Nnandi Kanu is absent again in court today and only God knows what will be the outcome of the proceedings today considering that those high class politicians who signed for his bail (Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe) could be arrested and thrown into prison.



According to Naij.com, the operative dress in plain clothes and according to them;



"We are working under directives." A second operative who also spoke on the matter at about: 8.57am said: "We will allow you people when in at the appropriate time, when we get the directive to do so."



Kanu's matter is expected to commence at 9am before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja. The IPOB leader's trial took a new twist after soldiers of the Nigerian army invaded his residence in Afara Ukwu, Umuahia. Kanu, since then has not been seen in public space.



His lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has also filed a suit against the chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai. Ejiofor asked the court to make an order mandating Buratai to produce Kanu in court for the hearing.



maka why?

HNMMM, IT IS WELL

It's well

This state has no case against NK and could not possibly win this case. That was why they went out of their way to cause turmoil and kidnap NK. They had better produce him.

I'm very sure NKs lawyers have a solid defense built already based on this. NK has won already but the army need to release him from wherever he is being held illegally. 8 Likes

Watching

Nnamdi Kanu should come out from hiding and face his trial jare. Abi him no wan burn down de zoo again? 10 Likes 1 Share

GoroTango:

Nnamdi Kanu should come out from hiding and face his trial jare. Abi him no wan burn down de zoo again?

SEE ONE OF THE IRREDEEMABLE TERRORIST ZOMBIES 10 Likes 1 Share

Mynd44, stop this your gestapo acts of hiding people's opinions simply because they do not portray Buhari and the North in hypocritical good light.



A Nairalander asked if we are now in a gestapo regime, I quote quoted him and you deleted our comments.



Stop playing god because THE GOD I SERVE IS A JEALOUS GOD, Who He shares His glory with no man.

A word is enough for the wise. 2 Likes

Ok

Nigeria is lolz





Weldone sir (amour personal carrier) APC

Useless zoo.. the FG should produce kanu in court, shey NA them raid em house..... 1 Like

hmmm

In a democracy.. It wrong to deny access to media people to court proceedings...

Nothing is Hidden

This is Nigeria! Una well-done oh!

Peace to all men

Nigeria Army is a waste! Y’ll went to raid the house of someone you call a terorist and you could not go with air support, drone et all to mitigate his chances of escaping.



Y’ll has better produce the innocent man cos there is no way a sane person would believe he actually escaped and not been held unlawfully by this incompetent government. 3 Likes



IPOBS are fools.



GoroTango:

Nnamdi Kanu should come out from hiding and face his trial jare. Abi him no wan burn down de zoo again? The thing taya me oh. All those his "when we speak, the Zoo trembles" don stop. His terrorist followers are now saying he wasn't troublesome, he was peaceful bla bla bla.IPOBS are fools. 1 Like

I bet the DSS personnel will be mostly Arewa 1 Like

Am ashamed of Nigeria! FG must produce Nnamdi, they have no argument against the sureties period! Am ashamed of Nigeria! FG must produce Nnamdi, they have no argument against the sureties period! 1 Like

python1:

The thing taya me oh. All those his "when we speak, the Zoo trembles" don stop. His terrorist followers are now saying he wasn't troublesome, he was peaceful bla bla bla.

IPOBS are fools.





are u done



oya crawl back to ur Oshogbo hut are u doneoya crawl back to ur Oshogbo hut 1 Like

Ebimor96:



SEE ONE OF THE IRREDEEMABLE TERRORIST ZOMBIES you are filled with hate man you are filled with hate man

Y would they do that? Is it a secret trial now or what? Let us know the detail of every move of that case oo

nwakibie3:





are u done



oya crawl back to ur Oshogbo hut No, I will rather stay back and watch shinedu taking it from the source. No, I will rather stay back and watch shinedu taking it from the source.

silastemplar:

you are filled with hate man

GOD PUNISH AREWA AND HER PEOPLES