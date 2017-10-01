₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by metromediaboss: 4:58pm
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode ; Yemisi Ransome-Kuti ; Yeni Kuti ; Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola ; Special Adviser to the Governor on Arts & Culture, Mrs. Adebimpe Akinsola (right), Human Rights Activist, Mr. Femi Falana and APC South West Women Leader, Chief (Mrs) Kemi Nelson during the unveiling of the Fela Anikulapo-Kuti Statue titled - the Liberation, at Allen Roundabout, Ikeja, on Sunday, October 15, 2017.
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by Dottore: 4:59pm
I know say Ambode my man na grass member
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by sarrki(m): 4:59pm
Baba 70 lives on
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by metromediaboss: 4:59pm
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by crackerspub: 5:01pm
We don't cherish what we have until we lose it.
During the time of the great Fela Anikulapo Kuti, he fought for the rights of average Nigerians by speaking out using his music
During his time, the corruption rate wasn't that bad, because we had people like Fela that was fearless, unlike what we have now.
He opposed Nigerian dictators which later cost him his life.
Fela's protest songs covered themes inspired by the realities of corruption and socio-economic inequality in Africa, He was a voice for the voiceless.
He was arrested over 200 times and his family members beaten but still kept fighting for the small people.
I pray if we would have such a man again.
Rest in Peace Sir
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by sunness(m): 5:06pm
A very big thanks to the Lagos state govt for this initiative..... Fela lines on
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 5:23pm
Ambode just unveiling statues upandan nice one though.
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 5:33pm
Wow.. Dats great
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by Sunky200(m): 5:38pm
this is indeed good to remember a fearless freedom fighter of the his time and the century.
thank you Ambode for reminding the selfless life Abami Eda lived.
what i would love to see next is to rename Amodu Bello way to Fella Anikulapo way, let the kinsmen of the former celebrate him if he so much deserved to.
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:39pm
crackerspub:
Seconded.
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by wiringdp: 8:15pm
we lose it
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by Alexis11: 8:15pm
All these for Fela because he died. When he was alive, he was a thorn in their flesh o
Abami Eda Lives on
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 8:15pm
I loved Fela
But with all due respect.
Why will a state governor erect a statue in honour of a hard drug abuser and an AIDS victim?
This is wrong at all levels of morality.
SMH
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by Teewhy2: 8:15pm
Good one from the state government, fela was not just a musician but a movement whose words still affect every day life, he was a great philosopher.
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by clevadani: 8:15pm
Fela the great
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by lilmax(m): 8:16pm
nice
while a pregnant idiot unveiled a status of a man without impact in his state and called it achievement
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by policy12: 8:16pm
A Legend...
A Prophet of a kind.. .
A legend in the mind.. .
A man heart of pain...
For a masses to gain....
A man of love..Yet hate by all,
What a Prophet?
He never have a religion,
His words are more of prophecy,
His lyrics are not just words,
His rhythm are not just drums,
His music are not just noise, but are
Voice for the voiceless and Hope for the hopelses.
His home he open for all,
Whether black or white,
Small or great, rich or poor,
His love for the down trodden is unfathomable,
His passion for justice is unequivocally,
His desire for equality is beyond this page,
His hatred for injustice is so emphatically,
His message for the religious slavery is undisputed,
His enemity with corrupt government is overwhelming,
His view on the looters call leaders is not bias,
How we wish he lives on, but he is a mortal
And all mortal must died, 20 years after is death,
More than 40years after his major song were released,
The songs are ever fresh every day,
Because he is a prophet...
Should we call him a Prophet?
Nope let call him a man who sees tomorrow..
He sees the fear in the masses faces to fight for freedom little wonder he sing "my people sef , dey fear too much"
He sings about "suffering and smilling" Imagine a graduate without work, imagine a worker without Salary after six months "suffering and Smiling.
Oh He sing about our present leader
He sings about $2.6billion missing today $26billion missing. What a Prophecy?
A medical student to be..
No he follow his calling the Underground Spiritually Game,
He taught it was just a music but he never knew,
His rhythm and rhymes will change the music world forever,
He never knew his music will be more deadly than pen, gun, bow and arrow,
He never knew through this music calling he will be famous than his Father,
For him it's just to sing, only did he know it's a Calling..
When He yield to his Calling a Prophet was born that beget a Prophecy...
Like the Prophet of old
His music turned him to Matyrs..
He was subjected to all form of inhumane,
He was beaten, he was batterd yet he never deter,
He called the enemy yet the people loves him the more
The more he was called the criminal, the more his Prophecy becoming so so Real....
How can I write about a man whose Prophecy outlive his reign..
How can I pen down the attributes of a Prophet whose Prophecy has been there before I was born,
Tell me how will I described a Prophet whose Prophecy is a thorn in the Flesh of our looters,
Tell me how will I script a Prophet who have no ministry but his message prick men's heart,
How I mean how a Prophet without religion but has so many disciples..
Little wonder
To many musicians he becomes their Legend,
To many learner he become their Mentor,
To many Looters he become a Thorn,
To many Afro he become their Beats,
To the truth Lovers the stage his not complete without His Rhythm..
His Prophecy like a still voice in the wind...
Was not bound by boundaries,
Was not cut by Culture,
Nor tame by Time,
Nor buried by Power,
Not even Fracture by Force,
The Content was not contain by Colour,
The lyrics hound by Race,
The message was not exterminate by Ethnicity.
No wonder his voice is heard from far and near echoing
Are ra ra Oro roo ro..
Welcome to the spiritual underground game.
@shopen
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by Negotiate: 8:16pm
The era of statues
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by dsoja: 8:16pm
This make sense
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by Kingluqman89(m): 8:17pm
Abami Eda, Olufela Anikulapo, son of Kuti.
Thunder fire whoever compare you and Wizkid
RIP Fighter
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by dsoja: 8:17pm
Compare this Rocha's?
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by NoFavors: 8:17pm
While Okorohausa is busy naming streets after after Jacob Zouma
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by vastolord4(m): 8:17pm
fela the great
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by SmartMugu: 8:17pm
Which kain Fela be this one wey no get head?
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by slurity1: 8:17pm
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by ednut1(m): 8:18pm
Some of the pple he sang about still dey rape us. bulharry and obj
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by hilroy: 8:18pm
Great
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by LexngtonSteele: 8:18pm
crackerspub:
Sorry ...but that's just pure delusion.
Don't overhype the man. IBB still stole billions of dollars without caring about the opinion of the masses
I agree with the rest of your sentiments. .Fela was never a chest-beater
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by kidman96(m): 8:18pm
Too high... Can't even see it's face.
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by MARKone(m): 8:18pm
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by naijaisGOOD: 8:19pm
Rochas is busy unveiling Zuma statue
|Re: Ambode Unveils Fela Kuti Statue, Visits Kalakuta Museum (Photos) by truedemocrat(m): 8:19pm
What is it with APC Governor's and statues lately?
