Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had said that the federal government would spend the money on reconstruction and rehabilitation of 25 arterial roads



​Below is full list of the projects in order of title, amount and estimated delivery date.

​

1. Construction of Oju/Loko-Oweto bridge over​ ​River Benue to link Loko (Nasarawa state) and Oweto (Benue state) along route F2384

​N​144,708,134.18

December 2017



2. Dualisation of Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja road section I (international airport link road junction​)​ – Sheda village

​N​3,000,000,000.00

March 2018



3. Dualisation of Suleja-Minna road in Niger state phase II (km 40+000-km101+000)

​N​3,521,958,532,49

April 2018



4. Dualisation of Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja road: Section IV Koton Karfe-Lokoja in Kogi state

​N​3,500,000,000.00

January 2018





5. Dualisation of Lokoja-Benin road: Obajana-Okene in Kogi state

​N​2,500,000,000

January 2018



6. Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe

​N​4,166,666,666.67

March 2018



7. Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno states. Section III (Azare-Potiskum) in Bauchi

​N​3,500,000,000.00

December 2017



8. Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno states. Section IV (Potiskum-Damaturu road) in Yobe

​N​4,000,000,000.00

December 2017





9. Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno states. Section V (Damaturu-Maiduguri)

​N​5,000,000,000.00

June 2018



10. Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno states. Section I (Kano-Wudil-Shuari) in Kano

​N​5,000,000,000.00

June 2018



11. Dualisation of Kano-Katsina road phase I, Kano town at Dawanau roundabout to Katsina border in Kano

​N​3,000,000,000.00

September2018



12. Construction of Kano western bypass as an extension of dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road section I

​N​4,000,000,000.00

May 2018



13. Construction of Kaduna eastern bypass

​N​4,666,666,666.67

January 2018



14. Rehabilitation of outstanding section of Onitsha-Enugu expressway: Amansea-Enugu border

​N​5,166,666,666,67

December 2017



15. Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriage section I: Lokpanta-Umuahia in Abia

​N​4,000,000,000.00

March 2018



16. Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriage sectionII Umuahia tower-Aba township rail

​N​3,750,000,000.00

December 2017



17. Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt road section III: Enugu-Lokpanta

​N​3,750,000,000.00

December 2017



18. Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt road section IV: Aba-Port Harcourt in Rivers

​N​3,500,000,000.00

July 2018



19. Dualisation of Yenegwe road junction-Kolo-Otuoke-Bayelsa palm in Bayelsa

​N​3,500,000,000.00

July 2018



20. Dualisation of Lokoja-Benin road: Obajana junction-Benin section II phase I: Okene-Auchi, Kogi/Edo states

​N​3,000,000,000.00

December 2017



21. Dualisation of Lokoja-Benin road: Obajana junction-Benin section III phase I: Auchi-Ehor in Edo

​N​3,166,666,666.67

June 2018



22. Dualisation of Lokoja-Benin road: Obajana junction-Benin section IV phase I: Ehor-Benin city, Edo state

​N​3,500,000,000.00

December 2017



23. Reconstruction and asphalt overlay of Benin-Ofosu-Ore-Ajebandele-Shagamu dual carriageway phase IV

​N​6,000,000,000.00

December 2017



24. Reconstruction of outstanding section of sections of Benin-Ofusu-Ore-Ajebandele-Shagamu dual carriageway phase III

​N​5,000,000,000.00

December 2017



25. Dualisation of Ibadan-Ilorin road. Section II: Oyo -Ogbomosho road in Oyo

​N​5,666,666,666.67

December 2017



TOTAL​ – ​100,000,000,000.02



See ojoroo, see marginalization 80% of dis project is for the northern part 6 Likes

East na rehabilitation while north and co na dualisation of the roads and construction of brand new roads , we want biafra period 22 Likes

LOkOJA - AJAOKUTA- ANKPA Road leading to the South East. Ignored strategically. This government and hypocrisy is like 5 & 6. 11 Likes

What a shame, and you blame ipob for the agitation, this country is a mess, referendum or nothing, it's a shame our leaders are so scared to alter a word, eastern leaders are all cowards except Wike 5 Likes

all na for paper e go end, foolish government. 1 Like

ritababe:

dualisation to the north and rehabilitation to the east.. Issoryt









What about the west ?



Not even a future plan ?

Ok ooo dualisation to the north and rehabilitation to the east.. IssorytWhat about the west ?Not even a future plan ?Ok ooo 2 Likes

nothing at all o ga oo sio.. and to think sey na yoruba sef b d minister!!!!! nothing for south west...nothing at all o ga oo sio.. and to think sey na yoruba sef b d minister!!!!! 1 Like

Buhari where is our missing Money? 6 Likes

The whole money is going back to the north as can be seen clearly from the project distribution.



Southern Nigeria..ntooor 1 Like

Nigeria is in wrong hand. The fact that the last man in charge wasn't competent doesn't make the next man authomatically competent. 4 Likes

Thank God ooooh, benin - Lokoja - abuja is among. I pray the project should be actualize

Lagos Ibadan 2019

Adamsberlin:

See ojoroo, see marginalization 80% of dis project is for the northern part dont we have middle belt again? Hypocrite. dont we have middle belt again? Hypocrite. 2 Likes

Kyase:

dont we have middle belt again? Hypocrite.



Yours eyes done dey clear. Yours eyes done dey clear.

amuwo1980:

East na rehabilitation while north and co na dualisation of the roads and construction of brand new roads , we want biafra period una no get sense, north doesn't have the roads while east have the existing roads that needs reconstruction. una no get sense, north doesn't have the roads while east have the existing roads that needs reconstruction. 3 Likes

FriendNG:







Yours eyes done dey clear. my eyes were always clear, just that, i did that to prove something to someone here. The person eye don clear now, see their hypocisy by himself. my eyes were always clear, just that, i did that to prove something to someone here. The person eye don clear now, see their hypocisy by himself.

Bet why dem no fit just divide d money 50/50 n use am do d most important road in north n south. The way dey av devided dis money means dey will use d money for north to start d project n den borrow for dem to complete it. Cos hw can u rehabilite for 6billion in d south n dualise for 5billion in d north? Dat one na confirm 419 method. 1 Like

No East - West Rd?

careytommy7:

No East - West Rd?

GEJ already fixed it.. Go and ask him



Leave Mr Fashola to face his work biko GEJ already fixed it.. Go and ask himLeave Mr Fashola to face his work biko 1 Like

I hope contractors do a thorough job.

but I would have love to see Ilorin - Jebba road dualized.

These country is a joke. No single road in south west to be touch. South east is to be rehabilitated, why North is to be constructed. The govt is a clown. 1 Like

dualization of road #5 billion!

you sure this more go reach so and some of this projects are slated to start in the raining season when the cost of works will sky rockets with idle time

My observations :

Lagos - Ibadan is expressway left out. Can anybody explain the reasons. Could it be it has been taken care under the 2017 budget? But if yes, what why am I reading that Julius Berger is moving out of the site and laying off about 400 workers in social media.

Kabba-Ilorin, and conspicuously left out.

Akure-Owo-Lokoja linking SW to the FCT was not included. 1 Like

My observation:

Lagos - Ibadan is expressway left out. Can anybody explain the reasons. Could it be it has been taken care under the 2017 budget? But if yes, what why am I reading that Julius Berger is moving out of the site and laying off about 400 workers in social media.

Kabba-Ilorin, and conspicuously left out.

Akure-Owo-Lokoja linking SW to the FCT was not included. 1 Like

This is great. But where dd u keep jebba road?

Contractors will start moving sands and their equipment to the sites by December next year.





Apc will now use the project as bargaining chip for 2019, una weldone o

Fash my friend...the number one saint in Sai Baba's cabinet who awarded one borehole for N178m 1 Like