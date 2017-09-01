₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by activistjohnny: 2:18am
Olisa Agbakoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria has sued the Federal Government over what he described as “lopsided appointments” at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
According to a statement signed on Monday by his media assistant, Niyi Odunmorayo, the SAN made the allegation in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
In the suit, he challenged the non-inclusion of the South East of the country in appointments to the NNPC Board. The legal practitioner alleged that the appointment made by the Federal Government contravened the provisions of Section 14 of the Constitution, as well as the Federal Character Commission Act.
He stated that it was also in contravention of the “provisions of Sections 42 of the Constitution of Nigeria that prohibits discrimination of any of Nigeria’s ethnic groups such as, in this case, the South East.” Agbakoba requested the court to declare the “lopsided appointments” of board members of the South East region unconstitutional, null and void.
source:http://www.pressnewsng.com.ng/2017/10/olisa-agbakoba-sues-fg-over-lopsided.html
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by activistjohnny: 2:18am
nice one from the lawyer.
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by activistjohnny: 2:19am
cc lalasticlala
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by Aufbauh(m): 2:31am
This is how to fight a 'Just Cause '.
Challenge a perceived injustice on a just grounds.
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by NgcoboP: 2:37am
Not the rabble rousing Kanu way..
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by potent5(m): 3:40am
Let's see what will come out of the suit.
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by 9jvirgin(m): 4:22am
I supported Buhari with everything I had; opinion poll, blackberry broadcast, whatsapp broadcast, facebook post, loud noise of Sai Baba in my estate up to a point my landlord thought I was given huge money to support Buhari, my neighbors even thought I was connected to Tinubu at a point. But when I look at news like this, I have regrets supporting these guys. They run this country like its a family business. Shame!
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by libertyhope2017: 4:35am
Igbos have suffered in this country I must tell you. They want to go on their own for all these to stop, they say no, let's be one. Okay we say we can be one but do things fairly and equitably, they say no, we won't.
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by amjoseph19: 5:00am
Aufbauh:What will be the result?
The best result he can get is this. At best, his did will make front page on Nairaland and few people will talk about it and that will be the end. The FG will still go on and carry their same lopsided appointments and absolutely nothing will happen.
ask your self, what have been the result with all those investigation panel been set up by the Senate, Executive etc saying they are investigating something like this. have you ever seen them talking about it again?
This country is a very big joke.
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by princeade86(m): 5:35am
God will deliver us one day in Jesus name.
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by Hofbrauhaus: 5:39am
amjoseph19:This is what they call just cause....when you completely waste your time...These devils are happy when you waste your time...
In a country as useless as Nigeria, only fools waste thier time...
Dr agbakoba, Nigeria the zoological republic as we know it is not for people like you and I..
If you talk too much, they open your dirty book....if you are a saint, they brand you a terrorist.
How people that cannot boast of groundnut oil took over our oil money is still a wonder..
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by bamite(m): 10:14am
Ipobs are terrorists and terrorists are Ipob
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by LUGBE: 10:15am
Change agents, where are you
My SAN, God Bless you
The world is watching
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by Guyman02: 10:15am
Aufbauh:
In Nigeria politicians will always tell their opponents to go to court after rigging elections. Buhari has disobeyed so many court injunctions, so this action is just a formality, as even if Agbakoba wins the outcome will not be implemented.
The kind of nepotism displayed by this administration seems rather unprecedented, let no one come and remind us about how GEJ had Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Pius Anyim in his Govt because Nigerians voted for change.
Even my Yoruba Muslim friend who has used every medium to defend Buhari is tired, the response from Maikanti Baru compounded his predicament as it omitted the issue of lopsided appointments raised by Kachikwu.
Baru has told the world that Ibe Kachikwu is just a 'figurehead and spare tyre' Minister of State whom he cannot take directives from nor refer to him on any issue regarding the Petroleum industry.
Lai Mohammed had claimed that Buhari appointed Igbos to head 2 key agencies (Petroleum Ministry and CBN). But the Monetary Policy Commission has accused Emefiele of printing so much Naira for the FG to keep the Naira afloat against the dollar and warned of impending danger of this action. A 40 year old northern lady has just being appointed as CBN Deputy Gov to take over from Emefiele after some short grooming.
It then means that the Igbos occupying the so called 'sensitive positions' according to Uncle Lai are just figureheads
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by Egein(m): 10:16am
sd
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by chrisxxx(m): 10:16am
Olisa this will make no sense as in reversing Buhari's appointments. The case will drag on until this administration elapses in 2019. However I commend your good efforts as you will achieve a landmark judgement to serve as deterrent to forestall a rehearsal of this parochial and insensate nepotistic tendencies in future appointments.
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 10:16am
9jvirgin:
The Lord answered your prayers, so next time a small boy that has wisdom tells you oga no be so, you better consider the options and look into it, thank God your eyes have been cleared
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by cybercrackerftp(m): 10:17am
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by silastemplar: 10:18am
Nice. its more of things like these based on facts, intelligently scripted and coming from decent IbOs that will help not all this ridiculously fake news we circulate on facebook.
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by okerekeikpo: 10:18am
Keep on dreaming, Jubrin from Sudan is a hardened criminal, ur sueing won't touch him
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by 400billionman: 10:18am
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by BabaO2: 10:19am
So this man is a tribalist. Big shame on him.
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by OTEGA1: 10:19am
9jvirgin:I am in ur shoes 2.
I had to buy beer for my guys so dry will calm down after seeing the buhari performance shamefully.
I was always asked by my folks can u c ur govt no direction. I told den to give the buhari time to deliver but time has run out and it's clear. He was d greatest mistake to grace the office of thevNigerian presidency...
His IQ is too low and takes only aboki advice..He does not understand and does it makes effort to understand how to grow d economy....
He just came to mark present sir....
We can only wait till 2019 to show him road back to daura
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by optimismlaz(m): 10:20am
I am tired of this administration
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by 400billionman: 10:20am
9jvirgin:
That is why I don't do business with illiterates. Experience has taught me.
People who you expect to be humble or sensible based on their background, usually turnout to be animals..
Next time, vote a human being with humanity, not thugs..
OTEGA1:
Lol, you are very wicked..
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by emoa2002(m): 10:20am
I expected this kind of fight from pengassan and the so called nupeng. Anyway well done lawyer. Not all those bribe packed pressure groups with selfish Aims.
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by Pumpido75(m): 10:21am
Despite my support for president Buhari, his nepotism is preposterous.
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by sunsewa16: 10:22am
with this Northern Nigeria Petroleum Corporation appointments brouhaha, I believe was the last stroke that brokes the camel back that made kachikwu to write the presidency,is so provocative,and great injustice to southern Nigeria and igboes in particular.
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by Suprnov3r(m): 10:23am
http://www.nairaland.com/3792046/marketers-accuse-nnpc-nepotism-fresh
I guess this should ring a bell
|Re: Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC by 400billionman: 10:24am
princeade86:
The things you should pray about are those things you cannot do for yourself.
