Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by Nollyzonenews: 11:06am
Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel who is now an Evangelist has said he won't be kissing in movies again because it affects his faith.
Majid says before now any role he plays, Ghanaians sees/interprets the roles to be him, even though it's just a movie, so he won't dare go near kissing again.
He says he is ready to take the gospel everywhere and so he must be clean.
He disclosed this in an interview on Bryte
http://news.nollyzone.com/wont-kissing-movies-anymore-majid-michel-says/
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by SuperSuave(m): 11:11am
bad market for actresses who dream of a kissing role with him
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by BreezyCB(m): 12:34pm
I hit this girl up with "what do you want for Christmas" and she replied with "I want you to stop disturbing me"
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by veekid(m): 12:34pm
But he's gon fúck, like he did in "love and sex"
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by stcool(m): 12:34pm
Your mouth na gold
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by Emac34: 12:34pm
after he's already done with those actresses
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by lostnegro: 12:34pm
Correct! Say no to kissing,juju and dancing. me hopes to see our own star wars .Abi na the only potential wey una get be dat.
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by thunderbabs(m): 12:34pm
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by DanielsParker: 12:35pm
Thought he already stopped acting.
he wants to eat his cake and still have it.
oga, choose one; acting or evangelism.
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by Ishilove: 12:35pm
I wonder why people kiss in movies in the first place. You can pass across the message of intimacy without necessarily being intimate.
For instance, the old romantic bollywood and far eastern Asian movies I grew up watching didn't have kissing scenes yet you were convinced the couples were in love for the simple reason that they interpreted the roles perfectly, and that more than sufficed.
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by BigSarah(f): 12:35pm
But we Kissed Yesterday Na
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by Blessytee(f): 12:35pm
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by blackbeau1(f): 12:36pm
Hehehe. Is it the ones in the movies that are the issue or the kisses he's been giving real life ?
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by Jennifer89(f): 12:36pm
Buy your cold pure water.......
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by 4ward(m): 12:36pm
ok ooooooooo
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by LukeLook: 12:36pm
After kissing the juice out of all the finest worldly girls....................................he now wants to attend to the innocent under served born-again girls!
"He is ready to take the gospel everywhere and so he must be clean"
Clean kissing?
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by bdek(m): 12:36pm
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by Kingluqman89(m): 12:37pm
Ur market no go sell well again be that na.
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by kiddoiLL(m): 12:37pm
After kissing all of them finish like your career depended on it...
This is the only one guy I know Enjoyed Genevieve Nnaji's body.
Watch Silent Scandals... Watch Emerald.... Majid be pressing Genevieve on top chair like Agege bread that has Akara inside it, n kissed her like he's sucking periwinkles.
Idiot boy, u don repent abi...
This guy single handedly romanced all those Nollywood actresses. All of them... Baba I twuale for u..
Now u can't kiss anymore.. Kukuma no do films again na.
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by VincentOkojie(m): 12:37pm
after acting movies like The Forbidden Fruit
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by PierreDeFermath: 12:37pm
nightmare for young actresses just entering nollywood that want to kiss him
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by Tollicin(m): 12:37pm
ahhh.... after all the saliva wey u dn recieve and give actress dem... u must continue o
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by budosky(m): 12:38pm
Rubbish
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by Promismike(m): 12:39pm
Ok
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by moscobabs(m): 12:39pm
after u dont chop their yance and finger all nollywood finish
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by hazan041: 12:39pm
and you most return all the kisses u kissed before
uh.mmmmm.. I dey wait
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by Fmdjesse(m): 12:40pm
Jennifer89:
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by PierreDeFermath: 12:40pm
R Kelly and Mase did more than this,Majid will turn bad again
|Re: Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" by Alphasoar(m): 12:40pm
By the time, money acquired starts depleting . . .
By the way, there is something called restitution! All the monies you made doing what you did on (AFRICAwood), you can now return jejely.
Thank God for joining us in this ministry, no kissing or romance till marriage.
God help us
