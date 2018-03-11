



Pakistantoday, reports that Ogbeh was arrested after the victim lodged a complaint against him on Saturday. The victim in his statement revealed how he was scammed by Ogbeh saying a UK number called him and offered to help him.



The suspect then told the victim to deposit the amount in a bank account to enable his goods from the UK be cleared and delivered in no time. The victim whose name was given as Muhammad Arif said he deposited the money in the given bank account.



The money was later withdrawn by a man named Asif from a bank in Islamabad’s F-7 area. When he received no shipment, Arif contacted the account holder, Asif, who told him he only withdrew the money and gave to a foreigner named Joseph.



Ogbeh was tracked down by the police and was discovered to be a Nigerian living in Pakistan on a business visa.



Ogbeh was also accused of using other bank accounts by the victim and the police believes he has defrauded other people.





