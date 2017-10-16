₦airaland Forum

Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Crocky23: 5:45pm
Kachikwu exposes PMB govt corruption, his house on fire. Fayose declares, his aides arrested. Atiku indicates interest, contract terminated!

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Crocky23: 5:45pm
Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by NigerDeltan(m): 5:58pm
Epic! grin

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Remimadrid(m): 6:07pm
Corruption can never be completely wiped out with our current crop of polithiefians

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by clevvermind(m): 6:08pm
BUHARI HAS NOTHING ELSE TO OFFER NIGERIA. HE SHOULD JUST GO. WE DON'T NEED HIM IN 2019.

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Adaowerri111: 6:12pm
Buhari, it shall never be well with you

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by tolexy007(m): 6:15pm
Oga Reno, the matter tire me oo, just becareful Reno, Kachikwu own na fire, make ur own no b Thunder

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Omeokachie: 6:15pm
He dared the cabal and got served!

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Atiku2019: 6:15pm
2019 is all for Atiku cool

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by NwaAmaikpe: 6:15pm
Atiku2019:
2019 is all for Atiku cool
shocked


Are you okay?
It is even better for the dullard Buhari to remain till 2023, than for that aimless narcissistic thief Atiku to smell power.

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by TRUTH2020: 6:16pm
BUHARI HAS KILLED US ALL WITH STEALING THIS WAS A MAN THAT IN 2015 NIGERIANS BELIEVED WITH ALL HOPE THAT NIGERIA BY NOW WOULD VE BEEN BETTER THAN AMERICA,TOMORROW SOMEBODY WILL TELL ME ATIKU,WHAT NONSENSE??IF ATIKU N BUHARI IS WHAT NIGERIA CAN OFFER THEN 2019 WILL BE NO ELECTION TILL NIGERIA IS RESTRUCTURED ALONG REGIONAL LINE.

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by sam4(m): 6:16pm
CONFUSION EVERYWHERE, GOD BIKO COME RESCUE US. But you have to put some footwear �

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by kay29000(m): 6:16pm
Reno always has something to say about everything.
Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by jiinxed: 6:16pm
You guys were warned

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by AntiWailer: 6:16pm
Reno no get sense
Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by datola: 6:17pm
The difference between Reno Omokiri et al and the people he's accusing is the difference between 6 and 7.

Who cares if they terminate Atiku's contract that was never in the interest of Nigeria in the first place.

Good riddance to bad rubbish!

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Nellybank(m): 6:17pm
I better not speak before I loss my wife.
Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by fabulousfortune(m): 6:18pm
Reno now seem to be d new chairman of Nigeria association of wailers undecided
Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Ultram: 6:18pm
grin
Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by c4tnoelz(f): 6:18pm
It shall not be well with the people that put these uncircumcised species on power

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Histrings08(m): 6:18pm
Reno reno
Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Sunnycliff(m): 6:18pm
... Corruption is having a new definition in apc political parlance

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by tolexy007(m): 6:18pm
AntiWailer:
Reno no get sense
I think it is u that need brain transplant

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by autotrader014(m): 6:19pm
grin

Savage..

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by greatiyk4u(m): 6:19pm
This is absolute madness


What happened to Alhasan Aisha


This slow poke is just mocking Kachikwu
Isn't the house insured?
Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by autotrader014(m): 6:20pm
AntiWailer:
Reno no get sense

Ewu like u.. undecided
Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by FisifunKododada: 6:20pm
And yet Reno was a member of the MOST corrupt government in Nigeria's history...

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by obaival(m): 6:20pm
Nellybank:
I better not speak before I loss my wife.
She later agree to marry you
Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by eleojo23: 6:21pm
AntiWailer:
Reno no get sense

Na you get plenty sense, Mr Aristotle.
Well done

Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Iseoluwani: 6:21pm
Smiling right now

