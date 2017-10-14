Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) (9214 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uf0QRU0m8X0



"We no go spend money like drunken sailor, like the way they did before, we only need money for the administration of your campaign"





Lol "We no go spend money like drunken sailor, like the way they did before, we only need money for the administration of your campaign"Lol 5 Likes 3 Shares





tumababa:

ayo DELE fayose for president. Stop dreaming Lol 2 Likes

.



The demon that is eating fried rice



The vampire that is drinking juice. Baba iyaboThe demon that is eating fried riceThe vampire that is drinking juice. 19 Likes 1 Share

Funny though 1 Like

hummm-hmmm

More of a subtle campaign for young people to be activley involved in politics 20 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala

ok na

Cacawa2:



I can't see the insult on GEJ here. Sailors are generally stereotyped to be drunkards. We should be more responsible with what we type. What you wrote there can breed bad blood. I can't see the insult on GEJ here. Sailors are generally stereotyped to be drunkards. We should be more responsible with what we type. What you wrote there can breed bad blood. 5 Likes 1 Share

DoTheNeedful:







I can't see the insult on GEJ here. Sailors are generally stereotyped to be drunkards. We should be more responsible with what we type. What you wrote there can breed bad blood. so which sailor do you know that spent so much money on his campaign before, aside the one spent on the actual campaign events?



Please let's be honest



He clearly said "Like they did before" so which sailor do you know that spent so much money on his campaign before, aside the one spent on the actual campaign events?Please let's be honestHe clearly said "Like they did before" 1 Like 1 Share

His shrieking voice was very annoying. He is worse than a clown. 7 Likes

Cacawa2:

so which sailor do you know that spent so much money on his campaign before, aside the one spent on the actual campaign events?



Please let's be honest



He clearly said "Like they did before"

So, GEJ was the only presidential candidate that spent so much money? People try so much in Nigeria to highlight things that can heat up the society. So, GEJ was the only presidential candidate that spent so much money? People try so much in Nigeria to highlight things that can heat up the society. 5 Likes

Baba iyabo the comedian.

DoTheNeedful:





So, GEJ was the only presidential candidate that spend so much money? People try so much in Nigeria to highlight things that can heat up the society. your thinking is rare bro and I do agree with you. but trust me, most guys are just gonna call you names your thinking is rare bro and I do agree with you. but trust me, most guys are just gonna call you names 5 Likes

DoTheNeedful:





So, GEJ was the only presidential candidate that spend so much money? People try so much in Nigeria to highlight things that can heat up the society.

Okay, who else could he have been referring to?



Yar'adua?

Himself?

Shagari?

Or Balewa?



Lol Okay, who else could he have been referring to?Yar'adua?Himself?Shagari?Or Balewa?Lol 2 Likes

Good for him

Has he ever been more serious?

Old men everyone blocking the younger generation from possessing their possessions





Lol

Enough said..

When will Jonathan do his own comedy skit

Good for baba



This one dem leave politics enter this one....



That means we are almost finished...

The END will come when they become clergymen and Imams......and start selling Spiritual Soap and Water to Nigerians..... This one dem leave politics enter this one....That means we are almost finished...The END will come when they become clergymen and Imams......and start selling Spiritual Soap and Water to Nigerians..... 4 Likes

My favorite presido 1 Like

Is Dele momodu coming

I see an early campaign poster

Inec take note 1 Like





Not bad, more of a message than joke.



2 Likes

abdelrahman:

Baba iyabo .



The demon that is eating fried rice



The vampire that is drinking juice. Ebora to n je chesse balls Ebora to n je chesse balls 3 Likes

You have to give it to obasanjo....he has charisma! 2 Likes

baba iyabo

I don't usually comment again , I just like to read and watch ... Youth always criticised everything .... 2 Likes 1 Share