₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,112 members, 3,837,082 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 10:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband (17476 Views)
New Wife Caught Having Sex With Ex-Boyfriend On Their Wedding Night In Zimbabwe / Woman Sleeps With Ex-Boyfriend Hours Before His Wedding To Another Woman / Man Invites All His Girlfriends To His Birthday In A Club And Made Them Do This (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by stane007: 4:54pm
Do you still remember Olivia Okibe, who claimed that she learnt life’s lesson through the hard way, after her marriage to her Malayasia-based ex-husband, E-Money, who she allegedly never dated crashed? She's on Facebook again ranting about dating cult members, and using them to seek protection against her enemies.
Here's what she wrote in her notice to cult groups to settle her issue with her ex-husband. Here's what she wrote;
"LETTER TO All FRATERNITIES
Dear Zonal heads of all fraternities, guess you all are wonderful ?
All my life I ve dated 6-7 men and out of them all, only one was a Jew man.
Three were , one a bucania and the other a Viking
Infact the first man that has raised his hand on me , was my first Egede bf , I knew he did out of love and jealousy but I fought him back and thought him never to raise hand on a woman that it's only a coward that does that.
The second man was Emoney himself
The third man is currently my boyfriend , so am actually dating an axe man right now because I need to be protected from every angle.
All the relationship I have had, it was only the egede men that has mistreated me even when they always claim to love most .
So, am tempted to ask ; what kind of orientation do they get when being blended?
African orientation to maltreat and marginalize women?
Only egede men maltreats women and feel it's there right and you can't say poo.
All my life , I ve been bullied by people and I kept quite because my mother always told me to leave our fight for God .
I ve aswel been a coward by fighting my own case rather I started fighting for others because I hate to see another suffer.
Where on earth, have I wronged Emoney ?
He dealt with me in every angle and I ran for my life, and he found it offensive and still pursued me. Why?
What really have I done to this young man?
I have every evidence to nail Emoney down but I kept it a secret and wish to die with it.
He claims to be an ethical hacker and could not hack this particular Facebook .
If only am ur kid sister and you know why I ran from Emoney, u won't only say thank u to me for running rather u will personally go and murder him .
But nooo, I decided to die with what I know about him.
Why will he say I aborted his pregnancy , while he is impotent ? He never touched me for one day, no matter how much I beg him.
Only on the day of my mensuration he will choose to sex me, why ?
All the months he spent in Nigeria , we only made love two times , on the first day of his arrival and the last day of his departure and those times he ensured I was on my monthly flow .
Help me ask Emoney, why he is blackmailing me?
What have I done to him?
I ran away from Emoney and he came to my skul a night before his departure with tears in his eyes asking me to accept him back ,he knelt down before my department and I couldn't bear the shame I had to raise him and tell him I ve forgiven him, we slept together @ amurri Nkanu and the following day I saw him off to the airport until his airplane left .
Just to justify my conscience but I knew dat my mind was made up already.
A day later, my mum asked me to check up on the idiot if he arrived Malaysia and I did then he insulted . Yet I didn't pick offense
Check his wall from February 8 till date , all his captions were indirectly for me, I still choose to die with my secret.
Who on earth doesn't know me and Emoney, I celebrated every two two days on my wall, I gave Emoney my password and email address of my other account just to show him my faithfulness and sincerity. And he used it against me.
Did Emoney aswel told you that I borrowed him 200k to sort himself out when he bcame broke here and till date he has not paid me back ?
Did you still know that Emoney chases other women before me , infact brings women into our hotel room and all of us sleeps there together and he shuts me up.
Do u know dat Emoney came for my introduction with a nika? Who does that
There are so many other things , I wish to say but let me keep some to myself.
When Emoney was misbehaving, was it not the Owerri Zonal head I wrote that wrote Malaysia Zonal head before he stopped writing trash about me ?
E money, I am the third gal u tried getting married to but all failed, and I happened to be the youngest of them all.
But the fire burning in me, is greater than the one burning around me.
I knew a day like this will come, so I ve prove of everything .
E money has over pushed my leniency and I can't take it anymore because am not a coward.
I suffered depression for five months because of this clown, yet he doesn't want to leave me alone to heal my wound in Peace . Is marriage by force ?
I know, thousands of u egede men would want to join hands to fight me but am not afraid of any of u because am blended in Christ Jesus thus am not afraid of what u can do to my flesh because I know God gat my soul.
But today , I wish to ask all of u supporting Emoney ; if I were to be ur sister ; what would have been ur reaction to this beast with no heart ?
Am not afraid of any of u, but know it that I am 100% prepaid to face anything I see out of this fight.
If ur conscience justifies u , then come forward and condemn me but if otherwise so be it.
I am not afraid of any man that blended in the bush , real men blend openly .
If today, I choose to start a fraternity I will do mine by the road side very visible, instead of me to hide from people , they will hide from me. Yes!! That's my person, am so blunt, proud and fearless because I got Jesus .
Am ready for war, since it's war u want .. ....
It took me 8 months to blend and harden myself in a way that will suit you
Cross my part and die Emoney and his Cohorts
It's no threat but a promise
Am a mafian, and always ready to welcome war anytime anyday .
Don't forget am still a CR, And yes I have not forgotten all the orientations
Thus, u can't mess with me as a CR, rather I do it with ur Ekaite.
Egede for u Emoney, melordee Oliver Tabunor ����
Why not calm down?
Don't u think I know too much of u
Becareful ooooo, don't make me say more than this ; if not for ur poor mother I would I ve paid u back so bitterly but I forgive u of all ur sins because of what we once shared.
Leave me alone, go and sin no more
Am no longer afraid of those oaths I took, because I gave my life to Christ already . Thank you ."
http://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-wedded-man-never-dated-invites-cult-groups-settle-case-ex-husband/
Lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by kizz007: 4:58pm
hmm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by adajoe555(f): 5:05pm
Nawa oh, this case never end?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by cristianisraeli: 5:08pm
Am a mafian, and always ready to welcome war anytime anyday .
Don't forget am still a CR, And yes I have not forgotten all the orientations
Thus, u can't mess with me as a CR, rather I do it with ur Ekaite.
Egede for u Emoney, melordee Oliver Tabunor ����
Why not calm down?
Don't u think I know too much of u
Becareful ooooo, don't make me say more than this ; if not for ur poor mother I would I ve paid u back so bitterly but I forgive u of all ur sins because of what we once shared.
Leave me alone, go and sin no more
Am no longer afraid of those oaths I took, because I gave my life to Christ already . Thank you ."
http://www.lailasblog.com/nigerian-wedded-man-never-dated-invites-cult-groups-settle-case-ex-husband/
Lalasticlala
[/quote]
real tough lady
she forget to use long spoon chop with the devils
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by hungryboy(m): 5:37pm
This girl na another confused Nigerian ,
at first, she claimed to be "blended in Jesus Christ", then she ended her rants telling us that she is a mafian
bitch, choose a side already,
jesus no die for cross, so dat you fit fornicate with different cultists, claim mafian when it suits you, and christian when it suits you.
52 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:43pm
Theirs only one E-money
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by jbreezy: 7:44pm
I wasted my time reading d poo...egede koor, ogede ni...didirin din robo
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by Papiikush: 7:44pm
Lol...funny thing is we will all come out here to type RIP when she gets killed by a rival cult group.
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by lonelydora(m): 7:45pm
Nonsense
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by HauteReel: 7:45pm
Black ladies are not doing us proud.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by pythonkid(m): 7:47pm
the idiot even get mouth to talk
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by brushesz: 7:47pm
hmmm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by Ezigbonmadu: 7:48pm
Who are these people self and why are they on frontpage?
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by DollyDrizzy: 7:49pm
hmmmm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by autotrader014(m): 7:49pm
cristianisraeli:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by Pebcak: 7:49pm
WE HAVE LOST THIS GENERATION
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by lelvin(m): 7:49pm
Who read the epistle?
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by edungene7: 7:50pm
Make egede men trace u nah die u dey u dey stunt abi
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by Opinionated: 7:50pm
Is she writing English or something else? Never read so much incoherence at once.
13 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by SuperSuave(m): 7:50pm
Werey re o
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by Padrino707(m): 7:50pm
This girl nor just get sense
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by undarey: 7:50pm
... once upon a time, our girls had shame.
The End.
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by cristianisraeli: 7:51pm
autotrader014:
dundi the lady get balls pass you
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by agboskipool(m): 7:52pm
Hmmm DJ Khaled voice'another one'
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by lekbel09: 7:52pm
Ranting of a confused woman naa wa ooooo
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by praiseneofingz(m): 7:53pm
look at somebody's shild.. orisirisi
6 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by princepeter566: 7:53pm
what is this dude trying to say
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by emmyspark007(m): 7:53pm
LifeofAirforce:Lol..e money pr has spoken
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by oshe11(m): 7:55pm
"He neva touched U one day tho u alws begged him to bt made love to u twice"
TRU BLUETOOTH
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by ajahinnousa: 7:55pm
the girl sha,trying to protect some group and calling others name,I pray that Nigeria association of pastors both local and international will join hand to deliver her from what she s into because"na only God hand her matter dey"
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by autotrader014(m): 7:55pm
cristianisraeli:
I don't respond to stvpid people..
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Lady Invites Cult Groups To Settle Case With Ex-husband by princepeter566: 7:55pm
sense fall on u
Can Age Be A Barrier To Love And Marriage? / NGOs Distribute Free Condoms In Abuja / Nigerian Man 28, Marries 71-year-old White Lady (photos)
Viewing this topic: tino22(m), annayawchee, bakeuhappy, shaerif(m), Fringes(m), razor1(m), stebell(m), Brytawon(m), yudi25, agakeem, esabolu, Klansman11(m), Tope2580(m), WaterDrunkard, walexbiz(m), Linda1921, gudxson, Drezinc, Pedagogue, QuickStandard, Bunmiaji, Mohderry(m), frankfab(m), adims96, Dee1murphy(m), liyasignature, lurex2rhyme(m), jeron1(m), blackboy92(m), Donbiggi, johshwahr(m), Eddiemorphinez(m), vanshegz(m), nonsoyoungprof, jahlid(m), Dells(m), Xcelinteriors(f), coolcharm(m), stankezzy, nwokolokingsley(m), willborhs07, froshhomie(m), khel(m), vedaxcool(m), itzkissabel(f), ocheezie, jowa16, Stephenchisky(m), goldenceo1, faorex(m), kate85(f), bugidon(m), donkuso, MrHyde, okikiosibodu(m), olaremint(m), Rarediamondz, Bright50135(m), Privy(m), bishopdesignate, princekalani, akinsondan and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28