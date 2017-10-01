Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Sack Buhari, He Is Not Qualified As Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba Tells Court (8864 Views)

Sack Buhari, he is not qualified as Petroleum Minister, Agbakoba tells Court

Dr. Agbakoba argued before the Federal High Court in Abuja that on the basis of section 138 of the Constitution disqualifying the President of Nigeria from taking any paid employment or holding executive office of Minister of Petroleum Resources, the President cannot hold office as Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA ), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has filed a claim against the Federal Government of Nigeria to determine the Constitutional qualification of the President of Nigeria to also hold executive office as Minister of Petroleum Resources.



Dr. Agbakoba’s other argument is that in any event the President’s appointment as Minister of Petroleum Resources was not confirmed by the Senate of the National Assembly, as stipulated by section 147(2)of the constitution.



The Affidavit supporting Dr. Agbakoba’s claim states the determination of the questions in the claim are of vital national importance, in view of the governance chaos at the NNPC.



Dr. Agbakoba has requested the Court to return answers that the President is not validly qualified to be Minister of Petroleum Resources and in any event the President is also disqualified to be Minister of Petroleum Resources, not having been confirmed by Senate.​ No date has been fixed for hearing.









In a community of intellectuals every opinion is scrutinized and dialogue communed. Don't see those against your opinion as enemies rather learn to move on



We must learn to discuss our Constitution in every situation and interpretate our laws...



"Dr. Agbakoba's other argument is that in any event the President's appointment as Minister of Petroleum Resources was not confirmed by the Senate of the National Assembly, as stipulated by section 147(2)of the constitution."



- I am sure the Court would rule that the appointment of the minister is in accordance with section 147 of the FRN constitution.

Valid points, but will the court have the guts to rule otherwise?

You can't sack him on any job he chooses to do as Mr. President but The NASS can impeach him for gross MISDEMEANOURS of doing the job badly.

Why is Buhari holding on to this portfolio?

What are his real reasons? 6 Likes

In order words, where is your confirmation? In order words, where is your confirmation?

