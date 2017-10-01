Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) (15155 Views)

Hope Uzodinma's Twin Daughters Wed In Abuja (Photos) / PHOTOS: Akinwunmi Adeshina, Audu Ogbeh And Amina Mohammed At #cop22nigeria / Bola Tinubu's Son, Seyi To Wed In Milan (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos below





Source: Owuno Ogbeh,son of Minister for Agriculture,Audu Ogbeh, tied the knot with his bae Jadeisola Oshikoya at International Conference Centre Abuja.Guests at the event include Governor Ortom of Benue state,his Deputy and wife Engr. Benson and Justice Mary Abounu,NASS members,ministers and others.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/photos-from-traditional-wedding-of-audu.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

Observing

See the odensi governor



I mean ortom 1 Like

HAPPY MARRIED LIFE....

Put BABA GOD FIRST IN UR UNION

Live in Peace

Stay Together 12 Likes

Happy married life!













she loves me but I don't like her shape? way out? 3 Likes

Happy married life. God bless your union 3 Likes

All these arrangee marriages 1 Like

Everything Na news









Useless mod 4 Likes

Congrats

I sincerely wish them a happy married life and wisdom to sail through life as a family.. Don't beef them, if you envy the affluence, then work harder and believe in your dreams



These rich life styles we see should actually be a motivation to us. If our parents are not so wealthy to put us in a better position for this kind of life, then we should not make our children say the same.



God bless every true hardworking youth. Amen 5 Likes

jgjg

His son or grandson?

None of my business... Anything that is related to baba is off my list including my 2019 vote 1 Like

Modest wedding ceremony without all the glitterati that once reigned across the families of government officials.

Happy married life to the couple.

1 Like

Y nau...

Money.....

just passing by , anyways money is good

saraki2019:

jgjg

Jagajaga Jagajaga

Why Buhari no show ?

GavelSlam:

Modest wedding ceremony without all the glitterati that once reigned across the families of government officials.

Happy married life to the couple.

keep deceiving urself. U think u are doing us,or GEJ..u better come out of the spiritual bondage holding u keep deceiving urself. U think u are doing us,or GEJ..u better come out of the spiritual bondage holding u 3 Likes

angelTI:

All these arrangee marriages who told you? who told you?





Them for do am for farm.



Quote me and see thunder stretch you. Them suppose do the wedding for farm na, as the minister of agriculture pikin.Them for do am for farm.Quote me and see thunder stretch you. 3 Likes

Congrats. www.yakata.com.ng is the newest safest online classified ads site in Nigeria 100% Naija

Men should stop loosing their bachelor's degree any how. It's getting too much

Minister of grass

See them polithieves

How ee take concern us

seniwellsFX:

keep deceiving urself. U think u are doing us,or GEJ..u better come out of the spiritual bondage holding u

Too blessed to be stressed.



The poverty in the country requires moderation from government while expenditure should be channeled towards economic activities and infrastructure that enables growth.



Go figure.

is it not this Guy (Ogbe) that was Baba's minister who was screaned by Olusola Saraki (Saraki's father) some 38yrs ago?? we keep recycling corruption in this country!! 1 Like

Ipob will not like this 1 Like

Ugly Guy Like His Father. Its Not Your Fault, Your Mum Was Deep In Love And Now You Ve Eyes To See A Beautiful Lady Coz I Doubt If You Love Her, HML