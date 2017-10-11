Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin (11750 Views)

Lady Who Makes Fun Of Short Men Marries One / Man Marries Woman He Trolled On Twitter In 2014 (photos) / Why Short Men Have Fewer Lovers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Her friend, Irose Gold who claimed she housed her for 6 months tweeted;



Initial thread:



https://www.lailasblog.com/trouble-lady-trolled-short-men-married-one-friend-calls-sleeping-ex-2-weeks-wedding/



Lalasticlala Do you remember Twitter user, @TheOllieMead, whose past tweets on short men was dug out after she shared photos with her husband? Well, her friend has taken to Twitter to spill more secrets about her, alleging that she slept with her ex two weeks to her wedding and she's got proof.Her friend, Irose Gold who claimed she housed her for 6 months tweeted;Initial thread: http://www.nairaland.com/4105173/lady-makes-fun-short-men Lalasticlala

. dedicating this to all members of Nairaland Space Bookers Association (NSBA).



Back to topic

One word: Ashawooooooo. finally I made it. dedicating this to all members of Nairaland Space Bookers Association (NSBA).Back to topicOne word: Ashawooooooo. 10 Likes

Una no go allow this lady marry in peace again? 6 Likes





So, her spec is taller guys, and she decided to marry a short man. Tell me why she won't cheat on the husband with taller guys?.



She got served by Karma for trolling on short guys. Girlfriends wahala.So, her spec is taller guys, and she decided to marry a short man. Tell me why she won't cheat on the husband with taller guys?.She got served by Karma for trolling on short guys. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Yawa 2 Likes





Chai evil women do,Mr hubby you just married a confirmed cheat,that's if what this lady is saying is true,may God save you from training another man's children. Chai evil women do,Mr hubby you just married a confirmed cheat,that's if what this lady is saying is true,may God save you from training another man's children. 6 Likes

Really unfortunate what the girls do now all in the name of being a slay queen. The friend really went too far to expose such past on social media, at least she should have respected the husband's pride. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Okonjo Iweala Wahala 2 Likes

See how her friend is spilling her secrets to d world just because of misunderstandings ehn! Me will die with my secrets. Its a good thing I can keep secrets.



Lord save me from beech asz nigass and biittch asz biittchees too 24 Likes

una problem 3 Likes

Her personal P 5 Likes 2 Shares

Chai. See stone-throwers like they are saints themselves. And she's a so-called friend. 7 Likes

Her pusssy, her problem. I've also got mine

She went too far. Totally unnecessary. What are we gonna do with this information that she slept with her ex? We gonna eat it with salad?



May we not have friends like this, they will kill you with your own sword. No real friends, they stab you in your back when you rest on them with your problems. 12 Likes

.

See your life. Hoeniranu.

Na wetin dey pain her I no understand but non of my business. my business is my sig

I said it. She's likely to cheat.

short guys don suffer







una want her marriage to b short like her husband una wan brek her marriage faruna want her marriage to b short like her husband 3 Likes

God if you want call me and am not answering, don't call my friend phone. Put the phone on redial 4 Likes

This one follow be friend? 1 Like

Ginaz:

She went too far. Totally unnecessary. What are we gonna do with this information that she slept with her ex? We gonna eat it with salad?



May we not have friends like this, they will kill you with your own sword. No real friends, they stab you in your back when you rest on them with your problems.

what are you trying to say? what are you trying to say? 3 Likes

Social media!!!

Don't you people know where and when to draw the line? ?

This H.O.E.S ain't loyal

Hoe will always be hoe





they ain't loyal

marunga:

finally I made it . dedicating this to all members of Nairaland Space Bookers Association (NSBA).



Back to topic

One word: Ashawooooooo. Na who do you this one emeka which one be poker face again Na who do you this one emeka which one be poker face again

Food for thought die with ur secretes no friend is worth telling ur secretes. 2 Likes





What is all this for God's sake? What is all this for God's sake?

Bad belle.....

Evil friend.