http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/first-case-of-monkey-pox-discovered-in-akwa-ibom-photos This is the first case of Monkeypox that has been recorded in Akwa Ibom State. The Commissioner for Information in Akwa Ibom, Charles Udoh, in a statement issued in Uyo, confirmed the single case. He also said that the state government was investigating two more cases suspected to be monkeypox.

i saw one woman with dis kind of big pox but she said is chicken pox

...and you believe her? U don't expect any victim to tell you. With the current situation in the country, you don't believe any related symptoms/signs of moneypox until proven otherwise. Report her to the health surveillance team in that area ASAP.

Which state is that sef?

Which state is that sef? really is ph, but d tin is really scary,very big especially her face n she covered it with scarf really is ph, but d tin is really scary,very big especially her face n she covered it with scarf

really is ph, but d tin is really scary,very big especially her face n she covered it with scarf

She needs to be reported. Chai. And she has been mingling with ppl all these while

PRESS STATEMENT ON THE PANDEMONIUM IN SOUTHEAST



The Attention of the Leadership of National Youths Council Of Nigeria, has been drawn to an On going free medical outreach by Nigerian Army in South East as part of its social responsibility which has generated incessant fears and chaos among students, schools and citizens at large.



In as much the NYCN us commending Nigerian Army for devising such means to impact positively on the lives of Nigerian populace, NYCN Led by *COMRADE MURTALLA MOHAMMED GARBA (GAMJI)* states as follows:



1. The Nigerian Army should create appropriate awareness and sensitization to the populace before commencing such programs so as to prevent reoccurence of such pandemonium.



2. The General public should desist from disseminating false informations and rumours so as not hamper the good intentions of well spirited Organizations and corporate bodies.



3.The State Governments should wake up from their slumbers and join the Federal govt in this fight against MONKEY POX.



4. The General Public are hereby advised to reject any Free medical Outreach without the approval from Directorate of Health NATIONAL YOUTH COUNCIL of Nigeria, NMA and Ministry of Health.



5. We also wish to reassure the patriotic Nigerians that NYCN is doing everything possible to curb this deadly MONKEYPOX.



6. We mandate the Nigerian Youths to report/take any suspected case of monkey pox (anyone with fever and rashes) to the nearest hospital.





BUILD THE YOUTHS....BUILD THE NATION



DR. EZEKOYE PASCAL

DIRECTOR OF HEALTH,

DR. EZEKOYE PASCAL
DIRECTOR OF HEALTH,
NATIONAL YOUTH COUNCIL OF NIGERIA.

You realize that places where no one goes to church and no one prays to your fictional friend don't suffer from these illnesses. Are they supposed to 'repent' too?



You realize that places where no one goes to church and no one prays to your fictional friend don't suffer from these illnesses. Are they supposed to 'repent' too?

Maybe the solution is to repent and turn away from senseless superstition and fatalism.

dollytino4real:

report her sharply

i saw one woman with dis kind of big pox but she said is chicken pox

she's stupid, chicken pox is deadlier than monkey pox.

she's stupid, chicken pox is deadlier than monkey pox.

monkey-pox rarely kills, but chicken pox is a Killa of nations

Why i enter this thread despite the warning sef? Curiosity dey kee man wella no be only cat

Wow so this is what they want to spread in the whole south east... Jesus we thank you for delivering us from the hands of this evil people

I think you should be quarantined as well cos you most likely had contact with someone with monkey pox.