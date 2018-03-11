₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by EdificationBoss: 10:00pm
A Nigerian identified as Lamido Ogbeh, has been arrested on Sunday, by Kohsar police for allegedly defrauding a Pakistani man of Rs35 million (almost N194million), in Islamabad.
Pakistantoday, reports that Ogbeh was arrested after the victim lodged a complaint against him on Saturday. The victim in his statement revealed how he was scammed by Ogbeh saying a UK number called him and offered to help him.
The suspect then told the victim to deposit the amount in a bank account to enable his goods from the UK be cleared and delivered in no time. The victim whose name was given as Muhammad Arif said he deposited the money in the given bank account.
The money was later withdrawn by a man named Asif from a bank in Islamabad’s F-7 area. When he received no shipment, Arif contacted the account holder, Asif, who told him he only withdrew the money and gave to a foreigner named Joseph.
Ogbeh was tracked down by the police and was discovered to be a Nigerian living in Pakistan on a business visa.
Ogbeh was also accused of using other bank accounts by the victim and the police believes he has defrauded other people.
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by crestedaguiyi: 10:02pm
Nice trade export
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by ettybaba(m): 10:03pm
Some ethnic group in Nigeria is trying to rub shoulder with erosion ridden redmudland dwellers and afonjas.
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by Josnac(m): 10:46pm
Its called "Ego mbute"
Money in Bulk.
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by jegz25(m): 10:46pm
Which kind name b lamido ogbeh again? Confused name.sounds fulani and igbo
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by Horlaidex(m): 10:46pm
I don't encourage fraud in any way but the man defrauded was greedy.
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by sonsomegrigbo: 10:46pm
a very wrong identity...
everybody knows The tribe who are developers
My blodas , abi na rie (lie)?
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by oribi(m): 10:47pm
exporter
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by abiodunalasa: 10:47pm
This guy get mind o
Defrauding people right there in their own country
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by doctimonyeka(m): 10:48pm
There's no gain in arm robbery.. Rather it's deep regret and humiliation..
Hustle hard and watch God bless your hustle..
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by martineverest(m): 10:48pm
heartless and appalling.....some ppl are strong minded.
what do pls gain in feasting of others hard-earned money
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by busky101(m): 10:49pm
This kind money dey Pakistan?
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by Olukokosir(m): 10:49pm
Lamido ogbe
Wats all dz now
Wch tribe dz one cum from now
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by maasoap(m): 10:49pm
EdificationBoss:Just like that, 194 million naira!
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by allanphash7(m): 10:50pm
Is this thread supposed to be on politics section?
I want to believe that seun is owing some mods their salaty
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by BabyApple(m): 10:50pm
Na dem
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by Sirventor01(m): 10:51pm
If he had succeeded now he would have returned to Nigeria forming God's blessings and intimidating all the hard working peep in his neighborhood
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by BiafraIShere(m): 10:52pm
Ncan over to you. The dude is from.....
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 10:53pm
Giving the country a BAD name more and more... Lord have mercy!!
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by FisifunKododada: 10:54pm
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by OfficialBruno(m): 10:55pm
This one na ''see gobe""...
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by BrutalJab: 10:55pm
Awon sufferstificated fellow from The land of Brownies oya o.
shey won fi shey yin ni?
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by Boyooosa(m): 10:56pm
One hundred and ninety four or four hundred and nineteen
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by MillionDollars: 10:57pm
Na dem dem
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by obafemi04(m): 11:00pm
There's confusion in the land of NCAN cos ds names lamido ogbe e get as e bi.
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by Galaticos444: 11:01pm
jegz25:nothing confusing there,he's yoruba Muslim
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by Bigseven(m): 11:01pm
perzin no fit play with em again? what if an animal swallow it all? well.. Nigerians dey disgrace outside no be small.. SMH
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by Nwaohafia1(f): 11:04pm
Me when i couldn't figure out his tribe
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by Oluwambo147(m): 11:05pm
modelmike7:its our polithievians that gave the country the bad name it bears shithole this one na work wey burst
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by Bigseven(m): 11:07pm
jegz25:are you saying that his father got married to a fulawni ? IPOB and HERDSWOMAN ? ayam not undastanding
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by Burger01(m): 11:09pm
Greed....
|Re: Lamido Ogbeh Defrauds Pakistani Of N194m (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 11:12pm
probably IPOB in disguise. *Last comment. I Don pack my luggage. on my way to em em.Be back in d country on 26th March. I greet all FLYING PIGS *
