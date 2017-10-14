₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,414 members, 3,852,810 topics. Date: Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 08:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure (4283 Views)
Man Who Met Gudaji Kazaure On A Plane Shares Experience. Photos / SHOCKING! How We Planned To Rule Nigeria After Buhari – Hon. Kazaure (VIDEO) / Mohammed Gudaji Kazaure Shoots Himself, Flown To Dubai (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|"Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:12pm
Hon. Gudaji Kazaure of Katsina state, a member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives representing Kazaure/Roni/Gwiwa/Yankwashi Constituency, was captured in a video in one of the house’s session, sharing his thoughts on family planning and how it affects Muslims.
According to the Honourable Member of the House, “telling a Muslim to do family planning, is telling him to violate his religion; because there’s no planning in Islam”. The video has generated lots of controversy on social media. Here is it below;
https://www.lailasblog.com/forcing-muslim-family-planning-means-forcing-violate-rule-religion-hon-kazaure/
1 Like
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by Evablizin(f): 6:13pm
?
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by Josephjnr(m): 6:15pm
There are things greater than mere religious belief.
14 Likes
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by anibi9674: 6:23pm
ok
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by OZAOEKPE(m): 6:25pm
Using religion to tie the destiny of their people donas to see more anim als to vote come 2019
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by hatchy: 6:29pm
In Mama Peace voice "born trowey religion"
Continue mass producing unproductive population.
32 Likes
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by IamProdigy: 6:29pm
So for someone to have the number of children he can take care of is against religion too??
10 Likes
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by Bari22(m): 6:33pm
Even in Christianity family planning is not allowed.
But Nigerian Christians u know, they are.... .
7 Likes
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by fergie001(m): 6:38pm
Multiply and fill the earth.....
Because VAT from the ogogoro you outlawed will be sent down there,as well as the oyel,so if you like give birth to China and force them to fight restructuring from everywhere.
Until we begin to talk about growth and development,and take religion and ethnicity behind,we will continue to think more about post and pre-conflict areas.
15 Likes
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by gists: 6:39pm
Apart from abortion which is also illegal in Nigeria, they should have asked him to provide evidence from the Quran or Hadith to back up his claim. Men should stop making bogus statements and disgracing religions to satisfy our lust/desires. Let him bring evidence that God said we should keep reproducing irrespective of our capacity to feed and clothe them.
ndi ara.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by Maghan37: 6:40pm
Northern slowpoke with the rate of Almajirins in d north and the threat of terrorism, so having children without a plan is a good thing in order to increase the rank of BH. If u ever go to d north and see this kids who have to pick things from dirt's to eat then u will curse this hypocrite.
8 Likes
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by gists: 6:41pm
.
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by SalamRushdie: 6:43pm
Anybody that believs norherners will slow down their rate of reckless childbirth soon is a joker , rapid childbirth and overpopulation are critical to the survival and expansion of Islam as a religion and I advise Christians to adopt same too
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by gists: 6:47pm
Bari22:I am not an expert in religious books, but I am sure God wiser than proscribing family planing. We men just like to use religion to suit us.
For example, what I know the Quran says is that "do not kill your children because of fear of poverty" How does this translate to do not do family planning. That verse is to me another warning against murder.
These same men will be the one making excuses for female Circumcision saying it will make them less wayward. And that is why it has not been fully eradicated.
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by FreeTraining: 6:56pm
Bari22:Islam forbids so many thing,, they find fault in all things, do u know that birthday party is a sin in Islam? women can not drive in Islam, a woman can not open her own bank account in Islam,, a woman must cover her face in islam, a woman can not go to market alone without a man in Islam,,a woman can not go to stadium to watch football in islam and so many other things ,many of them are tired of living in bondage but they are helpless,,daz why the religion is fading away by the day,,Saudi Arabia just lifted the ban on women to drive.Thank God they are biggining to drop so many things now, they should know that the world is changing,,they should change with the change,, they can not help it, they earlier they understand the better for them.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by Bari22(m): 7:02pm
FreeTraining:
When Saudi Arabia ban women from driving doesn't mean it is Islam that ban them, no my friend is their laws for their country, there is no any verse in Quran that ban wowen from driving and never for once Saudi authorities say they ban female driving because it is not allowed in Islam, get ur facts right.
Modified
You people should stop quoting me, you believe the rubbish that guy spit and now u calling me because I say Quran does not ban women driving? And why he say is forbidden for a woman to drive in Islam? you see these are kind of Christians we have here in Nigeria , they don't reason at all, All they know is Islam ban so so and they can't investigate.
Nigeria has the dumbest set of Christians
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by FreeTraining: 7:11pm
Bari22:k let me believe u
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by mike404(m): 7:15pm
SalamRushdie:I TOTALLY AGREE WITH YOU
3 Likes
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by eleojo23: 7:22pm
There is no end in sight for excessive baby-making in the north...more almajiris to the streets...
1 Like
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by ayatt(m): 7:22pm
mumu op
hes from jigawa not katsina
2 Likes
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by yeyerolling: 7:22pm
Ode. Dey need dem for elections. It is only in the north u go see mai shai with 2 wives 8 children. Idoits
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by joystickextend1(m): 7:22pm
okay
meanwhile guys check out my profile for yur extender products
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by femi4: 7:23pm
Bari22:Its allowed......How many children did Abraham have?
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by jobaltol: 7:23pm
Imagine...this is the type of leaders we can produce in this country...
Good leaders are talking about how to improve the productivity of their nations...we are talking about how to increase our unproductive populace..
Nigeria...it is well with us
1 Like
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by Lilimax(f): 7:23pm
Oya make una begin born like pigs Thank God I am in the Light and free!
1 Like
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by lilmax(m): 7:24pm
and thats why they don't need education....illiterates
you push children out without thinking of how they'll fare in life, I pray they start sharing brains to people like this
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by Stricker321: 7:24pm
Okay
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by Adaumunocha(f): 7:25pm
Yea
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by IMASTEX: 7:25pm
Hmm
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by iluvpomo(m): 7:25pm
Almajiri factory
1 Like
|Re: "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure by Jeezuzpick(m): 7:25pm
Lilimax:
Religious propagation by reproduction.
That's the game.
Most new Moslems the world over are newborn babies.
Fact.
Feel free to quote me, but it doesn't change the truth.
4 Likes
Here Is A List Of People That Have Stolen From Nigeria And The Amount They Stole / All 50,000 Pchn Workers To Be Sacked Next Year In Last Phase Of Power Reform / Fuel Subsidy Protests: Police Shoot Dead One Protester
Viewing this topic: surgebitcoin, Marthaodion(f), arcnomec(m), desreek9(f), lilmax(m), icemania, tkpoint2(m), donaldfafree(m), surgecom(m), Efewestern, averyblacknyash, Johnrake69, daniella04, abdulq001(m), urbanidris(m), onajo2000(m), xxgig(m), Chibenze(m), Emusan(m), arent88(m), ameemu, bolseas(f), obinnauma, benuejosh(m), gamechanger1, careytommy7(m), alhajimikehell(m), OBAGADAFFI, suchmuch, Jiang(m), mexygirls(f), Sall(m), 3direct, Lordspenzo(m), tunde4top(m), SonsOfLiverpool(m), Izonpikin, Magnetron(m), stlarry001(m), khalhokage(m), Gbengem(m), Lovetinz(m), lasodosantos(m), Geoxplorer, andriy65(m), Tiboi, Shamillionaire(m), Lucaskid(m), xynerise(m), ndizzy(m), peesleem(m), bejeria101(m), Ijehk7(m), tunde89, NicoBaba(m), carzeem1, Nedsnow(m), walex25(m), malabite3, vivlyviv, obinoral1179(m), desource13(m), lovelygurl(f), Mercito, OluDee2, omobritiko, auntysimbiat(f), suavetony(m), kizolo(m), ahckmedkosy(m), meforyou1(m), ogashman(m), mayorwesley, H2Ossss(m), Gadodoko, Dream369, kadara2041, abuchilag, menxer(m), 7Alexander(m), scaujumic(m) and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15