Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reno Omokri's Tweet About Kachikwu, Atiku, Fayose & Buhari Got Twitter Boiling (4482 Views)

See Gov. El'rufai's Tweet That Exposes The Reason Why He Wouldn't Stop The Killi / Reno Omokri With Air Hostesses At Sofitel Heathrow / Oby Ezekwesili Replies CNBC's Tweet That Aruma Oteh Is The 1st African VP Of WB (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kachikwu exposes PMB govt corruption, his house on fire. Fayose declares, his aides arrested. Atiku indicates interest, contract terminated!

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/919961466706333699?s=09

More

Epic! 2 Likes

Corruption can never be completely wiped out with our current crop of polithiefians 2 Likes

BUHARI HAS NOTHING ELSE TO OFFER NIGERIA. HE SHOULD JUST GO. WE DON'T NEED HIM IN 2019. 11 Likes

Buhari, it shall never be well with you 12 Likes

Oga Reno, the matter tire me oo, just becareful Reno, Kachikwu own na fire, make ur own no b Thunder 1 Like

He dared the cabal and got served! 1 Like

2019 is all for Atiku 6 Likes

Atiku2019:

2019 is all for Atiku





Are you okay?

It is even better for the dullard Buhari to remain till 2023, than for that aimless narcissistic thief Atiku to smell power. Are you okay?It is even better for the dullard Buhari to remain till 2023, than for that aimless narcissistic thief Atiku to smell power. 6 Likes 1 Share

BUHARI HAS KILLED US ALL WITH STEALING THIS WAS A MAN THAT IN 2015 NIGERIANS BELIEVED WITH ALL HOPE THAT NIGERIA BY NOW WOULD VE BEEN BETTER THAN AMERICA,TOMORROW SOMEBODY WILL TELL ME ATIKU,WHAT NONSENSE??IF ATIKU N BUHARI IS WHAT NIGERIA CAN OFFER THEN 2019 WILL BE NO ELECTION TILL NIGERIA IS RESTRUCTURED ALONG REGIONAL LINE. 3 Likes

CONFUSION EVERYWHERE, GOD BIKO COME RESCUE US. But you have to put some footwear � 1 Like

Reno always has something to say about everything.

You guys were warned 1 Like

Reno no get sense

The difference between Reno Omokiri et al and the people he's accusing is the difference between 6 and 7.



Who cares if they terminate Atiku's contract that was never in the interest of Nigeria in the first place.



Good riddance to bad rubbish! 2 Likes

I better not speak before I loss my wife.

Reno now seem to be d new chairman of Nigeria association of wailers

It shall not be well with the people that put these uncircumcised species on power 3 Likes

Reno reno

... Corruption is having a new definition in apc political parlance 3 Likes

AntiWailer:

Reno no get sense I think it is u that need brain transplant I think it is u that need brain transplant 2 Likes





Savage.. Savage.. 1 Like

This is absolute madness





What happened to Alhasan Aisha





This slow poke is just mocking Kachikwu

Isn't the house insured?

AntiWailer:

Reno no get sense

Ewu like u.. Ewu like u..



And yet Reno was a member of the MOST corrupt government in Nigeria's history... 3 Likes

Nellybank:

I better not speak before I loss my wife. She later agree to marry you She later agree to marry you

AntiWailer:

Reno no get sense

Na you get plenty sense, Mr Aristotle.

Well done Na you get plenty sense, Mr Aristotle.Well done 1 Like