Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by IamHeWrites: 12:25pm
A beautiful Kenyan lady identified as Wanja Mwaura has won the heart of many after she took to Facebook to share before and after photos of her classmate (when they are in secondary school) who went mentally deranged due to excessive intake of drugs.
According to the lady, her friend who is identified as Hinga is now doing well in the rehab at Chiromo Lane Medical Center where he is being taken care of.
Many were left amazed as its rear to find a lady that is kind as she is. Though the guy is still at the rehab as his medication continues.
She wrote;
"What can I say? Am overwhelmed. My classmate. Hinga is now doing well in the rehab at chiromo lane Medical Center.
Compare the photos from where we started n where we are now.
I however need your support to continue paying for the facility
He deserves another chance.
Let's help him fight drug addiction"[/quote]
News Culled From; http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/lady-won-heart-of-many-after-she-shares.html
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by IamHeWrites: 12:26pm
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by ovieigho(m): 12:31pm
OMG! I trip o...
See affection..
I need to send something..
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by Hashimyussufamao(m): 12:32pm
touching!
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by decatalyst(m): 12:33pm
She has the purest of love and compassion for human kind in her heart.
If only everyone would develop this part of their heart, the world would be fun to stay in
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by chivic: 12:35pm
This kind of lady can easily make heaven
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by IamSINZ(m): 12:37pm
Love in its purest form.
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by junta001: 12:39pm
Stay away from drugs....but the lady has a golden heart sha
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by zionmade1: 12:42pm
wow am so touched. this is undiluted love.
pls who knows oladeebo from secondary school, help extend this kind of gesture to him too. its so obvious the guy needs it. if u call for donation, i will help donate a chain and a padlock.
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by Florblu(f): 12:47pm
Awwwwww...
I wish and pray I will be able to do same to someone someday.
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by HeWrites: 12:49pm
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by royalamour(m): 12:51pm
Op, please correct the typo. It's "Her Classmate" not His classmate.
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by Victornezzar: 12:53pm
royalamour:Prof prof wer has English led you to
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by royalamour(m): 12:56pm
Victornezzar:
I don't like goats and vultures quoting me.
Don't you dare again.
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by IamHeWrites: 12:56pm
Thanks a bunch
royalamour:
Thanks a bunch
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by Victornezzar: 12:57pm
royalamour:Okay pig.....extend my greeting 2 ur fellow pigs
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by royalamour(m): 12:58pm
Victornezzar:
You are a bastard, a cow and an idiot.
I will give you fire for fire.
Idiot.
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by Victornezzar: 12:59pm
royalamour:Biko am not behind ur frustration.....e dey show say u neva eat since yesterday night
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by MhizzAJ(f): 1:01pm
She tried oo
May God bless her
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by royalamour(m): 1:04pm
Victornezzar:
It is you that is frustrated. I went about on my own minding my business until you interfered uninvited.
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by HeWrites: 1:07pm
No mind the guy jhooor
royalamour:
No mind the guy jhooor
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by Victornezzar: 1:08pm
royalamour:lol sorry boss
but dose names u kald me weren't necessary
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by royalamour(m): 1:10pm
Victornezzar:
You are welcome sir. Sorry I went ballistic.
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by Tahra: 1:11pm
Hmmm.Bless your kind heart.
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by HannahHitler(f): 1:11pm
if I had tears or was emotional, I would have cried.
wow. what devotion, what manner of love.
just when you think of giving up on mankind, they go and do something totally selfless like this.
There is still good In this world. God bless this lady richly. chai
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by Victornezzar: 1:11pm
royalamour:no p baba
How was church
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by Evablizin(f): 1:11pm
Chai,you're blessed,you're the real slayqueen.
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by BasketballGURU(m): 1:20pm
Rare! Can a Nigerian lady do this
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by HeWrites: 1:23pm
Am sure there is but very rear
BasketballGURU:
Am sure there is but very rear
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by YoungDaNaval(m): 1:29pm
zionmade1:Hahahaha
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by jordyspices: 1:37pm
the heart of some ppl are still good na if to say she be slay queen e for be another story anyway GOD bless her real good
Re: Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' by Adaumunocha(f): 1:44pm
God bless her soul.
