|Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:04pm
Owuno Ogbeh,son of Minister for Agriculture,Audu Ogbeh, tied the knot with his bae Jadeisola Oshikoya at International Conference Centre Abuja.Guests at the event include Governor Ortom of Benue state,his Deputy and wife Engr. Benson and Justice Mary Abounu,NASS members,ministers and others.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/photos-from-traditional-wedding-of-audu.html?m=1
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:05pm
Observing
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by sarrki(m): 6:06pm
See the odensi governor
I mean ortom
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:07pm
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by bedspread: 6:10pm
HAPPY MARRIED LIFE....
Put BABA GOD FIRST IN UR UNION
Live in Peace
Stay Together
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by teemanbastos(m): 6:20pm
Happy married life!
she loves me but I don't like her shape? way out?
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by sexyberry06(f): 6:21pm
Happy married life. God bless your union
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by angelTI(f): 6:21pm
All these arrangee marriages
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by Mouthgag: 6:22pm
Everything Na news
Useless mod
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by Thelma1552(f): 6:22pm
Congrats
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by slapandfall(m): 6:22pm
I sincerely wish them a happy married life and wisdom to sail through life as a family.. Don't beef them, if you envy the affluence, then work harder and believe in your dreams
These rich life styles we see should actually be a motivation to us. If our parents are not so wealthy to put us in a better position for this kind of life, then we should not make our children say the same.
God bless every true hardworking youth. Amen
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by saraki2019(m): 6:23pm
jgjg
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by careytommy7(m): 6:23pm
His son or grandson?
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by Nellybank(m): 6:24pm
None of my business... Anything that is related to baba is off my list including my 2019 vote
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by GavelSlam: 6:24pm
Modest wedding ceremony without all the glitterati that once reigned across the families of government officials.
Happy married life to the couple.
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by ToluSuo(m): 6:25pm
Y nau...
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by naijawisdom(m): 6:25pm
Money.....
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by Baseloaded1(m): 6:26pm
just passing by , anyways money is good
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by emmybernard(m): 6:28pm
saraki2019:
Jagajaga
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by ElPadrino33: 6:28pm
Why Buhari no show ?
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by seniwellsFX: 6:30pm
GavelSlam:keep deceiving urself. U think u are doing us,or GEJ..u better come out of the spiritual bondage holding u
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by DanielsParker: 6:30pm
angelTI:who told you?
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by waxxydude: 6:30pm
Them suppose do the wedding for farm na, as the minister of agriculture pikin.
Them for do am for farm.
Quote me and see thunder stretch you.
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by wantagon1: 6:30pm
Congrats. www.yakata.com.ng is the newest safest online classified ads site in Nigeria 100% Naija
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by muller101(m): 6:32pm
Men should stop loosing their bachelor's degree any how. It's getting too much
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by blezzymoore: 6:32pm
Minister of grass
See them polithieves
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by Johnawesome: 6:35pm
How ee take concern us
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by GavelSlam: 6:36pm
seniwellsFX:
Too blessed to be stressed.
The poverty in the country requires moderation from government while expenditure should be channeled towards economic activities and infrastructure that enables growth.
Go figure.
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by sirgid2469: 6:37pm
is it not this Guy (Ogbe) that was Baba's minister who was screaned by Olusola Saraki (Saraki's father) some 38yrs ago?? we keep recycling corruption in this country!!
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by ultron12345: 6:37pm
Ipob will not like this
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by airminem(f): 6:38pm
Ugly Guy Like His Father. Its Not Your Fault, Your Mum Was Deep In Love And Now You Ve Eyes To See A Beautiful Lady Coz I Doubt If You Love Her, HML
|Re: Owuno Ogbeh And Jadeisola Oshikoya Wed In Abuja (Photos) by blezzymoore: 6:39pm
Happy married life, son of minister of grass
