20 - 60 to think it possible for this Buhari to hold any vision that could drive Nigeria into a fast-paced world, technologically driven with checks and innovation, is something that I can never fathom.



Bring him back in 2019. God knows a country full of stupid/selfish intellectuals deserve him.



We are wild, we lack intuition. We are beasts. We never thoroughly think through anything. For some it's for the money, the position in government. For many it's just lack of sense.



Omenka, Madridguy and Sarrki and all those Buhari supporters.......

UNA LACK SENSE!!!!



Tueh. 5 Likes

juddexy2:





source: http://dailypost.ng/2017/10/05/nnpc-saga-senator-maeba-attacks-kachikwu-baru/





















See this South South mumu See this South South mumu

They would soon find N50bil under Kachikwu's bed. 3 Likes

h

ddippset:

don't be silly. nobody took your money. contracts were awarded without the right process. all it takes is an investigation. if confirmed the contracts are revoked and the offenders prosecuted. stop polluting public space, no one took your money.



Without due process. Thats how they steal in government

Anytine you hear without due process.

Know dat the contracts where awarded in favoritism.

Dats how the SGF awarded contracts to himself to cut grass for hundreds of millions without due process.

When dey want to steal. Dats what dey do. Without due process. Thats how they steal in governmentAnytine you hear without due process.Know dat the contracts where awarded in favoritism.Dats how the SGF awarded contracts to himself to cut grass for hundreds of millions without due process.When dey want to steal. Dats what dey do. 6 Likes

Who is that Amoaeba 1 Like

Not have acted the he did and let the man go away with alleged looting and blue murder of our commonwealth. Anyways I smell a rat which set me thinking if the Sinator is not even one of the contractors involved !!

Who be this one

Hofbrauhaus:





Lol.

Shut da hell up! That is textbook definition for corruption. If you must be a zombie, be an intelligent one..



finish him. finish him.