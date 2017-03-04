



Here's what she wrote in her notice to cult groups to settle her issue with her ex-husband. Here's what she wrote;



"LETTER TO All FRATERNITIES



Dear Zonal heads of all fraternities, guess you all are wonderful ?



All my life I ve dated 6-7 men and out of them all, only one was a Jew man.



Three were , one a bucania and the other a Viking

Infact the first man that has raised his hand on me , was my first Egede bf , I knew he did out of love and jealousy but I fought him back and thought him never to raise hand on a woman that it's only a coward that does that.



The second man was Emoney himself



The third man is currently my boyfriend , so am actually dating an axe man right now because I need to be protected from every angle.



All the relationship I have had, it was only the egede men that has mistreated me even when they always claim to love most .



So, am tempted to ask ; what kind of orientation do they get when being blended?

African orientation to maltreat and marginalize women?



Only egede men maltreats women and feel it's there right and you can't say poo.



All my life , I ve been bullied by people and I kept quite because my mother always told me to leave our fight for God .



I ve aswel been a coward by fighting my own case rather I started fighting for others because I hate to see another suffer.



Where on earth, have I wronged Emoney ?

He dealt with me in every angle and I ran for my life, and he found it offensive and still pursued me. Why?



What really have I done to this young man?

I have every evidence to nail Emoney down but I kept it a secret and wish to die with it.



He claims to be an ethical hacker and could not hack this particular Facebook .



If only am ur kid sister and you know why I ran from Emoney, u won't only say thank u to me for running rather u will personally go and murder him .

But nooo, I decided to die with what I know about him.



Why will he say I aborted his pregnancy , while he is impotent ? He never touched me for one day, no matter how much I beg him.

Only on the day of my mensuration he will choose to sex me, why ?



All the months he spent in Nigeria , we only made love two times , on the first day of his arrival and the last day of his departure and those times he ensured I was on my monthly flow .



Help me ask Emoney, why he is blackmailing me?

What have I done to him?



I ran away from Emoney and he came to my skul a night before his departure with tears in his eyes asking me to accept him back ,he knelt down before my department and I couldn't bear the shame I had to raise him and tell him I ve forgiven him, we slept together @ amurri Nkanu and the following day I saw him off to the airport until his airplane left .

Just to justify my conscience but I knew dat my mind was made up already.

A day later, my mum asked me to check up on the idiot if he arrived Malaysia and I did then he insulted . Yet I didn't pick offense



Check his wall from February 8 till date , all his captions were indirectly for me, I still choose to die with my secret.



Who on earth doesn't know me and Emoney, I celebrated every two two days on my wall, I gave Emoney my password and email address of my other account just to show him my faithfulness and sincerity. And he used it against me.



Did Emoney aswel told you that I borrowed him 200k to sort himself out when he bcame broke here and till date he has not paid me back ?



Did you still know that Emoney chases other women before me , infact brings women into our hotel room and all of us sleeps there together and he shuts me up.



Do u know dat Emoney came for my introduction with a nika? Who does that



There are so many other things , I wish to say but let me keep some to myself.

When Emoney was misbehaving, was it not the Owerri Zonal head I wrote that wrote Malaysia Zonal head before he stopped writing trash about me ?



E money, I am the third gal u tried getting married to but all failed, and I happened to be the youngest of them all.



But the fire burning in me, is greater than the one burning around me.

I knew a day like this will come, so I ve prove of everything .



E money has over pushed my leniency and I can't take it anymore because am not a coward.



I suffered depression for five months because of this clown, yet he doesn't want to leave me alone to heal my wound in Peace . Is marriage by force ?



I know, thousands of u egede men would want to join hands to fight me but am not afraid of any of u because am blended in Christ Jesus thus am not afraid of what u can do to my flesh because I know God gat my soul.



But today , I wish to ask all of u supporting Emoney ; if I were to be ur sister ; what would have been ur reaction to this beast with no heart ?

Am not afraid of any of u, but know it that I am 100% prepaid to face anything I see out of this fight.

If ur conscience justifies u , then come forward and condemn me but if otherwise so be it.



I am not afraid of any man that blended in the bush , real men blend openly .

If today, I choose to start a fraternity I will do mine by the road side very visible, instead of me to hide from people , they will hide from me. Yes!! That's my person, am so blunt, proud and fearless because I got Jesus .



Am ready for war, since it's war u want .. ....

It took me 8 months to blend and harden myself in a way that will suit you



Cross my part and die Emoney and his Cohorts

It's no threat but a promise



Am a mafian, and always ready to welcome war anytime anyday .



Don't forget am still a CR, And yes I have not forgotten all the orientations

Thus, u can't mess with me as a CR, rather I do it with ur Ekaite.



Egede for u Emoney, melordee Oliver Tabunor ����



Why not calm down?

Don't u think I know too much of u



Becareful ooooo, don't make me say more than this ; if not for ur poor mother I would I ve paid u back so bitterly but I forgive u of all ur sins because of what we once shared.



Leave me alone, go and sin no more



Am no longer afraid of those oaths I took, because I gave my life to Christ already . Thank you ."



