Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'I Am Leaving Nigeria As A Hero'‚ Jacob Zuma Gushes After Massive Statue Of Him (6343 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





You recall, Nigerians were flabbergasted when everyone woke up last Saturday to a giant statue of Jacob Zuma standing tall in Owerri, Imo state.



Rochas Okorocha‚ billionaire‚ education philanthropist and governor of the Imo State‚ had unveiled the bronze statue, named a street after Zuma, conferred him with a chieftaincy title and then the highest Merit Award in Imo state during his two-day visit to Nigeria which concluded on Sunday.



According to the Imo state government, Zuma's visit to Nigeria and to the state was to “strengthen socio-economic relations and deepen cooperation in education.”



Speaking about his visit, Zuma said he was at a loss for words:



“I walked in here‚ as I say‚ as an ordinary freedom fighter. I’m leaving Nigeria‚ through the state of Imo‚ as a hero. What a decoration.”





The giant statue of Jacob Zuma in Owerri, Imo state had sparked outrage among Nigerians who, according to Okechukwu Nwanguma‚ national coordinator of the civil society Network On Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN)‚ were not informed about the statue.



“We just woke up to the news of the unveiling of the statue.”



Zuma's two-day visit to Imo state happened just as South Africa's Supreme Court ruled that he should face corruption charges.



Local media reported that the cost of the humongous statue Rochas erected for Jacob Zuma was around 520million Naira -- equivalent to $1.4 million.



https://www.lailasblog.com/leaving-nigeria-hero-says-zuma-massive-statue-unveiled/



lalasticlala South Africa President Jacob Zuma has said he was at a loss for words after a giant statue of him was unveiled in Imo state.You recall, Nigerians were flabbergasted when everyone woke up last Saturday to a giant statue of Jacob Zuma standing tall in Owerri, Imo state.Rochas Okorocha‚ billionaire‚ education philanthropist and governor of the Imo State‚ had unveiled the bronze statue, named a street after Zuma, conferred him with a chieftaincy title and then the highest Merit Award in Imo state during his two-day visit to Nigeria which concluded on Sunday.According to the Imo state government, Zuma's visit to Nigeria and to the state was to “strengthen socio-economic relations and deepen cooperation in education.”Speaking about his visit, Zuma said he was at a loss for words:“I walked in here‚ as I say‚ as an ordinary freedom fighter. I’m leaving Nigeria‚ through the state of Imo‚ as a hero. What a decoration.”The giant statue of Jacob Zuma in Owerri, Imo state had sparked outrage among Nigerians who, according to Okechukwu Nwanguma‚ national coordinator of the civil society Network On Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN)‚ were not informed about the statue.“We just woke up to the news of the unveiling of the statue.”Zuma's two-day visit to Imo state happened just as South Africa's Supreme Court ruled that he should face corruption charges.Local media reported that the cost of the humongous statue Rochas erected for Jacob Zuma was around 520million Naira -- equivalent to $1.4 million.lalasticlala

I wonder what went on betweeen Zuma and Okorocha. Obvious some kind of shady deal must have happened before Okorocha knowingly, yet foolishly immortalise Zuma. 22 Likes 4 Shares







Still the best since 2010, TRADELYN offers you quality & unbeatable research projects, business plans...

http://www.nairaland.com/tradelyn Honestly, after lots of money spent, the statue does not look like Jacob Zuma. 6 Likes

You feel a hero here because of the grandiosity of Okoroawusa while you return to face multiple corruption charges back home in S.A.I'm so ashamed that the Imo governor never take on this man as regards the senseless killings of Nigerians in his country but went all out in his foolishness to do him honour. 6 Likes

I still don't understand why Rocha's is trying to gain.....





For crying out loud..how many Nigerians has their statues in SA...



his doing statue...upon all the xenophobic attacks 3 Likes

If raising your statue in imo state makes you feel like a hero ,then you have just been scammed by rochas ,it is just a matter of time the body parts of that statue will start coming down one by one. 11 Likes 1 Share

I expect Zuma to erect Rochas Okorocha statue maybe in Capetown or Johannesburg since both of them don't have shame. Someone that hasn't paid workers their salary vs a president that is facing more corruption charges than ever.Our politicians are bunch of clown.I hope the Joko widdodo statue is among the 5 other statues that are yet to be commissioned. 2 Likes





And pls Mr Zuma revenge or wetin be your name ??



Please don't forget to pay securities to guard that thing for you because in the next 3 day people for don steal an go sell for south Africa back and don't be shocked if you meet it erected in South Africa when you return



Hunger dey dance shakiti bobo for that area Chai this Okorocha sefAnd pls Mr Zuma revenge or wetin be your name ??Please don't forget to pay securities to guard that thing for you because in the next 3 day people for don steal an go sell for south Africa back and don't be shocked if you meet it erected in South Africa when you returnHunger dey dance shakiti bobo for that area 2 Likes

magoo10:

If raising your statue in imo state makes you feel like a hero ,then you have just be scammed by rochas .

Okorocha is one useless Governor that flaunt stupidity like vogue Okorocha is one useless Governor that flaunt stupidity like vogue

mazimee:





Okorocha is one useless Governor that flaunt stupidity like vogue that is the kind of people zone bs celebrate just like the dullard in chief of the federal republic. that is the kind of people zone bs celebrate just like the dullard in chief of the federal republic.

Jacob zuma already an hero in Nigeria? Whereas PMB will never be one

Hero of what exactly

Aturu 2 Likes

Statue that brought and will forever bring mockery to you and Okorocha.



The statue will remain a symbol of corruption which you represent

If you like leave Nigeria as a FANTA.



Na you and Rochas sabi. gays

Jnutro:

Hero of what exactly

okorocha okorocha

Ehn! Chilled Bottles of Hero

All hail our politician



Smh



One day dis pple go carry dis country sell

Obviously those Imo state witches are over hyped.

But if they`re not, can you please have one 8million volt of thunder locate this bald head...? :-/

He was stupefy and he smirk at Rocha's hubris and stupidity.

k

Ok

I really weep for this country and Imolites in particular. I've always known that ALL Nigerian politicians are clueless but why this one marvels me is that Rochas claimed he was already a millionaire before 20.



How did he manage to become a millionaire when he couldn't even set his priorities right? Well... I'll have to conclude that he's doing all these wicked acts on purpose.



Now people that lost family members to xenophobic attacks in S.A. will wake up every morning with Zuma statue in their faces. If only they can assemble all Nigerian politicians in one place, I'll volunteer to go in there as a suicide bomber 1 Like 1 Share

Even the president of the nation don't have a statue. I wonder which word can really describe this rochas 1 Share

Idolizing a President who ratings have gone so low because of how he has mismanaged South Africa and Okorocha who feted him believes he is still mentally healthy!

More like a villian

Lolz. This is a case of "show me your friend and I will tell you who you are" someone facing criminal charges



Is either Okorocha does not think or he is a criminal.



That reminds me, what kind of advisers does he have Does he relate with them at all Or is he the governor and the adviser combined



Well zuma's visit is between Okorocha foundation and Zuma foundation so the statue better be built with Okorocha's money!



A serving governor having his own personal business is against the law. Imo people what are you waiting for



That deputy governor in Enugu was impeached because he has a poultry



Nigerians leaders has done alot for S.A. yet nothing was built in their honour



Okorocha got this wrong and he deserves to be impeached!



1 Share

Ncsamuel:

Jacob zuma already an hero in Nigeria? Whereas PMB will never be one

There's nothing wrong with the MoU that both their foundations signed. However, the over-the-top jamboree surrounding it is not good enough.

All of you are mad. Zuma, the statue and the stupid and clueless Okorocha that erected the statue, you are all mad.