Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 2:28pm
Despite the fear which the Monkey Pox virus has instilled in some Nigerians especially those in the affected regions such as Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, a Port-Harcourt based man identified as Vure Kingsley, seems not to be deterred as he killed and cooked some monkeys which he used in preparing pepper soup. According to him, the meal was eaten with a local herbal concoction known as Monkey tail.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
Commissioner Of Misinformation Disapproves Government Propaganda On Monkeypox, People Should Go About Eating Monkey I'm Cooking Already. Boil To Temperature Of 100Degrees. Use Monkey tail Kaikai To Step Down The Peppersoup.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/man-kills-monkey-to-prepare-pepper-soup-in-port-harcourt.html
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 2:29pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by Afriifa(m): 2:30pm
I see death around the corner ---2Pac
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by fuckerstard: 2:31pm
Oh my Lord
Meanwhile the Headies award goes to Afonjeezy. Ogun state chapter for bagging 7 heads.
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by muykem: 2:32pm
Food is ready. Something must kill a man.
9 Likes
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by rerhji(m): 2:32pm
nice one man.....eat it nd infect dos around u with any virus jawe......is sha nt my pipu
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by Tinnytony24(m): 2:37pm
What a world we leaving in... I left akwa ibom coz of monkey pox... Came into port harcourt to have peace of mind... Nw one IDIOT!! is trying to bring it to dis side again??
32 Likes
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by BreezyCB(m): 2:39pm
What a time to be alive
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by Ndlistic(m): 2:40pm
Please Op give me a taste of it. I have never tasted a monkey meat before.
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by SalamRushdie: 2:42pm
He should be arrested for trying to jeopardise the health of those around
4 Likes
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by Mynd44: 2:42pm
Afriifa:Monkey pox had a 1% fatality rate. Nigga aint dying from that meal, he will just end up ugly AF
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by Afriifa(m): 2:44pm
Mynd44:Let me just listen to my Osadebe song or King Dr Robert Ebizimor. I am tired of hearing monkey
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by EliteBiz: 2:46pm
rerhji:
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by DanseMacabre(m): 2:50pm
Shey dem say monkey dey taste like human being sef. I go like chop one, make I know as the other one dey taste.
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by maxiuc(m): 5:28pm
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by sammyj: 5:28pm
Loading Monkey poss !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by Oloripelebe: 5:28pm
Chop am jare
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by Gbadegesin19(m): 5:28pm
That's how death will just be going on its own jejely n all these South South people will just be looking for it's trouble.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by Pavore9: 5:29pm
Poverty of the mind!
When he goes down innocent "village people" will be accused!
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by cutedharmee(f): 5:29pm
Chai monkey pox...
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by cardoctor(m): 5:29pm
Monkey dey for PH?
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by Bari22(m): 5:29pm
monkey man
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by VIPERVENOM(m): 5:29pm
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by jashar(f): 5:30pm
We seriously need wildlife protection laws in this Country...
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by Newbiee: 5:30pm
Chai!
To hell with monkey pox
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by Deprofessional(m): 5:30pm
Why kill your progenitor?
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by Trigga001: 5:30pm
I don't give a Bleep
|Re: Man Kills Monkeys In Port-Harcourt, Uses Them To Prepare Pepper Soup. Photos by Nawteemaxie(m): 5:30pm
My elders use to say "Dog wey wan die, no dey hear im master whistle..."
Come OP, eazi dat thing in dah cup that ya calling pepper soup?
