₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,755 members, 3,847,101 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 10:23 PM

Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ (3635 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Onyejemechimere(m): 9:47pm
Davido has reacted to new reports on Tagbo’s death!

The Nigerian singer was invited by the police commissioner for the second time today alongside his friends, who were later detained after Tagbo’s autopsy revealed that he died of asphyxiation, instead of the singer’s crew alleged claims that he died from excess alcohol intake.

Davido who got back, few hours ago, apparently, had this to say;

(Photos below) (https://www.instagram.com/p/BaHwZTUFthL/)

Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Onyejemechimere(m): 9:48pm
https://www.lailasblog.com/lies-everywhere-davido-reacts-new-reports-tagbos-death/

cc: Lalasticlala, Missyb3, fynestboi

Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by IamOpemipo(m): 9:48pm
Hmmmm
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by majamajic(m): 9:49pm
hmmmm

the mistake there was leaving a drunk guy(weak and sleepy) in a locked up car while at the beach, the car was locked for security reasons which was NOT the best option.

they could have take him along, the fresh beach breeze and loud music could have made him feel better.

I ve seen situations like this..

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by paintworld(m): 9:50pm
ok
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by thinkdip(m): 9:51pm
David what are you saying again?

Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Nwaoma198(f): 9:53pm
I talk ham grin grin

1 Like

Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by wh33z(m): 9:59pm
Onyejemechimere:
Davido has reacted to new reports on Tagbo’s death!

The Nigerian singer was invited by the police commissioner for the second time today alongside his friends, who were later detained after Tagbo’s autopsy revealed that he died of asphyxiation, instead of the singer’s crew alleged claims that he died from excess alcohol intake.

Davido who got back, few hours ago, apparently, had this to say;

(Photos below) (https://www.instagram.com/p/BaHwZTUFthL/)
money good abeg...chai
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Priscy01(f): 10:05pm
See More Via


https://www.lailasblog.com/lies-everywhere-davido-reacts-new-reports-tagbos-death/
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by wh33z(m): 10:08pm
Priscy01:
See More Via


mumu blog
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by steveyoungwealth: 10:09pm
Ok
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by YorubaMuslims: 10:09pm
Davido is ritualist, he must be an indigene of Ogun State grin

1 Like

Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Flashh: 10:09pm
Davido wan turn pastor?
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by bedspread: 10:09pm
Davido nwa Adeleke, Easy..... IF U HANDS ARE CLEAN, No matter how things go or things people say, You will Be Free....
Get Closest to THE KING of kings, JESUS CHRIST. Drop all evils....
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by itsmeurLady(f): 10:10pm
Well let's leave all of it to God
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Factfinder1(f): 10:10pm
Storie
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Factfinder1(f): 10:10pm
Damage control
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Franzinni: 10:11pm
A well choreographed script ...bravo! Bravo!!
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by adetayo234: 10:11pm
majamajic:
hmmmm

the mistake there was leaving a drunk guy(weak and sleepy) in a locked up car while at the beach, the car was locked for security reasons which was NOT the best option.

they could have take him along, the fresh beach breeze and loud music could have made him feel better.

I ve seen situations like this..

You comment like you were there

1 Like

Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by BarakOkenny(m): 10:11pm
So, Davido can form DJ HUMILITY, like this? grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by ChangetheChange: 10:11pm
grin

Davido 21 gun salutes to u

Clear road for that man

Haters can't bring u down

Dia fada

1 Like

Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by alexistaiwo: 10:11pm
undecided

Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by 12345baba: 10:11pm
Davido come drink cold kunu
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 10:11pm
I just know Davido know about his death


Take it or leave it
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by lilcashking(m): 10:11pm
Pls who is Davido because here in Biafra we dont know him? Somebody Help
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by harffie(m): 10:12pm
sad
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by DJMCOTTY(m): 10:12pm
See wetin shayo dey cause
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by MediumStout(m): 10:12pm
Factfinder1:
Damage control

Toto dey scratch u
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by drdanny(m): 10:12pm
Asphyxiation is not uncommon in persons who are dead drunk. What the report has not clearly said is WHAT caused the Asphyxiation...
Was it aspiration of his vomit or was he strangled ot was there Oxygen deprivation from either CARBON Monoxide inhalation or suffocation? We need more info...
This is an interesting case
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by HumorMe(m): 10:12pm
the way he talks pisses me off!
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by ToluSuo(m): 10:12pm
h
Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Gulderbottle85: 10:13pm
Ok

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ghanaian Actor Van Vicker Collapses On Set : / Re: Celine Dion Is Pregnant / thank you jesus

Viewing this topic: misano(m), Niceboyx4(m), YuceeOoch(f), alexy147(m), dagreatxt(m), AfriAskMen, Dongreat(m), lakesider(m), kenodrill, monteray, shomutuski(m), SirDurkheim, Miketomi, Elbowroom, Fatezee(f), fatymore(f), mileyjay(m), cmooa, ayulaopute, klassd(m), Ademore(m), EmmanuelFaith, Melakuchikala(f), hoyze24(m), chuksey1(m), tirigbosa, wisefizz(m), arukwe123, thirty1(m), fizzy94(m), Hyfer(m), jdluv(f), Denn(m), YmodulusBabe, bedspread, Nnamdiojukwu, imarrpopson, Ribajae(m), deebrain(m), slimshadyl(m), dajx, Stevengerd(m), emerald2014(f), abluck(m), austinosita(m), Gap2020(m), adefmade1(m), beekaf, Softhands(m), d1ckr0man(m), PrinceAlaba(m), NaijaNotryForme(m), jegusj(m), philip7, OMEGA009(m), hifeholuwa(m), heykinzz(m), uzymich, jamarifox(m), seyeoloruntola(m), DatLagboi(m), wunmi590(m), ibksplen(m), swagagolic01, rapheal5(m), adetayo234, Vincintoire007, jdtrends(m), Muckross1122(m), Louis03, finesounds01, Dhortunn(m), Keebee4bowale, Onyejemechimere(m), mourinho, tony1918(m), OyeeMikeJunior(m), gaeul(f), senboy204(m), mumuguyman(m), dosage150(m), dreeze1(m), Momnee, Tosinomoniyi(m), allansie(m), skills50(m), Femochiiiiiiiii(m), SalamRushdie, Bunmiaji, femzey(m), RZArecta(m), stieyven(m), frankman365(m), thinkdip(m), jeftalene(m), Ayatullah(m), HOMOTOYOSI10(m), SquarePants(m), GENIUS18, adeSoft2yk, herdeythoun(f), hayzed004, xmileeasy, Student125(m), mark0020(m), tobilinoP(m), cuteferanmi, Lexusgs430, chillex8, kingthoby1811(m), msquarewld(m), chillychill(f), Zayndot, Shadydamsel(f), pesinfada(m), jasawa, Ukoguike, buty, olive2000, mightyfacts, Sylvia4416, oautycoon(m), Damix007(m), McLove(m), rodrirodri(m), corneli83(m), brownskilo(m), nigelcoop(m), just2endowed, Zionista(m), endofdays, BamideleOJ, MoreWahala, mcversatile(m), leokinguch(m), Tvegas(m), Pasmac14(m), airforcee007, DONFASZY(m), chuchwhite, Xxpress(m), Tush16, Jidecs, ImohWilliams1(m), donjazet(m), saintboogie(m), DeRuggedProf, OPA6IX(m), babadot00(m), FastShipping, kkevin, Agbgift(f), great289(m), weiren(m), ibrutex(m), Daeylar(f), Mcponpin(m) and 225 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.