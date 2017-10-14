Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / A Woman Has My Dad Under Control (5430 Views)

My Dad Gave N3m To His Boss' Wife To Buy Vehicle For Him, Now He's Dead / My Dad Cheated On My Mum Before She Died And He's Still Doing It / My Dad Wishes Me Death, Please Help (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Pls nairalanders i feel like my dad is under some kind of charm from a lady is there a way to undo that charm



pls u should help suggest what i can do to help him as my family is on a verge of collapsing



Mods pls help push to FP 1 Like 2 Shares

Go and see a strong pastor that does miracles and crusades,not the ones that only know how to preach... 2 Likes 2 Shares

eezeribe:

OK pls help a brother here pls;( pls help a brother here pls;(

Use hammer nakam for head, him brain go reset and the charm go comot.....thank me later

Sorry I meant anointing oil and prayers 25 Likes 1 Share

You can only fight this kind of battle on your knees.



























Pray hard! 21 Likes 2 Shares

EuroBoy007:

Use hammer nakam for head, him brain go reset and the charm go comot.....thank me later

Sorry I meant anointing oil and prayers

thanks bro but we not the really spiritual type thanks bro but we not the really spiritual type 1 Like

emerged01:

You can only fight this kind of battle on your knees.



























Pray hard!



okay bro okay bro

Your dad is probably not under any spell. He's probably doing that cos the lady is giving him mind blowing sex (some men can be very silly) or he's infatuated at his age. Just tell your mum to divorce him ASAP if she can't handle his cheating ass, no woman deserve a cheating partner. 25 Likes 1 Share

Peachess:

Your dad is probably not under any spell. He's probably doing that cos the lady is giving him mind blowing sex (some men can be very silly) or he's infatuated at his age. Just tell your mum to divorce him ASAP if she can't handle his cheating ass, no woman deserve a cheating partner.

i suspect that as much but this marriage is over 21yrs and i dont want one stupid lady that didnt go through thick with us to now comman scatter the marriage i suspect that as much but this marriage is over 21yrs and i dont want one stupid lady that didnt go through thick with us to now comman scatter the marriage

Peachess:

Your dad is probably not under any spell. He's probably doing that cos the lady is giving him mind blowing sex (some men can be very silly) or he's infatuated at his age. Just tell your mum to divorce him ASAP if she can't handle his cheating ass, no woman deserve a cheating partner.

what do you suggest i do to break their bond what do you suggest i do to break their bond

Lala pls help push to front page

Sheun001:





i suspect that as much but this marriage is over 21yrs and i dont want one stupid lady that didnt go through thick with us to now comman scatter the marriage I really feel sorry for you guys tho. He'll reap what he sowed later. When the kids start taking care of only their mum when they're financially stable they'll start crying wolf. You've how painful it is, don't do that to any lady when it's your turn sha . I really feel sorry for you guys tho. He'll reap what he sowed later. When the kids start taking care of only their mum when they're financially stable they'll start crying wolf. You've how painful it is, don't do that to any lady when it's your turn sha . 3 Likes

Peachess:



I really feel sorry for you guys tho. He'll reap what he sowed later. When the kids start taking care of only their mum when they're financially stable they'll start crying wolf. You've how painful it is, don't do that to any lady when it's your turn sha .

i wont ever do that i suspected the lady since the 1st time i saw her i wont ever do that i suspected the lady since the 1st time i saw her

Sheun001:





what do you suggest i do to break their bond You all should show him love, make home conducive and happy for him to stay. Tell your mum to dress sexy and stuffs like that, make him jealous if she can. And try to show him he is not the only one out there, she's not dependent on him while still showing love. One way to make someone change is showing them love while they're hurting you. If they have conscience, they'll stop. You all should show him love, make home conducive and happy for him to stay. Tell your mum to dress sexy and stuffs like that, make him jealous if she can. And try to show him he is not the only one out there, she's not dependent on him while still showing love. One way to make someone change is showing them love while they're hurting you. If they have conscience, they'll stop. 1 Like

Peachess:



You all should show him love, make home conducive and happy for him to stay. Tell your mum to dress sexy and stuffs like that, make him jealous if she can. And try to show him he is not the only one out there, she's not dependent on him while still showing love. One way to make someone change is showing them love while they're hurting you. If they have conscience, they'll stop.

but do you think he'll change like that cause the way i see things he might not cuz that woman is diabolical but do you think he'll change like that cause the way i see things he might not cuz that woman is diabolical

Sheun001:





but do you think he'll change like that cause the way i see things he might not cuz that woman is diabolical That I don't know. Just be strong, your mum will need. That I don't know. Just be strong, your mum will need. 1 Like

Peachess:

That I don't know. Just be strong, your mum will need. okay thanks okay thanks

Why can't you call your dad mam to man and ask him what makes him change to the family. He might be happy to exchange some words with you. 2 Likes

nifemi25:

Why can't you call your dad mam to man and ask him what makes him change to the family. He might be happy to exchange some words with you.

i dont think he'll tell me

he'll just deny it and pretend like nothin is wrong i dont think he'll tell mehe'll just deny it and pretend like nothin is wrong

Your dad isn't under any spell. Your dad is only being a man.

When men cheat, they claim they were charmed, snatched, or pushed out by their wives. Only una!!!



Call him and talk to him. Only your dad can undo the 'charm'. 8 Likes 1 Share

Sheun001:





but do you think he'll change like that cause the way i see things he might not cuz that woman is diabolical





what makes you think that the woman in question is diabolical? what makes you think that the woman in question is diabolical?

pocohantas:

Your dad isn't under any spell. Your dad is only being a man.

Na only una dem dey use spell on.

Na una them dey snatch.



Call him and talk to him. Only your dad can undo the 'charm'.

hmmm okay but this is a man i've known for 17yrs and nothing like this has ever happened even women who try to seduce him

he do push them away and narrate the incident to my mum i dont now understand what's going on now;( hmmm okay but this is a man i've known for 17yrs and nothing like this has ever happened even women who try to seduce himhe do push them away and narrate the incident to my mum i dont now understand what's going on now;(

uboma:







what makes you think that the woman in question is diabolical? read my above response read my above response

Prayer answereth all things.....have u tried praying?

I don't think he was charmed, he is just not interested in the marriage any more.

I hope your mum is financially independent, because a bigger storm may be on

its way. 5 Likes

@ OP, is your dad still performing his duty and responsibility as the head of the family?

If yes,then allow the old man to enjoy his life to the fullest. Your dad need a young blood to refresh.



Well, if you're sure the woman charmed him, let me know if you are a Muslim then I will tell you what to read to neutralize the charm Insha Allah your dad will come back to his senses. 3 Likes

emerged01:

You can only fight this kind of battle on your knees.



























Pray hard! 2 Likes

Sheun001:

Pls nairalanders i feel like my dad is under some kind of charm from a lady is there a way to undo that charm



pls u should help suggest what i can do to help him as my family is on a verge of collapsing



Mods pls help push to FP

Your dad has gotten some good pvssy Your dad has gotten some good pvssy 2 Likes 1 Share

Sheun001:

Pls nairalanders i feel like my dad is under some kind of charm from a lady is there a way to undo that charm



pls u should help suggest what i can do to help him as my family is on a verge of collapsing



Mods pls help push to FP Feelings first of all do not cumulate into evidence. U didn't say if there was anyone u knew of whom Ur dad was into and what exactly his actions are which had led to the supposed collapse. Since we don't know what exactly Ur experience is, how do u expect us to advise u? Feelings first of all do not cumulate into evidence. U didn't say if there was anyone u knew of whom Ur dad was into and what exactly his actions are which had led to the supposed collapse. Since we don't know what exactly Ur experience is, how do u expect us to advise u? 1 Like

Sheun001:





i suspect that as much but this marriage is over 21yrs and i dont want one stupid lady that didnt go through thick with us to now comman scatter the marriage

You dad is the one scattering the marriage not the 'stupid' woman.



The same way he chased them away before he should have done so now

That you dad hasn't done such before doesn't mean he can't start now.



Can you talk to your dad about this? If you canTry You dad is the one scattering the marriage not the 'stupid' woman.The same way he chased them away before he should have done so nowThat you dad hasn't done such before doesn't mean he can't start now.Can you talk to your dad about this? If you canTry 1 Like

Did you say, she charmed your Dad?





Well, I advise you pray





Check my signature