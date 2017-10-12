Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 8 Features Of Ladies Who Desperately Want A Man (Photos) (16990 Views)

This thread has no intention of cajoling or making fun of those ladies who truly desperately wants a man in their lives, for one reason or the other.



It's just an observation with some interesting moving gifs to make you smile.



When a lady is desperate, she moves. She acts. She sometimes attempt to go beyond her limits but who cares? As long as it yields



Below are some:







1. Subtle Campaign



2. A compulsory "push up " before stepping out...





3. She "improves" on how she generally treat guys



4. Standing in front of her crush, she is like...





5. Once she was a feminist but now she is tired of fighting...





6. Before now, her shape hasn't been really appreciated. in bid to reveal it this happened...







7. How She Now Walks On The Aisle or Streets...





8. She at Shiloh 2017...





emusmithy:



You! .

emusmithy:



6. Before now, her shape hasn't been really appreciated. She needed to reveal it and this happened...









Funny thread. 1 Like

elantraceey:



.



I succeeded in interrupting you

I'm coming after you like this...





emusmithy:





I'm coming after you like this...





elantraceey:

...Catch me if you can

Lol; this is you here...stop running already



emusmithy:





8. She at Shiloh 2017...









lwkmd



emusmithy:



5. When she was a feminist and she is tired of fighting...





***grabbin' cup full of guguru with viju **



this thread gonna full with 'em nairaland desperate slayer

hmm make I grab popcorn first

Really?

sekxy:

hmm make I grab popcorn first

Lewkanu... okwa popcorn ki nacho n'abalia? zuzuru puo ga zurike Lewkanu... okwa popcorn ki nacho n'abalia? zuzuru puo ga zurike

Orphan black.

1. She's super nice, loving, caring, gentle all in one, : Do not be deceived, that might not be her true nature, she might be doing that to entrap you. Watch her behavior around others, if she's not the same or something close to the attitude towards you, then watch nigga you are buying yourself a desperate chick.



2. All church programmes in order to deceive niggas that she's spiritual, she keeps attending all the church programmes, in order to subtly be recommended by the pastor whenever a malay niggas asks for a wife. All the whole conventions of main stream churches, she would be there.



Speaking in tongues, na she get the loudest voice to be noticed



3. F.B.I, C.I.A, Mi6 all combined in one If she has that privilege of being close to you, she scouts to see whose her competititor, she would check ur pictures, scan your conversations on IM etc and some would boldly ask for clues.



Abeg make i stop here sha My list goes thus:1.: Do not be deceived, that might not be her true nature, she might be doing that to entrap you. Watch her behavior around others, if she's not the same or something close to the attitude towards you, then watch nigga you are buying yourself a desperate chick.2.in order to deceive niggas that she's spiritual, she keeps attending all the church programmes, in order to subtly be recommended by the pastor whenever a malay niggas asks for a wife. All the whole conventions of main stream churches, she would be there.Speaking in tongues, na she get the loudest voice to be noticed3.If she has that privilege of being close to you, she scouts to see whose her competititor, she would check ur pictures, scan your conversations on IM etc and some would boldly ask for clues.Abeg make i stop here sha 6 Likes

This is damn funny.. 1 Like

emusmithy:



5. When she was a feminist and she is tired of fighting...











U just reminded me of someone U just reminded me of someone 1 Like

Some of the points listed are quite true actually 1 Like

emusmithy:



6. Before now, her shape hasn't been really appreciated. She needed to reveal it and this happened...











See as the bum dey bounce See as the bum dey bounce 4 Likes