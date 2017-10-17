Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Majid Michel: "I Won't Be Kissing In Movies Anymore" (5011 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Majid says before now any role he plays, Ghanaians sees/interprets the roles to be him, even though it's just a movie, so he won't dare go near kissing again.



He says he is ready to take the gospel everywhere and so he must be clean.



He disclosed this in an interview on Bryte







http://news.nollyzone.com/wont-kissing-movies-anymore-majid-michel-says/ Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel who is now an Evangelist has said he won't be kissing in movies again because it affects his faith.Majid says before now any role he plays, Ghanaians sees/interprets the roles to be him, even though it's just a movie, so he won't dare go near kissing again.He says he is ready to take the gospel everywhere and so he must be clean.He disclosed this in an interview on Bryte 1 Share

bad market for actresses who dream of a kissing role with him 4 Likes

I hit this girl up with "what do you want for Christmas" and she replied with "I want you to stop disturbing me" 1 Like

But he's gon fúck, like he did in "love and sex" 1 Like

Your mouth na gold

after he's already done with those actresses 2 Likes

.Abi na the only potential wey una get be dat. Correct! Say no to kissing,juju and dancing. me hopes to see our own star wars.Abi na the only potential wey una get be dat.

Thought he already stopped acting.



he wants to eat his cake and still have it.



oga, choose one; acting or evangelism. 4 Likes

I wonder why people kiss in movies in the first place. You can pass across the message of intimacy without necessarily being intimate.



For instance, the old romantic bollywood and far eastern Asian movies I grew up watching didn't have kissing scenes yet you were convinced the couples were in love for the simple reason that they interpreted the roles perfectly, and that more than sufficed. 13 Likes 1 Share

But we Kissed Yesterday Na

Hehehe. Is it the ones in the movies that are the issue or the kisses he's been giving real life ?

Buy your cold pure water....... 1 Like

ok ooooooooo

After kissing the juice out of all the finest worldly girls.................................... he now wants to attend to the innocent under served born-again girls!





"He is ready to take the gospel everywhere and so he must be clean"





Clean kissing? ...................................."He is ready to take the gospel everywhere and so he must be clean"Clean kissing? 2 Likes

Ur market no go sell well again be that na.

After kissing all of them finish like your career depended on it...



This is the only one guy I know Enjoyed Genevieve Nnaji's body.



Watch Silent Scandals... Watch Emerald.... Majid be pressing Genevieve on top chair like Agege bread that has Akara inside it, n kissed her like he's sucking periwinkles.



Idiot boy, u don repent abi...

This guy single handedly romanced all those Nollywood actresses. All of them... Baba I twuale for u..



Now u can't kiss anymore.. Kukuma no do films again na. 3 Likes

after acting movies like The Forbidden Fruit

nightmare for young actresses just entering nollywood that want to kiss him 2 Likes

ahhh.... after all the saliva wey u dn recieve and give actress dem... u must continue o 3 Likes

Rubbish

Ok





after u dont chop their yance and finger all nollywood finish after u dont chop their yance and finger all nollywood finish 1 Like

and you most return all the kisses u kissed before



uh.mmmmm.. I dey wait

Jennifer89:

Buy your cold pure water.......





1 Like

R Kelly and Mase did more than this,Majid will turn bad again