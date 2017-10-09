Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria (13560 Views)

Nigerian Dictator Buhari’s U.N. Hypocrisies- Bruce Fein / UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY : THE GENOCIDAL MILITARY DICTATOR BUHARI – Bruce Fein / Bruce Fein's Open Letter To Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)

Stephanie Okereke Husband Challenging Bruce Fein, US Lawyers Over Biafra





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyttDaGULY4





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgN8OJfOihs 1 Like 1 Share

Let me just add to all these Benin and Yoruba men, just becos u married Igbo women that have been used and leftover by Igbo men, does not give u the right to personalize our affairs or interfere in our affairs.



U only married our left-over, we did not induct u into our collective.



Igbos generally dont interfere in the affairs of their inlaw.



It is not our custom and we will not tolerate forwardness from foreigners that think marrying an Igbo woman is an express ticket to becoming Igbo or involvement in our affairs.



Let Linus Idahosa concern himself with Edo State issues, after-all Nnamdi Kanu never included Edo in Biafra.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAHsP-bLoBM 81 Likes 7 Shares

legitnow:

Let me just add to all these Benin and Yoruba men, just becos u married Igbo women that have been used and leftover by Igbo men, does not give u the right to personalize our affairs or interfere in our affairs.



U only married our left-over, we did not induct u into our collective.



Igbos generally dont interfere in the affairs of their inlaw.



It is not our custom and we will not tolerate forwardness from foreigners that think marrying an Igbo woman is an express ticket to becoming Igbo or involvement in our affairs.



Let Linus Idahosa concern himself with Edo State issues, afterall Nnamdi Kanu never included Edo in Biafra.



and am still wondering what made them leftovers?



Sometimes you guys ,make some unguarded statements forgetting that it's a human being like u , you are talking about... and am still wondering what made them leftovers?Sometimes you guys ,make some unguarded statements forgetting that it's a human being like u , you are talking about... 149 Likes 9 Shares

This is one act of uncultured idiocies some Igbo girls have brought upon Ndigbo. 40 Likes 2 Shares

beastofwestros:





and am still wondering what made them leftovers?



Sometimes you guys ,make some unguarded statements forgetting that it's a human being like u , you are talking about...

All the igbo girls Yoruba and Benin men ever married have been over used by Igbo men, dey are left overs.



Take and go, dont look back or come back our way.



Light and darkness have nothing in common. All the igbo girls Yoruba and Benin men ever married have been over used by Igbo men, dey are left overs.Take and go, dont look back or come back our way.Light and darkness have nothing in common. 40 Likes 1 Share

Just becos u marry wife, dont make u a son of the soil.



U are still a foreigner.



We will take exceptional offence in any interference with our family affairs in igboland by foreigners. 45 Likes 1 Share

Israeljones:



I dont know where u lost ur senses, But seriously i dont think you are doing good without it...

I think people like this one needs rehabilitation... the thinking faculty has been damaged beyond repair



People like me are plenty in this world. If u people marry Igbo women and treat dem disrepectfully, dont think the entire Igboland will tolerate disrespect. People like me are plenty in this world. If u people marry Igbo women and treat dem disrepectfully, dont think the entire Igboland will tolerate disrespect. 28 Likes 2 Shares

He wants to be noticed 9 Likes 1 Share

legitnow:





All the igbo girls Yoruba and Benin men ever married have been over used by Igbo men, dey are left overs.



Take and go, dont look back or come back our way.



Light and darkness have nothing in common.

Even Bianca Fani Kayode sorry, Bianca Ojukwu. 29 Likes

legitnow:





Wat is he known 4? Marry a Igbo woman that is an actress and a divorcee.





A fcucking leftover.



If i was to be in that room, i will take all my clothes off and fight him right there and one person must to die.

Your not in the room



Oya rest Your not in the roomOya rest 9 Likes 1 Share

Homeboiy:





Your not in the room



Oya rest

Well, he should come to Enugu and repeat that statement.



The shameless bastard that cannot find an Edo girl that is not a prostitute or ex-prostitute to marry. Well, he should come to Enugu and repeat that statement.The shameless bastard that cannot find an Edo girl that is not a prostitute or ex-prostitute to marry. 32 Likes 2 Shares

The numbskull could not even drive his point home.He was busy beating about the bush and begging on behalf of his paymasters 3 Likes

Why can't unity beggars feel any aiota of shame





It's very disturbing 6 Likes

legitnow:

Let me just add to all these Benin and Yoruba men, just becos u married Igbo women that have been used and leftover by Igbo men, does not give u the right to personalize our affairs or interfere in our affairs.



U only married our left-over, we did not induct u into our collective.



Igbos generally dont interfere in the affairs of their inlaw.



It is not our custom and we will not tolerate forwardness from foreigners that think marrying an Igbo woman is an express ticket to becoming Igbo or involvement in our affairs.



Let Linus Idahosa should concern himself with Edo State issues, afterall Nnamdi Kanu never included Edo in Biafra.

this is the kind of logic that makes a lot of biafra apologists appear dumb. no man/ethnic group or country is an island. even australia attracts opinions from outsiders. no one extends an invitation to ibos on this forum before they jump on southwest topics and air your views. your reasoning is so upside down that you feel fein the outsider is allowed to have an opinion but your fellow countryman from edo state is not.



take note of one thing, a lot of us were on the fence before kanu started radio broadcasts and started insulting other ethnic nationalities. yet those that have been insulted and called awusa slaves do not have the right to have their views.



i wonder how human right and freedom of speech will be under your so called biafra when even fellow ibos that want restructuring and not secession have been labelled bastards and awusa slaves.



shame on you for dragging steph on the floor just ecause of the opinion of her husband. Biafra should come please so we can know who will fare better.



yorubas have absolutely nothing to be scared of this is the kind of logic that makes a lot of biafra apologists appear dumb. no man/ethnic group or country is an island. even australia attracts opinions from outsiders. no one extends an invitation to ibos on this forum before they jump on southwest topics and air your views. your reasoning is so upside down that you feel fein the outsider is allowed to have an opinion but your fellow countryman from edo state is not.take note of one thing, a lot of us were on the fence before kanu started radio broadcasts and started insulting other ethnic nationalities. yet those that have been insulted and called awusa slaves do not have the right to have their views.i wonder how human right and freedom of speech will be under your so called biafra when even fellow ibos that want restructuring and not secession have been labelled bastards and awusa slaves.shame on you for dragging steph on the floor just ecause of the opinion of her husband. Biafra should come please so we can know who will fare better.yorubas have absolutely nothing to be scared of 73 Likes 3 Shares

zombieHUNTER:

Why can't unity beggars feel any aiota of shame





It's very disturbing

They beg for oil.



They beg for Igbo wife/blood.



They beg for unity.



They keep begging. They beg for oil.They beg for Igbo wife/blood.They beg for unity.They keep begging. 37 Likes 2 Shares

They should all stop begging and piss Off. 21 Likes

legitnow:

All of u should know that the Igbo man is making it bold that he dont need any single one of u.



Aren't u people ashamed.



Bloody Unity beggars.



It sucks to share nationhood with Beggars. keep shouting unity beggar. we all know those that will die of depression if they are forced to stay in their region. those are the real unity beggars keep shouting unity beggar. we all know those that will die of depression if they are forced to stay in their region. those are the real unity beggars 29 Likes

Do this man represent every Edo man and woman 2 Likes 1 Share

REMEMBER NNAMDI KANU HEADING DOWN WARDS IS OUR GENERATION.



THE OLDER GENERATION ARE CONFUSED BUT WE ARE NOT.



THE OLDER GENERATION WILL NOT BE AROUND 4 EVER.



WE THE YOUNGER GENERATION ARE CERTAIN THAT NIGERIA IS NOT 4 US.



WE ARE THE FUTURE AND WE WILL TAKE OVER.



KILLING NIGERIA IS ON ALL OUR MINDS. 29 Likes 2 Shares