₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,414 members, 3,852,810 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 08:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) (9214 Views)
Falana Knocks Obasanjo, Attacks Jonathan / Another Photo Of GEJ In Masai Mara,kenya / Corruption Probe: GEJ In Secret Meeting With PMB - Sahara Reporters (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by Cacawa2: 4:33pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uf0QRU0m8X0
"We no go spend money like drunken sailor, like the way they did before, we only need money for the administration of your campaign"
Lol
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by Cacawa2: 4:33pm
Lol
tumababa:
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by abdelrahman: 4:35pm
Baba iyabo.
The demon that is eating fried rice
The vampire that is drinking juice.
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by PapaBaby: 4:38pm
Funny though
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by ahnaija: 4:39pm
hummm-hmmm
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by FortifiedCity: 4:42pm
More of a subtle campaign for young people to be activley involved in politics
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by Cacawa2: 4:45pm
Lalasticlala
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by temitemi1(m): 4:50pm
ok na
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by DoTheNeedful: 4:51pm
Cacawa2:
I can't see the insult on GEJ here. Sailors are generally stereotyped to be drunkards. We should be more responsible with what we type. What you wrote there can breed bad blood.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by Cacawa2: 4:58pm
DoTheNeedful:so which sailor do you know that spent so much money on his campaign before, aside the one spent on the actual campaign events?
Please let's be honest
He clearly said "Like they did before"
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by gbosaa(m): 6:10pm
His shrieking voice was very annoying. He is worse than a clown.
7 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by DoTheNeedful: 6:10pm
Cacawa2:
So, GEJ was the only presidential candidate that spent so much money? People try so much in Nigeria to highlight things that can heat up the society.
5 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by crackhouse(m): 6:16pm
Baba iyabo the comedian.
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by vickylincon(m): 6:44pm
DoTheNeedful:your thinking is rare bro and I do agree with you. but trust me, most guys are just gonna call you names
5 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by Cacawa2: 7:02pm
DoTheNeedful:
Okay, who else could he have been referring to?
Yar'adua?
Himself?
Shagari?
Or Balewa?
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by eleojo23: 7:17pm
Good for him
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by simplemach(m): 7:17pm
Has he ever been more serious?
Old men everyone blocking the younger generation from possessing their possessions
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by donblade85555(m): 7:18pm
Na waoo....Naija politicians dor dae do comedy? dem dor tire to dae theif money?
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit
www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by Uhomanbulus110(f): 7:18pm
Lol
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by Xanduleen: 7:18pm
Enough said..
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by brainpulse: 7:19pm
When will Jonathan do his own comedy skit
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by Oceemo(m): 7:22pm
Good for baba
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by EVILFOREST: 7:24pm
This one dem leave politics enter this one....
That means we are almost finished...
The END will come when they become clergymen and Imams......and start selling Spiritual Soap and Water to Nigerians.....
4 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by Proffdada: 7:24pm
My favorite presido
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by Roseey0(f): 7:26pm
Is Dele momodu coming
I see an early campaign poster
Inec take note
1 Like
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by HottestFire: 7:27pm
Not bad, more of a message than joke.
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by femi4: 7:27pm
abdelrahman:Ebora to n je chesse balls
3 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by sucess001(m): 7:28pm
You have to give it to obasanjo....he has charisma!
2 Likes
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by gebest: 7:28pm
baba iyabo
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by easyfem: 7:29pm
I don't usually comment again , I just like to read and watch ... Youth always criticised everything ....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obasanjo In Dele's Comedy Skit "Mr President" (Video) by iammo(m): 7:29pm
Nice one sir, at 80 still with some sense of humor. I hope these kingmakers can support a young man for 2019. Someone who is agile, understand world economics, creative with policies and above all good administrative manager of a country like nigeria
It Is Official: El-rufai & Ribadu Can Enjoy Passport Services, Yar'adua Now Says / Rebranding Nigeria / Do Corrupt Nigerian Politicians Need Psychiatric Treatment?
Viewing this topic: glingev(m), emuosky, Judgenot, mahkanjuh, maestro2000(m), TangoAlpha, yomifoster, fordible(m), feyiad12(f), Realfitbody, osayuwamwen(m), Gafano(m), barapistis(m), Lokoyen(m), octoroon, gasperkoya(m), oluwasegun007(m), DonManuel01(m), onotiemoria(m), LVStone(m), electron, absong6523, Totalman1(m), originally(m), adeshina86, mumAAA, jauntty, ngcars(m), Bestrides, Jotter, Daniel058(m), BLINGZ88, kokoA(m), Omofunaab2, quinnboy, paragon40(m), chy200(f), ahmstrng(m), TJ18(m), gGGODDd(m), Fjsand, LaideOyebade, imstrong1, Physicist(m), Kaymercury(m), donsola(m), emyddon, IronFist(m), omoidunnu, MedKen, Jubril4194, Ola5TP(m), Oluwtoying(m), phrezzz, StainlessH(m), Maxcole, carsonchuks(m), noeloge82(m), Mrjo(m), emperor94(m), princemartinsG(m), gwekes2, pavana, VirtuesEmpire(f), mikeslim(m), Muckross1122(m), Joseunlimited(f), joeNL, DanielPop(m), Wongiwaynes(m), yeyerolling, testify, gistsky, malenko01(m), MzYemmy, Cacawa2, jodeci01, skedman(m), joelfm(m), nonesense, drey22(m), ddonolu, bigdot1759(m), DSoj(m), bigfather(m), genghiskhan007(m), G8Arthur(m), papoose180(m), akpur1(m), DiegoNakel(m), Deblow, tescoman90, veeceesynergy, Slymonster(m), toyoC1(f), Brillantman, sola12(m), Daysun55, kunty, interfig, MizMyColi(f), TourismMan(m), matthew4grace(m), musajohn80, 1nigeriamyfoot, Elthugnificent(m), cletusjnr(m), Enisky, leffects(m), Nerosoft19(m), Harrisee(m), KaptainAfrika, giusjr(m), Jones4190, Nukilia, vickychris, lifefaith(m), animasaun, shawwal1(m), edyfa(f), Naijaphobia, ezebrightike, Mickybricks, Vutseck(m), ItchingPreek(m), nuesmann(m), Chaquil, paullo240, Zionprincess(f), phemswag, Ismcandy(m), dailynaijanews(m), omolayomi06(m), misterkay(m), dealslip(f), Newgistnow, Rawlings120(m), Huzzie, Niwdog(m), tega10, koolmoore(m), tumababa(m), femi1410(m), olajideolajire(m), UltimateBlogger, proffemi, pinkpebbles(f), cristianisraeli, McGg(m), yahuyahu, zicocards(m), Zealous2710(m), MagnaB, COFOLAND(m) and 170 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29