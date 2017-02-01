₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by Kolababe: 9:35pm
These Whatsapp chats have been making the rounds on social media in Kenya. It is credited to a university student in Mombasa named and man. The leaked messages show the lady who is telling the man to send her a certain amount of money so that she can satisfy his sexual fantasy. She sad she needs an iPhone too and the man promised to buy her that and more as he requested for her unclad photos.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/whatsapp-chats-exposed-lady-sending.html
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by Kolababe: 9:35pm
More
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by CaroLyner(f): 9:39pm
On behalf of all ladies we hereby disown her
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by obiorathesubtle: 9:40pm
Those creatures, created out of man, have been foolish like this, for far less..
For example..
Stewpid chick sends nude photos to dude for a bar of snickers..
Stewpid chick sends nude photos to dude so he can ask her out to prom and allow her break up with him.
Stewpid chick sends nude photos to dude so he can buy her girl scout cookies..
I tell you.. Females have been insipid from the era of cavemen, you don't have to go through the trouble of redocumenting a general knowledge..
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by subtlemee(f): 9:41pm
this will now give the guy the audacity,temerity,guts and boldness to be asking random innocent girls for nude pics thinking we are all the same
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by olayinks007(m): 9:43pm
omokómo. Some ladies eehn.....
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by konjishild(m): 9:43pm
lol reminds me of those days on 2go
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by ipobarecriminals: 9:44pm
Kenyans are beast
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by madridguy(m): 9:45pm
Am sure the lady is a guy masquerading as woman to cheat his dundee.
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by rawpadgin(m): 9:50pm
why did they censored the puna
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by REIIGN(m): 9:52pm
OP why hide the good stuff
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by Aderola15(f): 9:54pm
madridguy:Loooool.
You smart.
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by youngberry001(m): 9:55pm
REIIGN:tcheeew d tin dey pain me too
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by rawpadgin(m): 9:56pm
madridguy:dude, don't think so.
we have a lot of loose and naive girls in this country
do u know many nude pictures i had in my applock?
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by Fuqman(m): 9:58pm
Lol.. Women and material things are like. . Guess you know the rest.
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by REIIGN(m): 9:58pm
youngberry001:
Abeg make I carry the OP come meet you for barracks?
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by mazizitonene(m): 9:59pm
lol.....This girls sef....
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by ChrisAirforce1(m): 9:59pm
God please give me 4boys and just one girl when I'm ready
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by kimbra(f): 10:00pm
rawpadgin:Didn't you demand for the pics you received?.
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by youngberry001(m): 10:04pm
REIIGN:enhen sharp sharp guy```make i deal wit em.....@kawo barrack kaduna
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by rawpadgin(m): 10:04pm
kimbra:sorry, i don't wish to discuss it
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by Cutehector(m): 10:06pm
Kimbra.. Dis one u just dey yarn.. E b like say I never do u jazz before
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by D1ana: 10:07pm
Ehya even the money ma e be like say she no see
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by REIIGN(m): 10:08pm
youngberry001:
LOL! Ok sir!
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by kimbra(f): 10:09pm
Cutehector:Jazz no dey work for my body. If you doubt am then try and see.
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by Michellla(f): 10:09pm
That man is wicked
He totally led her on.
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by lefulefu(m): 10:09pm
kenyans
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by kimbra(f): 10:10pm
rawpadgin:I never said you should discuss it.
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by Cutehector(m): 10:12pm
kimbra:so are u telling me dat if I promise to give u the best head ever, u won't widen ur legs and send to me?
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by Cutehector(m): 10:13pm
Michellla:
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by TheSlyone2(m): 10:13pm
Nude
Nude
Nude
And more nudes.....
|Re: Whatsapp Chats Exposed Lady Sending Nude Photos To Man Because She Needs Iphone by kimbra(f): 10:15pm
Cutehector:I no mumu reach like that na, I go ask for your own first. Secondly, head na new thing?.
If you insist on seeing my face on it, you must send me yours with your face on it before I release mine.
