The Police High Command, Abuja, has said that it was not aware that acting Commissioner of Police, Lagos state Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, had been demoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police. Rather, it affirmed that Edgal remains the state’s CP .



The high command’s position followed a letter from the Police Service Commission, PSC addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, informing that Edgal had been reverted to his former rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police.



The letter which was signed by the commission’s Permanent Secretary, Mr M.F. Istifanus, on behalf of the Chairman, Mr Mike Okiro was titled ‘Withdrawal of Acting appointment: AP 25095 Mohimi D. Edgal and AP. 36665 Aji Ali Janga,



It reads in part: “Our letter with Ref No PS/1924/Vol IX/ dated 22nd August, 2017 conveying the Honourable Chairman’s anticipatory approval for the placement of the above-named officers as Acting Commissioners of Police refers, please.



“The Commission at its 24th Plenary Meeting of 27th and 28th September, 2017, took a decision not to ratify the anticipatory approval.





“The Officers are, therefore, reverted to their substantive rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).”



However, when contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said that Edgal was still the CP Lagos , in acting capacity.



He said: “The PSC has the power to appoint, promote and discipline officers. But they don’t have the power to demote.



They can only demote an officer after the Force disciplinary committee has looked into what the officer has done and then recommend him for discipline. They can only authorize them to authenticate what the Police take to them



In this case acting CP Edgal has not committed any disciplinary offence and the Force disciplinary committee has not recommended him for reduction . They can not demote him and they have no such powers.



They should not go beyond their powers. Nigeria Police Force can exist without PSC but PSC cant exist without NFF. We are not aware of the reduction in power and acting CP Lagos state has not be demoted”, the FPRO stated.



Gbege Everywhere....

NNPC CHIEF VS PETROLEUM MINISTER

NIGERIANS VS PMB

SENATORS VS POLICE

IGP VS PSC

MUSICIANS VS MUSICIANS PALS

ALL IN ONE COUNTRY.....

IT IS WELL OOO 21 Likes

This drama dey sweet my body..

Let's wait for the next move..

Buhari is a big fool.



Do you agree with a like?

Mentcee:

Buhari is a big fool. Lol. What did Buhari do again this time? Lol. What did Buhari do again this time? 5 Likes 1 Share

GoggleB:



Lol. What did Buhari do again this time?

How can a sane person run a confused govt of this magnitude? How can a sane person run a confused govt of this magnitude? 21 Likes

Noted.

Kasala go soon burst!

I heard the egal of a guy is performing well. 2 Likes

Nigeria police is such a funny organisation.

So a body has the power to promote but not to demote.

If I were PSC, I wound promote any Nigerian policeman for the next 10 years 3 Likes

The truth which everybody believes to be the truth might turn out to be not the truth. that can be especially if it comes from Nigerian Police.

Which one is Acting? Sinceeeeee that he has he been in Lagos.

Dude cracked a murder case and this is how they are going to pay him in return? So Pathetic. 3 Likes 1 Share

SHAKABOOM:

I heard the egal of a guy is performing well. So far he is, Look at how the Tagbo case was handled. I have a feeling "theywhomustnotbenamed" have a hand in this demoting nonsense. So far he is, Look at how the Tagbo case was handled. I have a feeling "theywhomustnotbenamed" have a hand in this demoting nonsense. 7 Likes

meforyou1:

Nigeria police is such a funny organisation.

So a body has the power to promote but not to demote.

If I were PSC, I wound promote any Nigerian policeman for the next 10 years What was his offense for PSC to demote him too What was his offense for PSC to demote him too

GoggleB:



What was his offense for PSC to demote him too that's not d question. The question is - how can u say a body that has the power to discipline and to promote, doesn't have d power to demote? that's not d question. The question is - how can u say a body that has the power to discipline and to promote, doesn't have d power to demote? 1 Like

The guy is doing a great job and Ambode is proud of him. Why should old Okiro be causing confusion?

Useless confused n cursed government

Hmm

i think the acting commissioner should be prepared to vacate the office same way the former was transfered because of him.

Buhari's regime is very lawless. The PSC has the final say and the IGP has no power to appoint any senior officer without the approval of the PSC! So since the PSC did not approve the appointment, they should revert back to their original ranks. 3 Likes 1 Share

oshe11:

Is that not simple enough...... Fools, he was not demoted. The anticipatory approval was not granted so he reverts to substantive position he occupied.Is that not simple enough...... 2 Likes 1 Share

Mentcee:





How can a sane person run a confused govt of this magnitude? Who voted for him? Who voted for him?

Foodforthought:



So? How does this relate to the topic? read number 3 read number 3

meforyou1:

that's not d question. The question is - how can u say a body that has the power to discipline and to promote, doesn't have d power to demote? Me sef wonder O. Is demotion not a form of discipline?

Meanwhile, PSC should tell us what Edgal's offense was. An offense that warranted the demotion of a senior officer. Such offense must be heavier than his achievements that earned him promotion few weeks ago. Me sef wonder O. Is demotion not a form of discipline?Meanwhile, PSC should tell us what Edgal's offense was. An offense that warranted the demotion of a senior officer. Such offense must be heavier than his achievements that earned him promotion few weeks ago. 2 Likes

there is a serious power play going on in this country and we all know who the actor is .............i knew all along something was wrong with the police force when the former cp fatai owoseni initially refuse to leave the position couple with the various allegation against the IG by the senator