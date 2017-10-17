Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Tosin Saraki Weds Adeniyi Olatunde Olukoya On October 28 (8958 Views)

25-years old Tosin is the first of the four children of Bukola and Toyin.



that's where the sarakite originated from 1 Like

A closer look at these elites will make you think they're in one big WhatsApp group. 8 Likes

One of the ways with which the rich are getting richer. ...



Politicians using their sons and daughters to BUY power and unnecessary relevance since time immemorial 2 Likes

OK be a good wife!! 1 Like

And the rich keep marrying the rich...

Life is so unfair 5 Likes

Rich children marrying themselves. Happy married life!

like mother like daughter...



is not a new thing I was not expecting her to marry a poor man son from village next news please 2 Likes

she doesn't look pretty

Rich marrying the rich. And yet the poor and averagely okay ones will be forming standards for themselves online 8 Likes

My Pre-Wedding pics will soon hit the internet with Mercedes Benz G-Wagon background pics.

In Burna boy's voice...

"Olowo lo n sh'ore Olowo, Otosi lo n sh'ore otosi, ori mi ma je n padanu laye mi oo, Amin ooo"

When the rich and the politicians starts giving out thier children to each other, I wonder who will marry the poor and eliviate their family also from poverty.





Things like this are very rear in the developed countries.



At least after looting and milking the citizens dry, I still don't expect you to carry your children away from the poor, at least let them marry the poor loved one around them, so as to enjoy from the money you guys have stolen from the poor.







the elites marrying the elites circle continues, that is one of the reasons corruption is still thriving in our society, everybody wanna connect in whatever means.

Olowo ń s'orẹ olówó... Ọlọhun má ṣe wá ní oloṣi o

The rich keeps on connecting to each other, so that in the future they will continue to rule us, Some are here hungry, fighting for them... Contunu

And the rich keep marrying the rich...

Life is so unfair life us so unfair o. anybody that says there is a balance is lying. just do what you gotta do to secure great future for your children. life us so unfair o. anybody that says there is a balance is lying. just do what you gotta do to secure great future for your children.