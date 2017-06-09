₦airaland Forum

Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner

Romance

Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by exlinklodge: 5:31pm
Guests at a traditional Chinese wedding dinner were watching a lovely montage of their relationship, before the tape was cut to reveal incriminating footage of the bride entering a hotel room with another man, with whom she was captured behaving intimately.

It turns out that the groom, a local businessman, had wanted to publicly shame his wife at their wedding dinner after a private investigator he had hired to tail her captured evidence of his bride’s cheating.

Interestingly, the private investigator – 42-year-old Ms Zhuo of Ajax Investigation & Security Services – was present at the wedding.

Recounting the tale to the Chinese daily, Ms Zhou said that the couple were already engaged and that the wedding dinner preparations had been made when the groom engaged her services to tail his fiancee.

After one and a half months of close surveillance, Ms Zhou caught the bride-to-be entering a hotel room with her lover. The couple were seen entering the hotel room, and after some time left the room one after the other.



Assuming that the businessman would cancel his wedding as soon as he saw evidence of the infidelity, Ms Zhou submitted the photos to him. However, she was surprised to later receive an invite to his wedding.

It was only when she attended the dinner that she understood the groom’s intention to publicly humiliate the bride. She alleges that after the video was played, the groom exited the banquet and told his bride to go to hell.


http://www.theindependent.sg/angry-groom-publicly-shames-bride-by-playing-video-of-her-cheating-with-another-man-at-wedding-dinner/

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Crownadex(m): 5:39pm
o boy this really serious issue


the guy badth gan o ...he scattered the party with a bad evidence



this is where amala , semo & Jolo rice will change the taste

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by AFONJAboiy: 5:40pm
Abeg were d video

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Prettythicksmi(f): 5:41pm
No video? angry

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by NwaChibuzor: 5:51pm
shocked what I love about this asians is the hairy pussy they keep. Hairy pussy is sweeter than shaved pussy.

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by PatriotTemidayo: 6:00pm
This guy got no Joy..............

Chill, he has not! cry

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by NairalandCS(m): 6:03pm
This guy is the real MVP. grin

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by bentlywills(m): 6:08pm
Jeez!

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by hatchy: 6:11pm
Some women eehn!

You have money o, problem.
You don't have o, gbegeh.
A woman can sleep with your house boy,driver,gate man or even friend if she decides to cheat and still form as if you are the only one drilling the oil well.

Don't pity them most times when they have marital problems because you never can tell what the man has passed thru in her hand.

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by iamJ(m): 6:12pm
wait let me call airforce1 cheesy cheesy cheesy


Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by potbelly(m): 6:13pm
Why still get married to her?

What do women really want?

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by iamJ(m): 6:14pm
potbelly:
Why still get married to her?
maybe he found out after the wedding
Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Evaberry(f): 6:15pm
oh my
Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by potbelly(m): 6:19pm
iamJ:
maybe he found out after the wedding

Bro, he found out before the wedding...

There is a line in the story which says the private investigator was shocked to see an invitation to the wedding after disclosing her findings to the groom...

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Prettythicksmi(f): 6:21pm
Holy shiiiiii grin
Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Evablizin(f): 6:22pm
shocked

Kai when a bad gal meets a badest guy in cheating field the outcome is disastrous.

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by FellepHq(m): 6:25pm
MVP.

You want marriage? Come get it
Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by iamJ(m): 6:29pm
potbelly:


Bro, he found out before the wedding...

There is a line in the story which says the private investigator was shocked to see an invitation to the wedding after disclosing her findings to the groom...
then maybe she didn't allow him to chop, so he wanted to eat his share of the cake, b4 bursting her, he did it well, no excuses from her family and he has spoilt her image

Things men do for nunu, my guy do introduction, buy drinks and everything, just so he can collect the babe virginity, after the introduction, they had sex and he disappeared grin grin grin

Some girls are worth that stress sha, but obviously not ugly, poor, local or short
Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Blackfire(m): 7:00pm
Abeg blow the trumpet na.... Aaaaaaahhhhj
Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Divay22(f): 7:05pm
But why marry her at first na...
All the guest wee na eat the food for secret expose grin grin

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by potbelly(m): 7:21pm
iamJ:
then maybe she didn't allow him to chop, so he wanted to eat his share of the cake, b4 bursting her, he did it well, no excuses from her family and he has spoilt her image - I am sure he chopped, i guess it goes deeper than that...

Things men do for nunu, my guy do introduction, buy drinks and everything, just so he can collect the babe virginity, after the introduction, they had sex and he disappeared grin grin grin - your guy is one cold motherfucker... grin

Some girls are worth that stress sha, but obviously not ugly, poor, local or short
- breh, after God, fear women...

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Flashh: 8:38pm
I don't know why I love what the groom did.

Expose them disloyal bítches. grin

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by emeijeh(m): 8:38pm
The bride will just....

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by mokaflex(m): 8:39pm
ok
Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by medolab90(m): 8:39pm
Interesting to know women of today they can do anything for money,d**k and so on .

To the lady am single and free to ....
Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by GreenMavro: 8:39pm
hmm
Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by JayJohnson: 8:39pm
Do you expect anything better from a woman?

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by modelmike7(m): 8:40pm
What a way to hit back!!
Real definition of a SUCKER PUNCH!!!

Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by YeyeGirl(f): 8:40pm
Ehn she cheated cos his cassava dikwa small but no mata d locality in him,d account dikwa huge... Ndi Chinese... Ndi Chan Chung ji hun cheesy
Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by soberdrunk(m): 8:40pm
Baddest!!! I for like dey this party ooo!!! Food go excess because so many people go loose appetite.......
Re: Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner by Jamean(f): 8:42pm
What's the point going on with the wedding plans till the d-day just to display this. He's hurt but the clap back doesn't make sense even if he will file for a divorce after the wedding ceremony.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

