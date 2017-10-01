Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Lady Shares Before & After Photos Of Her Classmate Who Went 'mentally Deranged' (9211 Views)

According to the lady, her friend who is identified as Hinga is now doing well in the rehab at Chiromo Lane Medical Center where he is being taken care of.



Many were left amazed as its rear to find a lady that is kind as she is. Though the guy is still at the rehab as his medication continues.



She wrote;

"What can I say? Am overwhelmed. My classmate. Hinga is now doing well in the rehab at chiromo lane Medical Center.

Compare the photos from where we started n where we are now.

I however need your support to continue paying for the facility

He deserves another chance.

Let's help him fight drug addiction"[/quote]



News Culled From;



OMG! I trip o...

See affection..

I need to send something.. 20 Likes

touching! 8 Likes 1 Share







If only everyone would develop this part of their heart, the world would be fun to stay in She has the purest of love and compassion for human kind in her heart.If only everyone would develop this part of their heart, the world would be fun to stay in 35 Likes 1 Share

This kind of lady can easily make heaven 14 Likes 1 Share

Love in its purest form. 15 Likes 3 Shares

















wow am so touched. this is undiluted love.







pls who knows oladeebo from secondary school, help extend this kind of gesture to him too. its so obvious the guy needs it. if u call for donation, i will help donate a chain and a padlock. 10 Likes 1 Share

Awwwwww...

I wish and pray I will be able to do same to someone someday. 12 Likes 1 Share

I see no female nairalander comments here



If its all about s*x and relationship they will troop here in tons





Anyways



Lalasticlala Fynestboi Dominique 14 Likes

Op, please correct the typo. It's "Her Classmate" not His classmate. 1 Like

royalamour:

Op, please correct the typo. It's "Her Classmate" not His classmate. Prof prof wer has English led you to Prof prof wer has English led you to 3 Likes

Victornezzar:



Prof prof wer has English led you to

I don't like goats and vultures quoting me.

Don't you dare again. I don't like goats and vultures quoting me.Don't you dare again. 5 Likes

royalamour:

Op, please correct the typo. It's "Her Classmate" not His classmate.

Thanks a bunch





Lalasticlala Fynestboi Dominique Thanks a bunchLalasticlala Fynestboi Dominique 2 Likes

royalamour:





I don't like goats and vultures quoting me.

Don't you dare again. Okay pig.....extend my greeting 2 ur fellow pigs Okay pig.....extend my greeting 2 ur fellow pigs 9 Likes 1 Share

Victornezzar:



Okay pig.....extend my greeting 2 ur fellow pigs

You are a bastard, a cow and an idiot.

I will give you fire for fire.



Idiot. You are a bastard, a cow and an idiot.I will give you fire for fire.Idiot. 5 Likes

royalamour:





You are a bastard, a cow and an idiot.

I will give you fire for fire.



Idiot. Biko am not behind ur frustration.....e dey show say u neva eat since yesterday night Biko am not behind ur frustration.....e dey show say u neva eat since yesterday night 8 Likes

She tried oo

May God bless her 3 Likes

Victornezzar:



Biko am not behind ur frustration.....e dey show say u neva eat since yesterday night

It is you that is frustrated. I went about on my own minding my business until you interfered uninvited. It is you that is frustrated. I went about on my own minding my business until you interfered uninvited. 8 Likes

royalamour:





It is you that is frustrated. I went about on my own minding my business until you interfered uninvited.



No mind the guy jhooor







Lalasticlala MissyB Dominique No mind the guy jhooorLalasticlala MissyB Dominique 4 Likes

royalamour:





It is you that is frustrated. I went about on my own minding my business until you interfered uninvited.

lol sorry boss



but dose names u kald me weren't necessary lol sorry bossbut dose names u kald me weren't necessary 5 Likes

Victornezzar:



lol sorry boss



but dose names u kald me weren't necessary

You are welcome sir. Sorry I went ballistic. You are welcome sir.Sorry I went ballistic. 3 Likes

Hmmm.Bless your kind heart. 1 Like

if I had tears or was emotional, I would have cried.



wow. what devotion, what manner of love.



just when you think of giving up on mankind, they go and do something totally selfless like this.



There is still good In this world. God bless this lady richly. chai 6 Likes

royalamour:





You are welcome sir. Sorry I went ballistic. no p baba

How was church no p babaHow was church 1 Like

Chai,you're blessed,you're the real slayqueen. 2 Likes

Rare! Can a Nigerian lady do this 1 Like

BasketballGURU:





Rare! Can a Nigerian lady do this





Am sure there is but very rear





Lalasticlala Am sure there is but very rearLalasticlala 1 Like

zionmade1:

wow am so touched. this is undiluted love.







pls who knows oladeebo from secondary school, help extend this kind of gesture to him too. its so obvious the guy needs it. if u call for donation, i will help donate a chain and a padlock. Hahahaha Hahahaha 1 Like

the heart of some ppl are still good na if to say she be slay queen e for be another story anyway GOD bless her real good 1 Like