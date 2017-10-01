Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo (21103 Views)

Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death / Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death / Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





But this is no ordinary sleep or something, this is human death we're talking about, and considering the fact that he called him his bro, meaning they were more than just friends, Fans were thinking he'd atleast take some time out to Mourn him..



But as Am talking to you now Davido is out of the Country already, he's currently in South Africa, and seems happy and unborthered about Tagbo..



And now fan are not happy with him cos he seems to have put the case under the bed, he shared a -photo with Grammy Award winning Star Angelique Kidjo whom he met yesterday in South Africa, and this is not going down well with his fans, And judging from the photo he seems really happy..



See reactions below!



News From Ebiwali--





Cc: lalasticlala



. Nigerian star and Africa Fast rising singer Davido seems to have quickly moved on from the death of his friend Tagbo, If your wondering were the singer is, Lemme be the first to tell you that he has ran out of the Country.But this is no ordinary sleep or something, this is human death we're talking about, and considering the fact that he called him his bro, meaning they were more than just friends, Fans were thinking he'd atleast take some time out to Mourn him..But as Am talking to you now Davido is out of the Country already, he's currently in South Africa, and seems happy and unborthered about Tagbo..And now fan are not happy with him cos he seems to have put the case under the bed, he shared a -photo with Grammy Award winning Star Angelique Kidjo whom he met yesterday in South Africa, and this is not going down well with his fans, And judging from the photo he seems really happy..See reactions below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/fans-comes-for-davido-after-he-traveled.html Cc: lalasticlala

More

Why should he b mourning 16 Likes 3 Shares

You could have told Davido to leave his career and cancel the fixed show, to sleep with Tagbo in mortuary or by his grave. 153 Likes 11 Shares

Most Nigerians have one problem. They are too rigid in thinking. Even if in the end, nothing is found on the turtle Ninja as they call him, you ll still see many of them calling him a murderer.



This kind of thinking is peculiar to IPOB sympatizers. No offence meant. 64 Likes 6 Shares

Tagbo paid the price of rolling with "big boys". They are insensitive and have nothing to lose.

moral: Always know your level. Not a must you belong 78 Likes 5 Shares

Ramanto:

Tagbo paid the price of rolling with "big boys". They are insensitive and have nothing to lose.

moral: Always know your level. Not a must you belong .

.

.sort of happened to my friend.. Died MAY1.. Friends rolling ride now .sort of happened to my friend.. Died MAY1.. Friends rolling ride now 17 Likes

Sorry that's life for you. His family members already moved on too. He's gone and life continues. 7 Likes





When a grown ass man drinks himself to death it isn't murder.



David abeg, flex your life dey go. For what is dead may never die.When a grown ass man drinks himself to death it isn't murder.David abeg, flex your life dey go. 17 Likes 1 Share

Ramanto:

Tagbo paid the price of rolling with "big boys". They are insensitive and have nothing to lose.

moral: Always know your level. Not a must you belong

Now I understand why my mum never let us roll with " Rich Kids".



She'll be like, "if wahala happen, I no get where or who to run to, make una dey una house". Now I understand why my mum never let us roll with " Rich Kids".She'll be like, "if wahala happen, I no get where or who to run to, make una dey una house". 102 Likes 7 Shares

When you drink yourself to death, it's nobody's fault but yours. 9 Likes

Stupid fans.



No matter what, business/life must continue. 3 Likes

are you selling recharge card secretly? you and this bag. are you selling recharge card secretly? you and this bag. 10 Likes

midolian:

Most Nigerians have one problem. Most of them are too rigid in thinking. Even if in the end, nothing is found on the turtle Ninja as they call him, you ll still see many of them calling him a murderer.



This kind of thinking is peculiar to IPOB sympatizers. No offence meant. make Eledumare punish u n ur generations for involving Ipob into this.

Foolish humanbeing make Eledumare punish u n ur generations for involving Ipob into this.Foolish humanbeing 29 Likes 1 Share

The poisonous frog 3 Likes

Nigerians are always dull. Thank God am not a Nigerian. 10 Likes

Trust davido even though he stay home for one month. Stupid ass niggass will still complain. By d way e never killed him d nigga drank his life out. 6 Likes

Man must make Paper jare 1 Like

Tamarapetty:

are you selling recharge card secretly? you and this bag.





Lol, selling recharge card abi na Gun dey inside d bag self defense Lol, selling recharge card abi na Gun dey inside d bag self defense 1 Like

And I ask Him where is your brother Tagbo?





He replied am i my brother's keeper





11 Likes

Dey wanna kill his vibe! R.i.p Tagbo. Smart for nt putting the dude in his personal car else it will hav been anoda story. African Shrine next O.b.O

I hope he won't kill this woman too 3 Likes 1 Share

ok

Killer 3 Likes

opeyemiieblog:

so he no go work again I tire o I tire o

Davido....

Tamarapetty:

are you selling recharge card secretly? you and this bag.

Lol, Lol,

nototribalist:

I hope he won't kill this woman too

Please remember to put on your thinking cap when you awake in the morning. Please remember to put on your thinking cap when you awake in the morning. 9 Likes

Hmm