|Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Crocky23: 5:45pm
Kachikwu exposes PMB govt corruption, his house on fire. Fayose declares, his aides arrested. Atiku indicates interest, contract terminated!
https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/919961466706333699?s=09
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by NigerDeltan(m): 5:58pm
Epic!
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Remimadrid(m): 6:07pm
Corruption can never be completely wiped out with our current crop of polithiefians
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by clevvermind(m): 6:08pm
BUHARI HAS NOTHING ELSE TO OFFER NIGERIA. HE SHOULD JUST GO. WE DON'T NEED HIM IN 2019.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Adaowerri111: 6:12pm
Buhari, it shall never be well with you
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by tolexy007(m): 6:15pm
Oga Reno, the matter tire me oo, just becareful Reno, Kachikwu own na fire, make ur own no b Thunder
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Omeokachie: 6:15pm
He dared the cabal and got served!
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Atiku2019: 6:15pm
2019 is all for Atiku
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by NwaAmaikpe: 6:15pm
Atiku2019:
Are you okay?
It is even better for the dullard Buhari to remain till 2023, than for that aimless narcissistic thief Atiku to smell power.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by TRUTH2020: 6:16pm
BUHARI HAS KILLED US ALL WITH STEALING THIS WAS A MAN THAT IN 2015 NIGERIANS BELIEVED WITH ALL HOPE THAT NIGERIA BY NOW WOULD VE BEEN BETTER THAN AMERICA,TOMORROW SOMEBODY WILL TELL ME ATIKU,WHAT NONSENSE??IF ATIKU N BUHARI IS WHAT NIGERIA CAN OFFER THEN 2019 WILL BE NO ELECTION TILL NIGERIA IS RESTRUCTURED ALONG REGIONAL LINE.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by sam4(m): 6:16pm
CONFUSION EVERYWHERE, GOD BIKO COME RESCUE US. But you have to put some footwear �
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by kay29000(m): 6:16pm
Reno always has something to say about everything.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by jiinxed: 6:16pm
You guys were warned
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by AntiWailer: 6:16pm
Reno no get sense
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by datola: 6:17pm
The difference between Reno Omokiri et al and the people he's accusing is the difference between 6 and 7.
Who cares if they terminate Atiku's contract that was never in the interest of Nigeria in the first place.
Good riddance to bad rubbish!
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Nellybank(m): 6:17pm
I better not speak before I loss my wife.
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by fabulousfortune(m): 6:18pm
Reno now seem to be d new chairman of Nigeria association of wailers
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Ultram: 6:18pm
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by c4tnoelz(f): 6:18pm
It shall not be well with the people that put these uncircumcised species on power
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Histrings08(m): 6:18pm
Reno reno
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Sunnycliff(m): 6:18pm
... Corruption is having a new definition in apc political parlance
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by tolexy007(m): 6:18pm
AntiWailer:I think it is u that need brain transplant
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by autotrader014(m): 6:19pm
Savage..
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by greatiyk4u(m): 6:19pm
This is absolute madness
What happened to Alhasan Aisha
This slow poke is just mocking Kachikwu
Isn't the house insured?
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by autotrader014(m): 6:20pm
AntiWailer:
Ewu like u..
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by FisifunKododada: 6:20pm
And yet Reno was a member of the MOST corrupt government in Nigeria's history...
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by obaival(m): 6:20pm
Nellybank:She later agree to marry you
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by eleojo23: 6:21pm
AntiWailer:
Na you get plenty sense, Mr Aristotle.
Well done
|Re: Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling by Iseoluwani: 6:21pm
Smiling right now
