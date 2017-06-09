Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Groom Plays Video Of Bride Cheating With Another Man At Their Wedding Dinner (19854 Views)

Guests at a traditional Chinese wedding dinner were watching a lovely montage of their relationship, before the tape was cut to reveal incriminating footage of the bride entering a hotel room with another man, with whom she was captured behaving intimately.



It turns out that the groom, a local businessman, had wanted to publicly shame his wife at their wedding dinner after a private investigator he had hired to tail her captured evidence of his bride’s cheating.



Interestingly, the private investigator – 42-year-old Ms Zhuo of Ajax Investigation & Security Services – was present at the wedding.



Recounting the tale to the Chinese daily, Ms Zhou said that the couple were already engaged and that the wedding dinner preparations had been made when the groom engaged her services to tail his fiancee.



After one and a half months of close surveillance, Ms Zhou caught the bride-to-be entering a hotel room with her lover. The couple were seen entering the hotel room, and after some time left the room one after the other.







Assuming that the businessman would cancel his wedding as soon as he saw evidence of the infidelity, Ms Zhou submitted the photos to him. However, she was surprised to later receive an invite to his wedding.



It was only when she attended the dinner that she understood the groom’s intention to publicly humiliate the bride. She alleges that after the video was played, the groom exited the banquet and told his bride to go to hell.



http://www.theindependent.sg/angry-groom-publicly-shames-bride-by-playing-video-of-her-cheating-with-another-man-at-wedding-dinner/

o boy this really serious issue





the guy badth gan o ...he scattered the party with a bad evidence







this is where amala , semo & Jolo rice will change the taste 97 Likes 2 Shares

Abeg were d video 3 Likes

No video? 2 Likes

what I love about this asians is the hairy pussy they keep. Hairy pussy is sweeter than shaved pussy. what I love about this asians is the hairy pussy they keep. Hairy pussy is sweeter than shaved pussy. 43 Likes 4 Shares





Chill, he has not! This guy got no Joy..............Chill, he has not! 7 Likes

This guy is the real MVP. 64 Likes 2 Shares

Jeez! 2 Likes 2 Shares

Some women eehn!



You have money o, problem.

You don't have o, gbegeh.

A woman can sleep with your house boy,driver,gate man or even friend if she decides to cheat and still form as if you are the only one drilling the oil well.



Don't pity them most times when they have marital problems because you never can tell what the man has passed thru in her hand. 24 Likes 2 Shares







wait let me call airforce1 79 Likes 1 Share





What do women really want? Why still get married to her?What do women really want? 5 Likes

potbelly:

Why still get married to her? maybe he found out after the wedding maybe he found out after the wedding

oh my

iamJ:

maybe he found out after the wedding

Bro, he found out before the wedding...



There is a line in the story which says the private investigator was shocked to see an invitation to the wedding after disclosing her findings to the groom... Bro, he found out before the wedding...There is a line in the story which says the private investigator was shocked to see an invitation to the wedding after disclosing her findings to the groom... 2 Likes

Holy shiiiiii





Kai when a bad gal meets a badest guy in cheating field the outcome is disastrous. Kai when a bad gal meets a badest guy in cheating field the outcome is disastrous. 9 Likes

MVP.



You want marriage? Come get it

potbelly:





Bro, he found out before the wedding...



There is a line in the story which says the private investigator was shocked to see an invitation to the wedding after disclosing her findings to the groom... then maybe she didn't allow him to chop, so he wanted to eat his share of the cake, b4 bursting her, he did it well, no excuses from her family and he has spoilt her image



Things men do for nunu, my guy do introduction, buy drinks and everything, just so he can collect the babe virginity, after the introduction, they had sex and he disappeared



Some girls are worth that stress sha, but obviously not ugly, poor, local or short then maybe she didn't allow him to chop, so he wanted to eat his share of the cake, b4 bursting her, he did it well, no excuses from her family and he has spoilt her imageThings men do for nunu, my guy do introduction, buy drinks and everything, just so he can collect the babe virginity, after the introduction, they had sex and he disappearedSome girls are worth that stress sha, but obviously not ugly, poor, local or short

Abeg blow the trumpet na.... Aaaaaaahhhhj



All the guest wee na eat the food for secret expose But why marry her at first na...All the guest wee na eat the food for secret expose 1 Like

iamJ:

then maybe she didn't allow him to chop, so he wanted to eat his share of the cake, b4 bursting her, he did it well, no excuses from her family and he has spoilt her image - I am sure he chopped, i guess it goes deeper than that...



Things men do for nunu, my guy do introduction, buy drinks and everything, just so he can collect the babe virginity, after the introduction, they had sex and he disappeared - your guy is one cold motherfucker...



Some girls are worth that stress sha, but obviously not ugly, poor, local or short - breh, after God, fear women... 4 Likes

I don't know why I love what the groom did.



Expose them disloyal bítches. 25 Likes 1 Share





The bride will just.... 12 Likes

ok

Interesting to know women of today they can do anything for money,d**k and so on .



To the lady am single and free to ....

hmm

Do you expect anything better from a woman? 3 Likes

What a way to hit back!!

Real definition of a SUCKER PUNCH!!! 6 Likes

Ehn she cheated cos his cassava dikwa small but no mata d locality in him,d account dikwa huge... Ndi Chinese... Ndi Chan Chung ji hun

Baddest!!! I for like dey this party ooo!!! Food go excess because so many people go loose appetite.......