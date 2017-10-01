₦airaland Forum

Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by baZOOKer: 12:04pm
Senator Ken Nnamani's Son Is Engaged To Former Gov. Sullivan's Daughter, Ezinne

Ezinne Chime, the last daughter of former governor of Enugu state, Sullivan Chime revealed on Monday that she is engaged.

Nemezu.com has learnt the identity of her soon to be husband. He is the son of a former senator of Enugu state, Ken Nnamani. His name is Dr Ken Nnamani Jnr



source: www.nemezu.com/2017/10/meet-senator-ken-nnamanis-son-who-is.html?m=1

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 12:07pm
The rich and affluent marry themselves in order to secure some financial security. That's why they keep getting richer. Nice one, BTW.

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by Jetleeee: 1:25pm
NwaChibuzor3:
If it was a yoruba couple, wedding is next 2 months but they would have started preparing amala and ewedu today then store it in the freezer. Yoruba people represent an epitome of filth.

Your name was what showed up as synonym when I googled the meaning of "stupid"

But I wasn't surprised. You're from land of the rising poto.....



Nvm. Just swim

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by RobinHez(m): 1:25pm
lipsrsealed

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by morikee(m): 1:25pm
Polithiefcian Children all I can say
Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 1:25pm
Good luck to em



Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 1:26pm
Political Arrangement. Sullivan will be joining APC to cement the family union
Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by kingzjay(m): 1:26pm
THE RICH WILL ALWAYS GET RICHER!



























GOD BLESS YOUR HOME IN ADVANCE
Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by ShitHead: 1:26pm
Never get on one knee for a girl who won't get on two for you.

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by krestup: 1:26pm
okay.. good for them
Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by chumakk: 1:26pm
The rich marry the rich and the poor is left with themselves

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:26pm
The rich marries the rich

na d same coven their fathers dey grin grin grin

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by sadusam: 1:26pm
OK cool
Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by eaglez(m): 1:27pm
Good for them,the rich get richer by association..

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:27pm
chumakk:
The rich marry the rich and the poor is left with themselves

are you a poor

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 1:27pm
Cute couple
Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:27pm
NwaChibuzor3:
If it was a yoruba couple, wedding is next 2 months but they would have started preparing amala and ewedu today then store it in the freezer. Yoruba people represent an epitome of filth.

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by chynie: 1:27pm
NwaChibuzor3:
If it was a yoruba couple, wedding is next 2 months but they would have started preparing amala and ewedu today then store it in the freezer. Yoruba people represent an epitome of filth.
na who do u oooo
nna I bu onye ara o

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 1:27pm
Will the circle be unbroken at all?
By and By we goin.....
Man know Man
Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by seuncyber(m): 1:27pm
Rich always hang out rich na wah
Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by 1wolex85: 1:28pm
NwaChibuzor3:
If it was a yoruba couple, wedding is next 2 months but they would have started preparing amala and ewedu today then store it in the freezer. Yoruba people represent an epitome of filth.

The penalty of your life, has been played to throwing

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by RobinHez(m): 1:28pm
free2ryhme:


are you a poor

I don't think she is a poor. lipsrsealed

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by zionglory(m): 1:28pm
NwaChibuzor3:
If it was a yoruba couple, wedding is next 2 months but they would have started preparing amala and ewedu today then store it in the freezer. Yoruba people represent an epitome of filth.
FOOL

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by Sunnycliff(m): 1:28pm
I laugh at people who fail to understand that life has classes and the best you can do is to understand where you belong first before leap frogging to where you feel it's better for u..

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by TarOrfeek: 1:29pm
These are not Biafrans.


No wedding boycott.
Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by DelNifty: 1:29pm
NwaChibuzor3:
If it was a yoruba couple, wedding is next 2 months but they would have started preparing amala and ewedu today then store it in the freezer. Yoruba people represent an epitome of filth.
is it your amala and ewedu ? or is it your freezer? why are u so pained

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by RobinHez(m): 1:29pm
1wolex85:


The penalty of your life, has been played to throwing
grin

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by Olafisoyem: 1:30pm
NwaChibuzor3:
If it was a yoruba couple, wedding is next 2 months but they would have started preparing amala and ewedu today then store it in the freezer. Yoruba people represent an epitome of filth.

You're stupid

Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by femijay8271(m): 1:31pm
NwaChibuzor3:
If it was a yoruba couple, wedding is next 2 months but they would have started preparing amala and ewedu today then store it in the freezer. Yoruba people represent an epitome of filth.


guy, I beg u, try to be mature for once na

