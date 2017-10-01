₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,896,962 members, 3,858,048 topics. Date: Tuesday, 17 October 2017 at 01:15 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences (4371 Views)
|DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by bumi10: 12:39pm
The Department of State Services (DSS) have barred journalists from covering the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. Operatives of the DSS deployed at the entrance of the courtroom said they are working under directives to ensure that journalists are kept outside.
Nnandi Kanu is absent again in court today and only God knows what will be the outcome of the proceedings today considering that those high class politicians who signed for his bail (Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe) could be arrested and thrown into prison.
According to Naij.com, the operative dress in plain clothes and according to them;
"We are working under directives." A second operative who also spoke on the matter at about: 8.57am said: "We will allow you people when in at the appropriate time, when we get the directive to do so."
Kanu's matter is expected to commence at 9am before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja. The IPOB leader's trial took a new twist after soldiers of the Nigerian army invaded his residence in Afara Ukwu, Umuahia. Kanu, since then has not been seen in public space.
His lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor has also filed a suit against the chief of army staff, Tukur Buratai. Ejiofor asked the court to make an order mandating Buratai to produce Kanu in court for the hearing.
More @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/10/dss-bares-journalists-from-entering.html
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by bumi10: 12:39pm
maka why?
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 12:39pm
HNMMM, IT IS WELL
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by BreezyCB(m): 12:44pm
It's well
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by careytommy7(m): 12:44pm
This state has no case against NK and could not possibly win this case. That was why they went out of their way to cause turmoil and kidnap NK. They had better produce him.
I'm very sure NKs lawyers have a solid defense built already based on this. NK has won already but the army need to release him from wherever he is being held illegally.
8 Likes
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by Atiku2019: 12:44pm
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by brunofarad(m): 12:44pm
Watching
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by GoroTango: 12:45pm
Nnamdi Kanu should come out from hiding and face his trial jare. Abi him no wan burn down de zoo again?
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by Ebimor96: 12:45pm
GoroTango:
SEE ONE OF THE IRREDEEMABLE TERRORIST ZOMBIES
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by Ebimor96: 12:45pm
Mynd44, stop this your gestapo acts of hiding people's opinions simply because they do not portray Buhari and the North in hypocritical good light.
A Nairalander asked if we are now in a gestapo regime, I quote quoted him and you deleted our comments.
Stop playing god because THE GOD I SERVE IS A JEALOUS GOD, Who He shares His glory with no man.
A word is enough for the wise.
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by Throwback: 12:45pm
Ok
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by Kingcesar: 12:46pm
Nigeria is lolz
Weldone sir (amour personal carrier) APC
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by swagagolic01: 12:46pm
Useless zoo.. the FG should produce kanu in court, shey NA them raid em house.....
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by naijaisGOOD: 12:46pm
hmmm
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by tobtap: 12:46pm
In a democracy.. It wrong to deny access to media people to court proceedings...
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by theophorus(m): 12:47pm
Nothing is Hidden
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by emsheddy(m): 12:47pm
This is Nigeria! Una well-done oh!
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by Lusola15: 12:48pm
Peace to all men
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by rottenPussy(f): 12:48pm
Nigeria Army is a waste! Y’ll went to raid the house of someone you call a terorist and you could not go with air support, drone et all to mitigate his chances of escaping.
Y’ll has better produce the innocent man cos there is no way a sane person would believe he actually escaped and not been held unlawfully by this incompetent government.
3 Likes
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by ipobarecriminals: 12:49pm
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by python1: 12:50pm
The thing taya me oh. All those his "when we speak, the Zoo trembles" don stop. His terrorist followers are now saying he wasn't troublesome, he was peaceful bla bla bla.
IPOBS are fools.
GoroTango:
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by Orobo2Lekpa: 12:50pm
I bet the DSS personnel will be mostly Arewa
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by chineduemmao: 12:58pm
bumi10:Am ashamed of Nigeria! FG must produce Nnamdi, they have no argument against the sureties period!
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by nwakibie3(m): 1:00pm
python1:
are u done
oya crawl back to ur Oshogbo hut
1 Like
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by silastemplar: 1:02pm
Ebimor96:you are filled with hate man
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by asawanathegreat(m): 1:02pm
Y would they do that? Is it a secret trial now or what? Let us know the detail of every move of that case oo
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by python1: 1:03pm
nwakibie3:No, I will rather stay back and watch shinedu taking it from the source.
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by Ebimor96: 1:07pm
silastemplar:
GOD PUNISH AREWA AND HER PEOPLES
|Re: DSS Bars Journalists From Entering Courtroom As Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Commences by toluxa1(m): 1:10pm
Hmmm
Jonathan And Muttalab Meet ! / 10 Noise Makers To Watch Out For In 2014 / Aftermath Of Bhuari's Appointment, Amaechi Jets Out To London In Anger
Viewing this topic: Lekmusic, splendid2, james17, dannydevito(m), henryobinna(m), aremunojeem, Kiakia(m), ORIGENAL(m), Addilelgi(m), mightyfather, magnumwhales, wisemen045(m), Shafon, sharonches(f), Pesuzok(m), funshybam(m), fujirice, kukyn, kglamour(m), Realdeals(m), Ken55ng, fire4fire, edlion57(m), AlfaWaleFatai, kingyang, Daguccizgreat(m), Kutigi0332, Tapout(m), danielnmerengwa(m), omnisali, kalakuta11, Folxy91(m), worldman(m), abiri(m), kitaatita, smartty68(m), 9aiboard, flexyebe(m), zigi(f), beejayphako(m), dame134, abesin01(m), sp2002(m), ahmEenu(m), Jids(m), richard69(m), rossey09(f), mazinaija, emmafineboy(m), dotcomnamename, demitrix(m), Nwambaise, AyoolaIgwe(m), belvaakala(f), kabakaauu, ikaboy, whitesoftx(m), RiellaProps, Iblad0994(m), tshoboy(m), slateman(m), Arsenalholic(m), obaival(m), Gold49(m) and 167 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10