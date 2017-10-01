₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:19pm
Paul Okoye Aka Rudeboy of PSquare shared these photos on his IG page as he spent some time with his son, Andre balling on a basketball court.
He captioned one of the photos;
" � �king Rudy and prince dre �"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/father-and-son-time-paul-okoye-hang-out.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 6:20pm
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by FortifiedCity: 6:28pm
All hail your masters on Nairaland, Nigeria and the earth at large, King FortifiedCity and Queen MhizzAJ.
The earth and all therein revolves around them
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:37pm
FortifiedCity:
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by mexxmoney: 7:27pm
Nice one but make you and your brother try reconcile again. God bless Psquare. God bless Paul and Peter Okoye
3 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by ncine: 8:45pm
baddest
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by Badonasty(m): 8:45pm
Holuwahyomzzy:
K
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by aleeyus(m): 8:45pm
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by josieboy5: 8:46pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by UnknownT: 8:46pm
King And prince of which autonomous community?
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by FreshGreenLemon: 8:47pm
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:47pm
Lovely !
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by lordraiden(m): 8:47pm
Badonasty:most you quote the whole stuff to write k
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by IamSINZ(m): 8:48pm
#TeamPeter (Mr P.)
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by Sholaqe(f): 8:48pm
money is good
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by IMASTEX: 8:48pm
Nice
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by warlord24(m): 8:49pm
wqnt to learn how to run ads for free
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by Oblitz(m): 8:50pm
nice one
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by mmsen: 8:50pm
Basketball in flip-flops?
Are they trying to break their toes?
3 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by gaeul(f): 8:50pm
Mr P
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by GreenMavro: 8:55pm
Was expecting to see Apere and a ball!
Next news please
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by Crystalline(f): 8:55pm
Umu azi...waiting for Mr.P to get to Naija and share pictures of him dancing with his son too.
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by chillychill(f): 8:56pm
mexxmoney:y are u begging Dem Na leave Dem alone let Dem continue to show there childishness
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by aku626(m): 8:57pm
Living under shadows of psquare
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by ERockson: 8:57pm
Mr I've been doing it alone
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by randomShek: 8:57pm
Just passing by
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by iyobs7(f): 8:58pm
That's not Paul. That's peter.
2 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by myners007: 8:58pm
Your brother is out there working hard to get endorsements, signing new deals while you are here feeling funky playing with ur kids.
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by sheddyboy01(m): 9:00pm
Every man's dream.
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 9:03pm
Enjoy your retirement
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by realestniggah: 9:05pm
Where is seun osewa?
|Re: Paul Okoye And His Son, Andre Play Basketball (Photos) by TYFred: 9:08pm
lordraiden:Maybe na only "K" dey work for him fone
3 Likes
