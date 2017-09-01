Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Olisa Agbakoba Sues FG Over “lopsided Appointments” At NNPC (5135 Views)

According to a statement signed on Monday by his media assistant, Niyi Odunmorayo, the SAN made the allegation in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja.



In the suit, he challenged the non-inclusion of the South East of the country in appointments to the NNPC Board. The legal practitioner alleged that the appointment made by the Federal Government contravened the provisions of Section 14 of the Constitution, as well as the Federal Character Commission Act.



He stated that it was also in contravention of the “provisions of Sections 42 of the Constitution of Nigeria that prohibits discrimination of any of Nigeria’s ethnic groups such as, in this case, the South East.” Agbakoba requested the court to declare the “lopsided appointments” of board members of the South East region unconstitutional, null and void.



nice one from the lawyer. 20 Likes

This is how to fight a 'Just Cause '.

Challenge a perceived injustice on a just grounds. 34 Likes 3 Shares

Not the rabble rousing Kanu way.. 8 Likes 1 Share

Let's see what will come out of the suit. 1 Like 1 Share

I supported Buhari with everything I had; opinion poll, blackberry broadcast, whatsapp broadcast, facebook post, loud noise of Sai Baba in my estate up to a point my landlord thought I was given huge money to support Buhari, my neighbors even thought I was connected to Tinubu at a point. But when I look at news like this, I have regrets supporting these guys. They run this country like its a family business. Shame! 41 Likes

Igbos have suffered in this country I must tell you. They want to go on their own for all these to stop, they say no, let's be one. Okay we say we can be one but do things fairly and equitably, they say no, we won't. 23 Likes 1 Share

The best result he can get is this. At best, his did will make front page on Nairaland and few people will talk about it and that will be the end. The FG will still go on and carry their same lopsided appointments and absolutely nothing will happen.



ask your self, what have been the result with all those investigation panel been set up by the Senate, Executive etc saying they are investigating something like this. have you ever seen them talking about it again?



This country is a very big joke. What will be the result?The best result he can get is this. At best, his did will make front page on Nairaland and few people will talk about it and that will be the end. The FG will still go on and carry their same lopsided appointments and absolutely nothing will happen.ask your self, what have been the result with all those investigation panel been set up by the Senate, Executive etc saying they are investigating something like this. have you ever seen them talking about it again?This country is a very big joke. 30 Likes 2 Shares

God will deliver us one day in Jesus name. 1 Like

This country is a very big joke. This is what they call just cause....when you completely waste your time...These devils are happy when you waste your time...

In a country as useless as Nigeria, only fools waste thier time...



Dr agbakoba, Nigeria the zoological republic as we know it is not for people like you and I..

If you talk too much, they open your dirty book....if you are a saint, they brand you a terrorist.



How people that cannot boast of groundnut oil took over our oil money is still a wonder.. 13 Likes

Ipobs are terrorists and terrorists are Ipob





My SAN, God Bless you



The world is watching Change agents, where are youMy SAN, God Bless youThe world is watching 3 Likes

In Nigeria politicians will always tell their opponents to go to court after rigging elections. Buhari has disobeyed so many court injunctions, so this action is just a formality, as even if Agbakoba wins the outcome will not be implemented.



The kind of nepotism displayed by this administration seems rather unprecedented, let no one come and remind us about how GEJ had Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Pius Anyim in his Govt because Nigerians voted for change.



Even my Yoruba Muslim friend who has used every medium to defend Buhari is tired, the response from Maikanti Baru compounded his predicament as it omitted the issue of lopsided appointments raised by Kachikwu.

Baru has told the world that Ibe Kachikwu is just a 'figurehead and spare tyre' Minister of State whom he cannot take directives from nor refer to him on any issue regarding the Petroleum industry.



Lai Mohammed had claimed that Buhari appointed Igbos to head 2 key agencies (Petroleum Ministry and CBN). But the Monetary Policy Commission has accused Emefiele of printing so much Naira for the FG to keep the Naira afloat against the dollar and warned of impending danger of this action. A 40 year old northern lady has just being appointed as CBN Deputy Gov to take over from Emefiele after some short grooming.



It then means that the Igbos occupying the so called 'sensitive positions' according to Uncle Lai are just figureheads In Nigeria politicians will always tell their opponents to go to court after rigging elections. Buhari has disobeyed so many court injunctions, so this action is just a formality, as even if Agbakoba wins the outcome will not be implemented.The kind of nepotism displayed by this administration seems rather unprecedented, let no one come and remind us about how GEJ had Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Pius Anyim in his Govt because Nigerians voted for change.Even my Yoruba Muslim friend who has used every medium to defend Buhari is tired, the response from Maikanti Baru compounded his predicament as it omitted the issue of lopsided appointments raised by Kachikwu.Baru has told the world that Ibe Kachikwu is just a 'figurehead and spare tyre' Minister of State whom he cannot take directives from nor refer to him on any issue regarding the Petroleum industry.Lai Mohammed had claimed that Buhari appointed Igbos to head 2 key agencies (Petroleum Ministry and CBN). But the Monetary Policy Commission has accused Emefiele of printing so much Naira for the FG to keep the Naira afloat against the dollar and warned of impending danger of this action. A 40 year old northern lady has just being appointed as CBN Deputy Gov to take over from Emefiele after some short grooming.It then means that the Igbos occupying the so called 'sensitive positions' according to Uncle Lai are just figureheads 5 Likes

Olisa this will make no sense as in reversing Buhari's appointments. The case will drag on until this administration elapses in 2019. However I commend your good efforts as you will achieve a landmark judgement to serve as deterrent to forestall a rehearsal of this parochial and insensate nepotistic tendencies in future appointments. 2 Likes

The Lord answered your prayers, so next time a small boy that has wisdom tells you oga no be so, you better consider the options and look into it, thank God your eyes have been cleared The Lord answered your prayers, so next time a small boy that has wisdom tells you oga no be so, you better consider the options and look into it, thank God your eyes have been cleared 2 Likes

Nice. its more of things like these based on facts, intelligently scripted and coming from decent IbOs that will help not all this ridiculously fake news we circulate on facebook. 1 Like

Keep on dreaming, Jubrin from Sudan is a hardened criminal, ur sueing won't touch him 1 Like

So this man is a tribalist. Big shame on him. 1 Like

I had to buy beer for my guys so dry will calm down after seeing the buhari performance shamefully.

I was always asked by my folks can u c ur govt no direction. I told den to give the buhari time to deliver but time has run out and it's clear. He was d greatest mistake to grace the office of thevNigerian presidency...



His IQ is too low and takes only aboki advice..He does not understand and does it makes effort to understand how to grow d economy....



He just came to mark present sir....



We can only wait till 2019 to show him road back to daura I am in ur shoes 2.I had to buy beer for my guys so dry will calm down after seeing the buhari performance shamefully.I was always asked by my folks can u c ur govt no direction. I told den to give the buhari time to deliver but time has run out and it's clear. He was d greatest mistake to grace the office of thevNigerian presidency...His IQ is too low and takes only aboki advice..He does not understand and does it makes effort to understand how to grow d economy....He just came to mark present sir....We can only wait till 2019 to show him road back to daura 5 Likes

I am tired of this administration

That is why I don't do business with illiterates. Experience has taught me.



People who you expect to be humble or sensible based on their background, usually turnout to be animals..



Next time, vote a human being with humanity, not thugs..



Lol, you are very wicked.. That is why I don't do business with illiterates. Experience has taught me.People who you expect to be humble or sensible based on their background, usually turnout to be animals..Next time, vote a human being with humanity, not thugs..Lol, you are very wicked.. 2 Likes

I expected this kind of fight from pengassan and the so called nupeng. Anyway well done lawyer. Not all those bribe packed pressure groups with selfish Aims.

Despite my support for president Buhari, his nepotism is preposterous. 3 Likes

with this Northern Nigeria Petroleum Corporation appointments brouhaha, I believe was the last stroke that brokes the camel back that made kachikwu to write the presidency,is so provocative,and great injustice to southern Nigeria and igboes in particular. 1 Like

