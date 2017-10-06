₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by kirajustice: 8:58pm On Oct 06
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has accused the APC Federal Government of plunging the nation into its worst depth of corruption since Independence.
Governor Wike said that the mind-blogging $26billion monumental corruption unveiled in the leaked memo of the Minister of State for Petroleum brings to the fore the high-level sleaze amongst top officials of the APC Federal Government through the NNPC.
He spoke at the Government House, Umuahia on Friday during a state visit to Abia where he commissioned construction equipment and also held a meeting with the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.
Wike said: "When they said judges were accused of corruption, they were told to step aside. They have not told anyone to step aside so that they can conclude investigation. When you are in office, investigation will be compromised.
It is for Nigerians to see. Are we fighting corruption? The corruption they are fighting is against some people who are their opponents. All of us are victims. I have never seen this kind of scandal in all my political career. We have never heard of it like this.
What about this $26billion (N9trillion) contract scam and nobody is talking. Everywhere is quiet."
He said the anti-corruption fight is simply aimed at brow-beating the opposition because the APC has metamorphosed into a monumental failure.
"So many promises were made, but none has been fulfilled. Everyday, what they have to say is corruption, corruption, no other statement. Corruption from day one and corruption till the day they will leave office. What have they achieved? No roads, no infrastructure. I could not come to Abia by road. It is not possible ", he said.
The Rivers State Governor said that PDP is ready to rescue Nigerians from the failure and under-development foisted on them by APC.
He said: "They are working to see that there is disunity amongst the governors. But we have realised that we must work together because of the country. We will do everything possible to make PDP stronger.
It is not by propaganda. No amount of blackmail will make the governors to shy away from taking Nigeria to the level Nigerians want it. We are going to work together to ensure that PDP emerges victorious in 2019".
He said that PDP is the solution to the nation's challenges, pointing out that all PDP states are working.
Earlier while commissioning the construction equipment procured by the Abia State Government, Governor Wike commended the Abia State Governor for his commitment to rural infrastructure.
He urged the Abia people to continue to support Governor Ikpeazu for greater achievements.
He announced that the Rivers State Government will work with the Abia State Government to reconstruct the Oyigbo to Aba Federal Highway.
Wike said that the APC Federal Government is in a state of confusion because it has been cursed for meddling in the politics of Rivers State. He said until they confess, they will wallow in confusion.
In his remarks, Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu said that the construction equipment commissioned by Governor Wike will be used to revolutionise infrastructure in the state.
He said that the earth moving equipment will serve the rural communities of the state.
He said his administration has lifted Abia State above her peers in terms of development.
He praised Governor Wike for his commitment to development and good governance.
"I count Governor Wike as a special blessing, not only to our people but to humankind. I thank God for the kind of courage that he has blessed Wike with. Today, he has come here. I pray that the blessing of Rivers State will follow Abia ", Dr Ikpeazu said.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/06/missing-26-billion-apc-plunged-nigeria-worst-pit-corruption-wike/
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by FreeConCiencE: 8:59pm On Oct 06
Ok
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by haryorbarmie83(m): 8:59pm On Oct 06
APC or PDP. APC government are trying their best unlike the looters of common wealth.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by josephine123: 9:06pm On Oct 06
Na xo
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by gentlepraise: 9:08pm On Oct 06
9 trillion?
APC govt embezzled a whole of 9 trillion and they are borrowing money up and down.
MY VOTER'S CARD, MY STRENGTH COME 2019.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by SMSguru(m): 9:09pm On Oct 06
If you agree with Gov. Wike, click LIKE. If you disagree with him, click SHARE.
As for me, I reserve my comment.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by DieBuhari: 9:13pm On Oct 06
Yoruba Muslims will attack him for this.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by heendrix(m): 9:15pm On Oct 06
make god help us aswear
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by Paperwhite(m): 9:19pm On Oct 06
The worst is yet to come as far as APC's corruption is concerned.A den of criminal saints.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by Homeboiy(m): 9:33pm On Oct 06
Your right sir
Waiting for fayosé version
FFK too
If no be say e don' beta for buhari, I for say
Buhari e no go beta for u
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by dulaman: 9:34pm On Oct 06
Dd
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by yanshDoctor: 9:45pm On Oct 06
losing hope in the project of Nigeria is an under statement. i have long lost hope in the project nigeria
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by clevvermind(m): 10:33pm On Oct 06
gentlepraise:DO YOU THINK THAT YOUR VOTER'S CARD WILL COUNT IN THIS CORRUPT COUNTRY?
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by aolawale025: 10:39pm On Oct 06
26b dollars just from NNPC. Imagine when revelations come out on the other income generating agencies.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by BeardedMeat: 11:03pm On Oct 06
aolawale025:Ayam telling you! Bunch of saintly thieves all of them.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by DutchBruh: 11:15pm On Oct 06
aolawale025:
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by yanshDoctor: 11:48pm On Oct 06
the current state of Nigeria is too bad. the condition and standard of living is very bad. the corruption level is so bad that its has eating deep to almost every soul you can find there. nothing is working over there and nothing has ever worked. the hardship and criminality has reflected in the lives of an average Nigerians over the years. i am not saying Nigeria shouldn't have had independence but there should have been other resolution or walking ways. the leadership are bad and very wicked. everything is so bad over there.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by beamtopola: 4:20am
If I thought they allowed Niger deltan to control their resources ,at least 10 billion dollar would have be used to developed the region and our politicians will share the remaining 15 billion. look at what just the 15 percent did in the whole Niger delta. in akwaibom, akpabio transform, in rivers wike is working, if I thought this 26 billion was for the owners, I believe Africa Dubai would have been build in Niger delta.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by Toketimt: 4:59am
Wike is so daft. Constantly deceiving his fools. No where in Kachikwu leaked letter talked about a missing $26 billion.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by escapefromusa(m): 5:12am
yanshDoctor:
And yet my nephew just bought a Mercedes from farm.
Stop struggling to import rice, beans and wheat and cars. The parry is over
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by vedaxcool(m): 5:42am
gentlepraise:
Elegant stewpidity is the inability to disguish between the award of contract and actual embezzlement of funds.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by vedaxcool(m): 5:44am
Toketimt:
But he also know ipob yoots are even dafter since they can follow the lead of a London gay club stripper hence he restates a lie their little bread brain cannot process.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by Babacele: 6:06am
this drunkard and cop killer don start to dey spew thrash again for ipobs and fools to chew. which missing $26b? Still waiting for you Wike to sue the FG for the money- $45m- PDP kept at ikoyi lodge abi why are you not foaming in the mouth and bragging about it any longer? unrepentant thief stealing Rivers money monthly wan teach us about financial discipline.. .. yeye .
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by AburoBuhari: 6:23am
hmmm
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by omowolewa: 6:28am
In dollars?
Corruption is not won by strong men but strong systems
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by ipoblogic: 6:36am
clevvermind:
2019 election are already concluded.
Nigerians don't know what they bargained for when they routed for a terrorists and rejected a Democrat.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by GavelSlam: 6:38am
Renewal of contract to companies who have a history of performance is what dummies call missing money?
Honestly there are way too many morons in Nigeria.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by GavelSlam: 6:45am
ipoblogic:
Continue.
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by R2bees(m): 8:15am
The way you guys arrived at $26Billion amaze me,, simply put $26Billion and still counting.. they ain't done yet,, by the time they are through with Nigeria,, there will be nothing left.. we might start borrowing from Botswana sef
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by ndcide(m): 8:24am
Toketimt:
Of course, criminals will defend fraudulent contracts aimed and diverting funds.
Mchweew
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by nototribalist: 8:41am
Buhari and his 40 thieves from the north will continue to kill Nigeria
|Re: Missing $26 Billion: APC Has Plunged Nigeria Into Worst Pit Of Corruption - Wike by nototribalist: 8:48am
Toketimt:ok
