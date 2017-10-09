Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike (4453 Views)

How Jonthan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet,Others – Wike

As former President Goodluck Jonathan prepares to give his own account of his historic defeat in the 2015 presidential election, more insiders are coming forward with their version of what happened.



The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said members of Jonathan’s cabinet and ranking members of the Peoples Democratic Party, from the party’s former chairman, Adamu Mu’azu, deceived the former president and told him outright lies about his chances.



In the current edition of The Interview,Wike said, “Let me tell you the truth; so many people were not sincere with Jonathan. You saw that even in the way some were being unduly sycophantic on issues that were totally out of point…I saw there was a lot of deceit.”



In a statement, the MD/Editor-In-Chief, AzuIshiekwene, said the current interview was “yet another riveting chapter in the unfolding story of Jonathan’s monumental defeat.”



Wike said there were situations where politicians who were supposed to be in the field holed up inside Abuja, filing false reports.



He continued: “Some of them would say, ‘Your Excellency Sir, as I’m speaking with you now, so and so state is down for PDP’. It was all lies.”



He attacked the Northern leaders of the party, saying, “PDP in the North ganged up against Jonathan. Let the truth be told! Nobody will die! They were not sincere to him!”



He said it was a mark of complicity that even though Jonathan was stoned in some states and the governors in those states watched idly by, adding that, “If I were in Jonathan’s shoes, I won’t take it; let the heavens fall!”



Wike, who was minister of state for Education under Jonathan and generally perceived as First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan’s “anointed”, attacked “most cabinet members” for taking advantage of the former president’s gentlemanliness.



He, however, said the PDP reconciliation committee of which he is chairman, had in their sights, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and top members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, among others.



He also spoke on his controversial presence as the only PDP governor at the airport when President Muhammadu Buhari returned from his medical vacation in Britain, an act that has raised some eyebrow.



Wike spoke on his relationship with former Governor Peter Odili and allegations that he gatecrashed the office of a former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to fix the outcome of the state’s governorship election petition before the court.



He said: “These (the purveyors of the information) are evil people. Can Rotimi Amaechi tell the story of his life and he won’t mention Peter Odili? Can Dakuku Peterside mention anything and he won’t mention Peter Odili?”



The Rivers State governor also spoke on the leaked tape allegedly containing his voice, and claims that the $43million found in an Ikoyi apartment belonged to the state government.



“Let the Federal Government dare release the report. You will see what will happen,” he threatened.



The edition also features the regulars, including a new columnist, Olubunmi Ajayi Layode, who shares her experience as survivor-in-chief of an abusive marriage.











https://newsdiaryonline.com/jonthan-deceived-sabotaged-cabinetothers-wike/amp/

Ok

sauce pleasee

There you have it

What kind of in-consistence people are these? Now you are blaming Jonathan Cabinet, Tomorrow you will blame, APC, Next tomorrow you will blame Northerners, later you will blame Yorubas, latter you will cry Bokoharam, then you will remember Obama.



You guys are unproductive Confused set of people 11 Likes

"Let the federal gov't dare release the report, you would see what would happen"....what does that statement mean? I means only one thing to me...



It means we the masses are the fools. It means both PDP, APC, ETC are all eating our oil money.....and there is nothing we can do about it..



Give me BIAFRA you won't. Give me money to nationalize elsewhere you won't...what does this useless country want from me? Wetin this zoo government want make i do? 4 Likes

In the current edition of The Interview,Wike said, “Let me tell you the truth; so many people were not sincere with Jonathan. You saw that even in the way some were being unduly sycophantic on issues that were totally out of point…I saw there was a lot of deceit.” It would be so foolish of Jonathan not knowing that the major states in the northern part were not on his side.



That means he is naive and ignorant of the politics and not meant to be a nigerian politician. It would be so foolish of Jonathan not knowing that the major states in the northern part were not on his side.That means he is naive and ignorant of the politics and not meant to be a nigerian politician. 4 Likes

erunz:

sauce pleasee sauce and ingriedent ba sauce and ingriedent ba 2 Likes

ucnwafor:

sauce and ingriedent ba na so. The news no go sweet with out am na so. The news no go sweet with out am

AND THE BLAME GAME CONTINUES. NONSENCE! JUST ADMIT THAT HE HAS FAILED.





Thank you Wike for this timely revelation.



Potor Deplorables be eyeing Wike right now Iike . .. Jonathan was obviously a bigger buffoon than I had earlier imagined.Thank you Wike for this timely revelation.Potor Deplorables be eyeing Wike right now Iike . .. 3 Likes

omenka:

Jonathan was obviously a bigger buffoon than I had earlier imagined.



Thank you Wike for this timely revelation.



Potor Deplorables be eyeing Wike right now Iike . ..

you are very confused in life



such a pathetic old man you are very confused in lifesuch a pathetic old man 1 Like 1 Share

Interesting. Drunkards

see this one

. today in ur state

houses were raised down, with occupants in it

15 peoples corpse were paraded as casualty of cult war goin on in ur state.

no corper wants to be posted to do election things in ur state..

because u hv failed in ur primary duty of securing the life and properties of the people of ur state

today also people are protesting against non payment of salaries....





and you are there flying in helicopter enjoying arial view, while there is total chaos, death and blood on ground... from there u fly to Abia to laugh about while cultist in your state reign uncontrollably.

tomorrow you go for prayer and fasting in Owerri.





tomorrow if u are voted out, you will blame the northern hegemony... and your cabinet.. not knowing that you were the architect of your own destiny. 2 Likes

We hear it everyday

Jonathan na dundee now. That's why the people he trusted took his mother aND donated it to Sai Baba's campaign 1 Like

I miss Mr Jona

"Jonathan was deceived by his own cabinet".



Issokay oo.

Wike should leave us to enjoy our change o.





Sai Babara till 2023!

So you knew?

madridguy:

wike na strong man y u dey shine ur dirty stupid teeth wike na strong man y u dey shine ur dirty stupid teeth 1 Like

419 talk don start again from one of the biggest sycophants and thief that deceived Jonathan while at same time nudging madam president Patience on to disastrous political mistakes and consequently destroyed Gej administration. Tell that trash to fellow fools like you, mr Wike! mtchew! 2 Likes

It has happened and gone....Let us face the present and future.....Device means to take the mandate back from the oppressor and drop the blame game....Emeritus

omenka:

Jonathan was obviously a bigger buffoon than I had earlier imagined.



Thank you Wike for this timely revelation.



Potor Deplorables be eyeing Wike right now Iike . .. 1 Like

In 2015, ethnic division in the country had become very pronounced that it was no longer safe for northern politicians to campaign for Jonathan in the northern parts is the country. You wonder how Jonathan won a massive landslide across the country in his first tenure and got stoned four years later.

Go and pay the 24 months salary you're owning first. You heartless man.

Llll tat pam pu ta ke na me ko ma sa

AS E DEY HOT