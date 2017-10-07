₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,535 members, 3,838,619 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 07:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) (12130 Views)
"I Will Marry You" - Oyinbo Man Tells Busty Nigerian Lady Frying Puff Puf Online / Couple Dies While Trying To Do The Sex While Driving Challenge (photos) / Too Much Boobs: Meet Another Busty Nigerian Lady Trending On Social Media (18+ P (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 10:52am
"Yes i was 10yrs here.. the girl on purple..It wasnt my fault..my hormones were growing super fast... i use 2 think it was a curse... i hated my body... i swear 2 God; i use 2 cry my eyes out... becuz people judged me by my appearance... nija mentality..tho i dont blame dem .. started growin tits at 7... wen my friends were running around with just pant.. i wuld be locked in... so dont bring any1 down no matter what... u dont knw how long it took dem 2 build dat boldness and self esteem... u dont knw what they pass thru behind close doors... so my dear... i will rock my body and be happy... ... nobody should tell u poo.. be u and be happy.. big small tiny.. doesnt matter...na how u carry yourself."
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/i-started-growing-breasts-at-7busty-nigerian-girl-on-her-challenge-photos
4 Likes
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 10:52am
SEE MORE OF HER PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/i-started-growing-breasts-at-7busty-nigerian-girl-on-her-challenge-photos
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by taylor88(m): 10:54am
Before 40 it will get to the size of GP septic tank
Then u might be producing 70 tins of cowbell milk every week
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by MaritzaNL(f): 11:03am
Some people can rub cream eh.
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by sekxy(f): 11:05am
misleading topic, ,she said 10 and you the op wrote 7 ??
2 Likes
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by kenonze(f): 11:09am
That is incorrect.
Breast is grown in utero (from womb)
While
Breast development start few years after birth
Growth comes before development
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by Rayhandrinni(m): 11:10am
Friday's for tits and fanny news
1 Like
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 11:15am
sekxy:
Read again and stop misleading urself
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by benzene00: 11:16am
it's obvious that her brain did not grow with it
11 Likes
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by ifex370(m): 11:38am
Does that explain how she transformed from darkness into light?
4 Likes
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by cummando(m): 11:38am
What do we do with this news now.....look for Vaseline?
#badmood
1 Like
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by rebirthforgoody(f): 11:43am
Is that she has big boob.
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by maxysmith(f): 11:49am
Good for her
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by mhisterdreezy(m): 12:18pm
c bbs dayuum but this one fit no sweet
1 Like
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by mhisterdreezy(m): 12:26pm
MaritzaNL:i didnt even notice it seems d bigg bbs
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 12:27pm
So what
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by mhisterdreezy(m): 12:29pm
rebirthforgoody:lol is yours that big
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by mhisterdreezy(m): 12:30pm
maxysmith:is your as that big or u a male
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by Twizzy30(m): 12:51pm
Lol this is gloria on facebook. I knew her from that demonic fb group bffg.
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by Dharneehell(m): 1:33pm
All I can see is the change in complexion. Damn low self-esteem girls!
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by festwiz(m): 1:40pm
Still doesnt explain how you left the "Dark side" .....
8 Likes
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by MrDandy(m): 1:45pm
I don't big things.. more better when it's moderate
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by rebirthforgoody(f): 2:17pm
mhisterdreezy:
Is even more bigger than hers.
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by festwiz(m): 2:22pm
rebirthforgoody:You can Lie ehn. Lai Mohammed fall on you
2 Likes
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by rebirthforgoody(f): 2:24pm
festwiz:
Hahaha you are not serious.
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by festwiz(m): 2:25pm
rebirthforgoody:Your profile picture contradicts your statement.
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by rebirthforgoody(f): 2:32pm
festwiz:
I understand.maybe am not the one there.
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by festwiz(m): 2:37pm
rebirthforgoody:Tah
Nairaland girls and excuses....
1 Like
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by rebirthforgoody(f): 2:40pm
festwiz:
What are you insinuating?
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by Postermedra(m): 2:50pm
postermedra.wordpress.com
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by Jozprecious: 2:57pm
your hormones were "growing" really fast.... lol. plus why do people like to paint a really sad story to attract pity?
|Re: "I Started Growing Breasts At 7"-Busty Nigerian Girl On Her Challenge (Photos) by mhisterdreezy(m): 3:08pm
rebirthforgoody:chisos me thats bbs guy lemme c if is true
PHOTOS :see Beautiful Lady Born Without A Vagina / Tricks Lagos Big Babes now Use To Get Rich Boyfriends / The Pain Of Finding True Love.
Viewing this topic: JohnDuke101, nija80, dobnina, Crownofwealth(m), busomma, Jazmiynne, peteru98, Bowaley17(m), Sirprof(m), obashiakpu(m), bigpicture001, cadre88(m), tuoyoojo(m), raphealolami(m), dokJ, Appliedmaths(m), eminentnigeria(m), dajebeedrys(m), chaarly(m), olaolu20, crazydude1, Emanuola(m), ryscart, Unbeliever(m), WonderManly(m), dwebwalker(m), hupernikao, adami1, Olurinade10(m), robby1(m), Brethren0001(m), leavegoodbehind(m), Oluwasantus(m), Walex2009(m), Meedu(m), great289(m), omoayeni1(m), Osanoghodua1, xage(m), Amebo1(m), BENEAMATA, shashabae(f), charlesadeoye(m), Pvin, hyfr(m), Edithspecials(f), ades0la(f), kense88, austanoy2k, cicero(m), March1117(m), TheWizardOfOzil, Donmos(m), kashala90(m), Guddypop, draj93(m), Dayvdblake(m), scudamore, chibzu, IamChristian900, bayawah, sawsaw(m), Geophem(m), iamprofessork, aleyima, ifihearam, tahoe(m), jacky101, Festysnow, mbolaji, MumIbeji(f), Edoblakky(m), BigBelleControl(m), Afroking29, datemax, AFOMINATTI99, amelatod, Fatai456(m), Afam4eva(m), babalonimi, Alecssander(m), rosita33(f), sunmike065(m), davdjayj, Nickizoe(f), ShareTheMoney(m), Tobium1(m), Touchforfree(m), dyydxx, jasmines(f), brainpower(m), claremont(m), Albinojumjum, Opeyemibayonle(m), Meetmeat(m), High2k(m), danpreci, sheymoni(m), Zico5(m), childrenday15(m), Wumipaul(m), Ovamboland(m), Jaybee001, DonAustyne(m), Dejiy10(m), Stephenchisky(m), smsk, Wheezdom, activistjohnny, Hauneg(f), guccitype(m), jacko007(m), ibj55, Ebios(m), hen6kay(m), otokx(m), bluish(f), obitwice06(m), cleancopy, 8744Kin(m), maseratti, duduade(m), smartiyke78, Moganajoe, orangeCV, Tpharell, Tenniebae(f), DWJOBScom(m), piax(m), vinz191(m), darexkey(m), TefBarzz(m), knick(m), lovemeohlord(m), 3Dimension, alfred007(m), QueenMarvella(f), Whizzcute(m), Choiszman(m), bethelmendels(m), oluxzy, Umbro01(m), OpssonD1, udubaba(m), fargo(m), Adekunzy(m), Yatengi, Akintola1(m), bigiyaro(m), yomibelle(f), BAAD(m), bunmila(f), Sylvaxxl1(m), tomietush(m), chaiks, AkangbeGold, LeSammy, omicpet(m), lilprodigy(m), emerged01(m), sledge001(m), fash6, merryossai(m), Happigirl12(f), ohbio(m), CaptainJeffry, dennisco4u(m), dunasy(f), Halopy, djemillionia, dopemike, ceeroh(m), hapheeyxz, Patenina(m), perfectionist(m), saraphina(f), Dickson200(m), ObaIgwe1, xtremeidea(m), Chrisjane(f), Dovehorizon, NCP, teshiam, tdayof(m), greatsamist, Loftyboy, hijodedios, basswoodd2222, GeneralJyds, greatjoey, iOluwaMichael(m), akinola83(m), Iziquest, survival1(m), skimeh(m), Manager264(m), profolaolu, Charleynmuo, noblePhenom, cjbaba2011, free2ryhme, Teeabod(m), okoliobinna84(m), harffie(m), florakims(f), yjames, Frings10, trais0069, Iamvictor(m), Frankfit13(m), sequential, Frenchfriez, Osocan(m), Maj196(m), Hundreddegrees(m), Naturalista(f), SPIDER90, kenonze(f), afolayangs(m), liri(m), onyxo76(m), eistien(m), nnenna311, iamgruth(m), vampire2020, MrPdtech, careerpluzz, Mouthgag, kesprime(m), jkarmstrong(m), CoolSmithz(m), Daviestunech(m), onyefin(m), opethom(m), angelo5uk(m), Bishopbones007(m), ezesj(m), contactikenna(m), 88natzy(m) and 319 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23