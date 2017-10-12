₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 11:19pm On Oct 10
8 Features Of A Lady Who Desperately Wants A Man (Pics)
This thread has no intention of cajoling or making fun of those ladies who truly desperately wants a man in their lives, for one reason or the other.
It's just an observation with some interesting moving gifs to make you smile.
When a lady is desperate, she moves. She acts. She sometimes attempt to go beyond her limits but who cares? As long as it yields
Below are some:
1. Subtle Campaign
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 11:19pm On Oct 10
2. A compulsory "push up " before stepping out...
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 11:19pm On Oct 10
3. She "improves" on how she generally treat guys
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 11:20pm On Oct 10
4. Standing in front of her crush, she is like...
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 11:20pm On Oct 10
5. Once she was a feminist but now she is tired of fighting...
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 11:20pm On Oct 10
6. Before now, her shape hasn't been really appreciated. in bid to reveal it this happened...
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 11:23pm On Oct 10
7. How She Now Walks On The Aisle or Streets...
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 11:24pm On Oct 10
8. She at Shiloh 2017...
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 11:24pm On Oct 10
elantraceey:
You!
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by elantraceey(f): 11:26pm On Oct 10
emusmithy:.
I succeeded in interrupting you
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by Futureberry: 11:36pm On Oct 10
emusmithy:just like bubble gum...the skirt went kpa
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by Rokia2(f): 11:45pm On Oct 10
Funny thread.
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 11:48pm On Oct 10
elantraceey:
I'm coming after you like this...
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by elantraceey(f): 11:49pm On Oct 10
emusmithy:...Catch me if you can
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 11:52pm On Oct 10
elantraceey:
Lol; this is you here...stop running already
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by sinaj(f): 1:02am On Oct 11
emusmithy:lwkmd
Angel Michael go hear am
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by pu7pl3(m): 1:58am On Oct 11
emusmithy:
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by RETIREDMUMU(m): 2:10am On Oct 11
***grabbin' cup full of guguru with viju **
this thread gonna full with 'em nairaland desperate slayer
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by sekxy(f): 2:21am On Oct 11
hmm make I grab popcorn first
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by zexy2030(m): 2:43am On Oct 11
Really?
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by CaptainJeffry: 2:45am On Oct 11
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by swave7: 3:09am On Oct 11
sekxy:
Lewkanu... okwa popcorn ki nacho n'abalia? zuzuru puo ga zurike
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by StrawberryGloss(f): 5:46am On Oct 11
emusmithy:
Orphan black.
Dope series
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by 9japrof(m): 6:03am On Oct 11
My list goes thus:
1. She's super nice, loving, caring, gentle all in one, : Do not be deceived, that might not be her true nature, she might be doing that to entrap you. Watch her behavior around others, if she's not the same or something close to the attitude towards you, then watch nigga you are buying yourself a desperate chick.
2. All church programmes in order to deceive niggas that she's spiritual, she keeps attending all the church programmes, in order to subtly be recommended by the pastor whenever a malay niggas asks for a wife. All the whole conventions of main stream churches, she would be there.
Speaking in tongues, na she get the loudest voice to be noticed
3. F.B.I, C.I.A, Mi6 all combined in one If she has that privilege of being close to you, she scouts to see whose her competititor, she would check ur pictures, scan your conversations on IM etc and some would boldly ask for clues.
Abeg make i stop here sha
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 6:51am On Oct 11
This is damn funny..
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by LifeofAirforce(m): 7:29am On Oct 11
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by sweeterman(m): 8:18am On Oct 11
emusmithy:
U just reminded me of someone
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 8:28am On Oct 11
Some of the points listed are quite true actually
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by Sexy20: 8:35am On Oct 11
emusmithy:
See as the bum dey bounce
|Re: 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) by emusmithy(m): 8:40am On Oct 11
sweeterman:
What's her moniker?
