Below is what he shared on Facebook;



Commissioner Of Misinformation Disapproves Government Propaganda On Monkeypox, People Should Go About Eating Monkey I'm Cooking Already. Boil To Temperature Of 100Degrees. Use Monkey tail Kaikai To Step Down The Peppersoup.



Despite the fear which the Monkey Pox virus has instilled in some Nigerians especially those in the affected regions such as Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, a Port-Harcourt based man identified as Vure Kingsley, seems not to be deterred as he killed and cooked some monkeys which he used in preparing pepper soup. According to him, the meal was eaten with a local herbal concoction known as Monkey tail.

Below is what he shared on Facebook;

I see death around the corner ---2Pac 28 Likes 2 Shares

Oh my Lord





Meanwhile the Headies award goes to Afonjeezy. Ogun state chapter for bagging 7 heads. 25 Likes 2 Shares

Food is ready. Something must kill a man. 9 Likes

nice one man.....eat it nd infect dos around u with any virus jawe......is sha nt my pipu 1 Like

is trying to bring it to dis side again?? What a world we leaving in... I left akwa ibom coz of monkey pox... Came into port harcourt to have peace of mind... Nw one IDIOT!!is trying to bring it to dis side again?? 32 Likes

What a time to be alive 1 Like

Please Op give me a taste of it. I have never tasted a monkey meat before.

He should be arrested for trying to jeopardise the health of those around 4 Likes

Afriifa:

I see death around the corner ---2Pac Monkey pox had a 1% fatality rate. Nigga aint dying from that meal, he will just end up ugly AF Monkey pox had a 1% fatality rate. Nigga aint dying from that meal, he will just end up ugly AF 8 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44:



Monkey pox had a 1% fatality rate. Nigga aint dying from that meal, he will just end up ugly AF Let me just listen to my Osadebe song or King Dr Robert Ebizimor. I am tired of hearing monkey Let me just listen to my Osadebe song or King Dr Robert Ebizimor. I am tired of hearing monkey

rerhji:

come again

Shey dem say monkey dey taste like human being sef. I go like chop one, make I know as the other one dey taste.

Loading Monkey poss !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Chop am jare Chop am jare

That's how death will just be going on its own jejely n all these South South people will just be looking for it's trouble. 1 Like 1 Share





When he goes down innocent "village people" will be accused! Poverty of the mind!When he goes down innocent "village people" will be accused!

Chai monkey pox... 1 Like

Monkey dey for PH?

monkey man

1 Like





We seriously need wildlife protection laws in this Country... We seriously need wildlife protection laws in this Country... 2 Likes

Chai!

To hell with monkey pox 1 Like

Why kill your progenitor? 1 Like

I don't give a Bleep