My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Promxy94(m): 6:38pm On Oct 08
Hello Nairalanders join me come November 4th as my sister and her boo of life seal up there union.

Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by franklyneo(m): 6:42pm On Oct 08
Op afta her na you...

Lemme hear u say amen na?? I know you ain't married

Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by AK6464(m): 6:42pm On Oct 08
Beautiful, HML in advance.




The guy knuckles sha

Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Promxy94(m): 6:43pm On Oct 08
franklyneo:
Op afta her na you...

Lemme hear u say amen na?? I know you ain't married

LOLS
AMEN o

Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Kingbet: 6:46pm On Oct 08
franklyneo:
Op afta her na you...
Lemme hear u say amen na?? I know you ain't married
Promxy94:

LOLS AMEN o
Bro, Na we
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by franklyneo(m): 7:08pm On Oct 08
Kingbet:




Bro, Na we

if una neva get hand bags...mak i supply una.

Man must share pre-wedding pics o
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by mhizesther(f): 7:21pm On Oct 08
Congratulations
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by NairalandCS(m): 7:21pm On Oct 08
Congratulobia.

Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Promxy94(m): 7:40pm On Oct 08
Thanks house
lalasticlala , mynd44
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by sunshineG(m): 7:41pm On Oct 08
Hml grin
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Amgreat70(m): 11:05am
wow nice couples I know the guy mod front page please let them be celebrated. lalasticlala , mynd44 ,Rocktation
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by DOUBLEWAHALA: 1:14pm
I we not korment
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by morikee(m): 2:28pm
Issokay
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by SenorFax(m): 2:29pm
Bros you try o, wetin you dey wait for since shocked

Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by snep19: 2:30pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim

Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by candlewax: 2:30pm
Augustap, this could be us
cc ScotFree
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Moving4: 2:31pm
OK


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8RVAydYbL0
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Moving4: 2:31pm
Cool
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Homeboiy(m): 2:32pm
They are both old

Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by AmaechiLinus(m): 2:32pm
Season of pre wedding photos.

It is well
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by pmc01(m): 2:33pm
Are they remarrying?

Oldness dey worry them.

Best wishes all the same.
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by isahsalee: 2:33pm
The man is remarrying i guess
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by numerouno01(m): 2:33pm
op you didn't include the venue abi

ok you no want make we come chop jollof rice shey
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by AreaFada2: 2:33pm
Nice.

Abeg tell us where we go come chop rice o. cheesy
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by korel9: 2:34pm
Op, I envy this your sister's bwests o.

Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Ramanto(m): 2:34pm
Homeboiy:
They are both old
better than never. Btw, God's time is the best. Life ain't competition

Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:35pm
God bless ur union....
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by solid3(m): 2:35pm
Nice.
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by nicerichard05: 2:36pm
Mehn this man mature o, and yet my colleagues wikl be saying i should go and get married. abeg lemme continue to enjoy life jor

Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Raynecarter(f): 2:36pm
Ma lovely cuz, thank god its happening
Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:38pm
Get sense bro.
pmc01:
Are they remarrying?

Oldness dey worry them.

Best wishes all the same.

Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by pmc01(m): 2:40pm
adewumiopeyemi:
Get sense bro.
You want to sell yours?
It's a simple honest opinion.

