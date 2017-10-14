₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Sheun001(m): 6:30am
Pls nairalanders i feel like my dad is under some kind of charm from a lady is there a way to undo that charm
pls u should help suggest what i can do to help him as my family is on a verge of collapsing
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by eezeribe(m): 6:32am
Go and see a strong pastor that does miracles and crusades,not the ones that only know how to preach...
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Sheun001(m): 6:34am
eezeribe:pls help a brother here pls;(
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by EuroBoy007(m): 6:39am
Use hammer nakam for head, him brain go reset and the charm go comot.....thank me later
Sorry I meant anointing oil and prayers
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by emerged01(m): 6:40am
You can only fight this kind of battle on your knees.
Pray hard!
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Sheun001(m): 6:42am
EuroBoy007:
thanks bro but we not the really spiritual type
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Sheun001(m): 6:46am
emerged01:
okay bro
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Peachess(f): 6:55am
Your dad is probably not under any spell. He's probably doing that cos the lady is giving him mind blowing sex (some men can be very silly) or he's infatuated at his age. Just tell your mum to divorce him ASAP if she can't handle his cheating ass, no woman deserve a cheating partner.
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Sheun001(m): 6:59am
Peachess:
i suspect that as much but this marriage is over 21yrs and i dont want one stupid lady that didnt go through thick with us to now comman scatter the marriage
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Sheun001(m): 7:00am
Peachess:
what do you suggest i do to break their bond
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Sheun001(m): 7:02am
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Peachess(f): 7:05am
Sheun001:I really feel sorry for you guys tho. He'll reap what he sowed later. When the kids start taking care of only their mum when they're financially stable they'll start crying wolf. You've how painful it is, don't do that to any lady when it's your turn sha .
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Sheun001(m): 7:07am
Peachess:
i wont ever do that i suspected the lady since the 1st time i saw her
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Peachess(f): 7:11am
Sheun001:You all should show him love, make home conducive and happy for him to stay. Tell your mum to dress sexy and stuffs like that, make him jealous if she can. And try to show him he is not the only one out there, she's not dependent on him while still showing love. One way to make someone change is showing them love while they're hurting you. If they have conscience, they'll stop.
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Sheun001(m): 7:16am
Peachess:
but do you think he'll change like that cause the way i see things he might not cuz that woman is diabolical
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Peachess(f): 7:23am
Sheun001:That I don't know. Just be strong, your mum will need.
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Sheun001(m): 7:26am
Peachess:okay thanks
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by nifemi25(m): 7:30am
Why can't you call your dad mam to man and ask him what makes him change to the family. He might be happy to exchange some words with you.
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Sheun001(m): 7:34am
nifemi25:
i dont think he'll tell me
he'll just deny it and pretend like nothin is wrong
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by pocohantas(f): 8:58am
Your dad isn't under any spell. Your dad is only being a man.
When men cheat, they claim they were charmed, snatched, or pushed out by their wives. Only una!!!
Call him and talk to him. Only your dad can undo the 'charm'.
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by uboma(m): 9:29am
Sheun001:
what makes you think that the woman in question is diabolical?
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Sheun001(m): 9:41am
pocohantas:
hmmm okay but this is a man i've known for 17yrs and nothing like this has ever happened even women who try to seduce him
he do push them away and narrate the incident to my mum i dont now understand what's going on now;(
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Sheun001(m): 9:42am
uboma:read my above response
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by amiibaby: 10:39am
Prayer answereth all things.....have u tried praying?
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by ivolt: 10:40am
I don't think he was charmed, he is just not interested in the marriage any more.
I hope your mum is financially independent, because a bigger storm may be on
its way.
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by madridguy(m): 10:40am
@ OP, is your dad still performing his duty and responsibility as the head of the family?
If yes,then allow the old man to enjoy his life to the fullest. Your dad need a young blood to refresh.
Well, if you're sure the woman charmed him, let me know if you are a Muslim then I will tell you what to read to neutralize the charm Insha Allah your dad will come back to his senses.
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Firefire(m): 10:40am
emerged01:
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by hahnsmall: 10:40am
Sheun001:
Your dad has gotten some good pvssy
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Apina(m): 10:40am
Sheun001:Feelings first of all do not cumulate into evidence. U didn't say if there was anyone u knew of whom Ur dad was into and what exactly his actions are which had led to the supposed collapse. Since we don't know what exactly Ur experience is, how do u expect us to advise u?
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Daeylar(f): 10:40am
Sheun001:
You dad is the one scattering the marriage not the 'stupid' woman.
The same way he chased them away before he should have done so now
That you dad hasn't done such before doesn't mean he can't start now.
Can you talk to your dad about this? If you canTry
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by JoshMedia(m): 10:40am
Did you say, she charmed your Dad?
Well, I advise you pray
Check my signature
|Re: A Woman Has My Dad Under Control by Ifyx(m): 10:40am
@OP, I suggest u state your dad's case more explicitly so that we can know how best to proffer solutions.
