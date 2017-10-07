₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by NaijaNewsPapers: 5:17pm On Oct 07
Ex Presidential aid Reno Omokri has slam President Muhammadu Buhari over $26 billion NNPC corruption scam, saying "It is Davido we should blame for this President Muhammadu Buhari $26 billion NNPC corruption scam. When they heard that a small boy had 30 billion, they wanted to do their own! Now they need just $4 billion".
http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/10/blame-davido-for-26-billion-nnpc.html
6 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by Muhsinkhan(m): 5:21pm On Oct 07
This nigga should please STFU!!
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by DutchBruh: 7:36pm On Oct 07
100
28 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by TobiTobiTobiWhy: 7:44pm On Oct 07
Mumu, Buhari will not win 2019 election says Nigeria Association Of Witches... ..->
http://mrtobitalk.nut.cc/2017/10/07/buhari-wont-win-2019-election-says-nigeria-association-witches-naw/
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by Hormoniyi(m): 7:44pm On Oct 07
Na by force to write on Facebook?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by TheFreeOne: 8:03pm On Oct 07
Haba bros Reno
I take God beg you no spoil our weekend make we enjoy super eagles world cup qualifying victory.
Russia 2018 to Sure
9 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by MalcoImX: 8:07pm On Oct 07
This Buhariphobic propagandist is out of point.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by MasterofNL: 8:20pm On Oct 07
Nonsense post. This is off point.
4 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by OLADD: 8:40pm On Oct 07
MalcoImX:To hell with your interpretation. He's only saying Buhari and APC are the greatest scam in the history of mankind.
46 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by MalcoImX: 8:54pm On Oct 07
OLADD:This fake pastor isn't effective at all. Of what use is GEJ giving this clueless propagandist money when he's not getting a single reply from Buhari's aides.The foreign media made a mistake not to have christened him 'Ineffectual Buffoon' rather than GEJ.
7 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by KingTom(m): 9:17pm On Oct 07
MalcoImX:Because not only is he ineffectual, he is also useless Reno Omokirikiri or Reno Omockery. Walahi Nairalanders too funny
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by Bari22(m): 9:27pm On Oct 07
Like reno like Jonathan, stealing is not corruption and contract is corruption
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by leofab(f): 9:45pm On Oct 07
Funny but true
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by SaiNigeria: 9:56pm On Oct 07
Muhsinkhan:
You're the one to crawl into your shell since you aren't bothered about the missing dollars under Mr integrity.
9 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by SaiNigeria: 9:58pm On Oct 07
MalcoImX:
Shut up and discuss the missing dollars under Mr integrity.
Abi na Reno steal the money
20 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by SaiNigeria: 10:01pm On Oct 07
Bari22:
Under your god Buhari, stealing has been given a new name which is "without due process "
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by MalcoImX: 10:12pm On Oct 07
SaiNigeria:Even the letter writer didn't say money was stolen, except if to you contract awarded equals to money stolen.
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by greatiyk4u(m): 10:46pm On Oct 07
Pastor we leave him ministry for politics na "kpako"
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by DutchBruh: 11:04pm On Oct 07
OLADD:
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by DutchBruh: 11:04pm On Oct 07
SaiNigeria:
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by zombieHUNTER: 11:10pm On Oct 07
greatiyk4u:
Bari22:
Hormoniyi:
MalcoImX:
Look at the shameless people defending corruption on social media..... Because of tribe ..religion and crumbs
They have gathered to tell us how buhari is a lesser thief than Any other head of state
18 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by qimo: 12:34am
zombieHUNTER:ehya... Ipork work done tire you? Wetin concern biafrans for Nigeria matter?
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by qimo: 12:36am
All thanks to the python dance, the biafrats sorry biafrans are now patriotic.
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by skedman(m): 5:41am
SaiNigeria:money is not missing. It was a contract agreement that was awarded without a due process .
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by SaiNigeria: 6:27am
skedman:
So what's the meaning of due process
Was it not the same way Babachir lawal awarded or rather embezzled millions via the grass cutting contract?
4 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by zombieHUNTER: 6:59am
qimo:
Yoruba Muslim
Your blind support for the Fulani will be your undoing
3 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by NigerDeltan(m): 7:23am
skedman:
My brother that his the language politician used when they want to embezzle our money
Have you forgotten that former Adamawa governor, Ngilari went to jail because of awarding contract without due process?
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by Lipscomb: 8:36am
This Buffalo call reno going insane. his comments on every issues that not concern him, is alarming
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by Amosjaj(m): 8:42am
Laughing in Chinese
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by silas24(m): 8:43am
Social media is the only way expired idiots like him have to stay relevant. Saw some of his tweets and some of that other dude ffk. The truth is that those guys have too much time on their hands and too little sense.
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by gilgal7(f): 8:43am
Money fall on you ... do they think we are joking...? Whether is 30 naira , 30 thousand, 30 millions, 30 billions, 30 trillions e.t.c who them help .... ?
|Re: Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam by Adaumunocha(f): 8:43am
They probably blew d money on medical bills and jetting around d world
