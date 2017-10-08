Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Abaribe: "Signing Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail Put Us In Trouble" (3859 Views)

Leader of Southeast caucus in the National Assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has explained that those who signed the bail bond for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of proscribed IPOB, from detention are now in trouble.



Abaribe also stressed that as a result of agitations by the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra for a separate state of Biafra, bulk selling and export of Made-In -Aba products have been hampered drastically.



Abaribe, who represents Abia South senatorial district, made the disclosures last night in New York, U.S.A, while speaking at the Made-In-Aba Products Fashion Show held as part of the 2017 Convention of Abia State National Association of North America (ASNA) at Hilton Hotel JFK, New York.



Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, was represented on the occasion by his deputy, Mr. Ude Oko Chukwu.



The Senator noted that bulk buyers and exporters of the products stopped coming to Aba due to security risks posed by Biafra agitation and the Operation Python Dance 11 undertaken by the Nigerian Army in the Southeast, which effects he said, hit Abia State the most.



He said: “I am a Nigerian Senator and not that of Biafra. We had advised Kanu, reminding him that his rights end where those of others begin. We are now in trouble, because we do not know where he is and how to contact him. Those that support Kanu’s agitation should think twice.”



Riding on his acclaim as ‘Made-In-Aba Senator’ Abaribe urged the people to be pragmatic and realistic, stressing that “we should trust that our leaders, both elected and not elected can get the best for us.



“We think we need Biafra, but this Biafra should be that of the mind that represents our ingenuity and our innate quality for hard work and enterprise, especially as oil proceeds keep dwindling.



“Igbo are largest and highest investors in the country, contributing to the development of wherever they reside and operate. In Lagos alone, we have built and developed about ten different markets from which over N3b are generated on daily basis.”



IPOB sang, the python danced, and Kanu went Machiavelli.



Now this nigga has seen the light. He must pay for siding with traitors.





And yes! FTC!!! Nnamdi Cownu is trouble!! Anyone who has anything to do with him is only inviting trouble.IPOB sang, the python danced, and Kanu went Machiavelli.Now this nigga has seen the light. He must pay for siding with traitors.And yes! FTC!!! 18 Likes 2 Shares

Oga we no wan here stories, just produce KANU. When the Coward was chest beating and spreading hate speeches, you did'nt warn him cause you saw nothing wrong with his actions. Now your eyes don clear. 14 Likes 1 Share

Good Morning, Senator Abaribe 9 Likes 1 Share

The biggest obstacle to made in Aba products are the bad roads all over Abia state. Face the truth and stop blaming IPOB 3 Likes

Where is KANU? 3 Likes

Oh, Abaribe has seen the light! How interesting! 8 Likes

Abaribe want to save his head! This is a subtle way of disassociating himself from the agitation. I smell south east governors forum's influence on him about this agitation. 3 Likes

Fake bloggers

Everybody is now regretting ever being associated with that coward pig. 10 Likes

Amarabae:

Abaribe want to save his head!

This is a subtle way of disassociating himself from the agitation.

I smell south east governors forum's influence on him about this agitation. He has been enlightened and not influenced. He has been enlightened and not influenced. 6 Likes

TERRORISTS 10 Likes 1 Share

When you noticed the rogue was going out of hand despite all your warnings, you would have gone back to court to file for revocation of your bail guarantee and bond.



But my concern is that these politicians are as unsteady as the hormone of a pregnant woman. Today, they are a 'Nigerian senator', tomorrow when they leave office, they start shouting marginalisation, restructure, destructive, desolve bla bla bla. Everyone wants to be politically correct. 13 Likes 1 Share

He said: “I am a Nigerian Senator and not that of Biafra. We had advised Kanu, reminding him that his rights end where those of others begin. We are now in trouble, because we do not know where he is and how to contact him. Those that support Kanu’s agitation should think twice.” The political mileage he thought he'd gain from doing what he did has now become a backlash. A change of tone has suddenly become necessary.



Smh. The political mileage he thought he'd gain from doing what he did has now become a backlash. A change of tone has suddenly become necessary.Smh. 8 Likes

Tolexander:

He has been enlightened and not influenced. loosing abaribe will be a big blow to the agitation,

things are falling apart and the center cannot hold.

This is an agitation with many flaws from the delusional map to undiplomatic approach to propagandas etc

I thank God for chief nnia nwodo, ohanaeze ndigbo president,

he is handling all this whole issue very maturely to keep Igbos safe! loosing abaribe will be a big blow to the agitation,things are falling apart and the center cannot hold.This is an agitation with many flaws from the delusional map to undiplomatic approach to propagandas etcI thank God for chief nnia nwodo, ohanaeze ndigbo president,he is handling all this whole issue very maturely to keep Igbos safe! 2 Likes

Amarabae:

loosing abaribe will be a big blow to the agitation,

things are falling apart and the center cannot hold.

This is an agitation with many flaws from the delusional map to undiplomatic approach to propagandas etc

I thank God for chief nnia nwodo, ohanaeze ndigbo president,

he is handling all this whole issue very maturely to keep Igbos safe! Thank God you know the bolded part now.



Nnamdi Kanu lacks everything to lead the struggle for secession. Thank God you know the bolded part now.Nnamdi Kanu lacks everything to lead the struggle for secession. 7 Likes

Amarabae:

Abaribe want to save his head!

This is a subtle way of disassociating himself from the agitation.

I smell south east governors forum's influence on him about this agitation. YOU JUST HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD. YOU JUST HIT THE NAIL ON THE HEAD.

omenka:

The political mileage he thought he'd gain from doing what he did has now become a backlash. A change of tone has suddenly become necessary.



Smh. shatap always talking trash shatap always talking trash 2 Likes

Anybody who supported IPOB to the extent of signing Kanu's bail bond has an extremely low IQ. How did this inefficient thought process become a senator in the first place? 14 Likes 1 Share

omenka:

The political mileage he thought he'd gain from doing what he did has now become a backlash. A change of tone has suddenly become necessary.



Smh. so now you believe a random blog just because it's against kanu



such a hypocrite sad fellow so now you believe a random blog just because it's against kanusuch a hypocrite sad fellow

Abaribe entered one chance bail, soon he will be looking for who will sign his bail bond. 3 Likes

Fear fear igbo leaders. See them coming out everyday to dissociate themselves from IPOB now that their madness has been cured by the dancing Python. When we needed them to stand-up and speakup they were hiding under their beds because of the loud mouth of one lunatic who has no means of livelihood.. shame on them. 5 Likes 1 Share

Amarabae:

Abaribe want to save his head!

This is a subtle way of disassociating himself from the agitation.

I smell south east governors forum's influence on him about this agitation. inasmuch this is from an akara blog which i doubt the source

you're always on point inasmuch this is from an akara blog which i doubt the sourceyou're always on point

omenka:

The political mileage he thought he'd gain from doing what he did has now become a backlash. A change of tone has suddenly become necessary.



Smh.

Lol..look who was finally able to subscribe! Lol..look who was finally able to subscribe!

Senator Abaribe never said such a thing..



Mynd44, false information. Please closee this rubbish!

One of the useless SE leaders who do nothing for their people but are quick to lie that FG is behind their problems. 3 Likes

"We think we need Biafra but this Biafra should be that of the mind that represents our ingenuity and our innate quality for hard work and enterprise,

especially as oil proceeds keep dwindling.

“Igbo are largest and highest investors in the

country, contributing to the development of wherever

they reside and operate. In Lagos alone, we have

built and developed about ten different markets from

which over N3b are generated on daily basis.” lol.. dat line got me.no matter how discrediting U re towards d Biafran struggle,d Biafran spirit lives in every Igbo man regardless of position or class.

dat was how they tagged "senators question Abaribe over Kanu's whereabout" which was vehemently denied by d distinguished senator,simultaneously threatening of sanctioning d source in a video credited to Channelstv.now d desperate losers have come again with another spurious one. lol..dat line got me.no matter how discrediting U re towards d Biafran struggle,d Biafran spirit lives in every Igbo man regardless of position or class.dat was how they tagged "senators question Abaribe over Kanu's whereabout" which was vehemently denied by d distinguished senator,simultaneously threatening of sanctioning d source in a video credited to Channelstv.now d desperate losers have come again with another spurious one. 1 Like

This idiotic pigs of Biafra senator is now calling himself Nigeria senator.

Nonsense idiotic pigs of Biafra senator 1 Like

I said this some time ago that those who stood as sureties for that lunatic will end in trouble and possibly jail if he refuses to show up at the next court hearing, some IPOB terrorists here shouted me down. Well this is from the horse's mouth. 2 Likes

A much better source https://m.guardian.ng/news/signing-kanus-bail-put-us-in-trouble-says-senator-abaribe/