₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,230 members, 3,844,933 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 12:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin (11750 Views)
Lady Who Makes Fun Of Short Men Marries One / Man Marries Woman He Trolled On Twitter In 2014 (photos) / Why Short Men Have Fewer Lovers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by stane007: 9:00pm On Oct 10
Do you remember Twitter user, @TheOllieMead, whose past tweets on short men was dug out after she shared photos with her husband? Well, her friend has taken to Twitter to spill more secrets about her, alleging that she slept with her ex two weeks to her wedding and she's got proof.
Her friend, Irose Gold who claimed she housed her for 6 months tweeted;
Initial thread: http://www.nairaland.com/4105173/lady-makes-fun-short-men
https://www.lailasblog.com/trouble-lady-trolled-short-men-married-one-friend-calls-sleeping-ex-2-weeks-wedding/
Lalasticlala
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by marunga(m): 9:01pm On Oct 10
finally I made it . dedicating this to all members of Nairaland Space Bookers Association (NSBA).
Back to topic
One word: Ashawooooooo.
10 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by brightalo17: 9:02pm On Oct 10
Una no go allow this lady marry in peace again?
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by kimbraa(f): 9:04pm On Oct 10
Girlfriends wahala.
So, her spec is taller guys, and she decided to marry a short man. Tell me why she won't cheat on the husband with taller guys?.
She got served by Karma for trolling on short guys.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by AK6464(m): 9:06pm On Oct 10
Yawa
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by Evablizin(f): 9:17pm On Oct 10
Chai evil women do,Mr hubby you just married a confirmed cheat,that's if what this lady is saying is true,may God save you from training another man's children.
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by Olalan(m): 9:17pm On Oct 10
Really unfortunate what the girls do now all in the name of being a slay queen. The friend really went too far to expose such past on social media, at least she should have respected the husband's pride.
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by emeijeh(m): 9:23pm On Oct 10
Okonjo
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by 7footre(m): 9:28pm On Oct 10
See how her friend is spilling her secrets to d world just because of misunderstandings ehn! Me will die with my secrets. Its a good thing I can keep secrets.
Lord save me from beech asz nigass and biittch asz biittchees too
24 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by youngsahito(m): 9:38pm On Oct 10
una problem
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by heryur: 9:45pm On Oct 10
Her personal P
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by Godsgal(f): 9:57pm On Oct 10
Chai. See stone-throwers like they are saints themselves. And she's a so-called friend.
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by realsammie(m): 10:09pm On Oct 10
Her pusssy, her problem. I've also got mine
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by Ginaz(f): 10:10pm On Oct 10
She went too far. Totally unnecessary. What are we gonna do with this information that she slept with her ex? We gonna eat it with salad?
May we not have friends like this, they will kill you with your own sword. No real friends, they stab you in your back when you rest on them with your problems.
12 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by schumastic(m): 10:10pm On Oct 10
.
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by Flashh: 10:28pm On Oct 10
See your life. Hoeniranu.
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by designer01(m): 10:28pm On Oct 10
Na wetin dey pain her I no understand but non of my business. my business is my sig
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by DanielsParker: 10:30pm On Oct 10
I said it. She's likely to cheat.
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by slimzypink(f): 10:30pm On Oct 10
short guys don suffer
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by oshe11(m): 10:30pm On Oct 10
una wan brek her marriage far
una want her marriage to b short like her husband
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by jmichlins(m): 10:30pm On Oct 10
God if you want call me and am not answering, don't call my friend phone. Put the phone on redial
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by vioment: 10:31pm On Oct 10
This one follow be friend?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by DanielsParker: 10:31pm On Oct 10
Ginaz:
what are you trying to say?
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by pocohantas(f): 10:31pm On Oct 10
Social media!!!
Don't you people know where and when to draw the line? ?
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by Slymonster(m): 10:33pm On Oct 10
This H.O.E.S ain't loyal
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:35pm On Oct 10
Hoe will always be hoe
they ain't loyal
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by Diso60090(m): 10:35pm On Oct 10
marunga:Na who do you this one emeka which one be poker face again
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by bany88: 10:36pm On Oct 10
Food for thought die with ur secretes no friend is worth telling ur secretes.
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by careytommy7(m): 10:36pm On Oct 10
What is all this for God's sake?
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by seunakin231(m): 10:36pm On Oct 10
Bad belle.....
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by fpeter(f): 10:36pm On Oct 10
Evil friend.
|Re: Lady Who Trolled On Short Men But Married One, Slept With Ex Two Weeks To Weddin by Tapout(m): 10:37pm On Oct 10
I'm not surprised, the unfaithful hoes na dem sabi cast person pass
1 Like
4 Type Of Lies Men Tell To Get Sex From Women [no1 Is Just Silly] / How A Nairalander Turned Me To A Chronic Masturbator. True Life Story- See Pix / Busty Ghanian Babe Breaks The Internet With Her Massive Assets [PICS]
Viewing this topic: naijalions(f), Mrsprof(f), Abfinest007(m), mike4zeal(m), Mister2, 20bc(m), kimnicki(f), LGISREAL, fxtimi(m), brightk(m), sharpwriter, Tisevadon, LordAA(m), themonk(m), skillet(m), Greenhero(m), sunkymike(m), tiredface, lordOM(m), lohlu(m), holarfresh, HaneefahRN(f), PerfectFortune, ABJDOT(m), hfc80, Ugoerico(m), Felixprosper, ChukuHD, shurlar50(m), MFjones(m), filani(m), Yankee87(m), syllas007, ojibole(m), Nobodys(f), Reasonabledoubt, gsainttrinity(m), iamdynamite(m), isidiwent, adonismuller(m), dairykidd(m), awojideluv(m), afredgeorge1477, Arnoldy(m), nkhay(f), barineh(m), milky3(f), onosprince(m), Super1759, subtlysuave(f), Omotaday(m), Rheminx, Gozillar, AYOMITIDE1982(m), Agadsman(m), Divay22(f), ladyfair, dveteran, millomaniac, martin86(m), Ossaifamous(m), sam0707, Jointhemiltons2(m), obami007(m), felixomor, Ladiva, bobot(m), Judgement12(m), fazioclassic, babeflenz(f) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12