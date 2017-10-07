₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by AloyalNigerian(m): 6:20pm On Oct 06
I'm presently on 4.25 after dropping from 4.57 to 4.28 and then to 4.25. I relented due to some issues. Because, I had several options before me so I started losing interest in my course.
Now, my question is, can I still make a first class degree having spent 3 semesters out of 10.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by Pridestorm(m): 6:25pm On Oct 06
Which course are you studying?
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by Florblu(f): 6:48pm On Oct 06
You have a good chance of making first class if you put in more effort.
But please first class is not enough to become successful,equip yourself.Let school pass through you.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by GentlemanAyo(m): 6:56pm On Oct 06
AloyalNigerian:
Florblu said the right thing.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by davbravo(m): 7:06pm On Oct 06
AloyalNigerian:its still very possible, just put in more effort
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by GideonG(m): 8:51pm On Oct 06
If you get A from IT and A from project, sure1 Goodluck
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by godwinony(m): 10:04pm On Oct 06
If it is possible mathematically then it's possible..
During my undergrad days, Year1 Cgpa was 2.6. I rose to 3.63 in final year..identify your weaknesses and hit A parallels.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by cstr1000: 10:05pm On Oct 06
Yes, you can . Get a 5.0
I did it, and you definitely can.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by promiseolaoye(m): 10:08pm On Oct 06
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by kennyjam: 10:32pm On Oct 06
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by Mitchely: 11:18pm On Oct 06
AloyalNigerian:
Very Possible. You need to identify and deal with the issues. Aim to be the best you can be, do not limit yourself to a first class (which is just 4.5 out of 5.0). Also do not just go through school, also acquire diverse skillets and all round development, and acheiving these with a 'first class first class' is very possible.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by AloyalNigerian(m): 4:56am
Mitchely:Thanks Bro
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by AloyalNigerian(m): 4:58am
cstr1000:Thanks Bro. I want to be practical now, will having 4.5+ in the remaining semesters do it?
And how did you do yours?
Thanks.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by AloyalNigerian(m): 5:00am
godwinony:Wow. That's great. But I'm in my 2nd year already, and 2nd semester at that.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by AloyalNigerian(m): 5:01am
GideonG:Thanks.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by AloyalNigerian(m): 5:06am
Pridestorm:Crop, Soil and Pest Management. But I have special interest in computer science coz I write codes. So, I wrote jamb again and scored 286 but I'm not using it anymore. The sad thing is that, I prepared for the UTME at the expense of my course. So I had a straight drop from 4.57 to 4.28 and now 4.25. It's really painful though, but I want to make amends.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by AloyalNigerian(m): 5:08am
Florblu:Yea, I know that quite well. But I just need it to make my future academic plans easier. I hope you get?
Thanks.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by AloyalNigerian(m): 5:09am
GentlemanAyo:Yea. Thanks
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by AloyalNigerian(m): 5:10am
cstr1000:Thanks.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by godwinony(m): 6:59am
AloyalNigerian:
Like I said, it isn't impossible if it is possible mathematically..try coding an excel sheet and input all your courses till final year then project all your scores using B..or you could try doing it manually which is hectic. If at conclusion you hit first class Cgpa, then aim for 'A's in some of the courses.. At least that's what I did. Having a physical target/goal does wonders for morale.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by AloyalNigerian(m): 8:49am
godwinony:Thanks. I will do that.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by Pridestorm(m): 10:43am
AloyalNigerian:You try no be small ooh... 4 point suppose to be first class
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by cstr1000: 11:09am
AloyalNigerian:It depends on how your university calculates CGPA. Mine uses an incremental basis of points with respect to the level while some universities uses a flat rate.
Infact, after my 400L, my CGPA slipped from 4.74 to 4.44 due to distractions and a lot of grooving and pride. Everybody saw me as the designated faculty scholar and girls were everywhere. Infact, I barely went anywhere without one or two Engineering girls tagging along and so my CGPA suffered.
So I knew I needed to be very serious to get a first class and I got a 5.0 in 500 level.
So with regards to your question, if your university is like mine, a 4.5 throughout the remainder of your stay will get you a first class.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by Sleyanya1(m): 5:38pm
Your case is a very very Hopeful one Bro.
Back in Uniport I knew of a higher level Gas Engineering guy, that was having a CGPA of 1.82 in his first semester, (Having about 9 more). He graduated with a first class.
It's all about improving on what works best for you and setting your standards/discipline towards success.
Finally, there's a place for God's grace.
Fire down Bro.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by JhyMedex: 5:39pm
Of course giving u still have up to 7 semester to get over ur distraction n refocus..... Am jst hoping ur distraction is not Wat I'm thinking.....
Making a First Class degree is indeed impressive... Being a First Class Human.. nw dts sth worth Striving for...!!!!
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by Ekealterego: 5:40pm
If you use the cumulative Grade Point average. Then you will have to calculate the total number of units left for all the 3 semesters. Assume a target GPA on the average and do a cumulative.
Or just do your simple maths. You are bright enough. Do the maths, its called a weighted average.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by edeXede: 5:40pm
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by Evaberry(f): 5:41pm
AloyalNigerian I feel your pain dear. I was dealing with depression + other school activities so mine slipped from 4.6 to 4.4 this past session. and I had to study like mad the second sem so as to try to get it back to at least 4.5 but I wasn't lucky.
so now I have to study like crazy this new session and write two thesis. whenever I see the result I feel like a failure.
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by Horlaarsco: 5:42pm
cstr1000:
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by OmoDavido(m): 5:43pm
University girls ain't loyal. I used to get all the attention from my coursemates then but when I drop to 4.0 alot of them don't even act asif I exist anymore.
Learnt my lessons the hard way.. Mission 5.0 now...
|Re: Can I Still Graduate With a First Class? by ndiboy01(m): 5:45pm
Yes yu can but ur 1st class paper wil go wit baba ijebu group of companies
