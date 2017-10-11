₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,893,755 members, 3,847,101 topics. Date: Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at 10:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ (3635 Views)
|Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Onyejemechimere(m): 9:47pm
Davido has reacted to new reports on Tagbo’s death!
The Nigerian singer was invited by the police commissioner for the second time today alongside his friends, who were later detained after Tagbo’s autopsy revealed that he died of asphyxiation, instead of the singer’s crew alleged claims that he died from excess alcohol intake.
Davido who got back, few hours ago, apparently, had this to say;
(Photos below) (https://www.instagram.com/p/BaHwZTUFthL/)
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Onyejemechimere(m): 9:48pm
https://www.lailasblog.com/lies-everywhere-davido-reacts-new-reports-tagbos-death/
cc: Lalasticlala, Missyb3, fynestboi
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by IamOpemipo(m): 9:48pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by majamajic(m): 9:49pm
hmmmm
the mistake there was leaving a drunk guy(weak and sleepy) in a locked up car while at the beach, the car was locked for security reasons which was NOT the best option.
they could have take him along, the fresh beach breeze and loud music could have made him feel better.
I ve seen situations like this..
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by paintworld(m): 9:50pm
ok
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by thinkdip(m): 9:51pm
David what are you saying again?
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Nwaoma198(f): 9:53pm
I talk ham
1 Like
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by wh33z(m): 9:59pm
Onyejemechimere:money good abeg...chai
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Priscy01(f): 10:05pm
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by wh33z(m): 10:08pm
Priscy01:mumu blog
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by steveyoungwealth: 10:09pm
Ok
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by YorubaMuslims: 10:09pm
Davido is ritualist, he must be an indigene of Ogun State
1 Like
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Flashh: 10:09pm
Davido wan turn pastor?
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by bedspread: 10:09pm
Davido nwa Adeleke, Easy..... IF U HANDS ARE CLEAN, No matter how things go or things people say, You will Be Free....
Get Closest to THE KING of kings, JESUS CHRIST. Drop all evils....
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by itsmeurLady(f): 10:10pm
Well let's leave all of it to God
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Factfinder1(f): 10:10pm
Storie
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Factfinder1(f): 10:10pm
Damage control
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Franzinni: 10:11pm
A well choreographed script ...bravo! Bravo!!
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by adetayo234: 10:11pm
majamajic:
You comment like you were there
1 Like
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by BarakOkenny(m): 10:11pm
So, Davido can form DJ HUMILITY, like this?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by ChangetheChange: 10:11pm
Davido 21 gun salutes to u
Clear road for that man
Haters can't bring u down
Dia fada
1 Like
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by alexistaiwo: 10:11pm
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by 12345baba: 10:11pm
Davido come drink cold kunu
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 10:11pm
I just know Davido know about his death
Take it or leave it
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by lilcashking(m): 10:11pm
Pls who is Davido because here in Biafra we dont know him? Somebody Help
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by harffie(m): 10:12pm
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by DJMCOTTY(m): 10:12pm
See wetin shayo dey cause
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by MediumStout(m): 10:12pm
Factfinder1:
Toto dey scratch u
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by drdanny(m): 10:12pm
Asphyxiation is not uncommon in persons who are dead drunk. What the report has not clearly said is WHAT caused the Asphyxiation...
Was it aspiration of his vomit or was he strangled ot was there Oxygen deprivation from either CARBON Monoxide inhalation or suffocation? We need more info...
This is an interesting case
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by HumorMe(m): 10:12pm
the way he talks pisses me off!
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by ToluSuo(m): 10:12pm
h
|Re: Davido Reacts To Reports On Tagbo’s Death: ‘Lies Everywhere’ by Gulderbottle85: 10:13pm
Ok
Ghanaian Actor Van Vicker Collapses On Set : / Re: Celine Dion Is Pregnant / thank you jesus
Viewing this topic: misano(m), Niceboyx4(m), YuceeOoch(f), alexy147(m), dagreatxt(m), AfriAskMen, Dongreat(m), lakesider(m), kenodrill, monteray, shomutuski(m), SirDurkheim, Miketomi, Elbowroom, Fatezee(f), fatymore(f), mileyjay(m), cmooa, ayulaopute, klassd(m), Ademore(m), EmmanuelFaith, Melakuchikala(f), hoyze24(m), chuksey1(m), tirigbosa, wisefizz(m), arukwe123, thirty1(m), fizzy94(m), Hyfer(m), jdluv(f), Denn(m), YmodulusBabe, bedspread, Nnamdiojukwu, imarrpopson, Ribajae(m), deebrain(m), slimshadyl(m), dajx, Stevengerd(m), emerald2014(f), abluck(m), austinosita(m), Gap2020(m), adefmade1(m), beekaf, Softhands(m), d1ckr0man(m), PrinceAlaba(m), NaijaNotryForme(m), jegusj(m), philip7, OMEGA009(m), hifeholuwa(m), heykinzz(m), uzymich, jamarifox(m), seyeoloruntola(m), DatLagboi(m), wunmi590(m), ibksplen(m), swagagolic01, rapheal5(m), adetayo234, Vincintoire007, jdtrends(m), Muckross1122(m), Louis03, finesounds01, Dhortunn(m), Keebee4bowale, Onyejemechimere(m), mourinho, tony1918(m), OyeeMikeJunior(m), gaeul(f), senboy204(m), mumuguyman(m), dosage150(m), dreeze1(m), Momnee, Tosinomoniyi(m), allansie(m), skills50(m), Femochiiiiiiiii(m), SalamRushdie, Bunmiaji, femzey(m), RZArecta(m), stieyven(m), frankman365(m), thinkdip(m), jeftalene(m), Ayatullah(m), HOMOTOYOSI10(m), SquarePants(m), GENIUS18, adeSoft2yk, herdeythoun(f), hayzed004, xmileeasy, Student125(m), mark0020(m), tobilinoP(m), cuteferanmi, Lexusgs430, chillex8, kingthoby1811(m), msquarewld(m), chillychill(f), Zayndot, Shadydamsel(f), pesinfada(m), jasawa, Ukoguike, buty, olive2000, mightyfacts, Sylvia4416, oautycoon(m), Damix007(m), McLove(m), rodrirodri(m), corneli83(m), brownskilo(m), nigelcoop(m), just2endowed, Zionista(m), endofdays, BamideleOJ, MoreWahala, mcversatile(m), leokinguch(m), Tvegas(m), Pasmac14(m), airforcee007, DONFASZY(m), chuchwhite, Xxpress(m), Tush16, Jidecs, ImohWilliams1(m), donjazet(m), saintboogie(m), DeRuggedProf, OPA6IX(m), babadot00(m), FastShipping, kkevin, Agbgift(f), great289(m), weiren(m), ibrutex(m), Daeylar(f), Mcponpin(m) and 225 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27