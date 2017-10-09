₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,627 members, 3,842,725 topics. Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 10:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike (4453 Views)
Economic Growth Under Jonathan Was Fake – Olu Ajakaiye, World Bank Consultant / Jonathan Was Not Attacked In Bayelsa. / How Reuben Abati Sabotaged Jonathan — Edwin Clark (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by lightblazingnow(m): 5:05pm
How Jonthan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet,Others – Wike
https://newsdiaryonline.com/jonthan-deceived-sabotaged-cabinetothers-wike/amp/
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by lightblazingnow(m): 5:05pm
Ok
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by erunz(m): 5:06pm
sauce pleasee
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by lightblazingnow(m): 5:09pm
There you have it
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by adem30: 5:10pm
What kind of in-consistence people are these? Now you are blaming Jonathan Cabinet, Tomorrow you will blame, APC, Next tomorrow you will blame Northerners, later you will blame Yorubas, latter you will cry Bokoharam, then you will remember Obama.
You guys are unproductive Confused set of people
11 Likes
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by Hofbrauhaus: 5:11pm
"Let the federal gov't dare release the report, you would see what would happen"....what does that statement mean? I means only one thing to me...
It means we the masses are the fools. It means both PDP, APC, ETC are all eating our oil money.....and there is nothing we can do about it..
Give me BIAFRA you won't. Give me money to nationalize elsewhere you won't...what does this useless country want from me? Wetin this zoo government want make i do?
4 Likes
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by madridguy(m): 5:12pm
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by Tolexander: 5:14pm
In the current edition of The Interview,Wike said, “Let me tell you the truth; so many people were not sincere with Jonathan. You saw that even in the way some were being unduly sycophantic on issues that were totally out of point…I saw there was a lot of deceit.”It would be so foolish of Jonathan not knowing that the major states in the northern part were not on his side.
That means he is naive and ignorant of the politics and not meant to be a nigerian politician.
4 Likes
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by ucnwafor(m): 5:28pm
erunz:sauce and ingriedent ba
2 Likes
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by erunz(m): 7:45pm
ucnwafor:na so. The news no go sweet with out am
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by clevvermind(m): 9:30pm
AND THE BLAME GAME CONTINUES. NONSENCE! JUST ADMIT THAT HE HAS FAILED.
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by omenka(m): 9:36pm
Jonathan was obviously a bigger buffoon than I had earlier imagined.
Thank you Wike for this timely revelation.
Potor Deplorables be eyeing Wike right now Iike . ..
3 Likes
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by omenka(m): 9:38pm
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by UduMgbo1: 9:42pm
omenka:
you are very confused in life
such a pathetic old man
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by modelmike7(m): 9:51pm
Interesting. Drunkards
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:51pm
see this one
. today in ur state
houses were raised down, with occupants in it
15 peoples corpse were paraded as casualty of cult war goin on in ur state.
no corper wants to be posted to do election things in ur state..
because u hv failed in ur primary duty of securing the life and properties of the people of ur state
today also people are protesting against non payment of salaries....
and you are there flying in helicopter enjoying arial view, while there is total chaos, death and blood on ground... from there u fly to Abia to laugh about while cultist in your state reign uncontrollably.
tomorrow you go for prayer and fasting in Owerri.
tomorrow if u are voted out, you will blame the northern hegemony... and your cabinet.. not knowing that you were the architect of your own destiny.
2 Likes
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by Danielzane: 9:51pm
We hear it everyday
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by nairavsdollars: 9:51pm
Jonathan na dundee now. That's why the people he trusted took his mother aND donated it to Sai Baba's campaign
1 Like
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by Tekecoms1(m): 9:51pm
I miss Mr Jona
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by Flashh: 9:52pm
"Jonathan was deceived by his own cabinet".
Issokay oo.
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by BrutalJab: 9:52pm
Wike should leave us to enjoy our change o.
Sai Babara till 2023!
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by Dee60: 9:54pm
So you knew?
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by highchief1: 9:55pm
madridguy:wike na strong man y u dey shine ur dirty stupid teeth
1 Like
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by Babacele: 9:55pm
419 talk don start again from one of the biggest sycophants and thief that deceived Jonathan while at same time nudging madam president Patience on to disastrous political mistakes and consequently destroyed Gej administration. Tell that trash to fellow fools like you, mr Wike! mtchew!
2 Likes
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by Emeritus001(m): 9:55pm
It has happened and gone....Let us face the present and future.....Device means to take the mandate back from the oppressor and drop the blame game....Emeritus
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by Ebimor96: 9:57pm
omenka:
1 Like
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by Ebimor96: 9:59pm
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by kitaatita: 10:00pm
In 2015, ethnic division in the country had become very pronounced that it was no longer safe for northern politicians to campaign for Jonathan in the northern parts is the country. You wonder how Jonathan won a massive landslide across the country in his first tenure and got stoned four years later.
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by sureteeboy(m): 10:00pm
Go and pay the 24 months salary you're owning first. You heartless man.
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by Yeligray(m): 10:02pm
Llll tat pam pu ta ke na me ko ma sa
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by kswkings: 10:02pm
AS E DEY HOT
|Re: How Jonathan Was Deceived, Sabotaged By His Own Cabinet, Others – Wike by chinex276(m): 10:03pm
adem30:
mumu
original mumu
President Goodluck Jonathan's Disobedience Caused His Woes- Oba Tejuoso / Biafra Day: Massob Leader Orders Close Down Of Markerts, Banks And School May 30 / BREAKING NEWS! National Assembly Election Results: Tinubu Reacts
Viewing this topic: Meme16(m), olotooto, xcllaxix(m), ogmask, andreme(m), BasBe, Cavalier, kolnel, Hamzad4u(m), monatim, Ukoguike, Lekan155, AyamConfidence(m), Vicargeneral, yemaldo(m), EENGAGER, leighcon(m), chriseruba, oluwole4love, doublewisdom, pessotto(m), kalu61(m), Harkholarworle, Funbii(f), busomma, Otugo007, lanreokoro(m), freeDR(m), edlion57(m), kepal99(m), allen4fred, skullbaba, Teemeedlaw(m), clevvermind(m), ugofab, felixtare(m), Pernyu, barineh(m), ELAGAIE(m), Jusmudi(m), emvicks2(m), IamPatriotic(m), NoBetterNigeria, opomulero101(m), jafaru196, kunlesmiles(m), signature2012(m), autchies(m), emmaak2(m), mylifeisagift(m), deolu2000(m), Maydfourth, Esso95(m), Enugufirstson(m), chigbogbo, Olukat(m), tuak(f), Aquariann, Helen56, Kencoded(m), didymario7(m), stateboy8080(m), braine, babadots, aminho(m), Teacherng, shekauvsbuhari, peripepe(m), evansjeff(m) and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7