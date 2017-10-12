₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Kolababe: 8:38pm On Oct 10
This is the first case of Monkeypox that has been recorded in Akwa Ibom State. The Commissioner for Information in Akwa Ibom, Charles Udoh, in a statement issued in Uyo, confirmed the single case. He also said that the state government was investigating two more cases suspected to be monkeypox.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/first-case-of-monkey-pox-discovered-in-akwa-ibom-photos
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Kolababe: 8:38pm On Oct 10
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by LUGBE: 8:40pm On Oct 10
God have Mercy
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Yeligray(m): 8:48pm On Oct 10
REPENT AND GIVE YOUR LIFE TO CHRIST!!! THESE ARE ALL SIGNS OF END TIME.
14 Likes
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Sexy20: 9:00pm On Oct 10
What is all these kwanu? God please save us
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by dollytino4real(f): 10:52pm On Oct 10
i saw one woman with dis kind of big pox but she said is chicken pox
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Sexy20: 6:09am On Oct 11
dollytino4real:
...and you believe her? U don't expect any victim to tell you. With the current situation in the country, you don't believe any related symptoms/signs of moneypox until proven otherwise. Report her to the health surveillance team in that area ASAP.
Which state is that sef?
4 Likes
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by dollytino4real(f): 8:58am On Oct 11
Sexy20:really is ph, but d tin is really scary,very big especially her face n she covered it with scarf
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Sexy20: 10:52am On Oct 11
dollytino4real:
She needs to be reported. Chai. And she has been mingling with ppl all these while
5 Likes
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Jetleeee: 10:28am
From Bird flu to Ebola to Zika Virus. Now it's monkey pox.
Na only we waka come?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Felixalex(m): 10:28am
Get well soon man, thank God it's manageable and treatable..
I don't really like making politics-related comments, but.....
Thank God Ebola didn't come under this administration, wahala for dey!
3 Likes
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Daeylar(f): 10:28am
Why is it always worse on the face,?
1 Like
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by slimshadyl(m): 10:29am
omg
1 Like
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by megareal(f): 10:29am
Mercy me. Thing looks scary.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by DrP2000: 10:29am
PRESS STATEMENT ON THE PANDEMONIUM IN SOUTHEAST
The Attention of the Leadership of National Youths Council Of Nigeria, has been drawn to an On going free medical outreach by Nigerian Army in South East as part of its social responsibility which has generated incessant fears and chaos among students, schools and citizens at large.
In as much the NYCN us commending Nigerian Army for devising such means to impact positively on the lives of Nigerian populace, NYCN Led by *COMRADE MURTALLA MOHAMMED GARBA (GAMJI)* states as follows:
1. The Nigerian Army should create appropriate awareness and sensitization to the populace before commencing such programs so as to prevent reoccurence of such pandemonium.
2. The General public should desist from disseminating false informations and rumours so as not hamper the good intentions of well spirited Organizations and corporate bodies.
3.The State Governments should wake up from their slumbers and join the Federal govt in this fight against MONKEY POX.
4. The General Public are hereby advised to reject any Free medical Outreach without the approval from Directorate of Health NATIONAL YOUTH COUNCIL of Nigeria, NMA and Ministry of Health.
5. We also wish to reassure the patriotic Nigerians that NYCN is doing everything possible to curb this deadly MONKEYPOX.
6. We mandate the Nigerian Youths to report/take any suspected case of monkey pox (anyone with fever and rashes) to the nearest hospital.
BUILD THE YOUTHS....BUILD THE NATION
DR. EZEKOYE PASCAL
DIRECTOR OF HEALTH,
NATIONAL YOUTH COUNCIL OF NIGERIA.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 10:29am
Na wa ooo
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Rickyzagy: 10:29am
Does this has drugs
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by mmsen: 10:30am
Yeligray:
You realize that places where no one goes to church and no one prays to your fictional friend don't suffer from these illnesses. Are they supposed to 'repent' too?
Maybe the solution is to repent and turn away from senseless superstition and fatalism.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by kings09(m): 10:30am
dollytino4real:report her sharply
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by igbohausayoruba: 10:30am
Hmmm
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by asawanathegreat(m): 10:30am
Dis one and ebola no Difference oo, may God heal him
1 Like
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:30am
dollytino4real:
she's stupid, chicken pox is deadlier than monkey pox.
monkey-pox rarely kills, but chicken pox is a Killa of nations
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by spartan117(m): 10:30am
God is in control we will defeat this thing just as we defeated ebola against all odds
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Oblongata: 10:31am
Why i enter this thread despite the warning sef? Curiosity dey kee man wella no be only cat
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Referendum50(f): 10:31am
Wow so this is what they want to spread in the whole south east... Jesus we thank you for delivering us from the hands of this evil people
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by omoadeleye(m): 10:31am
Damn... Like beans
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by omoadeleye(m): 10:32am
Damn... Like beans with garri
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Ladipodeal: 10:32am
dollytino4real:I think you should be quarantined as well cos you most likely had contact with someone with monkey pox.
|Re: Man Suffering From Monkeypox In Akwa Ibom (Disturbing Photo) by Yeligray(m): 10:32am
mmsen:Do not say that i didn't tell you
