₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,320 members, 3,837,861 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 11:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo (21103 Views)
Davido And Caroline Danjuma Invited By Police Over Tagbo Umeike’s Death / Dammy Kerry Blasts Davido Over Tagbo's Death / Davido Reacts To Caroline Danjuma's Allegations Over Tagbo's Death (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by GibsonB: 6:24am
Nigerian star and Africa Fast rising singer Davido seems to have quickly moved on from the death of his friend Tagbo, If your wondering were the singer is, Lemme be the first to tell you that he has ran out of the Country.
But this is no ordinary sleep or something, this is human death we're talking about, and considering the fact that he called him his bro, meaning they were more than just friends, Fans were thinking he'd atleast take some time out to Mourn him..
But as Am talking to you now Davido is out of the Country already, he's currently in South Africa, and seems happy and unborthered about Tagbo..
And now fan are not happy with him cos he seems to have put the case under the bed, he shared a -photo with Grammy Award winning Star Angelique Kidjo whom he met yesterday in South Africa, and this is not going down well with his fans, And judging from the photo he seems really happy..
See reactions below!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/10/fans-comes-for-davido-after-he-traveled.html
Cc: lalasticlala
.
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by GibsonB: 6:24am
More
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by Priscy01(f): 6:36am
Why should he b mourning
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by Tolexander: 6:43am
You could have told Davido to leave his career and cancel the fixed show, to sleep with Tagbo in mortuary or by his grave.
153 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by midolian(m): 6:45am
Most Nigerians have one problem. They are too rigid in thinking. Even if in the end, nothing is found on the turtle Ninja as they call him, you ll still see many of them calling him a murderer.
This kind of thinking is peculiar to IPOB sympatizers. No offence meant.
64 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by Ramanto(m): 6:46am
Tagbo paid the price of rolling with "big boys". They are insensitive and have nothing to lose.
moral: Always know your level. Not a must you belong
78 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by JON01: 6:49am
Ramanto:.
.
.sort of happened to my friend.. Died MAY1.. Friends rolling ride now
17 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:54am
Sorry that's life for you. His family members already moved on too. He's gone and life continues.
7 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by NairalandCS(m): 6:55am
For what is dead may never die.
When a grown ass man drinks himself to death it isn't murder.
David abeg, flex your life dey go.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by kennygee(f): 7:03am
Ramanto:
Now I understand why my mum never let us roll with " Rich Kids".
She'll be like, "if wahala happen, I no get where or who to run to, make una dey una house".
102 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by Papiikush: 7:06am
When you drink yourself to death, it's nobody's fault but yours.
9 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by xxxtedyxxx(m): 7:08am
Stupid fans.
No matter what, business/life must continue.
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by Tamarapetty(f): 7:11am
are you selling recharge card secretly? you and this bag.
10 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by wtfcoded: 7:21am
midolian:make Eledumare punish u n ur generations for involving Ipob into this.
Foolish humanbeing
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by theNOISEmaker: 7:26am
The poisonous frog
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by Neymar1095(m): 7:33am
Nigerians are always dull. Thank God am not a Nigerian.
10 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by mayweather145: 7:51am
Trust davido even though he stay home for one month. Stupid ass niggass will still complain. By d way e never killed him d nigga drank his life out.
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by gbzed(m): 8:02am
Man must make Paper jare
1 Like
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by gbzed(m): 8:02am
Tamarapetty:
Lol, selling recharge card abi na Gun dey inside d bag self defense
1 Like
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by Kingbet: 8:48am
And I ask Him where is your brother Tagbo?
He replied am i my brother's keeper
11 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by dirolad(m): 8:49am
Dey wanna kill his vibe! R.i.p Tagbo. Smart for nt putting the dude in his personal car else it will hav been anoda story. African Shrine next O.b.O
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by nototribalist: 8:49am
I hope he won't kill this woman too
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by DanielsParker(m): 8:49am
ok
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by hardywaltz(m): 8:49am
Killer
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by bloatboi: 8:49am
opeyemiieblog:I tire o
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by SenorFax(m): 8:50am
Davido....
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by DanielsParker(m): 8:51am
Tamarapetty:
Lol,
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by Throwback: 8:51am
nototribalist:
Please remember to put on your thinking cap when you awake in the morning.
9 Likes
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by kay29000(m): 8:53am
Hmm
|Re: Davido Poses With Angelique Kidjo In South Africa As Fans Slam Him Over Tagbo by wickyyolo: 8:53am
So he should sleep in his coffin to show his condolences ?
Allow him to go SA and attend to other things.
RIP Tagbo
2 Likes
Stella Damasus' Beautiful "Tribute" To Her Mum / Laura Ikeji Quits Instagram / Funke Adesiyan: Cheating Doesn’t Make Your Husband A Bad Person
Viewing this topic: BLSYNG, skuribeebo, shalomt4321, scoobs, gentlemayor(m), oladistinct(m), Sava4, kittykollinxx(m), waveskaaya(m), olusolaj(m), EmmyDJourno, Emscee(m), adeosunramsey(m), edonks1, Oluwajemberun(m), yvonnelynx, Israel317(m), bola555(f), DAVEZONIGLTD, luckynzo(m), iWise(m), Nobodys(f), gideon293(m), preciousgt(m), doubella, czaremrys(m), gtimedcityboy(m), CoolNed, AkachukwuD(m), ibrash600, Mansongx(m), Aremoola(m), Ridbreezy, MrJames007, Nevee, Ayowande1997(m), joe17, tianna123(f), TempleChinedum(m), LuckyLadolce(m), Ellison, ronpeters(m), pauladonis(m), MissBee2k13, crispus09(m), OtunbaAde101(m), toluodek(m), Kpapka5, Toc9ja(m), drI, maleekberry, porshuch, micktoxin(m), kado(m), AllyPolly, baski92(m), Uwem2009(m), Tinolee(m), Biggaboi(m), Evablazze(m), ololo12, aquadude15, truesignal(m), horllar007(m), Miles300, Babsopey(m), EddyNumerouno(m), Larryomooba(m), nomenclature(m), Duyetare, chybosaint(m), thugmanwiz, Ugosample(m), excondido(m), Johnpaul01 and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 47