|FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by lekanolas: 1:22pm
*Says contract was illegal ab initio
https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/10/11/fg-voids-npa-intels-pilotage-agreement/
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by ShobayoEmma(m): 1:24pm
Too early to asume this motive.
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by zionmade1: 1:26pm
It wont take anything away from Atiku's wealth.
APC always in the business of increasing the popularity of their perceived enemies.
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by madridguy(m): 1:31pm
Same way they used Python dance to chase someone under the bed
zionmade1:
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by madridguy(m): 1:31pm
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by Cinkq: 1:33pm
Not a fan of Atiku but the govt should tell us reason(s) it would go against Atiku's most sucessful business.
2019 things
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by DrUche3(m): 1:35pm
Source pls
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by Truthbtold1: 1:38pm
Politics can be defined as who gets what, when and how - dream fm political voices
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by lonecatt: 1:46pm
if he likes let him cancel all the contracts given to atiku, we will gladly vote atiku by 2019 .
Nigeria have been heavily divided by buhari.
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by SalamRushdie: 1:49pm
zionmade1:
This is just a warning shot, if Atiku proceed they will attack intel crane agreement with the NPA which is the actual cash cow
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by EzeEbira(m): 1:59pm
If he likes let him bury atiku alive
He is leaving by 2019
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by MadeInTokyo: 2:30pm
if Buhari like he should send EFCC after Atiku
thunder fire Buhari insha allah...Buhari is an epitome of failure
We are voting Atiku 2019
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by libertyhope2017: 2:31pm
EzeEbira:
LOL
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by Bede2u(m): 2:45pm
Like this post for the sake of Atiku2019 project.
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by UchaNwababa: 2:51pm
This Jubril have never done anything Good
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by raker300: 2:59pm
Very petty government...
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by zionmade1: 3:02pm
madridguy:I can see ur level or sanity, its actually at a pseudo-insanity level. U think am one of those kids on NL who is interested in doing all those poo with u. why not go and look for people who are interested in ur rubbish and play with them.
bug off dummy
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by diegwu01: 3:12pm
madridguy:
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by diegwu01: 3:20pm
lekanolas:Soaring popularity amongst the confused IPOBian miscreants. GEJ was the messiah earlier, Later it was Biafra or death, with emperor Kanu, then later FFK, after that Fayose, Now they all want to vote Atiku. see how hate is gradually driving some morons to mental breakdown.
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by LaEvilIMiss(f): 3:24pm
ShobayoEmma:
means you are like a doubting thomas until you see the end, you cannot tell it from the begining .. ISSOKAY
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by policy12: 3:48pm
Hmm Atiku Shu walk gently and slp with his eyes wide-open
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by Zeroid105: 4:05pm
Politics aside. There is nothing wrong in revoking contracts which were actually put together against relevant laws.
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by Zeroid105: 4:08pm
Politics aside. There is nothing wrong in revoking contracts which were actually put together against relevant laws. What Nigerians should be bothered abt is if same measures would be administered to all irrespective of political, ethnic or religious inclination.
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by tempest01(m): 4:51pm
Right move......
Should have been done when implementing the TSA though....not now that elections is close. Other companies of APC cronies should also be made to follow the laws of the land.
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by maxiuc(m): 5:01pm
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by MrMcJay(m): 5:01pm
Don't get your bread in the same place you get your milk. One would always affect the other.
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by pesinfada(m): 5:01pm
Politics
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by Artisannaija: 5:01pm
Good development.. Atiku is a major shareholder in Mikano, people like him will never make electricity work in Nigeria.
If only we all could subscribe to Biogas, it is an affordable and clean energy and most importantly it is non explosive.
just watch a documentary on a family using it here in Lagos..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQ8BhwFK3fE
Do you know you can produce the Biogas in your backyard?
http://jobaye.blogspot.com.ng/2015/12/how-to-construct-biogas-plant.html
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by DIKEnaWAR: 5:01pm
Okwu agwugo!
Ambition gone south. I know that Atiku's ambition will strip him bare one day.
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by bankyblue(m): 5:02pm
Do more than that, he must come out in 2019...//..........bad govt
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by oshe11(m): 5:02pm
they r comin for Atiku
dats y Dangote alws kips MUTE
|Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by lelvin(m): 5:03pm
Another one to keep them busy...
Viewing this topic: ubaobi, Abbeyjoy(m), Sirwifi, skillip(m), myDdec09, MatthewN(m), Benoxvals(m), shoskid(m), seanfer, kelvinovie(m), Lacoolmley, TruthisOut, cyrilfosy(m), spenca, ogbonna1234(m), JOHNEMMA1, millerojong, papascode, Lateedee(m), SunnyAmeh, Tozer(m), BulletThaDon, qimo, obalola1979, Atiku2019, osunra(m), SteveDesmond, Jorussia(m), etsama(m), hrykanu231(m), beejay1(m), Ibukun338, deyemia, mdokaba1(m), allubi(m), agabusta, winterfell007, kk4real, yusufazeezolaid(m), papoose180(m), kernel505 and 102 guest(s)
