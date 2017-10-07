Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? (6872 Views)

5 Things That Happen When You Graduate With A Poor CGPA / Taiwo Bankole & Oyindamola Omotuyi Graduate With 5.0 CGPA In UNILAG (Pics) / Can I Still Graduate With First Class With 3.76 GPA (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

I'm presently on 4.25 after dropping from 4.57 to 4.28 and then to 4.25. I relented due to some issues. Because, I had several options before me so I started losing interest in my course.



Now, my question is, can I still make a first class degree having spent 3 semesters out of 10. 2 Likes

Which course are you studying? 3 Likes

You have a good chance of making first class if you put in more effort.



But please first class is not enough to become successful,equip yourself.Let school pass through you. 25 Likes

AloyalNigerian:

I'm presently on 4.25 after dropping from 4.57 to 4.28 and then to 4.25. I relented due to some issues. Because, I had several options before me so I started losing interest in my course.



Now, my question is, can I still make a first class degree having spent 3 semesters out of 10.

Florblu said the right thing. Florblu said the right thing. 4 Likes 1 Share

AloyalNigerian:

I'm presently on 4.25 after dropping from 4.57 to 4.28 and then to 4.25. I relented due to some issues. Because, I had several options before me so I started losing interest in my course.



Now, my question is, can I still make a first class degree having spent 3 semesters out of 10. its still very possible, just put in more effort its still very possible, just put in more effort

If you get A from IT and A from project, sure1 Goodluck 3 Likes

If it is possible mathematically then it's possible..

During my undergrad days, Year1 Cgpa was 2.6. I rose to 3.63 in final year..identify your weaknesses and hit A parallels. 6 Likes

Yes, you can . Get a 5.0

I did it, and you definitely can.

let me park my bus here.

I'm here....

AloyalNigerian:

I'm presently on 4.25 after dropping from 4.57 to 4.28 and then to 4.25. I relented due to some issues. Because, I had several options before me so I started losing interest in my course.



Now, my question is, can I still make a first class degree having spent 3 semesters out of 10.

Very Possible. You need to identify and deal with the issues. Aim to be the best you can be, do not limit yourself to a first class (which is just 4.5 out of 5.0). Also do not just go through school, also acquire diverse skillets and all round development, and acheiving these with a 'first class first class' is very possible. Very Possible. You need to identify and deal with the issues. Aim to be the best you can be, do not limit yourself to a first class (which is just 4.5 out of 5.0). Also do not just go through school, also acquire diverse skillets and all round development, and acheiving these with a 'first class first class' is very possible.

Mitchely:





Very Possible. You need to identify and deal with the issues. Aim to the best you can be, do not limit yourself to a first class (which is just 4.5 out of 5.0). Also do not just go through school, also acquire diverse skillets and all round development. These with a 'first class first class' is possible. Thanks Bro Thanks Bro

cstr1000:

Yes, you can . Get a 5.0

I did it, and you definitely can. Thanks Bro. I want to be practical now, will having 4.5+ in the remaining semesters do it?

And how did you do yours?

Thanks. Thanks Bro. I want to be practical now, will having 4.5+ in the remaining semesters do it?And how did you do yours?Thanks.

godwinony:

If it is possible mathematically then it's possible..

During my undergrad days, Year1 Cgpa was 2.6. I rose to 3.63 in final year..identify your weaknesses and hit A parallels. Wow. That's great. But I'm in my 2nd year already, and 2nd semester at that. Wow. That's great. But I'm in my 2nd year already, and 2nd semester at that.

GideonG:

If you get A from IT and A from project, sure1 Goodluck Thanks. Thanks.

Pridestorm:

Which course are you studying? Crop, Soil and Pest Management. But I have special interest in computer science coz I write codes. So, I wrote jamb again and scored 286 but I'm not using it anymore. The sad thing is that, I prepared for the UTME at the expense of my course. So I had a straight drop from 4.57 to 4.28 and now 4.25. It's really painful though, but I want to make amends. Crop, Soil and Pest Management. But I have special interest in computer science coz I write codes. So, I wrote jamb again and scored 286 but I'm not using it anymore. The sad thing is that, I prepared for the UTME at the expense of my course. So I had a straight drop from 4.57 to 4.28 and now 4.25. It's really painful though, but I want to make amends.

Florblu:

You have a good chance of making first class if you put in more effort.



But please first class is not enough to become successful,equip yourself.Let school pass through you. Yea, I know that quite well. But I just need it to make my future academic plans easier. I hope you get?

Thanks. Yea, I know that quite well. But I just need it to make my future academic plans easier. I hope you get?Thanks. 1 Like

GentlemanAyo:



Florblu said the right thing. Yea. Thanks Yea. Thanks

cstr1000:

Yes, you can . Get a 5.0 I did it, and you definitely can. Thanks. Thanks. 1 Like

AloyalNigerian:



Wow. That's great. But I'm in my 2nd year already, and 2nd semester at that.

Like I said, it isn't impossible if it is possible mathematically..try coding an excel sheet and input all your courses till final year then project all your scores using B..or you could try doing it manually which is hectic. If at conclusion you hit first class Cgpa, then aim for 'A's in some of the courses.. At least that's what I did. Having a physical target/goal does wonders for morale. Like I said, it isn't impossible if it is possible mathematically..try coding an excel sheet and input all your courses till final year then project all your scores using B..or you could try doing it manually which is hectic. If at conclusion you hit first class Cgpa, then aim for 'A's in some of the courses.. At least that's what I did. Having a physical target/goal does wonders for morale.

godwinony:



Like I said, it isn't impossible if it is possible mathematically..try coding an excel sheet and input all your courses till final year then project all your scores using B..or you could try doing it manually which is hectic. If at conclusion you hit first class Cgpa, then aim for 'A's in some of the courses.. At least that's what I did. Having a physical target/goal does wonders for morale. Thanks. I will do that. Thanks. I will do that. 1 Like

AloyalNigerian:



Crop, Soil and Pest Management. But I have special interest in computer science coz I write codes. So, I wrote jamb again and scored 286 but I'm not using it anymore. The sad thing is that, I prepared for the UTME at the expense of my course. So I had a straight drop from 4.57 to 4.28 and now 4.25. It's really painful though, but I want to make amends. You try no be small ooh... 4 point suppose to be first class You try no be small ooh... 4 point suppose to be first class

AloyalNigerian:



Thanks Bro. I want to be practical now, will having 4.5+ in the remaining semesters do it?

And how did you do yours?

Thanks. It depends on how your university calculates CGPA. Mine uses an incremental basis of points with respect to the level while some universities uses a flat rate.

Infact, after my 400L, my CGPA slipped from 4.74 to 4.44 due to distractions and a lot of grooving and pride. Everybody saw me as the designated faculty scholar and girls were everywhere. Infact, I barely went anywhere without one or two Engineering girls tagging along and so my CGPA suffered.

So I knew I needed to be very serious to get a first class and I got a 5.0 in 500 level.



So with regards to your question, if your university is like mine, a 4.5 throughout the remainder of your stay will get you a first class. It depends on how your university calculates CGPA. Mine uses an incremental basis of points with respect to the level while some universities uses a flat rate.Infact, after my 400L, my CGPA slipped from 4.74 to 4.44 due to distractions and a lot of grooving and pride. Everybody saw me as the designated faculty scholar and girls were everywhere. Infact, I barely went anywhere without one or two Engineering girls tagging along and so my CGPA suffered.So I knew I needed to be very serious to get a first class and I got a 5.0 in 500 level.So with regards to your question, if your university is like mine, a 4.5 throughout the remainder of your stay will get you a first class.





Your case is a very very Hopeful one Bro.



Back in Uniport I knew of a higher level Gas Engineering guy, that was having a CGPA of 1.82 in his first semester, (Having about 9 more). He graduated with a first class.



It's all about improving on what works best for you and setting your standards/discipline towards success.

Finally, there's a place for God's grace.



Fire down Bro. Back in Uniport I knew of a higher level Gas Engineering guy, that was having a CGPA of 1.82 in his first semester, (Having about 9 more). He graduated with a first class.It's all about improving on what works best for you and setting your standards/discipline towards success.Finally, there's a place for God's grace.Fire down Bro.

... Am jst hoping ur distraction is not Wat I'm thinking.. ...



Making a First Class degree is indeed impressive... Being a First Class Human.. nw dts sth worth Striving for...!!!! Of course giving u still have up to 7 semester to get over ur distraction n refocus..... Am jst hoping ur distraction is not Wat I'm thinking.....Making a First Class degree is indeed impressive... Being a First Class Human.. nw dts sth worth Striving for...!!!!

If you use the cumulative Grade Point average. Then you will have to calculate the total number of units left for all the 3 semesters. Assume a target GPA on the average and do a cumulative.

Or just do your simple maths. You are bright enough. Do the maths, its called a weighted average. 1 Like

Okay

.

AloyalNigerian I feel your pain dear. I was dealing with depression + other school activities so mine slipped from 4.6 to 4.4 this past session. and I had to study like mad the second sem so as to try to get it back to at least 4.5 but I wasn't lucky.



so now I have to study like crazy this new session and write two thesis. whenever I see the result I feel like a failure.

cstr1000:



It depends on how your university calculates CGPA. Mine uses an incremental basis of points with respect to the level while some universities uses a flat rate.

Infact, after my 400L, my CGPA slipped from 4.74 to 4.44 due to distractions and a lot of grooving and pride. Everybody saw me as the designated faculty scholar and girls were everywhere. Infact, I barely went anywhere without one or two Engineering girls tagging along and so my CGPA suffered.

So I knew I needed to be very serious to get a first class and I got a 5.0 in 500 level.



So with regards to your question, if your university is like mine, a 4.5 throughout the remainder of your stay will get you a first class.







Learnt my lessons the hard way.. Mission 5.0 now... University girls ain't loyal. I used to get all the attention from my coursemates then but when I drop to 4.0 alot of them don't even act asif I exist anymore.Learnt my lessons the hard way.. Mission 5.0 now... 2 Likes