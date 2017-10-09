₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by legitnow: 3:57pm On Oct 07
Stephanie Okereke Husband Challenging Bruce Fein, US Lawyers Over Biafra
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uyttDaGULY4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bgN8OJfOihs
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by legitnow: 4:02pm On Oct 07
Let me just add to all these Benin and Yoruba men, just becos u married Igbo women that have been used and leftover by Igbo men, does not give u the right to personalize our affairs or interfere in our affairs.
U only married our left-over, we did not induct u into our collective.
Igbos generally dont interfere in the affairs of their inlaw.
It is not our custom and we will not tolerate forwardness from foreigners that think marrying an Igbo woman is an express ticket to becoming Igbo or involvement in our affairs.
Let Linus Idahosa concern himself with Edo State issues, after-all Nnamdi Kanu never included Edo in Biafra.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAHsP-bLoBM
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by beastofwestros(m): 4:06pm On Oct 07
legitnow:
and am still wondering what made them leftovers?
Sometimes you guys ,make some unguarded statements forgetting that it's a human being like u , you are talking about...
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by Dedetwo(m): 4:09pm On Oct 07
This is one act of uncultured idiocies some Igbo girls have brought upon Ndigbo.
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by legitnow: 4:10pm On Oct 07
beastofwestros:
All the igbo girls Yoruba and Benin men ever married have been over used by Igbo men, dey are left overs.
Take and go, dont look back or come back our way.
Light and darkness have nothing in common.
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by legitnow: 4:12pm On Oct 07
Just becos u marry wife, dont make u a son of the soil.
U are still a foreigner.
We will take exceptional offence in any interference with our family affairs in igboland by foreigners.
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by legitnow: 4:17pm On Oct 07
Israeljones:
People like me are plenty in this world. If u people marry Igbo women and treat dem disrepectfully, dont think the entire Igboland will tolerate disrespect.
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by Homeboiy(m): 4:18pm On Oct 07
He wants to be noticed
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by GavelSlam: 4:20pm On Oct 07
legitnow:
Even Bianca
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by Homeboiy(m): 4:21pm On Oct 07
legitnow:
Your not in the room
Oya rest
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by legitnow: 4:22pm On Oct 07
Homeboiy:
Well, he should come to Enugu and repeat that statement.
The shameless bastard that cannot find an Edo girl that is not a prostitute or ex-prostitute to marry.
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by Dreambeat: 4:33pm On Oct 07
The numbskull could not even drive his point home.He was busy beating about the bush and begging on behalf of his paymasters
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by zombieHUNTER: 4:33pm On Oct 07
Why can't unity beggars feel any aiota of shame
It's very disturbing
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by Jaideyone(m): 4:34pm On Oct 07
legitnow:this is the kind of logic that makes a lot of biafra apologists appear dumb. no man/ethnic group or country is an island. even australia attracts opinions from outsiders. no one extends an invitation to ibos on this forum before they jump on southwest topics and air your views. your reasoning is so upside down that you feel fein the outsider is allowed to have an opinion but your fellow countryman from edo state is not.
take note of one thing, a lot of us were on the fence before kanu started radio broadcasts and started insulting other ethnic nationalities. yet those that have been insulted and called awusa slaves do not have the right to have their views.
i wonder how human right and freedom of speech will be under your so called biafra when even fellow ibos that want restructuring and not secession have been labelled bastards and awusa slaves.
shame on you for dragging steph on the floor just ecause of the opinion of her husband. Biafra should come please so we can know who will fare better.
yorubas have absolutely nothing to be scared of
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by legitnow: 4:34pm On Oct 07
zombieHUNTER:
They beg for oil.
They beg for Igbo wife/blood.
They beg for unity.
They keep begging.
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by legitnow: 4:34pm On Oct 07
They should all stop begging and piss Off.
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by Jaideyone(m): 4:36pm On Oct 07
legitnow:keep shouting unity beggar. we all know those that will die of depression if they are forced to stay in their region. those are the real unity beggars
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by limeta(f): 4:39pm On Oct 07
Do this man represent every Edo man and woman
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by legitnow: 4:41pm On Oct 07
REMEMBER NNAMDI KANU HEADING DOWN WARDS IS OUR GENERATION.
THE OLDER GENERATION ARE CONFUSED BUT WE ARE NOT.
THE OLDER GENERATION WILL NOT BE AROUND 4 EVER.
WE THE YOUNGER GENERATION ARE CERTAIN THAT NIGERIA IS NOT 4 US.
WE ARE THE FUTURE AND WE WILL TAKE OVER.
KILLING NIGERIA IS ON ALL OUR MINDS.
|Re: Linus Idahosa Challenges Bruce Fein, US Lawyer's Claim About Nigeria by legitnow: 4:43pm On Oct 07
WEN PEOPLE THAT WERE BORN INTO NIGERIA, DONT WANT IT, LET ME SEE HOW NIGERIA WILL HAVE A FUTURE.
OUR FATHERS AND THE OLDER GENERATION WERE NOT BORN NIGERIANS.
THEY WERE BABIES/CHILDREN DURING INDEPENDENCE.
WE WERE BORN INTO IT AND WE HAVE REJECTED IT.
