₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,435 members, 3,842,031 topics. Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 03:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots (6392 Views)
My Sisters' Prewedding Photo Shot / You Will Not Die If You Don’t Do Pre And Post Wedding Photoshoots” – Lady Advise / Funny Pre-wedding Photoshoots (1) (2) (3) (4)
|My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Promxy94(m): 6:38pm On Oct 08
Hello Nairalanders join me come November 4th as my sister and her boo of life seal up there union.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by franklyneo(m): 6:42pm On Oct 08
Op afta her na you...
Lemme hear u say amen na?? I know you ain't married
2 Likes
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by AK6464(m): 6:42pm On Oct 08
Beautiful, HML in advance.
The guy knuckles sha
3 Likes
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Promxy94(m): 6:43pm On Oct 08
franklyneo:
LOLS
AMEN o
2 Likes
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Kingbet: 6:46pm On Oct 08
franklyneo:
Promxy94:Bro, Na we
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by franklyneo(m): 7:08pm On Oct 08
Kingbet:
if una neva get hand bags...mak i supply una.
Man must share pre-wedding pics o
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by mhizesther(f): 7:21pm On Oct 08
Congratulations
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by NairalandCS(m): 7:21pm On Oct 08
Congratulobia.
1 Like
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Promxy94(m): 7:40pm On Oct 08
Thanks house
lalasticlala , mynd44
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by sunshineG(m): 7:41pm On Oct 08
Hml
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Amgreat70(m): 11:05am
wow nice couples I know the guy mod front page please let them be celebrated. lalasticlala , mynd44 ,Rocktation
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by DOUBLEWAHALA: 1:14pm
I we not korment
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by morikee(m): 2:28pm
Issokay
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by SenorFax(m): 2:29pm
Bros you try o, wetin you dey wait for since
4 Likes
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by snep19: 2:30pm
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by candlewax: 2:30pm
Augustap, this could be us
cc ScotFree
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Moving4: 2:31pm
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Moving4: 2:31pm
Cool
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Homeboiy(m): 2:32pm
They are both old
1 Like
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by AmaechiLinus(m): 2:32pm
Season of pre wedding photos.
It is well
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by pmc01(m): 2:33pm
Are they remarrying?
Oldness dey worry them.
Best wishes all the same.
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by isahsalee: 2:33pm
The man is remarrying i guess
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by numerouno01(m): 2:33pm
op you didn't include the venue abi
ok you no want make we come chop jollof rice shey
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by AreaFada2: 2:33pm
Nice.
Abeg tell us where we go come chop rice o.
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by korel9: 2:34pm
Op, I envy this your sister's bwests o.
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Ramanto(m): 2:34pm
Homeboiy:better than never. Btw, God's time is the best. Life ain't competition
2 Likes
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:35pm
God bless ur union....
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by solid3(m): 2:35pm
Nice.
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by nicerichard05: 2:36pm
Mehn this man mature o, and yet my colleagues wikl be saying i should go and get married. abeg lemme continue to enjoy life jor
1 Like
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by Raynecarter(f): 2:36pm
Ma lovely cuz, thank god its happening
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by adewumiopeyemi(m): 2:38pm
Get sense bro.
pmc01:
1 Like
|Re: My Sisters Pre-wedding Photoshoots by pmc01(m): 2:40pm
adewumiopeyemi:You want to sell yours?
It's a simple honest opinion.
Military Relationships (Romance/Marriage) / Help: I Can't Stop Having Sex With My Father - Nkechi / 8 Annoying Things Local Girls Do In Order To Become Civilised Girls
Viewing this topic: favexx(f), cutedharmee(f), pweetyoge(f), nikkypearl(f), Queenbalikees(f), MbaanabaraAgu(m), HORLADY(m), Anijay1212(m), franklyneo(m), blackbriar, emmyzworld(m), pizapato(m), Skywalker3(m), Chikebrain, jazzyjagz(m), Ablan(m), blaise26abj(m), secretsuccess, NevetsIbot, Stycon(m), sulaimania2003(m), puskin, dordor4(f), Amazondepth(m), Ejenavi18(f), casiraghi, noblePhenom, Davoneskay(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17