|Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by NEHLIVE: 11:08am On Oct 08
A young Kenyan man has sparked outrage after he was caught having sex with a goat. He was paraded publicly with the goat.
He was seriously bashed online for such a strange act and some people suggested it would have even be better that he buys sex from buy sex from a sex worker instead of committing such taboo of an act.
Cases of beastility acts are common in Central especially Kiambu and Murang'a area of Kenya
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/young-kenyan-man-was-caught-having-sex-with-a-goat-photos
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by NEHLIVE: 11:08am On Oct 08
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 11:09am On Oct 08
It looks like he cudnt even afford to pay a sex worker..
Maybe he likes the feeling of reaping a tight goat's NUNU
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by IykeWest: 11:10am On Oct 08
Make dem free d innocent goat na.
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by obojememe: 11:11am On Oct 08
Awon eyan scobby do ...
Kenya always in news for same sex-hilarious shii....
D nihgga be like...goat is bae
BTW...they should free d goat na abi dem wan make d guy continue d knacking inside cell ni
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by NigerDeltan(m): 11:16am On Oct 08
A young kenyan man
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by iamJ(m): 12:36pm On Oct 08
IamKashyBaby:
The real question is did the goat cum?
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by IamKashyBaby(f): 12:41pm On Oct 08
iamJ:
Hahhahaha..it doesnt matter if the goat cums sha.. but I wont be surprise if one day the owner will tell the villagers that the goat is indeed pregnant with his little goblins
The world is full of surprises...
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by nddydamzi(m): 3:15pm On Oct 08
now that goat can't walk in peace again,all those women will start gossiping her(goat)
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by pTomz(m): 3:19pm On Oct 08
lol... Kenyans sha
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by DeadRat(m): 3:22pm On Oct 08
So Somebody Cannot Hang Out And Fvck his Babe again Abi... The Goat Is His Olosho
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by horlahsunbo225(m): 3:45pm On Oct 08
Kenya and Zimbabwe are baddest in term sex
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by LexngtonSteele: 10:11pm On Oct 08
Just join the Vaseline Crew jejely and stop molesting animals & kids
Youths should be protesting any increase in price of Pears Baby Oil
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by Flashh: 10:11pm On Oct 08
I won't be surprised, if the goat give birth
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by oka4ugoo: 10:12pm On Oct 08
The devil is a liar
And konji na bastard
Meanwhile in another news, our brother( NwaAmaikpe) has taken his madness to another level. Just saw this on Facebook.
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by Sixaxis: 10:12pm On Oct 08
Huuuh!!
As long as yansh still dey for back...
No be today we juz dey hia'ram.
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by Springdale: 10:12pm On Oct 08
Same poo they do in odua republic, after it they dust their dicks and start calling other tribes names with 10mb.
He looks like algae eater
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by kittykollinxx(m): 10:12pm On Oct 08
does a goat moan too? OP should help me ask the guy
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by InfinixMine(m): 10:12pm On Oct 08
Look over there another bizarre news from that part of Africa...
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by Ayo4251(m): 10:12pm On Oct 08
After taking Anambra weed, goats look more beautiful than Ladies
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by Abfinest007(m): 10:13pm On Oct 08
lai Mohammed is the only person that can defend this guy that he didn't commit d act.
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by Kvngbayo: 10:13pm On Oct 08
Konji na bastard
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by femiranking28(m): 10:14pm On Oct 08
How do they do this shiiiii self. Like you catch trips for the goat first
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by medolab90(m): 10:14pm On Oct 08
[/b] did they cum [b] ?
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by Negotiate: 10:14pm On Oct 08
Well, it wasn't a rape. Or did the goat complain?
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by exlinklodge: 10:14pm On Oct 08
chai
Kenya again
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by Olukokosir(m): 10:14pm On Oct 08
NEHLIVE:
Omo ale cha
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by Figs(m): 10:15pm On Oct 08
D boy must b from western Nigeria
quote me and monkeypox coupled with snakepox fall on u
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by KunkAcid: 10:16pm On Oct 08
Why the outrage and shocking remarks
It is normal for every creature to reproduce after their kind. The young man was only trying to do what is normal to him.
He looks like a goat and sees himself as a he-goat (ewe) and can only reproduce his kind by having sex with a goat!
Pls, the goat hasn't done anything wrong.
He only decamped from being a human to a goat.
How else is he supposed to have kids
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by SecondEva: 10:16pm On Oct 08
Kenya and such stories are like 5 and 6
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:16pm On Oct 08
Someone cannot just show his goat some love again?
|Re: Young Kenyan Man Was Caught Having Sex With A Goat (photos) by hanassholesolo: 10:17pm On Oct 08
If the goat consented, then it's fine.
