|Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by lightblazingnow(m): 3:05pm
Sack Buhari, he is not qualified as Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba tells Court
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/sack-buhari-he-is-not-qualified-as-petroleum-minister-agbakoba-tells-court.html
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by lightblazingnow(m): 3:05pm
In a community of intellectuals every opinion is scrutinized and dialogue communed. Don't see those against your opinion as enemies rather learn to move on
We must learn to discuss our Constitution in every situation and interpretate our laws...
God Almighty bless and keep Nigeria and Nigerians
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by suso(m): 3:08pm
He never qualified for anything.. Even in the other room
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by Keneking: 3:08pm
Great...
"Dr. Agbakoba’s other argument is that in any event the President’s appointment as Minister of Petroleum Resources was not confirmed by the Senate of the National Assembly, as stipulated by section 147(2)of the constitution."
- I am sure the Court would rule that the appointment of the minister is in accordance with section 147 of the FRN constitution.
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by Crocky23: 3:08pm
Sack Buhari, he is not qualified as Petroleum MinisterNeither is he qualified to be president.
Maybe he is qualified as President of cattle breeders Association.
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by DLuciano: 3:23pm
Buhari never qualified in any, he failed presidential pre-qualification exercise - no WAEC certificate anywhere. His petroleum minister portfolio was never referred to senate for approval. Buhari is a power snatcher, a hijacker and usurper.
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by magoo10: 3:26pm
How can the dullard be qualified
APC is running a supporter of APC government that dwells on illegalities.
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by SweetJoystick(m): 3:29pm
Valid points, but will the court have the guts to rule otherwise?
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by zombieHUNTER: 3:30pm
Buhari is not qualified to be a local government chairman not to talk of president..
The man was meant to be a daura cow rearer
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by Iykmann(m): 3:54pm
Buhari is not even qualify to be a nursery school teacher
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by orisa37: 6:22pm
You can't sack him on any job he chooses to do as Mr. President but The NASS can impeach him for gross MISDEMEANOURS of doing the job badly.
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by SalamRushdie: 6:24pm
He is not even qualified for anything at all
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by clevvermind(m): 6:29pm
THIS IS EVEN COMING LATE. HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SACKED SINCE.
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by yanshDoctor: 6:33pm
he has never qualified for anything. i wandered how the war collage claimed that buhari attend the degree. obama help helped though.
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by CharleyBright(m): 6:38pm
What is that man even qualified for? A man without WAEC.
Wasn't he once Petroleum Minister and we witnessed Monumental fraud in the ministry?
He claims to be fighting corruption and corruption is under his very nose. And he is spraying the corruption with perfumes.
The greatest mistake Nigerians ever made was vote this monumental failure into power.
2019, we will send him back to where he came from.
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by Omeokachie: 7:14pm
Why is Buhari holding on to this portfolio?
What are his real reasons?
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by spy24(m): 7:34pm
Buhari is not qualified to even lead a company talkless of a nation
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by Ericaikince(m): 7:37pm
Even to head a family he's not qualified not to talk of Nigeria
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by akincay: 7:37pm
Se na now dem know...yeye people...
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by ncine: 7:37pm
Minister, Minister. Even forgotten he was our minister
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by chloride6: 7:38pm
In order words, where is your confirmation?
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by nairavsdollars: 7:38pm
Get ready for DSS visit by midnight
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by Bullhari007(m): 7:38pm
useless incompetent clueless clown
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by TruePass(m): 7:39pm
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by KanuJEWSarePIGS: 7:40pm
I agree with Olisa. Buhari comot dia.
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by YelloweWest: 7:40pm
buhari is only qualified to rear cows.
He is useless as a president
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by edeXede: 7:40pm
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by comshots(m): 7:40pm
That buhari is like a negative effect on Nigerians.
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by BrutalJab: 7:40pm
He is not even qualified to be a cleaner in the Villa!
Zombies says otherwise sha
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by comshots(m): 7:40pm
|Re: Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court by chloride6: 7:41pm
Or electrical fault with the AC leading to fire
