|Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by Muckross1122(m): 3:38pm
A Viral Video shows two nigerian undergraduates fighting over N100 after a bet, at Robinson Avenue, Ugbowo, Benin, Edo State.
It was gathered that one of them won the bet, but the other refused to give his friend the money he won. Which is N100.
Watch Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b07Dm0AISPE
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/two-nigerian-undergraduates-fighting.html
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by princechiemekam(m): 4:51pm
Kkkkk
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by timilehin007(m): 4:51pm
Gej
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by zulex880: 4:51pm
Ordinary punch you people can't punch just running up and down like goats
Btw that's betting for you, you can have 10 million in your acc but still fight because of 100naira nobody want to be seen as a mugu
These guys should direct the energy they used in fighting In cleaning their room smh just negodu where human beings dey live, God help Nigerian youths
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by latbas(m): 4:51pm
lol
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by joyfavour(f): 4:51pm
ok
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by CriticMaestro: 4:51pm
That their friend that videotaped them and share the video...na monster the guy be
6 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by overhypedsteve(m): 4:51pm
This is because a lot of people don't have sense. Look at our Senate for example, how many of them have sense? Look at Aso Rock how many people there have sense? Look at Nnamdi Kano do you think he have sense. Look at the Yoruba's and Igbos on here fighting everytime and insulting themselves do you think they have sense? Look at Tinubu he has sense, look at Azikiwe he has sense but look at all those people that lost their live while fighting the civil war and we can't remember fheir name today do you think they had sense? That's it. Most people are stupid. I ran a research on the number of people I meet daily and I realise that on average I meet atleast 50 stupid people everyday and that's just in Akure. What of if I traveled to Enugu, Kano or Bayelsa. I would realise that I am surrounded by stupidity. Please don't be stupid. Be different, like this comment and tell yourself it's not all about Ethnicism stupidity has no ethnic group.
If you steal, you steal because you are stupid not because you are a igbo or Yoruba man, if you kill you kill because you want to kill not because of your ethnicity.
This two fools fought because they are stupid and if they died another stupid person will check their name for their tribe cus he is also stupid. And then one other stupid person will try to defend his tribe cus he is stupid.
Now that we all know how stupid people behave. I want to see the stupid person that would quote nonsense.
4 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by emperor94(m): 4:51pm
hihi...i know how it feels, maybe the guy don plan use the 1H chop beans that evening
4 Likes
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by Emperor07(m): 4:51pm
Just because of 100 may amadoioha fall on dem
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by cristianisraeli: 4:51pm
Muckross1122:
all hail the leaders of tomorrow that would never get to lead tomorrow!!
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by Nathdoug(m): 4:51pm
G
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by twisteddaNy(m): 4:51pm
lmao....boys will be boys
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by FUNCY22(f): 4:51pm
ITS UNFORTUNATE
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by Pavore9: 4:52pm
Sighs!
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by holuwajobar(m): 4:52pm
wait oooo...
100 naira or 1000naira....
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by free2ryhme: 4:52pm
UNIBEN Student
chai you are a disgrace to your destiny
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by vioment: 4:52pm
raw skills but ignorant.
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by psalmson001: 4:52pm
Blame Buhari
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by anchor3447(m): 4:52pm
FTC i made it ooo
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by hopyroll(m): 4:53pm
Mr president!
Is this one the changes u and apc promised us?
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by Apina(m): 4:53pm
Both of them are Obviously stupid
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by jobaltol: 4:53pm
This shows how low the products of our educational institutions have degenerated to.....sincerely i dont blame them...the economy is harsh...
But they should also be responsible for their actions
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by LMAyedun(m): 4:53pm
And this is Front page worthy?
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by donblade85555(m): 4:53pm
lol, just because of #100? if someone die now, what will they tell a judge a in the court?
Anyway for funy jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man, visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by darkenkach(m): 4:54pm
Jubril from sudan is responsible for this mess
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by dtruth50(m): 4:54pm
some people are just greedy.
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by LeopardX: 4:54pm
Guys dey H!
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by darkenkach(m): 4:54pm
CriticMaestro:
The guy get mind.
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by ogunladeabiodun: 4:54pm
Muckross1122:funny dudes!!!
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by stefanweeks: 4:55pm
Ladies, learn from this.
This is real fight no those wig and weave dragging sh*t
Finally, fighting is not good
but if u must fight, fight right.
1 Like
|Re: Two Nigerian Undergraduates Fight Over N100 (Video) by klassd(m): 4:55pm
lol niggaz for life!
They will still settle and remain best of friends..
