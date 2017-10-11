₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,683 members, 3,846,841 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 07:42 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) (6092 Views)
This Pedestrian Bridge In Onitsha Has Become A Death Trap / The Death Trap Called Abuja-Okene-Benin Highway (Photos) / PHOTOS: Newly Built Pedestrian Bridge In Ojota, Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Alfaab: 3:51pm
Gov Ambode should,as a matter of urgency construct rails on this bridge running from Ojota to Anthony end of Lagos.Just a little skirmish on that bridge and lots of lives will surely be lost..may God forbid!
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by amzee(m): 4:00pm
FTC
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by obiageIi(f): 4:02pm
This is really scary
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Florblu(f): 4:12pm
This is not proper.
Even as an adult I can't walk on that bridge without fear of falling off the bridge let alone children.
If anything should happen to anybody on that bridge due to the absence of rail, the blood wiil be on this government's neck.
They embark on construction of roads without having a second thought. The mayhem they are causing on Ikeja along- Iyana Ipaja and beyond route is just unnecessary.
1 Like
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Homeboiy(m): 4:19pm
Na the Lagos be that
12 Likes
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Alfaab: 4:24pm
obiageIi:
More than scary for me.I hate heights! Just imagine having a dizzy person or a pregnant woman go over this "bridge".The weirdest thing to me is that a lot of students of WASIMI SCHOOL (public)pass this route with their hearts in their mouths every weekdays.imagine them fighting on this death trap.
Pls..lalasticlala,Mynd44,Seun..
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Alfaab: 4:26pm
obiageIi:
More than scary for me.I hate heights! Just imagine having a dizzy person or a pregnant woman go over this "bridge".The weirdest thing to me is that a lot of students of WASIMI SCHOOL (public)pass this route with their hearts in their mouths every weekdays.imagine them fighting on this death trap.There is an abandoned project-sign post at the Ojota end.
Pls..lalasticlala,Mynd44,Seun..
1 Share
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Jagermeister(m): 4:28pm
This is not new. All the bridges in Apapa/kiri kiri are like that.
They haven't finished the railroad Fashola started ten centuries ago, u're talking about a bridge with Good roads. Odiegwu.
Nobody ever, ever falls off that bridge because if u're walking on that bridge, means u're Street-wise. Except u're a JJC. Then sorry.
7 Likes
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by SweetJoystick(m): 4:30pm
It's wide enough, the foot path isn't narrow. The rails, no be people vandalise am?
8 Likes
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by orbgoblin: 4:36pm
Look well and you'll see the railings have been sawn off by vandals. This is a major problem in Nigeria where people see good grade aluminum on public infrastructure and then they decide it's their's for the taking.
12 Likes
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by juman(m): 4:44pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by aleeyus(m): 7:14pm
Really ?
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by TheAngry1: 7:14pm
Lagos has become dirty under Ambode
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Keneking: 7:15pm
Useless government..i am sure they have used the (hand) rails to bury cables used for Light Up Lagos
The contract for the repairs work would not be publicized now, they would just go to Bourdillion, dobale and show Nairaland (current thread) and Oga would approve straight.
Fashola handed over everything good to Ambode ..check the handover notes...Ambode sef
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by BornnAgainChild(f): 7:15pm
Dont mind him...his only concentrating on just one corner of the state
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by donblade85555(m): 7:16pm
jesus!!! what is the so called govt doing about it? I weep for this country. Someone will die now, they will say its the devil
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man, visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by nairavsdollars: 7:16pm
The bridge initially has rails. Our brothers from the Yeast stole them to make aluminium spoons
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by ToluSuo(m): 7:16pm
;DPresent day Nigeria is a death trap for everyone, so am not surprised by their gross negligence. Failed campaign promises. Hope nor be hate speech... #PEACE...
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by arsenal33: 7:16pm
All the railings have been stolen.
Scavengers
2 Likes
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Pavore9: 7:16pm
My trekking route during my secondary school days after "embezzling" my transport fare!
The rails were constantly vandalized and ended up at "kotomalla" scrap yard beside the Ojota new garage.
2 Likes
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Egein(m): 7:16pm
Looking at it, even from these photos, is scary AF.
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by yeyerolling: 7:17pm
i laugh when pple hail tinubu and his boys wey he put der. with the amount of IGR lag generates they are not doing jack, small rain, every where pothholes. it pains me when i see my payslip and paye of over *0,365.33 is deducted,
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Keneking: 7:17pm
nairavsdollars:
Useless comment
2 Likes
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Pidginwhisper: 7:17pm
If I tell you say that place don dey like that since the tenure of Lateef Jakande you no go blv me and I never hear say person fall for there .. If I dey drive pass that place I dey always imagine how ppl dey pass that place for night especially person wey don take too much alcohol
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:18pm
Smbh!
That bridge is safer than some roads in one part of the country like that...
I refuse to mention which part... Satan cannot use me. Lie, lie!
1 Like
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by adetayo234: 7:18pm
Which one is students and passerby? Isn't student a subset of passerby?
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by gypsey(m): 7:18pm
i am not baffled, this is nigeria were every thing is mediocre. and the masses Are happy to Applaud and celebrate it.
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by okey4reel(m): 7:19pm
Florblu:Sis so u too are experiencing wat is happening on those routes, a road that is not even wide enough they are still carving out BRT lane from it, very selfish and useless government
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by loomer: 7:19pm
I'm sure say him go do am.
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by alatbaba1(m): 7:20pm
naija my country. I'm very sure that bridge was never constructed like that but my people vandalized am reach that level.
1 Like
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Livefreeordieha(m): 7:22pm
Florblu:funny υ...on governмenт necĸ υ ѕayι really pιтy aғrιcanѕ...aѕ ιғ wнo don dιe never dιe...daz wнy aғrιcanѕ gнoѕт dey υѕe gѕм..нυн
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bridge At Ojota, Lagos Has No Rails. Death Trap For Students & Passersby (Pics) by Kizyte(m): 7:22pm
This people get mind sha. Fear no go let me waka cross this bridge. Ah! See literally the tin line between life and death
Governor Of Taraba State, Dan Baba Suntai Has Brain Damage!!!!!!! / Merger Of Opposition Parties Is The Only Way To Defeat PDP – Buhari. / ICPC Threatens Randy Lecturers
Viewing this topic: NightCrawler1, cmpunk, Olanrewaju001, stanleyuzoh022, EugeneGee4(m), Toyeford900, samwayne154(m), lilprinze, Jully17(f), bigeliot(m), jayfolarin, nelsilvercloud(m), gmou, greenguy, luciouscookie, horlla(m), mrbizmart, Donbraye(m), Mezuocinn(m), Unbeliever(m), blogbaby(f), makkosky(m), k10, destino24(m), ayg440(m), sammydoe, edetcnn(m), cowleg(m), Scholar212(m), All4good, SmartMugu, Okoshishi(m), Ihutomi, Mattiegold, lumidee4907, emmanuelzi(m), kehinde1588(m), deejay102, Protein0, ezugegere(m), madgoat(m), Vicmine(m), Slymonster(m), nelsonebby(m), AlexanderGreat(m), maclatunji, Gozillar, poksmahn(m), Donald3d(m), arocute, Banjiplus(m), samsard(m), elcruize, mohince(m), Hydriss(m), lordOM(m), CoolAmbience(m), mosesjida(m), hebex12(m), Webman007, timmymc, keeper1(m), bjyemson, charliestone, Vickiey192(f), amadasunfarm(m), wonda26(m), memud001(m), omoobaadefemi(m), chuksigbokwe, youngwolf(m), Fucklingo, gabazin080(m), brookz, kaypeters, Pilate2016(m), Jacktheripper, beeveepee, shervydman(m), milloguy, akanbisnr, segiwest(m), dubemnaija, NeeKlaus, nervegasfarts, VIPERVENOM(m), osomegbe(m), sirgid2469, odi1278(m), thebushman, Zeruwa(m), DatblackBoi(m), bolseas(f), rikzy, untainted, Ayesa(m), oloyinmomo2000, tirex(m), Zaikon(m), ashcall(m), miketemi4luv(m), mitcheldaniela, Fxwarrior, Olotubodmas(m), asaju10(m), AlexanderDGreat, bizguru000, andybini(m), dacanv(m), beejay1207(m), mfm04622, Frosti(m), yemosquare, fadario(m), francoray(m), masterpieceboss(m), samuelgodson(m), zarfundisreal, Haryor3(m), Afoochekk1914(m), erasergozy, Shuttua, qubys(m), adeinfinit(m), adonshow(m), Defitting, lokojay1989(m), gentle007(m), macdot(m), igho003(m), yettymuse(f), samhimself(m), Rynne, emmaoyes(m), ZACHIE, azuson(m), Mabelenena(f), michaelmo11(m), PipperLee, areghan, debdave(f) and 185 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20