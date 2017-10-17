₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by NaijaCelebrity: 10:42am
On Saturday, October 28, 2017, Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin, will marry off their daughter, Oluwatosin to her fiancé, Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya, the son of Omooba Tokunbo Olusanya in Lagos.
25-years old Tosin is the first of the four children of Bukola and Toyin.
http://gidifeed.com/senate-president-bukola-sarakis-daughter-wed-ogun-state-prince-october-28/
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by BakireBulmaker: 10:48am
Happy Married Life
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by Watermelonman: 12:23pm
.
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by siraj140: 12:24pm
HML
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by Abeyjide: 12:24pm
that's where the sarakite originated from
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by gondon(m): 12:24pm
u
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by BeEagle: 12:24pm
A closer look at these elites will make you think they're in one big WhatsApp group.
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by stillondmatter: 12:25pm
One of the ways with which the rich are getting richer. ...
Politicians using their sons and daughters to BUY power and unnecessary relevance since time immemorial
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by budosky(m): 12:25pm
Ok
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by reujosh89(m): 12:25pm
OK be a good wife!!
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by Divay22(f): 12:25pm
And the rich keep marrying the rich...
Life is so unfair
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by abbeydammy(m): 12:25pm
Rich children marrying themselves. Happy married life!
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by olaboy33(m): 12:25pm
like mother like daughter...
Hit like if u get..
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by manci(m): 12:25pm
is not a new thing I was not expecting her to marry a poor man son from village next news please
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by nwakibie3(m): 12:25pm
she doesn't look pretty
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by Allylic(f): 12:26pm
Hml in advance...who did this? Jesus ...OMG
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by iWasNotHere(m): 12:26pm
Rich marrying the rich. And yet the poor and averagely okay ones will be forming standards for themselves online
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by deafeyez: 12:26pm
My Pre-Wedding pics will soon hit the internet with Mercedes Benz G-Wagon background pics.
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by Kingluqman89(m): 12:27pm
hmmmm
In Burna boy's voice...
"Olowo lo n sh'ore Olowo, Otosi lo n sh'ore otosi, ori mi ma je n padanu laye mi oo, Amin ooo"
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by Keneking: 12:27pm
Is she 18
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by Tellemall: 12:28pm
25? Or 35?
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by wunmi590(m): 12:30pm
When the rich and the politicians starts giving out thier children to each other, I wonder who will marry the poor and eliviate their family also from poverty.
Things like this are very rear in the developed countries.
At least after looting and milking the citizens dry, I still don't expect you to carry your children away from the poor, at least let them marry the poor loved one around them, so as to enjoy from the money you guys have stolen from the poor.
HML in advance
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by sunsewa16: 12:31pm
the elites marrying the elites circle continues, that is one of the reasons corruption is still thriving in our society, everybody wanna connect in whatever means.
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by eitsei(m): 12:31pm
Olowo ń s'orẹ olówó... Ọlọhun má ṣe wá ní oloṣi o
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by AkProsper(m): 12:32pm
HML
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by Adeoba10(m): 12:33pm
The rich keeps on connecting to each other, so that in the future they will continue to rule us, Some are here hungry, fighting for them... Contunu
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by PierreDeFermath: 12:34pm
Divay22:life us so unfair o. anybody that says there is a balance is lying. just do what you gotta do to secure great future for your children.
|Re: Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 by Lanre4uonly(m): 12:35pm
Happy married life to the couple.
