Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company

FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by lekanolas: 1:22pm
*Says contract was illegal ab initio


The federal government has directed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to terminate the boats pilotage monitoring and supervision agreement that the agency has with Intels Nigeria Limited, a leading integrated logistics and facilities services provider in the maritime and oil and gas logistics sectors of the country, saying that the contract was void ab initio.



Conveying the decision of the federal government to NPA, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), in a letter dated September 27, 2017 to the Managing Director of the NPA, Ms. Hadiza Bala-Usman, said that the agreement, which has allowed Intels to receive revenue on behalf of NPA for 17 years, violates the Nigerian Constitution, especially in view of the implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy of government.

Based on the directive to terminate the agreement, Intels which was founded over three decades ago by Mr. Gabriele Volpi, an Italian national who also has Nigerian citizenship, stands to lose several millions of dollars in commissions for the monitoring and supervision pilotage services it handles on behalf of NPA on Nigerian coastal waters.
To ensure the safety of ships’ passage within Nigeria’s seaports, the NPA, through Intels as its agent, provides pilotage services to guide ships into and out of the ports.

The rule of thumb in the maritime industry is that pilotage must be compulsory for all ships of 35 metres overall length or greater unless a valid Pilotage Exemption Certificate is held by the ship’s master.
In return for the service, ship owners/companies are required to pay a pilotage fee, which Intels collects on NPA’s behalf and retains 28 per cent of the revenue as commission for the services rendered.
However, with the memo written by the AGF, a copy of which was obtained exclusively by THISDAY from the justice ministry, Intels would no longer be allowed to provide the service.

Drawing the attention of Bala-Usman to the illegality of the agreement, Malami made it expressly clear that the agreement violates Sections 80(1) and 162(1) and (10) of the constitution, and wondered that the parties – NPA and Intels – did not avert their minds to the relevant provisions when they were negotiating the agreement in 2010.

Section 80(1) of the constitution states: “All revenues or other moneys raised or received by the Federation (not being revenues or other moneys payable under this Constitution or any Act of the National Assembly into any other public fund of the Federation established for a specific purpose) shall be paid into and form one Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.”

Section 162(1) states: “The Federation shall maintain a special account to be called ‘the Federation Account’ into which shall be paid all revenues collected by the Government of the Federation, except the proceeds from the personal income tax of the personnel of the armed forces of the Federation, the Nigeria Police Force, the Ministry or department of government charged with responsibility for Foreign Affairs and the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

While sub-section 10 of the same section states: “For the purpose of subsection (1) of this section, ‘revenue’ means any income or return accruing to or derived by the Government of the Federation from any source and includes: (a) any receipt, however described, arising from the operation of any law; (b) any return, however described, arising from or in respect of any property held by the Government of the Federation; (c) any return by way of interest on loans and dividends in respect of shares or interest held by the Government of the Federation in any company or statutory body.”

In the letter titled: “Request for Clarification of Conflict Between Executed Agreement and Federal Government Treasury Single Account Policy,” the attorney general said: “I refer to your letter dated 31st May 2017, ref: MD/17/MF/Vol.XX/583 in respect of the above subject matter wherein you sought clarification on the legal issues implicated by the continuous implementation of the Managing Agent Contract Agreement dated 11th February 2010 executed between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Intels Nigeria Limited for the provision of boats pilotage operations, in the light of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s Treasury Singe Account (TSA) policy.

“Upon my review of your letter under reference and the relevant agreements, I have been able to conclude inevitably that the terms of the agreement as agreed by parties and the dynamics of its implementation which permits Intels to receive revenue generated on behalf of NPA ab initio, clearly violates express provisions of Sections 80(1) and 162(1) and (10) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). It is thus curious that parties did not avert their minds to the above provisions of the constitution whilst negotiating the agreement.

“The inherent illegality of the agreement as formed has since been expounded by the TSA policy issued by the Head of Service of the Federation on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria directing all ministries, departments and agencies to collect payment of all revenues due to the federal government or any of her agencies through the TSA.

“The objective of the presidential directive (TSA policy) in exercise of the executive powers of the president under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) was in furtherance of the spirit and intent of Sections 80 and 162 of the constitution and to aid transparency in government revenue collection and management.

“NPA being an agency of the federal government is bound by the TSA policy and has not howsoever been exempt therefrom. Due to the constitutional nature of the TSA, where there is a conflict between the TSA and the terms of the agreement, the TSA shall prevail.

“Therefore all monies due to the NPA currently being collected by Intels and any other agents/third parties on behalf of NPA must henceforth be paid into the TSA or any of the sub-accounts linked thereto in the Central Bank of Nigeria (information of the account will be communicated in due course) in accordance with the TSA policy.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the agreement for the monitoring and supervision of pilotage districts in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Nigeria on terms inter alia that permits Intels to receive revenue generated in each pilotage district from service boat operations in consideration for 28% of total revenue as commission to Intels is void, being a contract ex facie illegal as formed for permitting Intels to receive federal government revenue contrary to the express provisions of Sections 80(1) and 162(1) and (10) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which mandates that such revenue must be paid into the Federation Account/Consolidated Revenue Fund.

“In the premise of the above, the conflict between the agreement and the TSA policy presents a force majeure event under the agreement, and NPA should forthwith commence the process of issuing the relevant notices to Intels exiting the agreemnent which indeed was void ab initio.”


https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/10/11/fg-voids-npa-intels-pilotage-agreement/

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by ShobayoEmma(m): 1:24pm
Too early to asume this motive.

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by zionmade1: 1:26pm
It wont take anything away from Atiku's wealth.
APC always in the business of increasing the popularity of their perceived enemies.

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by madridguy(m): 1:31pm
Same way they used Python dance to chase someone under the bed tongue

zionmade1:
It wont take anything away from Atiku's wealth.
APC always in the business of increasing the popularity of their perceived enemies.

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by madridguy(m): 1:31pm
shocked shocked shocked
Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by Cinkq: 1:33pm
Not a fan of Atiku but the govt should tell us reason(s) it would go against Atiku's most sucessful business.

2019 thingswink

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by DrUche3(m): 1:35pm
Source pls

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by Truthbtold1: 1:38pm
Politics can be defined as who gets what, when and how - dream fm political voices

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by lonecatt: 1:46pm
if he likes let him cancel all the contracts given to atiku, we will gladly vote atiku by 2019 .
Nigeria have been heavily divided by buhari.

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by SalamRushdie: 1:49pm
zionmade1:
It wont take anything away from Atiku's wealth.
APC always in the business of increasing the popularity of their perceived enemies.

This is just a warning shot, if Atiku proceed they will attack intel crane agreement with the NPA which is the actual cash cow

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by EzeEbira(m): 1:59pm
If he likes let him bury atiku alive
He is leaving by 2019

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by MadeInTokyo: 2:30pm
if Buhari like he should send EFCC after Atiku

thunder fire Buhari insha allah...Buhari is an epitome of failure


We are voting Atiku 2019

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by libertyhope2017: 2:31pm
EzeEbira:
If he likes let him bury atiku alive
He is leaving by 2019

LOL
Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by Bede2u(m): 2:45pm
Like this post for the sake of Atiku2019 project.

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by UchaNwababa: 2:51pm
This Jubril have never done anything Good

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by raker300: 2:59pm
Very petty government...

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by zionmade1: 3:02pm
madridguy:
Same way they used Python dance to chase someone under the bed tongue

I can see ur level or sanity, its actually at a pseudo-insanity level. U think am one of those kids on NL who is interested in doing all those poo with u. why not go and look for people who are interested in ur rubbish and play with them.
bug off dummy

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by diegwu01: 3:12pm
madridguy:
Same way they used Python dance to chase someone under the bed tongue

grin grin grin grin grin

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by diegwu01: 3:20pm
lekanolas:
Alarmed by the seeming soaring popularity of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar,.....


http://newsday.com.ng/buhari-moves-cripple-atiku-cancels-npa-contract-company/
Soaring popularity amongst the confused IPOBian miscreants. GEJ was the messiah earlier, Later it was Biafra or death, with emperor Kanu, then later FFK, after that Fayose, Now they all want to vote Atiku. see how hate is gradually driving some morons to mental breakdown.

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by LaEvilIMiss(f): 3:24pm
ShobayoEmma:
Too early to asume this motive.

means you are like a doubting thomas until you see the end, you cannot tell it from the begining .. ISSOKAY

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by policy12: 3:48pm
Hmm Atiku Shu walk gently and slp with his eyes wide-open
Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by Zeroid105: 4:05pm
Politics aside. There is nothing wrong in revoking contracts which were actually put together against relevant laws.

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by Zeroid105: 4:08pm
Politics aside. There is nothing wrong in revoking contracts which were actually put together against relevant laws. What Nigerians should be bothered abt is if same measures would be administered to all irrespective of political, ethnic or religious inclination.

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by tempest01(m): 4:51pm
Right move......


Should have been done when implementing the TSA though....not now that elections is close. Other companies of APC cronies should also be made to follow the laws of the land.

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by maxiuc(m): 5:01pm
cheesy
Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by MrMcJay(m): 5:01pm
Don't get your bread in the same place you get your milk. One would always affect the other.

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by pesinfada(m): 5:01pm
Politics
Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by Artisannaija: 5:01pm
Good development.. Atiku is a major shareholder in Mikano, people like him will never make electricity work in Nigeria.

If only we all could subscribe to Biogas, it is an affordable and clean energy and most importantly it is non explosive.

just watch a documentary on a family using it here in Lagos..




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WQ8BhwFK3fE


Do you know you can produce the Biogas in your backyard?

http://jobaye.blogspot.com.ng/2015/12/how-to-construct-biogas-plant.html

Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by DIKEnaWAR: 5:01pm
Okwu agwugo!

Ambition gone south. I know that Atiku's ambition will strip him bare one day.
Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by bankyblue(m): 5:02pm
Do more than that, he must come out in 2019...//..........bad govt
Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by oshe11(m): 5:02pm
they r comin for Atiku



dats y Dangote alws kips MUTE
Re: FG Cancels NPA Contract With Intels, Atiku's Company by lelvin(m): 5:03pm
Another one to keep them busy...

