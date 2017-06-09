₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,112 members, 3,837,082 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 10:12 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner (19854 Views)
Disgraceful: Groom Plays Video Of "Wife To Be’s" Sexually Escape With Another Ma / Ghanaian Lady Slapped By Her Lesbian Partner For Cheating With A Man (Video) / Man Proposes To Cheating Girlfriend, Brings Along The Guy She’s Cheating With (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by exlinklodge: 5:31pm
Guests at a traditional Chinese wedding dinner were watching a lovely montage of their relationship, before the tape was cut to reveal incriminating footage of the bride entering a hotel room with another man, with whom she was captured behaving intimately.
http://www.theindependent.sg/angry-groom-publicly-shames-bride-by-playing-video-of-her-cheating-with-another-man-at-wedding-dinner/
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Crownadex(m): 5:39pm
o boy this really serious issue
the guy badth gan o ...he scattered the party with a bad evidence
this is where amala , semo & Jolo rice will change the taste
97 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by AFONJAboiy: 5:40pm
Abeg were d video
3 Likes
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Prettythicksmi(f): 5:41pm
No video?
2 Likes
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by NwaChibuzor: 5:51pm
what I love about this asians is the hairy pussy they keep. Hairy pussy is sweeter than shaved pussy.
43 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by PatriotTemidayo: 6:00pm
This guy got no Joy..............
Chill, he has not!
7 Likes
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by NairalandCS(m): 6:03pm
This guy is the real MVP.
64 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by bentlywills(m): 6:08pm
Jeez!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by hatchy: 6:11pm
Some women eehn!
You have money o, problem.
You don't have o, gbegeh.
A woman can sleep with your house boy,driver,gate man or even friend if she decides to cheat and still form as if you are the only one drilling the oil well.
Don't pity them most times when they have marital problems because you never can tell what the man has passed thru in her hand.
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by iamJ(m): 6:12pm
wait let me call airforce1
79 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by potbelly(m): 6:13pm
Why still get married to her?
What do women really want?
5 Likes
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by iamJ(m): 6:14pm
potbelly:maybe he found out after the wedding
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Evaberry(f): 6:15pm
oh my
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by potbelly(m): 6:19pm
iamJ:
Bro, he found out before the wedding...
There is a line in the story which says the private investigator was shocked to see an invitation to the wedding after disclosing her findings to the groom...
2 Likes
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Prettythicksmi(f): 6:21pm
Holy shiiiiii
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Evablizin(f): 6:22pm
Kai when a bad gal meets a badest guy in cheating field the outcome is disastrous.
9 Likes
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by FellepHq(m): 6:25pm
MVP.
You want marriage? Come get it
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by iamJ(m): 6:29pm
potbelly:then maybe she didn't allow him to chop, so he wanted to eat his share of the cake, b4 bursting her, he did it well, no excuses from her family and he has spoilt her image
Things men do for nunu, my guy do introduction, buy drinks and everything, just so he can collect the babe virginity, after the introduction, they had sex and he disappeared
Some girls are worth that stress sha, but obviously not ugly, poor, local or short
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Blackfire(m): 7:00pm
Abeg blow the trumpet na.... Aaaaaaahhhhj
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Divay22(f): 7:05pm
But why marry her at first na...
All the guest wee na eat the food for secret expose
1 Like
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by potbelly(m): 7:21pm
iamJ:- breh, after God, fear women...
4 Likes
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Flashh: 8:38pm
I don't know why I love what the groom did.
Expose them disloyal bítches.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by emeijeh(m): 8:38pm
The bride will just....
12 Likes
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by mokaflex(m): 8:39pm
ok
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by medolab90(m): 8:39pm
Interesting to know women of today they can do anything for money,d**k and so on .
To the lady am single and free to ....
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by GreenMavro: 8:39pm
hmm
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by JayJohnson: 8:39pm
Do you expect anything better from a woman?
3 Likes
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by modelmike7(m): 8:40pm
What a way to hit back!!
Real definition of a SUCKER PUNCH!!!
6 Likes
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by YeyeGirl(f): 8:40pm
Ehn she cheated cos his cassava dikwa small but no mata d locality in him,d account dikwa huge... Ndi Chinese... Ndi Chan Chung ji hun
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by soberdrunk(m): 8:40pm
Baddest!!! I for like dey this party ooo!!! Food go excess because so many people go loose appetite.......
|Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Jamean(f): 8:42pm
What's the point going on with the wedding plans till the d-day just to display this. He's hurt but the clap back doesn't make sense even if he will file for a divorce after the wedding ceremony.
1 Like 1 Share
I Think I'm The Sexiest And Most Beautiful Girl On Nairaland / Guys Fall In Love Once And Only Once / How To Know If Your Man Had Sex Before Coming Home
Viewing this topic: Jerrydox, Adukey, zanogo(m), Oolayeancah(f), Coolcash1, newnigerian, gbesky(m), adelekeaka, ola4real01(m), Aussie(m), theway83, odapey(m), lazinny(m), phemheritage, alberson(f), Andalus(m), say4gunit(m), ivili(m), laeffizy(f), Rebuke, habeeb246(m), justaddies, bizguru000, philfearon(m), ikpiiwara(m), Iamlordgee(m), djoguns, HORLADSTAR(m), adeboolusegun(m), elvischukie(m), philmimi1992(m), okparea(m), zoomman(m), anukunle(m), godfatherx, emmabest2000(m), Exmay(m), haywhy28(m), djlaqua91(m), kifeyous(m), Hades2016(m), Jhenny(f), ezenwajunior(m), Benissues(m), Nanjerian, monatim, sogud, joiful(f), Rencent(m), AndyCole16(m), Iykecollins(m), Jones612(m), rexchazy, frenzydilz(m), JW214, jrusky(m), keruss(m), Epositive(m), bigblxd(m), goggle48(m), Slazim, jammer777, Coded7, orukuruku(m), reagand200(m), moremoney007(f), Vutseck(m), adefmade1(m), tbanty1, DoubbleD, Lukenitheooo6(m), gabpaul, almujahidy, trilobite, tenderblaze(f), Ebubemg(m), tijanja, danielbabs, dayjee, Enzo1634(m), ghettowriter(m), Mitch1, jakpowa, kimacent(m), OLP46(m), Lukmann(m), MainFieldautos, Bullet1234(m), henrinco(m), dtruth50(m), sweetboo143(f), emmyN(m), Phamoxy(m), iamNegro(m), Dollarchap(m), Presh05, lanre211(m), amshigida, joesir, nura15, sirbenneth, 4pppp(m), babeflenz(f), Sharon6(f), fmorrah(m), linaluv, winterfell007, laredo2116, akeenalee(m), 4starstunna(m), Banter1, casdoruche, dapaiks, matrix4(m), autodevice, AreaFada2, Naommydammy(f), zara24(f), toboint(m), Crestedguy4real, lokotowers(m), ebosse(m), curiousmind11, akinsdeji, xwolverine, solomonope(m), Aizenosa1000, Vatsyayana, abitex577(m), okoronifty, SonofHim, sirtom25(m), NCCnomzy(m), boboLIL(m), Neenie(f), kelly43(m), Oluwaloshevy(m) and 155 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22