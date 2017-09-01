₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by stephenduru: 11:52am
What is this world turning into?A man said to be a Kenyan shared after sex photos with his girlfriend on social medai.In one of the photos,the lady's tips were clearly shown.The photos have been trending online,with many saying that it was improper for him to share the photos on social media.
What is your take on this?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/kenyan-man-shares-after-sx-photos-with.html?m=1
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by stephenduru: 11:53am
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by Towncrier247: 11:54am
Hmm
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by stephenduru: 11:54am
stephenduru:more
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by sexybbstar(f): 12:00pm
You Can easily spot local "champions"...see the bed sef..smh
2 Likes
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by LesbianBoy(m): 12:04pm
sexybbstar:
Have you greeted me this morning?
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by sexybbstar(f): 12:06pm
LesbianBoy:Good morning sir,how was your night?
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by pyyxxaro: 12:11pm
OP you de craze for teeth oh
After you don take your time loook the yeye goat bwest finish
E reach our turn, you con use paint cover am
And u won make heaven
Buhari's G-string fall on your teeth
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by emekaeneh: 12:42pm
Iranu
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by Thukzee01(m): 12:43pm
emekaeneh:Abasha
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by pinkiecutie(f): 12:43pm
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by mspee(f): 12:43pm
1 Like
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by itiswellandwell: 12:43pm
Hmmmmm. They are doing rubbish because of media attention.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by finnestdope(m): 12:43pm
Wetin concern me sef?
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by blackbelt(m): 12:43pm
.
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by asumo12: 12:43pm
lool
we can call this AFTERSEX PIC NAH?
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by Tajbol4splend(m): 12:43pm
Mitchew
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by King4Roller: 12:44pm
sexybbstar:Prick fall on you
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by Aprilivangie(f): 12:44pm
Nairaland is still censoring pics dat is already on facebook nawa oooo
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by abelprice(m): 12:44pm
Let them be. . Every humans have their own form of happiness pursuit... ..
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by adextetoo(m): 12:45pm
Lol
Can't they display their foolishness in peace again?
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by Redhot111(m): 12:45pm
No be dat olden days furniture bed wey we dey call cabinet bed I dey see sooooo. Make dem carry dat bed go museum.
The girl is been so idiotic 4 allowing this.
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by AryaSand(f): 12:45pm
Love makes one do stupid things.
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by netbeans1(m): 12:46pm
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by WebSurfer(m): 12:46pm
Wetin concern you now
Why are you sharing and helping them spread their stupidity the more?
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by Kobicove(m): 12:46pm
How is this news?
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by Prettythicksmi(f): 12:46pm
pyyxxaro:What is Buhari G string fall on your teeth? Not funny though. sense fall on you
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by justscorchone(m): 12:47pm
Atleast he's getting some
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by Evaberry(f): 12:47pm
...
I don't see anything wrong here
just two People having Fun, making sweet love being adventurous and not giving a fvck what anyone thinks
Nigerians are too backward.
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by bewla(m): 12:48pm
cr
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by ifyalways(f): 12:48pm
Their time
|Re: Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions by RillJ(m): 12:48pm
7yrs later - This leering lady will be all over the place hoping for a decent, God-fearing and faithful gentleman to ask for her hand in marriage. She wont blame no devil now for this reckless indiscretion but will certainly do when that time come.
