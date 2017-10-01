₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,892,975 members, 3,844,066 topics. Date: Tuesday, 10 October 2017 at 02:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) (13103 Views)
Queen Nwokoma Is Engaged To Prince Allison (Photo, Video) / Laura Ikeji Is Engaged To Ogbonna Kanu (Photos) / Phyno And Sullivan Chime, His Mentor (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by baZOOKer: 12:04pm
Senator Ken Nnamani's Son Is Engaged To Former Gov. Sullivan's Daughter, Ezinne
Ezinne Chime, the last daughter of former governor of Enugu state, Sullivan Chime revealed on Monday that she is engaged.
Nemezu.com has learnt the identity of her soon to be husband. He is the son of a former senator of Enugu state, Ken Nnamani. His name is Dr Ken Nnamani Jnr
source: www.nemezu.com/2017/10/meet-senator-ken-nnamanis-son-who-is.html?m=1
1 Share
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by kimbraa(f): 12:07pm
The rich and affluent marry themselves in order to secure some financial security. That's why they keep getting richer. Nice one, BTW.
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by Jetleeee: 1:25pm
NwaChibuzor3:
Your name was what showed up as synonym when I googled the meaning of "stupid"
But I wasn't surprised. You're from land of the rising poto.....
Nvm. Just swim
104 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by RobinHez(m): 1:25pm
1 Like
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by morikee(m): 1:25pm
Polithiefcian Children all I can say
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 1:25pm
Good luck to em
Next post
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by Orobo2Lekpa: 1:26pm
Political Arrangement. Sullivan will be joining APC to cement the family union
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by kingzjay(m): 1:26pm
THE RICH WILL ALWAYS GET RICHER!
GOD BLESS YOUR HOME IN ADVANCE
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by ShitHead: 1:26pm
Never get on one knee for a girl who won't get on two for you.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by krestup: 1:26pm
okay.. good for them
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by chumakk: 1:26pm
The rich marry the rich and the poor is left with themselves
1 Like
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:26pm
baZOOKer:
The rich marries the rich
na d same coven their fathers dey
3 Likes
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by sadusam: 1:26pm
OK cool
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by eaglez(m): 1:27pm
Good for them,the rich get richer by association..
2 Likes
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:27pm
chumakk:
are you a poor
2 Likes
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 1:27pm
Cute couple
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by free2ryhme: 1:27pm
NwaChibuzor3:
19 Likes
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by chynie: 1:27pm
NwaChibuzor3:na who do u oooo
nna I bu onye ara o
5 Likes
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by cutefergiee(m): 1:27pm
Will the circle be unbroken at all?
By and By we goin.....
Man know Man
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by seuncyber(m): 1:27pm
Rich always hang out rich na wah
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by 1wolex85: 1:28pm
NwaChibuzor3:
The penalty of your life, has been played to throwing
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by RobinHez(m): 1:28pm
free2ryhme:
I don't think she is a poor.
5 Likes
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by zionglory(m): 1:28pm
NwaChibuzor3:FOOL
8 Likes
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by Sunnycliff(m): 1:28pm
I laugh at people who fail to understand that life has classes and the best you can do is to understand where you belong first before leap frogging to where you feel it's better for u..
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by TarOrfeek: 1:29pm
These are not Biafrans.
No wedding boycott.
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by DelNifty: 1:29pm
NwaChibuzor3:is it your amala and ewedu ? or is it your freezer? why are u so pained
3 Likes
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by RobinHez(m): 1:29pm
1wolex85:
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by Olafisoyem: 1:30pm
NwaChibuzor3:
You're stupid
4 Likes
|Re: Ezinne Chime And Ken Nnamani Are Engaged (Photos) by femijay8271(m): 1:31pm
NwaChibuzor3:
guy, I beg u, try to be mature for once na
2 Likes
PHCN Staff Protest Unpaid Salaries (Pics) / Presidency Rejects Removal Of Immunity Clause / Supplementary Election: APC Peace Moves In Kogi Crumble
Viewing this topic: xtanburg, bamasite(m), Praiseson, judeogbami, Yinka455(m), MRAKBEE(m), urchpath(m), Jefty1, Kaymaxine(m), Dreamwaker(m), Omuka, Donjinks(m), cutechi(f), Ezebohirepurcha(m), Kylekent59, TreasuredGlory, SplendidGod, Uptown7(m), sadusam, tuscani, Bissycrown(m), casa101, aikhimself, SmartByki(m), immex2(m), sirssb(m), chegbe1104, serena433(f), citizenY(m), JaneTee, Mickybricks, nwabudan25, walosky(m), sirafunwa, Chibenze(m), SaintCaleb, XXCASH, edlion57(m), Uniqueness01(f), dandrey, naughtycheckmate, Jayjezey, Bhol28, tunsjimmy, officialydope, mrphysics(m), Stevebamdex(m), paulmeek1(m), safepaulooo, hertz9te(m), Phylix76, einsteino(m), pafek(m), olorogun1, ukay2, LexngtonSteele, gcof(m), xdos(m), ucsylviaoks, Azor1(m), FTrebirth, Ebubeze(m), tardell007(m), sonature1, Jetleeee, mekyno777(m), Deman05(m), fxkay1, ndlife, Meje(m), illuminatedmind(m) and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13