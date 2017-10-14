Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Telling A Muslim To Do Family Planning, Is Violating His Religion"- Hon Kazaure (4283 Views)

According to the Honourable Member of the House, “telling a Muslim to do family planning, is telling him to violate his religion; because there’s no planning in Islam”. The video has generated lots of controversy on social media. Here is it below;



There are things greater than mere religious belief. 14 Likes

Using religion to tie the destiny of their people donas to see more anim als to vote come 2019 25 Likes 1 Share

In Mama Peace voice "born trowey religion"



Continue mass producing unproductive population. 32 Likes

So for someone to have the number of children he can take care of is against religion too?? 10 Likes

Even in Christianity family planning is not allowed.

But Nigerian Christians u know, they are.... . 7 Likes

Multiply and fill the earth.....

Because VAT from the ogogoro you outlawed will be sent down there,as well as the oyel,so if you like give birth to China and force them to fight restructuring from everywhere.



Until we begin to talk about growth and development,and take religion and ethnicity behind,we will continue to think more about post and pre-conflict areas. 15 Likes

Apart from abortion which is also illegal in Nigeria, they should have asked him to provide evidence from the Quran or Hadith to back up his claim. Men should stop making bogus statements and disgracing religions to satisfy our lust/desires. Let him bring evidence that God said we should keep reproducing irrespective of our capacity to feed and clothe them.



ndi ara. 9 Likes 1 Share

Northern slowpoke with the rate of Almajirins in d north and the threat of terrorism, so having children without a plan is a good thing in order to increase the rank of BH. If u ever go to d north and see this kids who have to pick things from dirt's to eat then u will curse this hypocrite. 8 Likes

Anybody that believs norherners will slow down their rate of reckless childbirth soon is a joker , rapid childbirth and overpopulation are critical to the survival and expansion of Islam as a religion and I advise Christians to adopt same too 12 Likes 1 Share

Bari22:





Even in Christianity family planning is not allowed.



But Nigerian Christians u know, they are.... . I am not an expert in religious books, but I am sure God wiser than proscribing family planing. We men just like to use religion to suit us.

For example, what I know the Quran says is that "do not kill your children because of fear of poverty" How does this translate to do not do family planning. That verse is to me another warning against murder.



These same men will be the one making excuses for female Circumcision saying it will make them less wayward. And that is why it has not been fully eradicated. I am not an expert in religious books, but I am sure God wiser than proscribing family planing. We men just like to use religion to suit us.For example, what I know the Quran says is that "do not kill your children because of fear of poverty" How does this translate to do not do family planning. That verse is to me another warning against murder.These same men will be the one making excuses for female Circumcision saying it will make them less wayward. And that is why it has not been fully eradicated.

Bari22:





Even in Christianity family planning is not allowed.



But Nigerian Christians u know, they are.... . Islam forbids so many thing,, they find fault in all things, do u know that birthday party is a sin in Islam? women can not drive in Islam, a woman can not open her own bank account in Islam,, a woman must cover her face in islam, a woman can not go to market alone without a man in Islam,,a woman can not go to stadium to watch football in islam and so many other things ,many of them are tired of living in bondage but they are helpless,,daz why the religion is fading away by the day,,Saudi Arabia just lifted the ban on women to drive.Thank God they are biggining to drop so many things now, they should know that the world is changing,,they should change with the change,, they can not help it, they earlier they understand the better for them. Islam forbids so many thing,, they find fault in all things, do u know that birthday party is a sin in Islam? women can not drive in Islam, a woman can not open her own bank account in Islam,, a woman must cover her face in islam, a woman can not go to market alone without a man in Islam,,a woman can not go to stadium to watch football in islam and so many other things ,many of them are tired of living in bondage but they are helpless,,daz why the religion is fading away by the day,,Saudi Arabia just lifted the ban on women to drive.Thank God they are biggining to drop so many things now, they should know that the world is changing,,they should change with the change,, they can not help it, they earlier they understand the better for them. 15 Likes 1 Share

FreeTraining:

Islam forbids so many thing,, they find fault in all things, do u know that birthday party is a sin in Islam? women can not drive in Islam, a woman can not open her own bank account in Islam,, a woman must cover her face in islam, a woman can not go to market alone without a man in Islam,,a woman can not go to stadium to watch football in islam and so many other things ,many of them are tired of living in bondage but they are helpless,,daz why the religion is fading away by the day,,Saudi Arabia just lifted the ban on women to drive.Thank God they are biggining to drop so many things now, they should know that the world is changing,,they should change with the change,, they can not help it, they earlier they understand the better for them.



When Saudi Arabia ban women from driving doesn't mean it is Islam that ban them, no my friend is their laws for their country, there is no any verse in Quran that ban wowen from driving and never for once Saudi authorities say they ban female driving because it is not allowed in Islam, get ur facts right.



You people should stop quoting me, you believe the rubbish that guy spit and now u calling me because I say Quran does not ban women driving? And why he say is forbidden for a woman to drive in Islam? you see these are kind of Christians we have here in Nigeria , they don't reason at all, All they know is Islam ban so so and they can't investigate.









Nigeria has the dumbest set of Christians When Saudi Arabia ban women from driving doesn't mean it is Islam that ban them, no my friend is their laws for their country, there is no any verse in Quran that ban wowen from driving and never for once Saudi authorities say they ban female driving because it is not allowed in Islam, get ur facts right.ModifiedYou people should stop quoting me, you believe the rubbish that guy spit and now u calling me because I say Quran does not ban women driving? And why he say is forbidden for a woman to drive in Islam? you see these are kind of Christians we have here in Nigeria , they don't reason at all, All they know is Islam ban so so and they can't investigate.Nigeria has the dumbest set of Christians 8 Likes 1 Share

Bari22:







When Saudi Arabia ban women from driving doesn't mean it is Islam that ban them, no my friend is their laws for their country, there is no any verse in Quran that ban wowen from driving and never for once Saudi authorities say they ban female driving because it is not allowed in Islam, get ur facts right. k let me believe u k let me believe u

SalamRushdie:

Anybody that believs norherners will slow down their rate of reckless childbirth soon is a joker , rapid childbirth and overpopulation are critical to the survival and expansion of Islam as a religion and I advise Christians to adopt same too I TOTALLY AGREE WITH YOU I TOTALLY AGREE WITH YOU 3 Likes

There is no end in sight for excessive baby-making in the north...more almajiris to the streets... 1 Like

hes from jigawa not katsina 2 Likes

Ode. Dey need dem for elections. It is only in the north u go see mai shai with 2 wives 8 children. Idoits

Bari22:





Even in Christianity family planning is not allowed.



But Nigerian Christians u know, they are.... . Its allowed......How many children did Abraham have? Its allowed......How many children did Abraham have?

Imagine...this is the type of leaders we can produce in this country...

Good leaders are talking about how to improve the productivity of their nations...we are talking about how to increase our unproductive populace..



Nigeria...it is well with us 1 Like

Thank God I am in the Light and free! Oya make una begin born like pigsThank God I am in the Light and free! 1 Like

and thats why they don't need education....illiterates



you push children out without thinking of how they'll fare in life, I pray they start sharing brains to people like this

Almajiri factory 1 Like