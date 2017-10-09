₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Flirtyjane(f): 7:08pm
Someone needed me to publish it on my blog but I don't have the audience who will respond. Many may think differently based on religion believes but read:
These things started on August, he said he woke up one night as he felt someone was looking at him. With eye sleep, he said he saw a dark animal shadow and kicked it but nothing really was there. He thought it was his mind playing games with him.
Some days later, he was in dream as this same animal like dark shadow was approaching him while he sleep. Unable to get up, he screamed. Each time, he screamed, the shadow will withdraw...But then it keep coming and suddenly his parents entered his room, he woke up. They told him he was screaming.
Another night, it was like someone was pressing his chest and he was shaking like one having epilepsy. He felt the force on top of his chest. He was also screaming. His parent entered his room. They thought it is fever. But he was advise to change sleeping position.
Another night, he said he felt someone turning him over to face up and started feeling shock. His body was intently hot and he was also sweating. His parent came to his room and then he stop screaming.
To cut the story short, he started sleeping face down. Initially he thought it was sleep paralysis. But this time, he was always feeling a force over his back, paralysing him, so he can't move but when he utter God's name repeatedly, the thing stopped.
Then each night, he realized that, he could no longer utter God's name. He only make noise so his parent could come and each time they are entering his room, the thing normally stop.
But one time, he opened his eyes the night he put on his phone torch light. He said he saw a shadow with claws while facing the wall. Another night he saw shadow snake. And the last night, which was terrible, he struggled shouting and no one was coming to rescue him. He almost gave up until his parent manage to hear. He noticed that when his parent were coming, the shadow breeze away.
He has done all tests and the results are okay. So he finally opened up to his parent that a friend has been telling him, her mother and brother are diabolical. That are always attack anyone who is supporting her. She said people she has once lived with, also experience night attack during sleep. And when they make inquiry, they are always told it is her mother.
So they always drive her away.
She even insisted that my friend tell his parents about her mum so they can know what to do. So my friend parent decided to try something. They slept in his room for 3 days with him and nothing happen.
They also allow him to sleep with them in their room and nothing happen. When he sleeps with people, that force doesn't attack him.
His sisters also slept in his room alone some nights, and nothing happened.
But then, the lady in question said he should stay far away from her so he can be safe. She sent an apology message that she is sorry for all what he put him through.
The guy is deeply depressed cos he doesn't know who is really attacking him, if it really the girl's mum or brother, if it is his mind, sleep paralysis or other people.
He got a lucrative job recently in petroleum sector but he didn't take it. Cos he will need to relocate and no one to stay with him. Also his currently business is down cos he has no motivation anymore. All he thinks about is his life and why is this happening to him. He is above 27yrs and he is the most intelligent, generous child of his parent. He always come to the family rescue in difficult times, he also does the same to others. Now he feel so sick, weak and tired to do anything.
Nairalander, what do you guys think? Could the lady be right? Or it just coincidental? Or is it another person attacking him?
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Flirtyjane(f): 7:12pm
Please note that the Lady is in Ogun state and the guy is in Bayelsa.
The girl's mum and bro are in osun state.
How is there a connection?
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Flirtyjane(f): 7:14pm
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Sleekydee(m): 7:17pm
all I noted was... he rejected an oil n gas Job
op kontinu with d super story
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by ifex370(m): 7:21pm
Rejected oil n gas .. Because of sleep
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by ifex370(m): 7:23pm
Anyway.. Tell your friend to always pray before he sleep's..
Pray in the name of Jesus that is...
Case solved
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Flirtyjane(f): 7:34pm
ifex370:
Sleep is like medicine, if you are not having it, you can't be healthy
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by mazinoweb(m): 7:37pm
Many this dude talking about the job seem to be jobless. Life is worth more than billions.
My question is how did the parent do know of those people around her?
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by analice107: 7:46pm
It's called satanic oppression.
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Humanistme: 8:10pm
Has she tried a psychiatrist? because she is having hallucinations it could be a symptom of schizophrenia.
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by ultron12345: 8:28pm
There's nothing spiritual here......let him visit a psychiatrist, it seems he is schizophrenic
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Flirtyjane(f): 8:28pm
Humanistme:
I don't know but he doesnt experience it when he doesn't sleep alone. The person in question is normal
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by ultron12345: 8:50pm
Flirtyjane:when he sleeps with someone, he believes he's safe, that y it doesn't happen then, but when he sleeps alone, he is scared, he's expecting it and then it happens..........schizophrenia doesn't mean the person has to be walking Unclad on the street, u can behave normally yet be schizophrenic........let him see a good psychiatrist, preferably at a federal teaching hospital...........u said he felt a force pushing him down when trying to wake up, that sounds like sleep paralysis, there are reports of schizophrenic patients experiencing sleep paralysis, let him see a psychiatrist fast, before this condition deteriorates
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Humanistme: 8:52pm
Flirtyjane:
so? people with schizophrenia look and appear normal too.
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by butterflyl1on: 8:53pm
Flirtyjane:
Anyone who is telling you it is hallucinations or schizophrenia is hallucinating themselves.
This is a classic case of demonic oppression. That person needs serious spiritual intervention. Thunder fire sleep paralysis because this is not it. Sleep paralysis is not intelligent enough to pause and start when people are with him and when not.
The hedge is broken in the guys life so the serpent is having a field day. He needs to get right with God and take charge of his environment.
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by obinna58(m): 8:56pm
I feel pity for some people especially those who were extremely deluded with Shitty beliefs
Religion caused it all, God rescues you because your mind plays it as a Savior
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by ultron12345: 8:57pm
butterflyl1on:they have come with their archaic and superstitious reasoning, op see a psychiatrist
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by obinna58(m): 8:58pm
analice107:Lol
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by butterflyl1on: 9:03pm
ultron12345:
You call it archaic ba?
You know nothing!
Let your psychiatrist gist you about their own experiences then you will know that a psychiatrist can only try to explain the situation of others but their own they cannot.
If you wish to prove what I am saying then I can tell you how.
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Flirtyjane(f): 9:03pm
butterflyl1on:
You have point.
No one is even looking at the lady's tale of her mum and brother.
And the part of many tests result normal. Everything started in August.
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Humanistme: 9:04pm
Flirtyjane:
Please do not listen to anybody that is telling you it is not an illness. I know the person in question believes in God but it will not do her any harm to pray and also visit a psychiatrist because the earlier treatment Is started the better the prognosis.
After all if it was typhoid or malaria that is wrong with her she will not be talking about demons.
meanwhile check this links out
https://www.healthline.com/symptom/hallucinations
http://www.world-of-lucid-dreaming.com/night-terrors.html
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Flirtyjane(f): 9:06pm
Humanistme:
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/36942.php?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C6922701524
The symptoms here look different from what the subject is experiencing
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Humanistme: 9:09pm
Flirtyjane:
k
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Flirtyjane(f): 9:12pm
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by butterflyl1on: 9:13pm
Flirtyjane:
Someone may be misfiring now by talking about malaria and typhoid Lmao.
Listen! Nothing beats experience. He has been checked and found to be perfectly normal. Even he knows he is alright.
The funny thing is that demons do not go after those they already have under their control. E. G atheists. But they hunt for those they are yet to have control over. They want to push that person to the brink of insanity and force them to break covenant with God in desperation by making them seek solution from other sources which aren't godly. Once that is done, they are captured!
This girl herself is speaking from experience. An experience gotten from a particular pattern she has observed. Anyone who supports her gets the same attack treatment and this is not coincidental anymore as far as she is concerned.
Before they make that guy to go insane or kill himself or become their pawn he better take the right steps.
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Gossiplover: 9:15pm
I am not sure many people read this post well.
Someone said stay away from me so that you can be safe. And you guys thinks it is medical conditions?
Even evil people can inflict you with sickness that can be medically be treatment.
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Gossiplover: 9:18pm
butterflyl1on:
You may be 70% right
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Kelblaq(m): 9:27pm
Flirtyjane:Is Lala now a Psychiatrists
Tell him to go visit a Psychiatrists and stop screaming Lala
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by BoneBlogger(m): 9:28pm
From experience of others, they want to eliminate him but his head is strong. From the op narrative, they have come in different format but no success.
Let the person hold on to God tight. No power on earth, in the sea or above is stronger than the power of God.
You can still go for more medical check up cos they may have also affected your body chemistry.
Lala how far.
We need better comments.
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Proudgorgeousga(f): 9:29pm
Flirtyjane:
Flirtyjane:
it is as if you have already made up your mind. that the problem is spiritual. You do not even want to consider the medical aspect why are you calling la la§ticlala for Fp? just mention sciencewatch and amberon11 so that they will give you directions to TB Joshua 's church and tell you how to meet him. Unless this your story is fake and you are calling for fp just to sensationalize the story for arguments sake.
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by butterflyl1on: 9:29pm
Gossiplover:
That girl who issued this warning has experience on her side and has seen this happen to other people who came close to her too often to be ignored.
Demons deliberately mimic medical conditions in order to try and cover their tracks and make people like atheists believe they are not real. But the guy who is going through this testified that anytime he brings God into the situation they stop.
He has experimented this repeatedly in the course of his encounters and found it true that once God is brought in then all demonic oppression on him stop. Two people cannot be "hallucinating the same thing" can they? Or do we have mirror hallucinations or copy cat hallucinations?
|Re: Could This Be A Spiritual Attack Or A Medical Condition? by Flirtyjane(f): 9:36pm
Proudgorgeousga:
I am not sure you dey read well...Read am over before commenting. One thing is not by mere comment or suggestions. There is no problem that one experience that is new. So only those with similar encounter can best give suggestions that are feasible.
Except you want the problem to also fall on you before you know how real it is...
