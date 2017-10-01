₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,627 members, 3,842,722 topics. Date: Monday, 09 October 2017 at 10:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola (6046 Views)
FG To Fund Budget Through Sukuk Bond / Tony Elumelu's Tweet On Fashola's Appointment / Tinubu Breaks Silence On Attacks On Fashola, Speaks On Relationship With Ex-lago (1) (2) (3) (4)
|List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by edunwablog: 6:11pm
Projects that proceeds of the N100bn Sukuk bond will be spent on have been revealed.
Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had said that the federal government would spend the money on reconstruction and rehabilitation of 25 arterial roads
Below is full list of the projects in order of title, amount and estimated delivery date.
1. Construction of Oju/Loko-Oweto bridge over River Benue to link Loko (Nasarawa state) and Oweto (Benue state) along route F2384
N144,708,134.18
December 2017
2. Dualisation of Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja road section I (international airport link road junction) – Sheda village
N3,000,000,000.00
March 2018
3. Dualisation of Suleja-Minna road in Niger state phase II (km 40+000-km101+000)
N3,521,958,532,49
April 2018
4. Dualisation of Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja road: Section IV Koton Karfe-Lokoja in Kogi state
N3,500,000,000.00
January 2018
5. Dualisation of Lokoja-Benin road: Obajana-Okene in Kogi state
N2,500,000,000
January 2018
6. Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe
N4,166,666,666.67
March 2018
7. Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno states. Section III (Azare-Potiskum) in Bauchi
N3,500,000,000.00
December 2017
8. Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno states. Section IV (Potiskum-Damaturu road) in Yobe
N4,000,000,000.00
December 2017
9. Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno states. Section V (Damaturu-Maiduguri)
N5,000,000,000.00
June 2018
10. Dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno states. Section I (Kano-Wudil-Shuari) in Kano
N5,000,000,000.00
June 2018
11. Dualisation of Kano-Katsina road phase I, Kano town at Dawanau roundabout to Katsina border in Kano
N3,000,000,000.00
September2018
12. Construction of Kano western bypass as an extension of dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri road section I
N4,000,000,000.00
May 2018
13. Construction of Kaduna eastern bypass
N4,666,666,666.67
January 2018
14. Rehabilitation of outstanding section of Onitsha-Enugu expressway: Amansea-Enugu border
N5,166,666,666,67
December 2017
15. Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriage section I: Lokpanta-Umuahia in Abia
N4,000,000,000.00
March 2018
16. Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriage sectionII Umuahia tower-Aba township rail
N3,750,000,000.00
December 2017
17. Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt road section III: Enugu-Lokpanta
N3,750,000,000.00
December 2017
18. Rehabilitation of Enugu-Port Harcourt road section IV: Aba-Port Harcourt in Rivers
N3,500,000,000.00
July 2018
19. Dualisation of Yenegwe road junction-Kolo-Otuoke-Bayelsa palm in Bayelsa
N3,500,000,000.00
July 2018
20. Dualisation of Lokoja-Benin road: Obajana junction-Benin section II phase I: Okene-Auchi, Kogi/Edo states
N3,000,000,000.00
December 2017
21. Dualisation of Lokoja-Benin road: Obajana junction-Benin section III phase I: Auchi-Ehor in Edo
N3,166,666,666.67
June 2018
22. Dualisation of Lokoja-Benin road: Obajana junction-Benin section IV phase I: Ehor-Benin city, Edo state
N3,500,000,000.00
December 2017
23. Reconstruction and asphalt overlay of Benin-Ofosu-Ore-Ajebandele-Shagamu dual carriageway phase IV
N6,000,000,000.00
December 2017
24. Reconstruction of outstanding section of sections of Benin-Ofusu-Ore-Ajebandele-Shagamu dual carriageway phase III
N5,000,000,000.00
December 2017
25. Dualisation of Ibadan-Ilorin road. Section II: Oyo -Ogbomosho road in Oyo
N5,666,666,666.67
December 2017
TOTAL – 100,000,000,000.02
http://www.akelicious.com/2017/10/full-list-of-25-roads-n100billion.html?m=1
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by Adamsberlin(m): 6:13pm
See ojoroo, see marginalization 80% of dis project is for the northern part
6 Likes
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by amuwo1980: 6:16pm
East na rehabilitation while north and co na dualisation of the roads and construction of brand new roads , we want biafra period
22 Likes
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by Mbeki: 6:28pm
LOkOJA - AJAOKUTA- ANKPA Road leading to the South East. Ignored strategically. This government and hypocrisy is like 5 & 6.
11 Likes
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by Adaowerri111: 6:45pm
What a shame, and you blame ipob for the agitation, this country is a mess, referendum or nothing, it's a shame our leaders are so scared to alter a word, eastern leaders are all cowards except Wike
5 Likes
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by ritababe(f): 6:48pm
all na for paper e go end, foolish government.
1 Like
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by Aonkuuse: 6:52pm
Social media Soldiers food don done come and eat.
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by UduMgbo1: 6:58pm
ritababe:will you marry me
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by maxwell767(m): 7:01pm
dualisation to the north and rehabilitation to the east.. Issoryt
What about the west ?
Not even a future plan ?
Ok ooo
2 Likes
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by larot78: 7:15pm
nothing for south west... nothing at all o ga oo sio.. and to think sey na yoruba sef b d minister!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by SHAKABOOM: 7:22pm
Buhari where is our missing Money?
6 Likes
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by bestview: 7:23pm
The whole money is going back to the north as can be seen clearly from the project distribution.
Southern Nigeria..ntooor
1 Like
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by Desyner: 7:27pm
Nigeria is in wrong hand. The fact that the last man in charge wasn't competent doesn't make the next man authomatically competent.
4 Likes
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by YuwaB(f): 7:27pm
Thank God ooooh, benin - Lokoja - abuja is among. I pray the project should be actualize
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by Keneking: 7:30pm
Lagos Ibadan 2019
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by Kyase(m): 8:03pm
Adamsberlin:dont we have middle belt again? Hypocrite.
2 Likes
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by FriendNG: 8:09pm
Kyase:
Yours eyes done dey clear.
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by shervydman(m): 8:09pm
amuwo1980:una no get sense, north doesn't have the roads while east have the existing roads that needs reconstruction.
3 Likes
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by Kyase(m): 8:23pm
FriendNG:my eyes were always clear, just that, i did that to prove something to someone here. The person eye don clear now, see their hypocisy by himself.
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by shaddoww: 8:30pm
Bet why dem no fit just divide d money 50/50 n use am do d most important road in north n south. The way dey av devided dis money means dey will use d money for north to start d project n den borrow for dem to complete it. Cos hw can u rehabilite for 6billion in d south n dualise for 5billion in d north? Dat one na confirm 419 method.
1 Like
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by careytommy7(m): 8:36pm
No East - West Rd?
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by Opakan2: 8:39pm
careytommy7:
GEJ already fixed it.. Go and ask him
Leave Mr Fashola to face his work biko
1 Like
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by ayampissed: 8:55pm
OK o!
I hope contractors do a thorough job.
but I would have love to see Ilorin - Jebba road dualized.
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by ekolajossyadde(m): 9:05pm
These country is a joke. No single road in south west to be touch. South east is to be rehabilitated, why North is to be constructed. The govt is a clown.
1 Like
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by baralatie(m): 9:09pm
hmmm!
dualization of road #5 billion!
you sure this more go reach so and some of this projects are slated to start in the raining season when the cost of works will sky rockets with idle time
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by middlebelter(m): 9:49pm
My observations :
Lagos - Ibadan is expressway left out. Can anybody explain the reasons. Could it be it has been taken care under the 2017 budget? But if yes, what why am I reading that Julius Berger is moving out of the site and laying off about 400 workers in social media.
Kabba-Ilorin, and conspicuously left out.
Akure-Owo-Lokoja linking SW to the FCT was not included.
1 Like
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by middlebelter(m): 9:50pm
My observation:
Lagos - Ibadan is expressway left out. Can anybody explain the reasons. Could it be it has been taken care under the 2017 budget? But if yes, what why am I reading that Julius Berger is moving out of the site and laying off about 400 workers in social media.
Kabba-Ilorin, and conspicuously left out.
Akure-Owo-Lokoja linking SW to the FCT was not included.
1 Like
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by mranswer: 9:53pm
This is great. But where dd u keep jebba road?
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by BrutalJab: 9:53pm
Contractors will start moving sands and their equipment to the sites by December next year.
Apc will now use the project as bargaining chip for 2019, una weldone o
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by nairavsdollars: 9:53pm
Fash my friend...the number one saint in Sai Baba's cabinet who awarded one borehole for N178m
1 Like
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by Lilimax(f): 9:54pm
Abeg where is the missing 25 billion dollars
2 Likes
|Re: List Of 25 Roads N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds Will Be Spent On - Fashola by Mutuwa(m): 9:55pm
Patience Jonathan’s Health Condition Gets Worse; Jonathan Refuse To Visit Wife / BREAKING NEWS : President Muhammadu Buhari Dead Or Not Dead, See The Proof Now. / Safinatu Mohammed and Her Telephone
Viewing this topic: Newbiee, slimiyke(m), Isaint, Nogodyej, Taheerabuja(m), Adaowerri111, lordgideon, DrBasit(m), HoLEEsinner, dubxy(m), AdultMaleNegro(m), timijoseph01(m), maryjay99, ollyboi123(m), SaintMorris, singua123(m), sportico, itsIYKE(m), hitmanogo, tuak(f), saintkeppy(m), MosD, luvlymabel, Oasis007(m), baralatie(m), Elliot2(m), Mike438(m), irynterri(f), franksam2009, olawaleabdul(m), kaymical(m), Ushiefrank(m), walexlo78, may10, 40manlappy, leo1234(m), Zeruwa(m), Sunshine1969, slowice(m), cosby02(m), omochelsea004(m), jen4r, jaibang(m), chimchim1(m), Zukoslim(m), EMUK(m), sawsaw(m), Slimchase(m), AAFEST, eluquenson(m), Makins2rue, Sylvarresta(m), ItzLaw(m), goaldynman, hollyray2016, kamor1979(m), Lordshola, kessydaddy(m), daybam01, uche988, rajsuresh(m), Georgiedey(m), quinnboy, Olukokosir(m), caprioni(m), blinxbest(m), bbee(m), gentle007(m), ebbo(m), jesus247alive, noalistic(m), opwa4us(m), 12month, warm, maadman, ban1(m), Gtworld001, Elank(m), perfectgabby, Tolexandre, Swaggzkid, Kenito4u, olalekan1(m), Solace5, collossians, preciousfeb(m), El900001, mynaija123(m), zaboy, bulDozer, Sweetguy25, netmillionaires(m), heynew, deomelo, thoollz, larryjeffry(m), Olulinks(m), Wiseandtrue(f) and 148 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13