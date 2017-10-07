Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reno Omokri: Blame Davido For $26 Billion NNPC Corruption Scam (7076 Views)

Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike / Nigeria-china Roadshow Fetches $50 Billion — NNPC / Reno Omokri With Air Hostesses At Sofitel Heathrow (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









http://www.naijanewspapers.com.ng/2017/10/blame-davido-for-26-billion-nnpc.html Ex Presidential aid Reno Omokri has slam President Muhammadu Buhari over $26 billion NNPC corruption scam, saying "It is Davido we should blame for this President Muhammadu Buhari $26 billion NNPC corruption scam. When they heard that a small boy had 30 billion, they wanted to do their own! Now they need just $4 billion". 6 Likes

This nigga should please STFU!! 16 Likes 3 Shares

100 28 Likes







http://mrtobitalk.nut.cc/2017/10/07/buhari-wont-win-2019-election-says-nigeria-association-witches-naw/ Mumu, Buhari will not win 2019 election says Nigeria Association Of Witches... ..-> 1 Like

Na by force to write on Facebook? 5 Likes 1 Share





I take God beg you no spoil our weekend make we enjoy super eagles world cup qualifying victory.



Russia 2018 to Sure Haba bros RenoI take God beg you no spoil our weekend make we enjoy super eagles world cup qualifying victory.Russia 2018 to Sure 9 Likes

This Buhariphobic propagandist is out of point. 1 Like 1 Share

Nonsense post. This is off point. 4 Likes

MalcoImX:

This Buhariphobic propagandist is out of point. To hell with your interpretation. He's only saying Buhari and APC are the greatest scam in the history of mankind. To hell with your interpretation. He's only saying Buhari and APC are the greatest scam in the history of mankind. 46 Likes 4 Shares

OLADD:

To hell with your interpretation. He's only saying Buhari and APC are the greatest scam in the history of mankind. This fake pastor isn't effective at all. Of what use is GEJ giving this clueless propagandist money when he's not getting a single reply from Buhari's aides.The foreign media made a mistake not to have christened him 'Ineffectual Buffoon' rather than GEJ. This fake pastor isn't effective at all. Of what use is GEJ giving this clueless propagandist money when he's not getting a single reply from Buhari's aides.The foreign media made a mistake not to have christened him 'Ineffectual Buffoon' rather than GEJ. 7 Likes

MalcoImX:

This fake pastor isn't effective at all. Of what use is GEJ giving this clueless propagandist money when he's not getting a single reply from Buhari's aides.The foreign media made a mistake not to have christened him 'Ineffectual Buffoon' rather than GEJ. Because not only is he ineffectual, he is also useless Reno Omokirikiri or Reno Omockery. Walahi Nairalanders too funny Because not only is he ineffectual, he is also uselessReno Omokirikiri or Reno Omockery. Walahi Nairalanders too funny

Like reno like Jonathan, stealing is not corruption and contract is corruption

Funny but true

Muhsinkhan:

This nigga should please STFU!!



You're the one to crawl into your shell since you aren't bothered about the missing dollars under Mr integrity. You're the one to crawl into your shell since you aren't bothered about the missing dollars under Mr integrity. 9 Likes

MalcoImX:

This fake pastor isn't effective at all. Of what use is GEJ giving this clueless propagandist money when he's not getting a single reply from Buhari's aides.The foreign media made a mistake not to have christened him 'Ineffectual Buffoon' rather than GEJ.



Shut up and discuss the missing dollars under Mr integrity.



Abi na Reno steal the money Shut up and discuss the missing dollars under Mr integrity.Abi na Reno steal the money 20 Likes 3 Shares

Bari22:

Like reno like Jonathan, stealing is not corruption and contract is corruption

Under your god Buhari, stealing has been given a new name which is "without due process " Under your god Buhari, stealing has been given a new name which is "without due process " 15 Likes 1 Share

SaiNigeria:







Shut up and discuss the missing dollars under Mr integrity.



Abi na Reno steal the money Even the letter writer didn't say money was stolen, except if to you contract awarded equals to money stolen. Even the letter writer didn't say money was stolen, except if to you contract awarded equals to money stolen. 1 Like

Pastor we leave him ministry for politics na "kpako"

OLADD:

To hell with your interpretation. He's only saying Buhari and APC are the greatest scam in the history of mankind.

SaiNigeria:





Under your god Buhari, stealing has been given a new name which is "without due process "

greatiyk4u:

Pastor we leave him ministry for politics na "kpako" Bari22:

Like reno like Jonathan, stealing is not corruption and contract is corruption Hormoniyi:

Na by force to write on Facebook? MalcoImX:

This fake pastor isn't effective at all. Of what use is GEJ giving this clueless propagandist money when he's not getting a single reply from Buhari's aides.The foreign media made a mistake not to have christened him 'Ineffectual Buffoon' rather than GEJ.

Look at the shameless people defending corruption on social media..... Because of tribe ..religion and crumbs

They have gathered to tell us how buhari is a lesser thief than Any other head of state Look at the shameless people defending corruption on social media..... Because of tribe ..religion and crumbsThey have gathered to tell us how buhari is a lesser thief than Any other head of state 18 Likes

zombieHUNTER:





Look at the shameless people defending corruption on social media..... Because of tribe ..religion and crumbs

They have gathered to tell us how buhari is a lesser thief than Any other head of state ehya... Ipork work done tire you? Wetin concern biafrans for Nigeria matter? ehya... Ipork work done tire you? Wetin concern biafrans for Nigeria matter?

All thanks to the python dance, the biafrats sorry biafrans are now patriotic. 1 Like

SaiNigeria:







You're the one to crawl into your shell since you aren't bothered about the missing dollars under Mr integrity. money is not missing. It was a contract agreement that was awarded without a due process . money is not missing. It was a contract agreement that was awarded without a due process .

skedman:

money is not missing. It was a contract agreement that was awarded without a due process .



So what's the meaning of due process



Was it not the same way Babachir lawal awarded or rather embezzled millions via the grass cutting contract? So what's the meaning of due processWas it not the same way Babachir lawal awarded or rather embezzled millions via the grass cutting contract? 4 Likes

qimo:

ehya... Ipork work done tire you? Wetin concern biafrans for Nigeria matter?

Yoruba Muslim

Your blind support for the Fulani will be your undoing Yoruba MuslimYour blind support for the Fulani will be your undoing 3 Likes

skedman:

money is not missing. It was a contract agreement that was awarded without a due process .

My brother that his the language politician used when they want to embezzle our money



Have you forgotten that former Adamawa governor, Ngilari went to jail because of awarding contract without due process? My brother that his the language politician used when they want to embezzle our moneyHave you forgotten that former Adamawa governor, Ngilari went to jail because of awarding contract without due process? 2 Likes

This Buffalo call reno going insane. his comments on every issues that not concern him, is alarming

Laughing in Chinese

Social media is the only way expired idiots like him have to stay relevant. Saw some of his tweets and some of that other dude ffk. The truth is that those guys have too much time on their hands and too little sense.

Money fall on you ... do they think we are joking...? Whether is 30 naira , 30 thousand, 30 millions, 30 billions, 30 trillions e.t.c who them help .... ?