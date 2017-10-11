Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ (3635 Views)

The Nigerian singer was invited by the police commissioner for the second time today alongside his friends, who were later detained after Tagbo’s autopsy revealed that he died of asphyxiation, instead of the singer’s crew alleged claims that he died from excess alcohol intake.



Davido who got back, few hours ago, apparently, had this to say;



Davido has reacted to new reports on Tagbo's death!

The Nigerian singer was invited by the police commissioner for the second time today alongside his friends, who were later detained after Tagbo's autopsy revealed that he died of asphyxiation, instead of the singer's crew alleged claims that he died from excess alcohol intake.

Davido who got back, few hours ago, apparently, had this to say;

(Photos below) (https://www.instagram.com/p/BaHwZTUFthL/

https://www.lailasblog.com/lies-everywhere-davido-reacts-new-reports-tagbos-death/

https://www.lailasblog.com/lies-everywhere-davido-reacts-new-reports-tagbos-death/



the mistake there was leaving a drunk guy(weak and sleepy) in a locked up car while at the beach, the car was locked for security reasons which was NOT the best option.



they could have take him along, the fresh beach breeze and loud music could have made him feel better.



I ve seen situations like this.. 4 Likes 1 Share

David what are you saying again?

I talk ham 1 Like

Onyejemechimere:

Davido is ritualist, he must be an indigene of Ogun State 1 Like

Davido wan turn pastor?

Davido nwa Adeleke, Easy..... IF U HANDS ARE CLEAN, No matter how things go or things people say, You will Be Free....

Get Closest to THE KING of kings, JESUS CHRIST. Drop all evils....

Well let's leave all of it to God

Damage control

A well choreographed script ...bravo! Bravo!!

majamajic:

You comment like you were there You comment like you were there 1 Like

So, Davido can form DJ HUMILITY, like this? 1 Like 1 Share





Davido 21 gun salutes to u



Clear road for that man



Haters can't bring u down



Davido come drink cold kunu

I just know Davido know about his death





Take it or leave it

Pls who is Davido because here in Biafra we dont know him? Somebody Help

See wetin shayo dey cause

Factfinder1:

Damage control

Asphyxiation is not uncommon in persons who are dead drunk. What the report has not clearly said is WHAT caused the Asphyxiation...

Was it aspiration of his vomit or was he strangled ot was there Oxygen deprivation from either CARBON Monoxide inhalation or suffocation? We need more info...

This is an interesting case

the way he talks pisses me off!

