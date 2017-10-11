Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) (6092 Views)

Gov Ambode should,as a matter of urgency construct rails on this bridge running from Ojota to Anthony end of Lagos.Just a little skirmish on that bridge and lots of lives will surely be lost..may God forbid!

This is really scary 2 Likes 1 Share

This is not proper.



Even as an adult I can't walk on that bridge without fear of falling off the bridge let alone children.



If anything should happen to anybody on that bridge due to the absence of rail, the blood wiil be on this government's neck.



They embark on construction of roads without having a second thought. The mayhem they are causing on Ikeja along- Iyana Ipaja and beyond route is just unnecessary. 1 Like

Na the Lagos be that 12 Likes

obiageIi:

This is really scary

More than scary for me.I hate heights! Just imagine having a dizzy person or a pregnant woman go over this "bridge".The weirdest thing to me is that a lot of students of WASIMI SCHOOL (public)pass this route with their hearts in their mouths every weekdays.imagine them fighting on this death trap.

obiageIi:

This is really scary

More than scary for me.I hate heights! Just imagine having a dizzy person or a pregnant woman go over this "bridge".The weirdest thing to me is that a lot of students of WASIMI SCHOOL (public)pass this route with their hearts in their mouths every weekdays.imagine them fighting on this death trap.There is an abandoned project-sign post at the Ojota end.

This is not new. All the bridges in Apapa/kiri kiri are like that.



They haven't finished the railroad Fashola started ten centuries ago, u're talking about a bridge with Good roads. Odiegwu.



Nobody ever, ever falls off that bridge because if u're walking on that bridge, means u're Street-wise. Except u're a JJC. Then sorry. 7 Likes

It's wide enough, the foot path isn't narrow. The rails, no be people vandalise am? 8 Likes

Look well and you'll see the railings have been sawn off by vandals. This is a major problem in Nigeria where people see good grade aluminum on public infrastructure and then they decide it's their's for the taking. 12 Likes

Really ?

Lagos has become dirty under Ambode 2 Likes 1 Share





The contract for the repairs work would not be publicized now, they would just go to Bourdillion, dobale and show Nairaland (current thread) and Oga would approve straight.



Fashola handed over everything good to Ambode ..check the handover notes...Ambode sef Useless government..i am sure they have used the (hand) rails to bury cables used for Light Up LagosThe contract for the repairs work would not be publicized now, they would just go to Bourdillion, dobale and show Nairaland (current thread) and Oga would approve straight.Fashola handed over everything good to Ambode ..check the handover notes...Ambode sef 1 Like 1 Share

Dont mind him...his only concentrating on just one corner of the state





jesus!!! what is the so called govt doing about it? I weep for this country. Someone will die now, they will say its the devil

The bridge initially has rails. Our brothers from the Yeast stole them to make aluminium spoons 1 Like 1 Share

Present day Nigeria is a death trap for everyone, so am not surprised by their gross negligence. Failed campaign promises. Hope nor be hate speech... #PEACE...

All the railings have been stolen.

Scavengers 2 Likes





The rails were constantly vandalized and ended up at "kotomalla" scrap yard beside the Ojota new garage. My trekking route during my secondary school days after "embezzling" my transport fare!

Looking at it, even from these photos, is scary AF.

i laugh when pple hail tinubu and his boys wey he put der. with the amount of IGR lag generates they are not doing jack, small rain, every where pothholes. it pains me when i see my payslip and paye of over *0,365.33 is deducted,

nairavsdollars:

The bridge initially has rails. Our brothers from the Yeast stole them to make aluminium spoons

Useless comment Useless comment 2 Likes

If I tell you say that place don dey like that since the tenure of Lateef Jakande you no go blv me and I never hear say person fall for there .. If I dey drive pass that place I dey always imagine how ppl dey pass that place for night especially person wey don take too much alcohol



That bridge is safer than some roads in one part of the country like that...

I refuse to mention which part... Satan cannot use me. Lie, lie! Smbh!That bridge is safer than some roads in one part of the country like that...I refuse to mention which part... Satan cannot use me. Lie, lie! 1 Like

Which one is students and passerby? Isn't student a subset of passerby?

i am not baffled, this is nigeria were every thing is mediocre. and the masses Are happy to Applaud and celebrate it.

Florblu:

This is not proper.



Even as an adult I can't walk on that bridge without fear of falling off the bridge let alone children.



If anything should happen to anybody on that bridge due to the absence of rail, the blood wiil be on this government's neck.



They embark on construction of roads without having a second thought. The mayhem they are causing on Ikeja along- Iyana Ipaja and beyond route is just unnecessary. Sis so u too are experiencing wat is happening on those routes, a road that is not even wide enough they are still carving out BRT lane from it, very selfish and useless government Sis so u too are experiencing wat is happening on those routes, a road that is not even wide enough they are still carving out BRT lane from it, very selfish and useless government

I'm sure say him go do am.

naija my country. I'm very sure that bridge was never constructed like that but my people vandalized am reach that level. 1 Like

Florblu:

This is not proper.



Even as an adult I can't walk on that bridge without fear of falling off the bridge let alone children.



If anything should happen to anybody on that bridge due to the absence of rail, the blood wiil be on this government's neck.



funny υ...on governмenт necĸ υ ѕay ι really pιтy aғrιcanѕ...aѕ ιғ wнo don dιe never dιe...daz wнy aғrιcanѕ gнoѕт dey υѕe gѕм..нυн