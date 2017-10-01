₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by GoggleB(m): 6:31pm
Edgal remains acting CP Lagos- Police High command says PSC has no power to demote senior officer.
The Police High Command, Abuja, has said that it was not aware that acting Commissioner of Police, Lagos state Police Command, Imohimi Edgal, had been demoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police. Rather, it affirmed that Edgal remains the state’s CP .
The high command’s position followed a letter from the Police Service Commission, PSC addressed to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, informing that Edgal had been reverted to his former rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police.
The letter which was signed by the commission’s Permanent Secretary, Mr M.F. Istifanus, on behalf of the Chairman, Mr Mike Okiro was titled ‘Withdrawal of Acting appointment: AP 25095 Mohimi D. Edgal and AP. 36665 Aji Ali Janga,
It reads in part: “Our letter with Ref No PS/1924/Vol IX/ dated 22nd August, 2017 conveying the Honourable Chairman’s anticipatory approval for the placement of the above-named officers as Acting Commissioners of Police refers, please.
“The Commission at its 24th Plenary Meeting of 27th and 28th September, 2017, took a decision not to ratify the anticipatory approval.
“The Officers are, therefore, reverted to their substantive rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).”
However, when contacted, the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, a Chief Superintendent of Police, said that Edgal was still the CP Lagos , in acting capacity.
He said: “The PSC has the power to appoint, promote and discipline officers. But they don’t have the power to demote.
They can only demote an officer after the Force disciplinary committee has looked into what the officer has done and then recommend him for discipline. They can only authorize them to authenticate what the Police take to them
In this case acting CP Edgal has not committed any disciplinary offence and the Force disciplinary committee has not recommended him for reduction . They can not demote him and they have no such powers.
They should not go beyond their powers. Nigeria Police Force can exist without PSC but PSC cant exist without NFF. We are not aware of the reduction in power and acting CP Lagos state has not be demoted”, the FPRO stated.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/10/edgal-remains-acting-cp-lagos-police-high-command/amp/
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by bedspread: 6:33pm
Gbege Everywhere....
NNPC CHIEF VS PETROLEUM MINISTER
NIGERIANS VS PMB
SENATORS VS POLICE
IGP VS PSC
MUSICIANS VS MUSICIANS PALS
ALL IN ONE COUNTRY.....
IT IS WELL OOO
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by GoggleB(m): 6:33pm
This drama dey sweet my body..
Let's wait for the next move..
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by Mentcee(m): 6:40pm
Buhari is a big fool.
Do you agree with a like?
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by GoggleB(m): 6:41pm
Mentcee:Lol. What did Buhari do again this time?
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by Mentcee(m): 6:42pm
GoggleB:
How can a sane person run a confused govt of this magnitude?
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by madridguy(m): 6:45pm
Noted.
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by oake(m): 6:48pm
Kasala go soon burst!
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by SHAKABOOM: 6:58pm
I heard the egal of a guy is performing well.
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by meforyou1(m): 7:05pm
Nigeria police is such a funny organisation.
So a body has the power to promote but not to demote.
If I were PSC, I wound promote any Nigerian policeman for the next 10 years
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by Spylord48: 7:20pm
The truth which everybody believes to be the truth might turn out to be not the truth. that can be especially if it comes from Nigerian Police.
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by AryaSand(f): 7:31pm
Which one is Acting? Sinceeeeee that he has he been in Lagos.
Dude cracked a murder case and this is how they are going to pay him in return? So Pathetic.
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by AryaSand(f): 7:33pm
SHAKABOOM:So far he is, Look at how the Tagbo case was handled. I have a feeling "theywhomustnotbenamed" have a hand in this demoting nonsense.
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by GoggleB(m): 7:43pm
meforyou1:What was his offense for PSC to demote him too
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by meforyou1(m): 8:20pm
GoggleB:that's not d question. The question is - how can u say a body that has the power to discipline and to promote, doesn't have d power to demote?
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by nairavsdollars: 9:03pm
The guy is doing a great job and Ambode is proud of him. Why should old Okiro be causing confusion?
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by steveyoungwealth: 9:04pm
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by pasol4real(m): 9:04pm
Useless confused n cursed government
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by kay29000(m): 9:05pm
Hmm
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by zionwinn: 9:06pm
i think the acting commissioner should be prepared to vacate the office same way the former was transfered because of him.
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by Alexkene(m): 9:06pm
Buhari's regime is very lawless. The PSC has the final say and the IGP has no power to appoint any senior officer without the approval of the PSC! So since the PSC did not approve the appointment, they should revert back to their original ranks.
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by oshe11(m): 9:07pm
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by DonDemu: 9:07pm
who cares?
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by Foodforthought(m): 9:07pm
Bloggers sef
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by Mopolchi: 9:07pm
Okay
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by Foodforthought(m): 9:08pm
oshe11:So? How does this relate to the topic?
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by iswallker(m): 9:08pm
Fools, he was not demoted. The anticipatory approval was not granted so he reverts to substantive position he occupied.
Is that not simple enough......
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by Foodforthought(m): 9:11pm
Mentcee:Who voted for him?
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by oshe11(m): 9:12pm
Foodforthought:read number 3
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by Protein0: 9:12pm
meforyou1:Me sef wonder O. Is demotion not a form of discipline?
Meanwhile, PSC should tell us what Edgal's offense was. An offense that warranted the demotion of a senior officer. Such offense must be heavier than his achievements that earned him promotion few weeks ago.
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by wisino1(m): 9:13pm
there is a serious power play going on in this country and we all know who the actor is .............i knew all along something was wrong with the police force when the former cp fatai owoseni initially refuse to leave the position couple with the various allegation against the IG by the senator
|Re: Edgal Remains Acting CP Lagos- Police High Command by kolexy(m): 9:15pm
GoggleB:
He wasn't demoted, I think PSC did not approve his promotion in the first place.
